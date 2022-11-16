- Home
Mountainara Cucina Italiana 727 Gold Hill Place South
727 Gold Hill Place South
Woodland Park, CO 80863
Popular Items
Appetizers
Burrata
Served with Prosciutto di Parma, tomato confit and pesto topped with balsamic glaze of Modena
Calamari
Lightly battered and fried, served with a side of homemade marinara
Bruschetta
Fresh basil and tomato bring a completely crave-able flavor you are sure to love
Spinach artichoke dip
Baked blend of fresh spinach, artichokes and cheese
Meatballs a la pizzaiola
Meatballs are great on spaghetti (+ $3), but they also stand beautifully on their own
Marinated mozzarella
Glistening pearls of fresh mozzarella and plenty of seasoning, these marinated mozzarella balls are a party in every bite
Charcuterie and cheese
Salami, olives, and cheese adorn a plate for a smorgasbord of complementary flavors
Pasta
Tajarin al tartufo
Tajarin (pronounced <tie-yah-REEN>), is the Piemontese version of tagliatelle. Paired with the prized black truffle, they make a decadent primo piatto
Gnocchi gorgonzola e pere
Pillowy soft gnocchi become next-level comfort food when paired with creamy gorgonzola, walnuts and pear
Trofie al pesto
Pesto alla genovese is one of Italy's finest exports when it comes to pasta sauces. Try our truly Ligurian feast
Lasagna bolognese
A traditional dish from Emilia-Romagna, Lasagne alla Bolognese is made with egg pasta, creamy béchamel and Bolognese ragù
Ravioli alla zucca
Sweet butternut squash ravioli, crispy asparagus and fragrant sage are an Italian classic
Spaghetti carbonara
The dish was known as the shepherds’ favorite as they roamed the hilly pastures thanks to its simple ingredients: egg, pancetta, peas and cheese
Fettuccine all'Alfredo
In 1914 Alfredo Di Lelio’s wife had given birth to their son Armando but was left without an appetite. One bite of these fettuccine and his wife’s appetite came roaring back, and Alfredo knew he was on to something. Yes, you can add chicken for $3
Ziti al forno
If there is one recipe that will make you feel like you're eating at nonna's, this is it. Made with sausage, ricotta, and chunky tomato sauce
Entrée
Veal marsala
Marsala is a city in the province of Trapani, in Sicily, home to this fortified wine that name this veal dish
Chicken parmigiana
With a classic Italian recipe like chicken parmesan, your whole family is sure to fall in love
Tagliata di manzo
Medium-rare, seared and juicy sirloin steak served on a green bed, accompanied by homemade polenta
Piccata Milanese
Translation of the French word pique (sharp, as in piquant), tart and zesty flavors adorn a flattened chicken breast
Stuffed peppers
These aren’t the kind your mom made. They’re meatless and loaded with fresh flavor. Vegan option available
Eggplant parmigiana
A classic for a reason, Italian grilled eggplant parmesan is comfort food at its best. Layered grilled eggplant with mozzarella, parmesan, basil and tomato. Baked until bubbly. Vegan option available
Porchetta d'Ariccia
Porchetta is a traditional, moist, boneless pork roast originated in central Italy, Ariccia, in the Province of Rome. Mature pigs are deboned and stuffed with fresh seasonings
Gamberoni alla griglia
The Italian way with grilled shrimp is simplicity itself. Served napped with more of the marinade, which does double duty as a sauce. That’s it. No fuss, no muss. And pure heaven
Acqua pazza walleye
Literally crazy water, is a traditional Neapolitan way of poaching white fish in seawater whose origins date back to the Middle Ages
Tonno alla ligure
The combination of delicate seared ahi tuna, the sweet flavor of the Ligurian olives, the tanginess of lemon zest and the subtle taste of pine nuts creates a truly special dish
Salads & soups
Cesare
Caesar salad was named after Emperor Julius Caesar -- it's not. It was invented by an Italian man named Caesar Cardini in Tijuana, Mexico in 1920 during the prohibition. Add chicken $3
Caprese
Combine the flavors of mozzarella, tomato, and basil in this unique recipe. You will never eat Caprese salad the regular way again
House salad
Strawberries, cheese and walnuts are a classic, but when you dress them with our homemade vinaigrette, you get a win-win for a fresh, everyday side salad
Nicoise
Originated in the French city of Nice, it is traditionally made of potatoes, tomatoes, green beans, eggs, onions, ahi seared tuna and olives, and finished with lemon dressing. You can substitute tuna with chicken
Minestrone
A traditional Italian soup that filled with vegetables and pasta which are cooked in a hearty vegetable broth
Soup of the day
Sides
House salad (side)
Cesare salad (side)
Caprese salad (side)
Spaghetti marinara (side)
Mashed potatoes
Polenta
French fries
Mozzarella sticks
Corn dogs
Mixed vegetables
Fruit bowl
Side Ranch
Side Marinara
Side Cesare Dressing
Side Lemon Vinaigrette
Side Balsamic
Side Ragù Bolognese
Side grilled Chicken Breast
Side Meatballs
Gluten free bread
Dessert
Tiramisù
Its name stems from the phrase tirami sù, an Italian expression which literally means pick me up, a reference to the uplifting effects of sugar, liquor, and coffee
Tiramisù Bites
Cannoli
This decadent, crispy fried pastry tube filled with luscious ricotta cheese cream is believed to have originated around Palermo during the 9th century, while Sicily was under Arab rule
Brownie
Mascarpone cheesecake
Mascarpone is the secret ingredient in these wonderfully rich cheesecake. The soft Italian cheese adds subtle sweetness and intense creaminess to anything it touches, and cheesecake is no exception
Panna Cotta
One of the best known and frequently requested desserts, panna cotta – literally “cooked cream” – originated in Piedmont and is made of cream and sugar
Creme Brûlée
Delizia al Limone
Napoleon Mille Foglie
Affogato
Affogato translates as drowned, referring to the preparation process in which steaming espresso is generously poured over a scoop of vanilla gelato
Gelato
Cake of the day
Take a peek at our dessert case or ask your server for today’s flavors
Choco Indulgence Vegan
Reese's Pie
Moscato Berry Tiramisu
Kids menu
Alcoholic
Pinot noir
Montelpulciano
Chianti classico
Chianti classico riserva
Merlot Barone Fini
Merlot Napa
Cab Sauvignon Stemmari
Cab Sauvignon reserve
Amarone
Barolo
Lambrusco
Zinfandel
Sauv Blanc Bertrand
Sauv Blanc Torre di Luna
Soave
Pinot Grigio Anterra
Pinot Grigio Ruffino
Chardonnay Drouhin
Chardonnay butterly Moldavi
Verdicchio
Riesling
Moscato
Moscato d'Asti
Prosecco
Champagne bottle
Sangiovese rosato
Peroni
Moretti
Wayan
Nazionale
Laughing Lab
Beehive honey
Compass
Guinness
Angry Orchard cider
Coors Edge No Alcohol
Holidaily blonde
Old Fashioned
Bellini
Negroni
Aperol Spritz
Paper Plane
Stabilizer
Margarita
Mojito
Mule
Martini
Italian Job
Limoncello Martini
Chocolate Crumble
Churchill's Breakfast
The Aviation
Red moon over Manhattan
The Red Dragon
Specialty Cocktail
Amaretto Luxardo (1.25oz)
Amaro Nonino (1.25oz)
Aperol (1.25oz)
Campari (1.25oz)
Clase Azul (1.25oz)
Cognac Courvoisier (1.25oz)
Gin Beefeater (1.25oz)
Grappa Nonino (1.25oz)
Grappa Sibona (1.25oz)
Hornitos Reposado (1.25oz)
Hornitos Light (1.25oz)
Irish Cream (1.25oz)
Jameson (1.25oz)
Limoncello (1.25oz)
Maraschino Luxardo (1.25oz)
Rum Dark Cruzan (1.25oz)
Rum Light Cruzan (1.25oz)
Sambuca Ramazzotti (1.25oz)
Scotch Aberlour (2oz)
Tequila Patron Silver (1.25oz)
Tequila reposado Teremana (1.25oz)
Vermouth Rosso Martini (1.25oz)
Vodka Absolut (1.25oz)
Vodka Grey Goose (1.25oz)
Vodka Tito's (1.25oz)
Whisky Old Elk (2oz)
Whisky Redbreast (2oz)
Whisky Wild Turkey American Honey (2oz)
Non alcoholic
Coca-cola
Diet coke
Sprite
Fanta
Dr. Pepper
Barq’s root beer
Hi-C fruit punch
Sweet tea
Iced tea
Lemonade
Italian soda
San Pellegrino sparkling
Acqua Panna still
San Pellegrino limonata (can)
San Pellegrino blood orange (can)
San Pellegrino aranciata (can)
Siciliana limonata (can)
Siciliana blood aranciata (can)
Refill
Coffee and hot drinks
Retail
Amarene dark cherries
Angry Orchard cider
Balsamic Glaze 250ml
Balsamic Glaze figs 250ml
Balsamic Vinegar Modena Giusti 250ml
Beehive honey
Bindi Gelato
Burratina 8oz
Calabrese salami 7oz
Calabrian chili peppers 10.6 oz
Caputo 00 Chef Flour
Compass
Genoa Salami 9oz
Guinness
Italian peeled tomatoes 28oz
Mascarpone 16oz
Moretti
Nazionale
Oil, Lemon 250g
Oil, White truffle 250g
Olives Castelvetrano 340g
Pasta, Bucatini 500g
Pasta, Casareccia 500g
Pasta, Fusilloni 500g
Pasta, GF Fusilli 250g
Pasta, GF Penne rigate 500g
Pasta, GF Tortiglioni 250g
Pasta, Gigli toscani 500g
Pasta, Pappardelle 500g
Pasta, Pappardelle 500g
Pasta, Radiatori 500g
Pasta, Tagliatelle nest 500g
Pasta, Tonnarelli squid ink 500g
Peroni
Polenta 17.6oz
Polo shirt
Pomodoraccio 18.7oz
Prosciutto pre-sliced 3oz
San Marzano tomatoes DOP 28oz
San Pellegrino aranciata (can)
San Pellegrino blood orange (can)
San Pellegrino limonata (can)
Sauce, Impossible Ragu Bolognese
Sauce, Marinara
Sauce, Pesto
Sauce, Ragu Bolognese
Sauce, Vegan Pesto
Button Shirt
Siciliana blood aranciata (can)
Siciliana limonata (can)
T-shirt
Taralli, classic 300g
Taralli, olives 300g
Truffle sauce 500g
Truffle slices 180g
Wayan
Mikes Hot Honey
Fidget Spinner
Hat - Beanie
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Authentic Italian restaurant in the heart of Woodland Park, CO
727 Gold Hill Place South, Woodland Park, CO 80863