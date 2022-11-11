Chuck-A-Rama Salt Lake City
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
The Choice is Yours!
Location
744 e 400 s, Salt lake, UT 84102
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Publik Eds - 210 University St E
No Reviews
210 University St E Salt Lake City, UT 84102
View restaurant
Kokonut Island Grill - SLC - Salt Lake City
No Reviews
358 S 700 E Salt Lake City, UT 84102
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Salt lake
Spitz Sugarhouse - Sugarhouse
4.7 • 6,048
1201 E Wilmington Ave Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View restaurant
Even Stevens Sandwiches - Cottonwood Heights
4.8 • 4,421
1346 E Fort Union Blvd Cottonwood Heights, UT 84121
View restaurant
Greek Souvlaki - Salt Lake City
4.7 • 4,001
404 east 300 south Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View restaurant
More near Salt lake