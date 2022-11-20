Amorcito Corazon #1 imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Amorcito Corazon #1 3400 E. Howard Lane

3400 East Howard Lane

Pflugerville, TX 78660

Popular Items

Mornin’
De Barbacoa
De pastor

TACOS de Maiz o Harina

Migas

$3.00

Mornin’

$3.00

De Chicharron

$3.00

El Tipico

$3.00

De Hongo (V)

$4.00

De Pollo

$4.00

De pastor

$4.00

De Barbacoa

$4.00

De Pescado

$4.00

De Asada

$4.00

Tortillas

$0.75

LO TRADICIONAL

Tlayuda

$12.00

Breakfast Torta

$10.00

Cochinita Pibil Torta

$12.00

Hamburguesa

$12.00

Quesadilla de Harina

$10.00

Flautas Ahogadas

$10.00

Side Of Fries

$3.00

BEBIDAS

Guayaba & fresca

$3.00

Mango & pina

$3.00

Horchata

$3.00

Michelada

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Austin's gas station taquerias with fresh ingredients and homemade tortillas. Try our tacos, tortas, flautas, quesadillas and our Tlayuda, “the best street food” in Latin America.

Location

3400 East Howard Lane, Pflugerville, TX 78660

Directions

Gallery
Amorcito Corazon #1 image
Main pic

