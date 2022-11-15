A map showing the location of Mount Bakery FairhavenView gallery

Mount Bakery Fairhaven

1217 Harris Ave.

Bellingham, WA 98225

Order Again

Beverages

Orange Juice

$1.75+

Organic OJ

Iced Tea

$2.25

Spice Hut Chai Masala or Earl Grey

Ginger Beer

$3.00

12 oz Cock and Bull bottle

Cola

$2.50

12 oz glass bottle Coke

Pellegrino Bottle

$3.00

16.9 oz bottle

Pellegrino Can

$2.50

12 oz can - choose lemon, blood orange or grapefruit

Hot Tea

$3.50

Choose from a selection of Spice Hut loose leaf teas

Italian Soda

$3.95

A blood orange pelegrino soda and half and half, topped with whipped cream and sprinkles

Milk

$1.75+

Choice of whole, skim, almond, soy or oat

Coffee/Espresso

We proudly serve certified organic, locally roasted coffee and espresso from Hammerhead Roasters

Americano

$2.75+

Espresso with hot water

Breve

$4.25+

A creamy latte made with steamed half and half

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Silky foam, espresso and a splash of steamed milk

Chai Latte

$3.75+

Chai masala concentrate from Spice Hut with steamed milk

Con Panna

$3.25+

Espresso with whipped cream

Drip Coffee (TO GO)

$1.75+

Espresso

$2.75+

A petite pick me up!

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Belgian chocolate ganache with steamed milk

Latte

$3.75+

Espresso with steamed milk and a layer of foam

London Fog

$3.75+

Earl Grey De La Creme concentrate from Spice Hut with steamed milk

Macchiato

$3.00+

Espresso with a dollop of foam

Moliere

$4.25+

Our famous Mount Bakery mocha made with espresso, Belgian chocolate ganache and topped with whipped cream

Steamer

$1.75+

Steamed milk, plain or add a flavor

Benedicts

Served with two poached eggs and Swiss emmental cheese, on your choice of savory Belgian waffle or focaccia, over a bed of roasted potatoes and topped with our famous scratch made hollandaise

Best Benny

$17.00

With nitrate-free ham, two poached eggs, Swiss and hollandaise on a waffle or focaccia over a bed of roasted potatoes

Blackstone Benny

$19.00

With applewood smoked bacon, tomato, spinach and black pepper, two poached eggs, Swiss and hollandaise on a waffle or focaccia over a bed of roasted potatoes

Tomato Benny

$17.00

With fresh sliced tomato, basil and spinach, two poached eggs, Swiss and hollandaise on a waffle or focaccia over a bed of roasted potatoes

Wild Salmon Benny

$21.00

With fresh arugula and locally sourced hot smoked salmon, two poached eggs, Swiss and hollandaise on a waffle or focaccia over a bed of roasted potatoes

Portobello Benny

$18.00

With a full balsamic marinated roasted portobello mushroom, two poached eggs, Swiss and hollandaise on a waffle or focaccia over a bed of roasted potatoes

Breakfast

English Muffin Breakfast Sandwich

$9.00

One hard fried egg with cheddar, tomato, mayo, black pepper and your choice of protein on a house english muffin

Classic Breakfast

$11.00

Two eggs, roasted potatoes and your choice of toast

Breakfast Sandwich

$13.00

Two scrambled eggs, Swiss emmental cheese, red onion, greens, mayo and choice of protein

Bham Breakfast Burrito

$14.00

A mini sized Con Madre tortilla filled with chorizo, black beans, scrambled egg, roasted potatoes, red onion, cotija and Cholula with choice of side

Quiche

$13.00

A soft and flakey crust filled with a rotating variety in a meat or veggie option - call to hear today's options

Oliver's Granola

$6.00

A honey sweetened toasted blend of oats, almonds, coconut, raisins and dried cranberries with your choice of milk

Sweets

Belgian Waffle

$16.00

Piled high with fresh seasonal fruit, whipped cream, rich chocolate ganache and powdered sugar

American Waffle

$9.50

Our classic scratch made waffle served with butter, powdered sugar and syrup. Try it with real maple syrup for $1

Lemon Curd Waffle

$16.00

Topped with house-made lemon curd, fresh strawberries, shortbread crumbles and whipped cream

Cinnamon Roll French Toast

$16.00

Bellingham's best cinnamon roll, cut in half, egg battered, pan fried and topped with a rotating selection of seasonal toppings

Crepe Suzette

$11.00

Orange butter, brown sugar and orange caramel drizzle on two crepes with whipped cream

Fresh Fruit Crepe

$13.00

Fresh seasonal fruit folded inside a delicate scratch made crepe, topped with whipped cream, Belgian dark chocolate ganache and powdered sugar

Lemon Curd Crepe

$9.00

A single delicate crepe folded over our house-made lemon curd, topped with powdered sugar and whipped cream

Savory Crepes

All savory crepes come with your choice of rotating soup, organic house salad or roasted potatoes

Monte Cristo Crepe

$16.00

Nitrate-free ham, Swiss cheese, boysenberry preserves and scrambled eggs with stone ground mustard sauce with choice of side

Breakfast Crepe

$15.00

Two scrambled eggs, Swiss cheese and your choice of protein with choice of side

Crepos Rancheros

$15.00

Poblano and bell peppers, black beans, enchilada sauce, cilantro, sour cream, cheddar cheese and two poached eggs with choice of side

Roasted Veggie Crepe

$16.00

Fresh, seasonal roasted vegetables and Dutch gouda cheese with choice of side

Apple, Pear and Brie Crepe

$15.00

Fresh Bellewood Acres apples, pear butter and brie with choice of side - try it with bacon!

Turkey & Gouda Crepe

$14.00

Thin sliced oven roasted turkey, Dutch gouda cheese and avocado with choice of side

Sandwiches

Served on fresh baked bread from our bakery

Turkey & Gouda Sandwich

$11.50

Thin sliced turkey, Dutch gouda, tangy cranberry relish, red onion and mayo on bakery fresh whole wheat - served hot or cold

Ham & Swiss Sandwich

$11.50

Nitrate-free ham, Swiss cheese, tomato, red onion, stone ground mustard and mayo on bakery fresh whole wheat - served hot or cold

Roasted Portobello Sandwich

$12.00

Balsamic marinated portobello mushroom, zucchini, yellow squash, eggplant, red onion, gouda, and sun-dried tomato pesto on bakery fresh toasted focaccia

Turkey Pesto

$11.50

Thin sliced turkey, provolone, organic mixed greens, tomato, red onion, mayo and basil pesto on bakery fresh toasted focaccia

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Cheddar, swiss and provolone on bakery fresh toasted sourdough

Ham & Brie

$12.00

Ham, brie, fresh apple slices, arugula, mayo and a balsamic reduction warmed in the oven, open face, on bakery fresh focaccia

Italian

$12.00

Salami, nitrate-free ham, pepperoni, provolone, pickled peppers, arugula, onion and mayo on bakery fresh toasted baguette

BLT

$12.00

Applewood smoked bacon, organic mixed greens, tomato and mayo on bakery fresh toasted focaccia

BLAT

$13.00

A BLT with avocado

BLASTE

$15.00

A BLT with the works - avocado, sriracha mayo and one hard fried egg

Sides

Sausage

$5.00

One large Carne sausage link

Bacon (3)

$5.00

Three slices

Roasted Pots

$4.00

Home-style cut oven roasted potatoes

Veggie Patties

$5.00

Morning Star veggie patties

Toast/Bread

$3.00

Baked fresh in our bakery

Hollandaise

$3.00+

Tomato Slices

$3.00

Avocado

$3.00

Cup of Fruit

$4.00

Add Cheese

$1.50+

Sub Organic Eggs

$1.00

Egg (1)

$2.00

Soup/Salad

Soup

$5.00+

Call for our daily rotating soup selection - served with choice of bread

Salad

$4.75+

Organic greens, red onion, carrot, beet, cucumber, radish and balsamic vinaigrette - served with choice of bread

Soup AND Salad

$8.25

A cup of our daily rotating soup with a house salad - upgrade to a bowl of soup for $1

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1217 Harris Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

