Mountain Madre 13 W Walnut St

13 W Walnut St

asheville, NC 28801

Popular Items

Burrito Bowl
Downtown Street Tacos
Quesadilla

Small Bites & Shared Plates

Ceviche

$10.00Out of stock

Charred Green Beans

$14.00

Fresh snipped, flash fried, then pan seared in chipotle butter, topped with cotija cheese

Chorizo Mussels

$21.00

Sauteed in chipotle salsa with red wine, topped with pico de Gallo & cotija served with house made bread & lime wedges

Chorizo Queso

$12.00

Chorizo Stuffed Avocado

$17.00

Fresh, quartered avocado pan seared topped with chorizo, melt Monterey Jack, pico de Gallo, cotija cheese, & cilantro-lime crema

Empanadas

$14.00

Flaky pastry dough filled with Chef's choice, served with cilantro-lime crema

Loaded Nachos

$13.00

House made tortilla chips smothered in queso, topped with black beans, shredded lettuce, pico de Gallo, & grated cotija cheese *Add protein for an additional $6

Quesadilla

$14.00

Flour tortillas, Monterey Jack cheese, corn salsa, black beans, & your choice of protein served with a side of cilantro-lime crema

Street Corn

$11.00

Corn on the cob, cut in half, coated in chipotle aioli topped with pico de Gallo, & cotija cheese

Soup/ Salad

Cucumber Chimichurri

$14.00

Sliced English cucumber, red onion, grape tomato, & baby arugula tossed in herb-red wine vinaigrette *Add protein for an additional $6

Sopa Del Dia

$11.00

Soup of the day- ask your server for more details!

Taco Salad

$15.00

Chopped romaine topped with pico de Gallo, corn salsa, black beans, bacon crumbles, cotija cheese, with your choice of creamy chipotle aioli or cilantro-lime vinaigrette served in flour tortilla bowl *Add protein for additional $6

Salsa Bar & Dips

Bacon Guacamole

$16.00

Scratch made from avocados, tomato, red onion, & jalapeño topped with bacon crumbles and cotija cheese

Bean Dip

$12.00

Refried beans topped with cotija cheese

Corn Salsa

$7.00

Corn, chopped jalapeños, red bell pepper, cilantro, and onion

Guacamole

$13.00

Scratch made from avocados, tomato, red onion, & jalapeño

House Salsa

$7.00

Picklemole

$15.00

Scratch made from avocados, tomato, red onion, & jalapeño topped with chopped pickles

Pico De Gallo

$7.00

Chopped tomatos, peppers, onion, and cilantro

Queso

$11.00

Melted white cheese made with whole milk & chipotle salsa, topped with cotija

Salsa Verde

$7.00

Sample Any Three Dips

$14.00

Spicy Chipotle Salsa

$7.00

Spicy chipotle salsa topped with spicy pepper mix

Spicy Guacamole

$14.00

Scratch made from avocados, tomato, red onion, & jalapeño topped with spicy pepper mix

Vegan Queso

$13.00

House made and plant based! Made with potatoes, carrots, and nutritional yeast

Entrees

Burrito Bowl

$18.00

Rice, beans, & your choice of protein topped with pico de Gallo, citrus tossed jicama slaw, cotija cheese, salsa verde, & cilantro-lime crema *Make it a burrito with your choice of flour or jalapeño cheddar wrap for an additional $2

Carne Asada

$29.00

Pineapple-beer marinated & pan seared, basted in lemon-meixcan Oregon infused oil then sliced. Topped with fajita pepper & onion, served over roasted vegetables & garlic aioli

Carnitas

$17.00

Slow roasted pork shoulder shredded then pan seared. Served with pico de Gallo, corn salsa, rice, black beans, two flour tortillas & drizzled in cilantro-lime crema

Chimichanga

$19.00

Monterey Jack cheese, rice, black beans, pico de Gallo, your choice of protein, rolled in a flour tortilla, & deep fried. Served with jicama slaw, corn puree, & cilantro-lime crema

Enchiladas

$19.00

Two flour tortillas stuffed with your choice of ground beef, Tinga chicken, or vegan black bean-potato. Baked in poblano sauce & Monterey Jack cheese. Served with garlic aioli, Jasmine rice, pico de Gallo & corn salsa

Fish Entree

$26.00

Chipotle glazed then pan roasted, finished in mezcal-lime creme served with citrus tossed jicama slaw & jalapeño-manchego hush puppies

Tacos

Barbacoa Beef Tacos

$16.00

Slow cooked, topped with pickled red onion, salsa verde & cotija cheese, on corn tortillas *All tacos served on your choice of corn tortillas, flour tortillas, or romaine lettuce leaves. Served with a side of Jasmine rice & black beans

Brisket Tacos

$17.00

Smoked brisket, house Fresno hot sauce, cilantro-lime crema & jicama slaw, on corn tortillas *All tacos served on your choice of corn tortillas, flour tortillas, or romaine lettuce leaves. Served with a side of Jasmine rice & black beans

Downtown Street Tacos

$14.00

Your choice of protein topped with chopped onion, cilantro & lime, on corn tortillas. Chunky Verde or Borracha Red sauce upon request *All tacos served on your choice of corn tortillas, flour tortillas, or romaine lettuce leaves. Served with a side of Jasmine rice & black beans

Fajita Tacos

$18.00

Romaine lettuce, your choice of protein, bell pepper & onion mix, pico de Gallo, manchego & cilantro-lime crema, on flour tortillas *All tacos served on your choice of corn tortillas, flour tortillas, or romaine lettuce leaves. Served with a side of Jasmine rice & black beans

Fish Tacos

$19.00

Seasonal catch sautéed in chipotle butter topped with baby arugula, mango-habanero salsa, pickled red onion, chipotle aioli & Fresno pepper infused honey, on corn tortillas *All tacos served on your choice of corn tortillas, flour tortillas, or romaine lettuce leaves. Served with a side of Jasmine rice & black beans

Pork Belly Tacos

$17.00

Our popular Pork Belly Tacos! Hickory Nut Gap Farms pasture raised pork belly, topped with potato crisps, pico de gall, garlic aioli & manchego, on flour tortillas *All tacos served on your choice of corn tortillas, flour tortillas, or romaine lettuce leaves. Served with a side of Jasmine rice & black beans

Tinga Fresca Tacos

$15.00

Shredded chipotle braised chicken breast, corn salsa, guacamole & cilantro-lime, on corn tortillas *All tacos served on your choice of corn tortillas, flour tortillas, or romaine lettuce leaves. Served with a side of Jasmine rice & black beans

Vegan Tacos

$17.00

Refried beans, jicama slaw, seared avocado, corn salsa & salsa verde, on flour tortillas *All tacos served on your choice of corn tortillas, flour tortillas, or romaine lettuce leaves. Served with a side of Jasmine rice & black beans

Sides

1/2 Avocado

$4.00

Additional Two Tortillas

$2.00

Arugula Salad SIDE

$5.00

Black Beans SIDE

$4.00

Bread SIDE

$3.00

Charred Green Beans SIDE

$5.00

Chipotle Aioli SIDE

$0.50

Chips SIDE

$4.00

Cilantro Dressing SIDE

$0.50

Crema SIDE

$1.00

Cucumber Chimichurri Salad SIDE

$5.00

Fajita Pepper-Onion SIDE

$3.00

Fresh Jalapeños SIDE

$2.00

Fried Plantains w/ Honey SIDE

$5.00

Garlic Aioli SIDE

$1.00

Jalapeno-Manchego Hush Puppies SIDE

$5.00

Jasmine Rice & Black Beans SIDE

$5.00

Jicama Slaw SIDE

$5.00

Lettuce SIDE

Manchego SIDE

$1.00

Monterey Cheese SIDE

$1.00

Pablano Sauce SIDE

$1.00

Pickled Jalapeños SIDE

$2.00

Refried Beans SIDE

$6.00

Rice SIDE

$4.00

Sour Cream SIDE

$1.00

Side Proteins

Barbacoa SIDE

$6.00

Carnitas SIDE

$6.00

Chorizo SIDE

$6.00

Ground Beef SIDE

$6.00

Kids Chicken SIDE

$6.00

Pastor Pork SIDE

$6.00

Shrimp SIDE

$6.00

Steak SIDE

$6.00

Tinga Chicken SIDE

$6.00

Vegan Chicken SIDE

$6.00

Vegan Chorizo SIDE

$6.00

Side Dips

Bacon Guacamole SIDE

$4.00

Bean Dip SIDE

$4.00

Chipotle Salsa SIDE

$4.00

Corn Salsa SIDE

$4.00

House Guacamole SIDE

$4.00

House Salsa SIDE

$4.00

Picklemole SIDE

$4.00

Pico De Gallo SIDE

$4.00

Queso SIDE

$4.00

Salsa Verde SIDE

$4.00

Spicy Guacamole SIDE

$4.00

Vegan Queso SIDE

$4.00

Kids Menu

Add 1 Kid Taco

$4.50

Lettuce, cheese, and choice of ground beef or chicken

Kids Burrito Bowl

$9.00

Rice, beans, lettuce, cheese and choice of ground beef or chicken *All kids meals include a drink, rice, and beans

Kids Nacho

$7.00

Chips, queso, Monterey Jack cheese, lettuce, with a choice of ground beef or chicken *All kids meals include a drink, rice, and beans

Kids Quesdailla

$9.00

Cheese with a choice of ground beef or chicken *All kids meals include a drink, rice, and beans

Kids Taco Meal

$8.00

(1) Taco Lettuce, cheese, and choice of ground beef or chicken *All kids meals include a drink, rice, and beans

Dessert

Choco Tacos

$4.00

Chocolate Churros

$9.00

Stuffed with milk chocolate, deep fried, and tossed in cinnamon and sugar, served with dulce

Churros

$7.00

Deep fried and tossed in cinnamon and sugar, served with dulce

Fried Plantains DESSERT

$7.00

Deep fried and tossed in cinnamon and sugar

Kids Ice Cream

$4.00

One scoop of vanilla ice cream topped with whipped cream and sprinkles

Oreo Churros

$8.00

Chocolate churros stuffed with Oreo cream, deep fried and tossed in Oreo crumbles and powder sugar, served with dulce

NA

Coffee

$3.00

Devils Foot Arnald Palmer

$4.00

Devils Foot Ginger Beer

$4.00Out of stock

Devils Foot Limeade

$4.00

Devils Foot Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Fanta

$4.50Out of stock

Fountain Soda

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Infruition Yerba Mate- AGAVE

$4.00Out of stock

Infruition Yerba Mate- BLOOD ORANGE

$4.00

Jalisco 55 Tequila- NA

$10.00

Jalisco 55- NA BOTTLE

$35.00

Mexican Coca-Cola

$4.00

Milk

$3.00

Mocktail

$5.50

Monday Mezcal- NA

$11.00

Monday Mezcal- NA BOTTLE

$45.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$3.00Out of stock

Sangrita

$1.00

Soda Water

Tea

$3.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Water Bottle

$3.00

Margaritas & House Creations

Anejo Old Fashioned

$14.00

El Jimador Anejo, agave syrup, angostura, mole bitters, orange oil

Blackberry Smoke

$14.00

Smoked blanco tequila, house made blackberry syrup, fresh lemon juice, salt rim

Bloody Maria

$13.00

Bloody Mary

$13.00

Dry Cocktails

$10.00

Green Goddess

$14.00

Blanco, pineapple, ginger, kale, cucumber, green apple, cilantro, lemon and lime, salt rim

Heatwave

$14.00

Blanco, habanero pineapple syrup, fresh lime, 5 spice rim (SPICY!)

Jalisco Mule

$14.00

Blanco, fresh pineapple, lime, ginger syrup, angostura, salt rim

La Casa

$13.00

Reposado, agave, fresh squeezed lime juice, salt rim

La Paloma

$14.00

Blanco, house made simple syrup, fresh grapefruit, lime, salt rim

MARGARITA FLIGHT

$24.00

A half version of our La Casa, Spice of Life, Blackberry Smoke, and Heat Wave

Market Margarita

$14.00

Ask your server for this months Market Margarita!

Mezcal-Rita

$13.00

Premium Margarita

$16.00

Corazon Reposado, fresh squeezed lime, agave and a floater of Grand Marnier, salt rim

Ranch Water

$14.00

Sal De Vida

$15.00

Seasonal Sangria

$12.00

Ask your server for this weeks Sangria!

Spice of Life

$14.00

Blanco, strawberry and serrano cili syrup, fresh lime, lava salt (SPICY!)

The Beekeeper

$14.00

Smoked blanco tequila, ancho chili liqueur, lemon, honey, lavender bitters

La Casa PLASTIC CUP (2+ppl)

$18.00

Black Cherry Market Marg

$14.00

Family Taco or Enchilada Bar

Family Taco Bar

$50.00

Feeds Family of 4. House Salsa, Corn Salsa, Pico De Gallo, Tortilla Chips, Monterey Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Rice & Beans, Corn & Flour Tortillas, Choice of Beef or Tinga Chicken.

Family Enchiladas

$50.00

Feeds Family of 4. Rice, Corn Salsa, Pico De Gallo, Your Choice of Chicken, Ground Beef, or Potato Black Bean (Vegan) Enchiladas, Chips & House Salsa.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

At Mountain Madre our dishes are carefully crafted, using fresh and local ingredients while striving for our Agave bar to be filled with the highest quality Tequila and Mezcal. Here, family comes first and providing our guests a memorable experience is a priority!

Location

13 W Walnut St, asheville, NC 28801

Directions

