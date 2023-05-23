Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mount Dessert Bakery

review star

No reviews yet

122 Cottage Street

Bar Harbor, ME 04609

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Bagel

Bagel

$2.50

Choose from our selection of bagels, prepared your way!

Latte

Latte

$4.00+

Espresso with your choice of steamed milk.

Danish

Danish

$3.75

Drinks

Coffee

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.75+

Proudly serving small batch, organic Maine roasted coffee from Unrest Coffee Co. of Hampden and Vacationland Coffee Roasters of Bar Harbor. -Unrest Allagash Dark Roast- single origin- Papua New Guinea -Vacationland Medium Roast- blend -Unrest Mexican Medium Roast DECAF- fair trade and mountain water processed

Red Eye

$3.95+

A double shot of espresso served with your choice of freshly brewed drip coffee. Or iced with our house iced coffee.

Espresso

$2.50+

Unrest Coffee Co. Eagle Lake Espresso.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.00

Double shot of espresso with equal parts steamed milk and foam in an 8 oz cup.

Latte

Latte

$4.00+

Espresso with your choice of steamed milk.

Mocha

$4.25+

A latte variant: espresso with white chocolate sauce or house made chocolate syrup and your choice of milk.

Americano

$3.25+

Espresso with hot water.

Macchiato

$3.25+

Espresso with a dollop of foam served in a 4 oz cup.

Cortado

$3.65

Double shot of espresso with an equal amount of your choice of steamed milk.

Flat White

$4.00

Double shot of espresso with steamed milk in an 8 oz cup.

Cafe au Lait

$3.50+

Choice of freshly brewed medium, dark, or decaf roast coffee with an equal amount of steamed milk.

Iced Coffee

$3.50+

Unrest Allagash roast served over ice. Milks and sugars also available self serve at pickup!

Cold Brew

$3.75+

Tea

Hot Tea

$2.25+

Choose from our wide selection of teas.

Chai Latte

$3.75+

Organic Sattwa Chai steamed with your choice of milk. Make it a dirty chai by adding espresso shots below!

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$4.50+

Ceremonial matcha powder steeped with hot water and mixed with your choice of steamed milk. Served unsweetened, sugars available self serve at pickup or customize below!

London Fog

$4.50+

Organic Earl Grey tea steeped in hot water and served with a dash of vanilla syrup and your choice of steamed milk. Earl Grey can be substituted with any of our other teas!

Iced Tea

$3.00+

Your choice of tea served over ice. Iced black tea and citrus green tea served unsweetened. Hibiscus passion is sweetened. Customize below!

Hot Chocolate/Milk

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.25+

Cocoa mix made with your choice of steamed milk.

White Hot Chocolate

$3.25+

White chocolate syrup mixed with your choice of steamed milk.

Steamer

$2.50+

Your choice of steamed milk, either as is or with your choice of flavored syrup.

Milk

$2.50+

Choice of cold milk. Can also upgrade to chocolate milk!

Specialty Coffees

Nutella Mocha Latte

$4.50+

Rich Nutella mixed with a double shot of espresso and your choice of steamed milk.

Maple Latte

$4.50+

A double shot of espresso combined with real maple syrup and your choice of milk.

Bee Sting Latte

$4.50+

A double espresso shot and your choice of milk combined with honey, cinnamon and a dash of cayenne!

Spiced Coconut Milk Latte

Spiced Coconut Milk Latte

$4.50+

Brown sugar and cinnamon mixed with espresso and coconut milk, served hot or iced!

Double Berry Fusion Latte

$4.50+

Raspberry and blueberry syrups with espresso and your choice of milk.

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$5.50+

Espresso with your choice of milk with vanilla syrup and caramel sauce.

Butterbeer Latte

$4.50+

A double shot of espresso mixed with caramel and toffee nut syrups and your choice of milk.

Tumeric Golden Milk Latte

$3.50+

Spiced and lightly sweetened turmeric tea latte. Notes of turmeric, pink peppercorn, ginger, allspice, lemongrass, and black pepper. Served hot or iced with your choice of milk!

Bottled and Canned Drinks

Poland Spring Bottled Water

Poland Spring Bottled Water

$2.25

16.9 oz

Poland Spring Origins Water

Poland Spring Origins Water

$3.25

30.4 oz

Polar Seltzer Water Bottle

Polar Seltzer Water Bottle

$2.50

Polar Seltzer Can- Black Cherry

$2.00

Poland Springs Sparkling Water

$2.50

16 oz bottle

Spindrift Sparkling Water

Spindrift Sparkling Water

$2.00

12 oz can. Sparkling water with a hint of real fruit juice.

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$3.25
San Pellegrino Italian Soda

San Pellegrino Italian Soda

$2.75

11.15 oz can.

Clearly Canadian

$4.00

Sparkling flavored water.

Welch's Juice

$3.65

16 oz bottle

Nantucket Nectars Apple Juice

Nantucket Nectars Apple Juice

$3.00

16 oz bottle.

Virgil's Flying Cauldron Butterscotch Soda

$3.50

Butterbeer style soda.

Maine Root Blueberry Soda

Maine Root Blueberry Soda

$3.50
Maine Root Root Beer

Maine Root Root Beer

$3.50

Maine Root Ginger Brew

$3.50

12 oz glass bottle ginger beer

Maine Root Ginger Lemonade

$3.50

16 oz bottle

Joe Tea - Peach

$3.75

20 oz bottle.

Snapple Iced Tea

Snapple Iced Tea

$2.75

Lemon tea

Apple & Eve Juice Box

Apple & Eve Juice Box

$1.75
Horizon Milk Box

Horizon Milk Box

$3.00

Organic whole milk box, 8 oz.

Chocolate Milk Bottle

$2.25

By natures best, 1% low-fat milk, 8 oz.

Coke

Coke

$3.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00

Moxie Can

$2.00

Specials

Quiche

Quiche Slice

$6.50

Bagels

Bagel

Bagel

Bagel

$2.50

Choose from our selection of bagels, prepared your way!

Side Cream Cheese

2 oz Side Cream Cheese

$1.25

4 oz Side Cream Cheese

$3.25

Pastries and Treats

Pastries

Danish

Danish

$3.75
Croissant

Croissant

$3.25
Pan au Chocolat

Pan au Chocolat

$3.50
Scone

Scone

$3.75

Granola Bar

$1.50
Blueberry Hand Pie

Blueberry Hand Pie

$3.65Out of stock

Sweet Treats

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.25Out of stock
Pumpkin Donut Muffin

Pumpkin Donut Muffin

$3.50

Fresh pumpkin muffin brushed with butter and tossed in cinnamon sugar mixture.

Carrot Cake Cake Pop

Carrot Cake Cake Pop

$2.25

Flourless Brownie

$3.50

Funfetti Cupcake w/ Vanilla Buttercream

$3.50
Brown Butter Sea Salt Rice Krispie Treat

Brown Butter Sea Salt Rice Krispie Treat

$2.50

Key Lime Cheesecake Slice

$6.50

Strawberry Cheesecake Slice

$6.50
Caramel Apple Cheesecake Bar

Caramel Apple Cheesecake Bar

$5.50
Double Chocolate Banana Bread Slice

Double Chocolate Banana Bread Slice

$3.75

Coconut Pudding Cup

$5.00

Carmelita

$3.50

Peanut Butter Bar

$3.00

Almond Joy Bar

$4.00

Lemon Tart Slice

$3.50

Pistachio Oat Square- GF

$3.00

Strawberry Rhubarb Coffee Cake

$3.50

GF Apple Fritter Bread Slice

$3.75

Blueberry Pie Slices

$5.50Out of stock

Blackberry Creme Fan

$3.75Out of stock

GF + Vegan Choco Chip Muffin

$3.50

Snacks/Breads

Snacks

Cabot Cheddar Cheese

$1.25

String Cheese

$1.00

Gogo Squeezers

$1.50

Go-Gurt Yogurt Tube

$1.25

Berry or cherry flavor

Stonyfield Yogurt Drink

$1.50

Strawberry banana

Bob's Red Mill Better Bar

$1.50

Chocolate Covered Blueberries

$1.25

1 oz bag. By Orchard Valley.

Cape Cod Chips

$1.00

1 oz bag kettle cooked potato chips

Apple

$1.50

Orange

$1.50

Retail

Food Gifts

Bread & Butter Pickles

Bread & Butter Pickles

$8.00
Dilly Beans

Dilly Beans

$8.00
Red Pepper Jelly - small

Red Pepper Jelly - small

$5.00
Red Pepper Jelly - large

Red Pepper Jelly - large

$7.00

Butter Pecan Granola (8 oz bag)

$7.00Out of stock
Woofer Snapper Dog Treats

Woofer Snapper Dog Treats

$7.00

Homemade Marshmallows

$5.00

Bagged Coffee

Unrest Allagash Dark Roast - Whole Bean

$15.00

Unrest Eagle Lake Espresso - Whole Bean

$15.00Out of stock

Unrest Mexican Decaf - Whole Bean

$15.00

Vacationland Medium Roast - Whole Bean

$15.00

Vacationland Medium Roast - Ground

$15.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Baking The World A Better Place

Location

122 Cottage Street, Bar Harbor, ME 04609

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

