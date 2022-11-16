Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mountainara Cucina Italiana 727 Gold Hill Place South

review star

No reviews yet

727 Gold Hill Place South

Woodland Park, CO 80863

Order Again

Popular Items

Lasagna bolognese
K Spaghetti Meatballs
Ziti al forno

Appetizers

Burrata

Burrata

$12.50

Served with Prosciutto di Parma, tomato confit and pesto topped with balsamic glaze of Modena

Calamari

Calamari

$10.30

Lightly battered and fried, served with a side of homemade marinara

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$10.90

Fresh basil and tomato bring a completely crave-able flavor you are sure to love

Spinach artichoke dip

Spinach artichoke dip

$12.90

Baked blend of fresh spinach, artichokes and cheese

Meatballs a la pizzaiola

Meatballs a la pizzaiola

$11.90

Meatballs are great on spaghetti (+ $3), but they also stand beautifully on their own

Marinated mozzarella

Marinated mozzarella

$10.00

Glistening pearls of fresh mozzarella and plenty of seasoning, these marinated mozzarella balls are a party in every bite

Charcuterie and cheese

Charcuterie and cheese

$11.00+

Salami, olives, and cheese adorn a plate for a smorgasbord of complementary flavors

Pasta

Tajarin al tartufo

Tajarin al tartufo

$22.20Out of stock

Tajarin (pronounced <tie-yah-REEN>), is the Piemontese version of tagliatelle. Paired with the prized black truffle, they make a decadent primo piatto

Gnocchi gorgonzola e pere

Gnocchi gorgonzola e pere

$19.90

Pillowy soft gnocchi become next-level comfort food when paired with creamy gorgonzola, walnuts and pear

Trofie al pesto

Trofie al pesto

$19.50

Pesto alla genovese is one of Italy's finest exports when it comes to pasta sauces. Try our truly Ligurian feast

Lasagna bolognese

Lasagna bolognese

$21.50

A traditional dish from Emilia-Romagna, Lasagne alla Bolognese is made with egg pasta, creamy béchamel and Bolognese ragù

Ravioli alla zucca

Ravioli alla zucca

$19.90

Sweet butternut squash ravioli, crispy asparagus and fragrant sage are an Italian classic

Spaghetti carbonara

Spaghetti carbonara

$20.90

The dish was known as the shepherds’ favorite as they roamed the hilly pastures thanks to its simple ingredients: egg, pancetta, peas and cheese

Fettuccine all'Alfredo

Fettuccine all'Alfredo

$19.20

In 1914 Alfredo Di Lelio’s wife had given birth to their son Armando but was left without an appetite. One bite of these fettuccine and his wife’s appetite came roaring back, and Alfredo knew he was on to something. Yes, you can add chicken for $3

Ziti al forno

Ziti al forno

$20.40

If there is one recipe that will make you feel like you're eating at nonna's, this is it. Made with sausage, ricotta, and chunky tomato sauce

Entrée

Veal marsala

Veal marsala

$26.90

Marsala is a city in the province of Trapani, in Sicily, home to this fortified wine that name this veal dish

Chicken parmigiana

Chicken parmigiana

$21.40

With a classic Italian recipe like chicken parmesan, your whole family is sure to fall in love

Tagliata di manzo

Tagliata di manzo

$26.30

Medium-rare, seared and juicy sirloin steak served on a green bed, accompanied by homemade polenta

Piccata Milanese

Piccata Milanese

$25.50

Translation of the French word pique (sharp, as in piquant), tart and zesty flavors adorn a flattened chicken breast

Stuffed peppers

Stuffed peppers

$21.90

These aren’t the kind your mom made. They’re meatless and loaded with fresh flavor. Vegan option available

Eggplant parmigiana

Eggplant parmigiana

$21.90

A classic for a reason, Italian grilled eggplant parmesan is comfort food at its best. Layered grilled eggplant with mozzarella, parmesan, basil and tomato. Baked until bubbly. Vegan option available

Porchetta d'Ariccia

Porchetta d'Ariccia

$23.90

Porchetta is a traditional, moist, boneless pork roast originated in central Italy, Ariccia, in the Province of Rome. Mature pigs are deboned and stuffed with fresh seasonings

Gamberoni alla griglia

Gamberoni alla griglia

$26.90

The Italian way with grilled shrimp is simplicity itself. Served napped with more of the marinade, which does double duty as a sauce. That’s it. No fuss, no muss. And pure heaven

Acqua pazza walleye

Acqua pazza walleye

$25.50

Literally crazy water, is a traditional Neapolitan way of poaching white fish in seawater whose origins date back to the Middle Ages

Tonno alla ligure

Tonno alla ligure

$26.40

The combination of delicate seared ahi tuna, the sweet flavor of the Ligurian olives, the tanginess of lemon zest and the subtle taste of pine nuts creates a truly special dish

Salads & soups

Cesare

Cesare

$12.90

Caesar salad was named after Emperor Julius Caesar -- it's not. It was invented by an Italian man named Caesar Cardini in Tijuana, Mexico in 1920 during the prohibition. Add chicken $3

Caprese

Caprese

$13.50

Combine the flavors of mozzarella, tomato, and basil in this unique recipe. You will never eat Caprese salad the regular way again

House salad

House salad

$11.90

Strawberries, cheese and walnuts are a classic, but when you dress them with our homemade vinaigrette, you get a win-win for a fresh, everyday side salad

Nicoise

Nicoise

$14.90

Originated in the French city of Nice, it is traditionally made of potatoes, tomatoes, green beans, eggs, onions, ahi seared tuna and olives, and finished with lemon dressing. You can substitute tuna with chicken

Cesare salad (side)

$6.00

Caprese salad (side)

$6.00

House salad (side)

$6.00

Minestrone

$10.30

A traditional Italian soup that filled with vegetables and pasta which are cooked in a hearty vegetable broth

Soup of the day

$10.90

Soup Of The Day (Cup)

$6.00

Minestrone soup (cup)

$6.00

Sides

House salad (side)

$6.00

Cesare salad (side)

$6.00

Caprese salad (side)

$6.00

Spaghetti marinara (side)

$3.00

Mashed potatoes

$6.00

Polenta

$6.00

French fries

$6.00

Mozzarella sticks

$6.00

Corn dogs

$6.00

Mixed vegetables

$6.00

Minestrone soup (cup)

$6.00

Soup Of The Day (Cup)

$6.00

Fruit bowl

$4.00

Side Ranch

Side Marinara

Side Cesare Dressing

Side Lemon Vinaigrette

Side Balsamic

Side Ragù Bolognese

$4.00

Side grilled Chicken Breast

$5.00

Side Meatballs

$4.00

Gluten free bread

$2.00

Dessert

Tiramisù

Tiramisù

$7.50

Its name stems from the phrase tirami sù, an Italian expression which literally means pick me up, a reference to the uplifting effects of sugar, liquor, and coffee

Tiramisù Bites

$4.00

Cannoli

$4.50

This decadent, crispy fried pastry tube filled with luscious ricotta cheese cream is believed to have originated around Palermo during the 9th century, while Sicily was under Arab rule

Brownie

$8.30

Mascarpone cheesecake

$8.20

Mascarpone is the secret ingredient in these wonderfully rich cheesecake. The soft Italian cheese adds subtle sweetness and intense creaminess to anything it touches, and cheesecake is no exception

Panna Cotta

Panna Cotta

$8.10

One of the best known and frequently requested desserts, panna cotta – literally “cooked cream” – originated in Piedmont and is made of cream and sugar

Creme Brûlée

$7.90

Delizia al Limone

$7.90

Napoleon Mille Foglie

$7.40

Affogato

$7.50

Affogato translates as drowned, referring to the preparation process in which steaming espresso is generously poured over a scoop of vanilla gelato

Gelato

Gelato

$5.00

Cake of the day

$8.40

Take a peek at our dessert case or ask your server for today’s flavors

Choco Indulgence Vegan

$14.90

Reese's Pie

$9.30

Moscato Berry Tiramisu

$12.60

Kids menu

K Spaghetti Meatballs

$7.99

K Mac and cheese

$7.99

K Fettuccine Alfredo

$7.99

K Chicken tenders

$7.99

K Corn dogs

$7.99

Weekly specials

Fried Ravioli

$13.40

Chicken Chianti

$24.60Out of stock

Bruschette Special

$12.80

Alcoholic

Pinot noir

$7.99+

Montelpulciano

$7.99+

Chianti classico

$9.49+

Chianti classico riserva

$18.99+

Merlot Barone Fini

$8.99+

Merlot Napa

$14.99+

Cab Sauvignon Stemmari

$7.99+

Cab Sauvignon reserve

$9.99+

Amarone

$28.99+

Barolo

$29.99+

Lambrusco

$10.99+

Zinfandel

$11.99+

Sauv Blanc Bertrand

$11.99+

Sauv Blanc Torre di Luna

$10.99+

Soave

$12.99+

Pinot Grigio Anterra

$6.99+

Pinot Grigio Ruffino

$8.99+

Chardonnay Drouhin

$13.99+

Chardonnay butterly Moldavi

$8.49+

Verdicchio

$8.99+

Riesling

$11.49+

Moscato

$8.99+

Moscato d'Asti

$11.99+

Prosecco

$8.99+

Champagne bottle

$99.00

Sangiovese rosato

$16.99+

Peroni

$6.00

Moretti

$6.00

Wayan

$6.00

Nazionale

$6.00

Laughing Lab

$6.00

Beehive honey

$6.00

Compass

$6.00

Guinness

$6.00

Angry Orchard cider

$6.00

Coors Edge No Alcohol

$6.00

Holidaily blonde

$6.00

Old Fashioned

$11.70

Bellini

$11.30

Negroni

$10.30

Aperol Spritz

$10.20

Paper Plane

$9.90

Stabilizer

$10.70

Margarita

$10.60

Mojito

$10.50

Mule

$10.70

Martini

$10.90

Italian Job

$11.50

Limoncello Martini

$11.90

Chocolate Crumble

$12.90

Churchill's Breakfast

$12.80

The Aviation

$12.90

Red moon over Manhattan

$12.80

The Red Dragon

$12.80

Specialty Cocktail

$10.20

Amaretto Luxardo (1.25oz)

$6.00

Amaro Nonino (1.25oz)

$8.00

Aperol (1.25oz)

$6.00

Campari (1.25oz)

$6.00

Clase Azul (1.25oz)

$22.00

Cognac Courvoisier (1.25oz)

$6.00

Gin Beefeater (1.25oz)

$6.00

Grappa Nonino (1.25oz)

$12.00

Grappa Sibona (1.25oz)

$6.00

Hornitos Reposado (1.25oz)

$6.00

Hornitos Light (1.25oz)

$6.00

Irish Cream (1.25oz)

$6.00

Jameson (1.25oz)

$6.00

Limoncello (1.25oz)

$6.00

Maraschino Luxardo (1.25oz)

$6.00

Rum Dark Cruzan (1.25oz)

$6.00

Rum Light Cruzan (1.25oz)

$6.00

Sambuca Ramazzotti (1.25oz)

$6.00

Scotch Aberlour (2oz)

$16.00

Tequila Patron Silver (1.25oz)

$9.00

Tequila reposado Teremana (1.25oz)

$6.00

Vermouth Rosso Martini (1.25oz)

$6.00

Vodka Absolut (1.25oz)

$6.00

Vodka Grey Goose (1.25oz)

$8.00

Vodka Tito's (1.25oz)

$6.00

Whisky Old Elk (2oz)

$12.00

Whisky Redbreast (2oz)

$19.00

Whisky Wild Turkey American Honey (2oz)

$6.00

Non alcoholic

Coca-cola

$3.00

Diet coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Barq’s root beer

$3.00

Hi-C fruit punch

$3.00

Sweet tea

$3.00

Iced tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Italian soda

$7.00

San Pellegrino sparkling

$9.00

Acqua Panna still

$9.00

San Pellegrino limonata (can)

$6.50

San Pellegrino blood orange (can)

$6.50

San Pellegrino aranciata (can)

$6.50

Siciliana limonata (can)

$8.00

Siciliana blood aranciata (can)

$8.00

Refill

Coffee and hot drinks

Espresso

$2.90

Espresso doppio

$3.10

Macchiato

$4.10

Cappuccino

$4.50

Latte

$4.50

Americano

$2.90

Mocha

$4.90

Signature lavender

$5.40

Irish coffee

$5.90

Hot chocolate

$4.50

Hot Black Tea

$3.90

Hot Green Tea

$4.10

Retail

Amarene dark cherries

$34.50

Angry Orchard cider

$6.00

Balsamic Glaze 250ml

$10.90

Balsamic Glaze figs 250ml

$10.90

Balsamic Vinegar Modena Giusti 250ml

$47.90

Beehive honey

$6.00

Bindi Gelato

$5.90

Burratina 8oz

$6.90

Calabrese salami 7oz

$5.90

Calabrian chili peppers 10.6 oz

$7.80

Caputo 00 Chef Flour

$5.10

Compass

$6.00

Genoa Salami 9oz

$6.80

Guinness

$6.00

Italian peeled tomatoes 28oz

$4.20

Mascarpone 16oz

$7.40

Moretti

$6.00

Nazionale

$6.00

Oil, Lemon 250g

$18.30

Oil, White truffle 250g

$23.90

Olives Castelvetrano 340g

$9.90

Pasta, Bucatini 500g

$5.90

Pasta, Casareccia 500g

$5.90

Pasta, Fusilloni 500g

$8.40

Pasta, GF Fusilli 250g

$5.90

Pasta, GF Penne rigate 500g

$8.40

Pasta, GF Tortiglioni 250g

$5.90

Pasta, Gigli toscani 500g

$8.40

Pasta, Pappardelle 500g

$5.90

Pasta, Pappardelle 500g

$8.40

Pasta, Radiatori 500g

$5.90

Pasta, Tagliatelle nest 500g

$5.90

Pasta, Tonnarelli squid ink 500g

$7.30

Peroni

$6.00

Polenta 17.6oz

$4.00

Polo shirt

$32.90

Pomodoraccio 18.7oz

$11.80

Prosciutto pre-sliced 3oz

$8.50

San Marzano tomatoes DOP 28oz

$6.20

San Pellegrino aranciata (can)

$6.50

San Pellegrino blood orange (can)

$6.50

San Pellegrino limonata (can)

$6.50

Sauce, Impossible Ragu Bolognese

$8.40

Sauce, Marinara

$8.40

Sauce, Pesto

$8.40

Sauce, Ragu Bolognese

$8.40

Sauce, Vegan Pesto

$8.40

Button Shirt

$39.90

Siciliana blood aranciata (can)

$8.00

Siciliana limonata (can)

$8.00

T-shirt

$24.90

Taralli, classic 300g

$5.10

Taralli, olives 300g

$5.10

Truffle sauce 500g

$48.90

Truffle slices 180g

$27.90

Wayan

$6.00

Mikes Hot Honey

$9.90

Fidget Spinner

$3.00

Hat - Beanie

$12.90

Sandwiches

Camogli

$8.90

Porchetta

$10.90

Caprese

$8.90

Florentine

$10.90

Milanese

$10.90

Maialino

$10.90

Speck

$11.90

Tirolese

$11.90
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Italian restaurant in the heart of Woodland Park, CO

Location

727 Gold Hill Place South, Woodland Park, CO 80863

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

