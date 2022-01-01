Mountain Burger 2747 Northwest Crossing Drive

  • Home
2747 Northwest Crossing Drive

Bend, OR 97703

Popular Items

Mountain Burger
DBL Mountain Burger
Side Fries

Burgers

DBL Mountain Burger

$12.00

House Ground Oregon Natural Grass Fed Beef, Mountain Sauce, Toasted Big Ed’s Potato Bun, Shaved Iceberg, Two Smashed 3 oz. patties, House made American Cheese

Lamb Burger

$15.00

4 oz Grass Fed Ground Lamb Burger, Harissa Yogurt, Feta, Pepperoncini, Shaved Radicchio, Toasted Potato Bun

Mountain Burger

$9.00

House Ground Oregon Natural Grass Fed Beef, Mountain Sauce, Toasted Big Ed’s Potato Bun, Shaved Iceberg, Smashed 3 oz. patties, House made American Cheese

Bristol Bay Burger

$15.00

Bristol Bay Sockeye Salmon Burger, Toasted Fennel Aioli, Toasted Big Ed’s Potato Bun, Shaved Iceberg, Pickled Onion

Manzanita Burger

$12.00

Walnuts, Oats and Sage Patty, Cashew-Onion Spread, Preserved Tomato, Big Ed’s Potato Bun.

Salads

Cliffhanger

$13.00

Whole Leaf Romaine Lettuce, Roasted Garlic Croutons, Shaved Grana Padano, Charred Lemon Dressing

Ed’s Garden

$13.00

Chopped Romaine, Cherry Tomatoes, Chickpeas, Pepperoncini,Red Onion, Radicchio, OG Vinaigrette

Green Wall

$12.00

Hydroponic Butter Lettuce, Green Goddess Dressing, Radish, Tender Herbs, Avocado

Marvin’s Wedge

$12.00

Iceberg Lttuice, Cherry Tomatoes, Smoked Bacon, Blue Cheese Dressing, Crispy Onion

Fries

Chicken Bacon Gravy

$14.00

Hand Cut Kennebec Potatoes , Cheese Curds, Roasted Mary’s Chicken, Bacon Gravy, Chives.

Maple Bacon Sweet

$13.00

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries, Maple Glazed Bacon Chipotle Aioli, Crispy Onions

Okonoko Fries

$13.00

Hand Cut Kennebec Fries, Sesame Miso Aioli Furikake, Pickled Ginger, Bonito, Scallion

Share Kennebec Fries

$8.00

Share Waffle Fries

$8.00

Swampy Lake Fries

$15.00

Hand Cut Kennebec Fries, Mountainwich Chili, Dill Pickles, Burger Sauce

Whoops!

$12.00

Hand Cut Kennebec Fries, Green Chile Queso Fundido, Tomato Pico, Cilantro

Build Your Own

BYO Single Patty

$7.00

BYO Double Patty

$10.00

BYO Impossible

$10.00

BYO Salmon

$10.00

BYO Veggie Patty

$7.00

BYO Lamb

$11.00

Sides

Cauliflower

$5.00

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Sub Lil Mtn

$7.00

Bread and butter Pickles

$3.00

Brussels

$12.00

Specials!

Oh Tony Pepperoni

$15.00

Single Patty topped with Pepperoni, Tomato Jam, and Breaded and Fried Mozzarella.

KIDS

Kid Mountain Burger

$12.00

Kid Grilled Cheese Sando

$12.00

Kid BLT

$12.00

Kid Barbecue Chicken Sando

$12.00

Non Alcoholic

Cascade MTN

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Cold Brew

$6.00

Cranberry

$4.00

Ginger beer

$4.00

Grapefruit

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Kombucha

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

OJ

$4.00

Soda

$4.00

Basic

Apple Cobbler

$6.00

Chocolate

$6.00

Coffee

$6.00

Malted

$6.00

Mint

$6.00

Salted Caramel

$6.00

Strawberry

$6.00

Vanilla

$6.00

Fancy

The Mogul

$10.00

Gigantic Vanilla Milkshake Chocolate Chips, Caramel Sauce, Big Butte Cookie, Whipped Cream.

S'more

$8.00

Toasted Marshmallow, Graham Cracker, Chocolate Sauce. Whipped Cream.

Milk & Cookies

$8.00

Crumbled Big Butte Cookie, Vanilla Bean Ice Cream, Whipped Cream.

Peanut Butter Pretzel

$8.00

Crushed Pretzels, Peanut Butter Cups, Chocolate Sauce.

The Unicorn

$8.00

Fruity Pebbles, Vanilla Ice Cream, Raspberry Sauce, Whip.

Kids Shakes

K Vanilla Shake

$4.00

K Chocolate Shake

$4.00

K Strawberry Shake

$4.00

K Salted Caramel Shake

$4.00

K Malted Shake

$4.00

K Mint Shake

$4.00

Floats

Root Beer

$6.00

Vanilla Ice Cream, Barq’s Root Beer, Whipped Cream.

Roy Rogers

$6.00

Vanilla Ice Cream, Coca Cola, Whipped Cream, Maraschino Cherry.

Luke Skywalker

$6.00

Vanilla Ice Cream, Sprite, Whipped Cream, Maraschino Cherry.

K - Skywalker

$4.00

Vanilla Ice Cream, Sprite, Whipped Cream, Maraschino Cherry.

K - Root Beer

$4.00

Vanilla Ice Cream, Barq’s Root Beer, Whipped Cream.

Gelato

Lavender

$7.00

Salted Chocolate

$7.00

Stracciatella

$7.00

Van Bourbon Pecan

$7.00

Vegan Chocolate

$7.00

Vegan Straw Coco

$7.00

Big Butte Cookie

Freshly Baked Cookie with… Chocolate Chips, Pretzels, Peanuts, Butterscotch, Sea Salt.

Big Butte

$5.00

Side

SD BBQ

SD Cashew Onion

SD Chipotle Aioli

SD Dijon

SD Dukes

SD Harissa Yogurt

SD Mt Sauce

SD Yellow Mustard

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Burgers. Elevated.

Location

2747 Northwest Crossing Drive, Bend, OR 97703

Directions

Main pic

