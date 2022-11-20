Mexican & Tex-Mex
Amorcito Corazon #1 3400 E. Howard Lane
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Austin's gas station taquerias with fresh ingredients and homemade tortillas. Try our tacos, tortas, flautas, quesadillas and our Tlayuda, “the best street food” in Latin America.
Location
3400 East Howard Lane, Pflugerville, TX 78660
