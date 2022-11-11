A map showing the location of Chuck-A-Rama Fashion PlaceView gallery

Chuck-A-Rama Fashion Place

review star

No reviews yet

6363 S State Street

Murray, UT 84107

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

White Rolls
Chicken 8 pc (2 Breasts, 2 Thighs, 2 Legs, 2 Wings)
Chicken Family Meal (10pc)

Family & Party Meals

Chicken Personal Meal (2pc)

Chicken Personal Meal (2pc)

$8.99

Choice of 2 sides (4oz), 1 Roll, 1 Cookie

Chicken Family Meal (10pc)

Chicken Family Meal (10pc)

$38.00

Chicken Family Meal 10 pieces of chicken, your choice of 2 sides, 6 rolls, includes dessert. Approx. 6 servings

Chicken Family Meal (16 pc)

Chicken Family Meal (16 pc)

$62.50

Chicken Family Meal 16 pieces of chicken, your choice of 3 sides, 1 dozen rolls, includes dessert. Approx. 8 servings.

Chicken Party Meal (32 pc)

Chicken Party Meal (32 pc)

$133.00

Chicken Party Meal 32 pieces of chicken, choice of 3 sides, 2 dozen rolls, includes dessert. Approx. 16 servings.

Chicken Tender Personal Meal (2 pc)

Chicken Tender Personal Meal (2 pc)

$8.75

Chicken Tender Personal Meal 2 chicken tenders, 1 roll, 1 cookie

Chicken Tender Family Meal (25 pc)

Chicken Tender Family Meal (25 pc)

$63.00

Chicken Tender Family Meal 25 chicken tenders, your choice of 3 sides, 1 dozen rolls, includes dessert. Approx. 8 servings.

Chicken Tender Party Meal (50pc)

Chicken Tender Party Meal (50pc)

$126.00

Chicken Tender Party Meal 50 chicken tenders, your choice of 3 sides, 2 dozen rolls, includes dessert. Approx. 16 servings.

Honey Bbq Legs (10 pc)

Honey Bbq Legs (10 pc)

$23.00

Honey BBQ Legs - Small Family 10 legs, your choice of 2 sides, includes dessert. Approx. 4 servings.

Honey Bbq Legs Family (25 pc)

Honey Bbq Legs Family (25 pc)

$57.00

Honey BBQ Legs - Family 25 legs, your choice of 2 sides, includes dessert. Approx. 8 servings.

Honey Bbq Legs Party (50 pc)

Honey Bbq Legs Party (50 pc)

$117.00

Honey BBQ Legs - Party 50 legs, your choice of 2 sides, includes dessert. Approx. 16 servings

Chicken Deals

Chicken 8 pc (2 Breasts, 2 Thighs, 2 Legs, 2 Wings)

Chicken 8 pc (2 Breasts, 2 Thighs, 2 Legs, 2 Wings)

$16.00

2 Breasts, 2 Thighs, 2 Legs, 2 Wings

Chicken 16 pc. (4 Breasts. 4 Thighs, 4 Legs, 4 Wings)

Chicken 16 pc. (4 Breasts. 4 Thighs, 4 Legs, 4 Wings)

$32.00

4 Breasts, 4 Thighs, 4 Legs, 4 Wings

Chicken 32 pc. (8 Breasts, 8 Thighs, 8 Legs, 8 Wings)

Chicken 32 pc. (8 Breasts, 8 Thighs, 8 Legs, 8 Wings)

$63.00

8 Breasts, 8 Thighs, 8 Legs and 8 Wings

Honey BBQ Leg 10 piece

Honey BBQ Leg 10 piece

$14.50

10 piece Honey BBQ legs

Rolls & Scones

Scones

Scones

$4.49+

6.99 Dozen

White Rolls

White Rolls

$3.99+

6.99 a Dozen

Wheat Rolls

Wheat Rolls

$3.99+

6.99 a Dozen

Soups

Tomato Basil (16)

Tomato Basil (16)

$8.50

16 ounces

Clam Chowder (Fridays Only)

Clam Chowder (Fridays Only)

$9.99

16 ounces

Salads

Tossed Salad

Tossed Salad

$5.99
Kale Salad (16 oz)

Kale Salad (16 oz)

$4.25

16 ounces

Broccoli Salad (16 oz)

Broccoli Salad (16 oz)

$4.25

16 ounces

Frog Eye Salad (16 oz)

Frog Eye Salad (16 oz)

$4.25

16 ounces

Cole Slaw (16 oz)

Cole Slaw (16 oz)

$4.25

16 ounces

Potato Salad (16 oz)

Potato Salad (16 oz)

$4.25

16 ounces

Pasta Salad (16 oz)

Pasta Salad (16 oz)

$4.25

16 ounces

Dessert

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$8.99+
Brownie

Brownie

$8.99+
Rice Crispy Treat

Rice Crispy Treat

$8.99+
Rice Pudding

Rice Pudding

$4.99+
Berry Cream Cake

Berry Cream Cake

$19.00+
Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$19.00+
German Chocolate Cake

German Chocolate Cake

$19.00+
Pecan Pie

Pecan Pie

$2.00+

Ala Carte

Chicken Breast

Chicken Breast

$2.99

Single Piece

Chicken Thigh

Chicken Thigh

$2.28

Single Piece

Chicken Leg

Chicken Leg

$1.55

Single Piece

Chicken Wing

Chicken Wing

$1.74

Single Piece

Chicken Tenders 3 piece

Chicken Tenders 3 piece

$2.20
Mashed Potatoes (16 oz)

Mashed Potatoes (16 oz)

$2.75

16 ounces

Beef Gravy (8 0z)

Beef Gravy (8 0z)

$1.00

8 ounces

Vegetable of the day (16 oz)

Vegetable of the day (16 oz)

$2.75

16 ounces

Mac-n-cheese (16 0z)

Mac-n-cheese (16 0z)

$2.75

16 ounces

Baked Beans (16 oz)

Baked Beans (16 oz)

$5.75

16 ounces

Sauces and Sides

Honey Butter (4 oz)

$1.00

Cinnamon Honey Butter (4 oz)

$1.00

Homemade Jam (4 oz)

$1.00

Ranch Dressing (4oz)

$1.00

Bleu Cheese (4oz)

$1.00

BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Soda

Soda 32 oz

Soda 32 oz

Soda 20 oz

ICEE

32 oz

Out of stock

20 oz

Out of stock
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

The Choice is yours!

Location

6363 S State Street, Murray, UT 84107

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Tea Rose Thai Express - 6014 State Street
orange starNo Reviews
6014 State Street Murray, UT 84107
View restaurantnext
Miyazaki - Fashion Place - 6223 S State Street
orange starNo Reviews
6223 S State Street Murray, UT 84107
View restaurantnext
Prohibition Refined Cocktails & Cuisine
orange star4.4 • 864
151 E 6100 S STE 100 Murray, UT 84107
View restaurantnext
Landmark Grill
orange starNo Reviews
760 Fort Union Blvd Midvale, UT 84047
View restaurantnext
Original Pancake House - Midvale
orange starNo Reviews
7044 South Union Park Avenue Midvale, UT 84047
View restaurantnext
Crave Cookies - Midvale, UT
orange starNo Reviews
7386 Union Park Ave Midvale, UT 84047
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Murray

Vessel Kitchen - 9th & 9th
orange star4.8 • 8,232
905 East 900 South Salt Lake City, UT 84105
View restaurantnext
Mumbai House - Salt Lake City
orange star4.7 • 6,155
2731 E Parleys Way Salt Lake City, UT 84109
View restaurantnext
Spitz Sugarhouse - Sugarhouse
orange star4.7 • 6,048
1201 E Wilmington Ave Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View restaurantnext
Even Stevens Sandwiches - Cottonwood Heights
orange star4.8 • 4,421
1346 E Fort Union Blvd Cottonwood Heights, UT 84121
View restaurantnext
Greek Souvlaki - Salt Lake City
orange star4.7 • 4,001
404 east 300 south Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View restaurantnext
Greek Souvlaki - Downtown
orange star4.7 • 4,001
404 E 300 S Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Murray
Midvale
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
West Jordan
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Sandy
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Bountiful
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
South Jordan
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Draper
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Park City
review star
Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)
Riverton
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Herriman
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston