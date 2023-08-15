2 Course Lunch Menu (Online)

we change the 2 course lunch menu every week

Tuesday

$13.55

Grilled beef strip red wine onion glace / vegetables / potatoes ************************** Chocolate cream

Wednesday

$13.55Out of stock

Bruschetta tomatoes / parmesan / balsamico ************************** Rigatoni all´Amatriciana tomatoe-bacon glace / mozzarella / arugola

Thursday

$13.55Out of stock

Beef soup noodles / green onions ************************** Sliced grilled pork loin truffel cream / grilled zucchinis

Friday

$13.55Out of stock

FRIDAY August 18th Prosciutto di parma parmesan / bread *************************** Grilled tilapia filet angle hair noodles / creamy leave spinach

Monday

$13.55Out of stock

Vegetabel cream soup croutons ************************** Medium roasted pork creamy polenta / green beans

Lunch Menu (Online)

Soup

Vienna Soup Bowel 24 oz.

$13.65

Vienna Soup bowl with beef, vegetables and Noodles "The Austrian Power Soup"

Goulash Soup Bowel 24 oz.

$13.65

Hungary Goulash Soup Beef, Potatoes, Onions, Peppers and Bread " light spicy touch, You will LIKE it"

Main Course

Kaesespaetzle

$18.90

Cheese spaetzle tyrolean style on top crispy onions and side salad "The Heaven On Earth"

Fetuccini aglio e olio

$19.95

Fetuccini aglio e olio with grilled SHRIMP, tomatoes, peppers, fresh spinach leaf and parmesan "VIVA ITALIA"

Zwiebelrostbraten

$33.60

Grilled Beef Steak with redwine onion glace, spaetzle and green beans "TRY IT LOVE IT"

Dessert

Apple Strudel

$9.45

Enjoy this AUSTRIAN SPECIAL DESSERT with fresh whipped cream "Home sweet STRUDEL"

Kaiserschmarrn

$15.50

The BEST of Austria "Kaiserschmarrn with Apple Puree" lightly sweetened pancake

Drinks (Online)

NA Beverages

Pepsi

$3.04
Diet Pepsi

$3.04