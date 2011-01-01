Moutons Southern Bistro Leander
No reviews yet
309 US HWY 183
Leander, TX 78641
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Breakfast Mains
Belgian Waffle
The classic oversized waffle you've grown to love.
Chicken Bacon Biscuit
A biscuit topped with bacon, chicken tenders, eggs, and sausage gravy.
Corned Beef Hash
Sautéed corned beef, hash browns, bell pepper, and onions, topped with two eggs, and served with toast.
Covered and Smothered
Layered country potatoes, sausage, and two eggs, smothered with sausage gravy, topped with cheese and bacon bits.
French Toast Bread Pudding
Our locally famous peach bread pudding, sliced, battered, and griddled. Topped with sweet cream.
Grillades Grits & Eggs
Tenderized Black Angus cutlet. seared and simmered with trinity and tomatoes in braising gravy, served over jalapeño cheese polenta and two eggs.
Half Pain Perdu
A half order of our New Orleans style French Toast made with Gambino's French bread.
Half Short Stack
One oversized buttermilk pancake.
Pain Perdu
New Orleans style French Toast made with Gambino's French bread.
Pecan Pancakes
Two oversized buttermilk pancakes topped with pecan brown sugar butter.
Short Stack
Two oversized buttermilk pancakes.
Shrimp Grits & Eggs
Sautéed shrimp, mushrooms, bacon, red onions, and garlic, served over jalapeño cheese polenta and two eggs,, served with toast.
Stuffed Burrito
One overstuffed burrito with bacon, sausage, ham, potatoes, eggs, and pepper jack cheese.
Eggs
Egg Breakfast
Two eggs with choice of bacon or sausage. served with hash browns and toast.
Eggs Benedict
Two poached eggs on ham and an English muffin with hollandaise. served with hash browns.
Country Benedict
One buttermilk biscuit topped with sausage, poached eggs, and hollandaise.
Eggs Rachel
Two poached eggs on homemade crab cakes. asparagus and tomato. topped with hollandaise. Served with hash browns.
The Lagniappe
Two eggs, ham steak, bacon, sausage, hash browns, jalapeño cheese polenta, and one biscuit with gravy.
Chicken Fried Steak and Eggs
Two eggs, chicken fried steak, and sausage gravy, served with hash browns and toast.
Breakfast Taco
Build your own breakfast taco, anyway you want it!
Lakeline Taco
Egg, sausage, jalapeño, red onion, hash browns, and cheddar cheese.
Breakfast Sandwich
Build your own breakfast sandwich, anyway you want it!
Omelettes
Three Pigs Omelette
Ham, sausage, bacon, and cheddar cheese.
Philly Omelette
Philly steak, onions, bell pepper, jalapeño, and pepper-jack cheese
Florentine Omelette
Spinach, mushrooms, bacon, and Swiss cheese.
Moody's Omelette
Sausage, jalapeño, bell pepper, onion, mushroom, tomato, spinach, and pepper-jack cheese.
Gardener Omelette
Bell pepper, onion, mushroom, tomato, spinach, and Swiss cheese.
Texas Omelette
A four egg omelet stuffed with bacon, sausage, ham, potatoes, jalapeños, and pepper jack cheese smothered in country gravy.
Custom Omelette
Don't like our choices? Then make up your own omelette!
Shrimp And Grits Omelette
A three egg omelette stuffed with shrimp, bacon, and onions topped with jalapeno cheese grits.
Breakfast Sides
Side Grits
Side Oatmeal
Feeling especially unimaginative? Order some oatmeal!
Side Country Potatoes
Side Hash Browns
Side Biscuit
Nothing to see here, just your classic, homemade, buttermilk biscuit.
Side Toast (2)
Slice Toast
Side Fruit
Side One Egg
Side Bacon
Side Sausage
Two delicious sausage patties.
Side Ham
Side Gravy
Side Avocado & Tomato
2 Biscuits W/ Gravy
Biscuit W/ Gravy
Side Two Eggs
Crab Cake (2oz)
Salsa
Grilled Potatoes
One Sauage
Kids Breakfast
Starters
Boudin Balls
Mouton's Signature Dish! Our homemade boudin battered and fried golden brown
Crab Cake Appetizer
Homemade lump crab-cake with spicy warm crawfish remoulade.
Crawfish Dip
Crawfish, bell pepper, onion, Mozzarella, and cream cheese served warm with French bread
Crawfish Poutine
Crawfish Étouffée, melted mozzarella cheese, and green onions over fries.
Fried Green Tomatoes
Panko breaded fried green tomatoes topped with a warm crawfish remoulade.
Fried Pickles
A Texas favorite! Lightly breaded hand cut pickles fried golden brown.
Gator Bites
Panko breaded crispy marinated alligator tail served on a bed of serrano slaw with our homemade white remoulade.
Shrimp Quesadilla
Shrimp, bell pepper, red onion, jalapeño, mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Served with homemade salsa and sour cream.
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Spinach, artichoke hearts, Mozzarella, and cream cheese served warm with French bread.
Starter Sampler
Your choice of crawfish or spinach dip, boudin balls, fried pickles, and gator bites. Please share with friends.
Chicken Tenders (5)
Crispy golden brown fried chicken with fries.
Chicken Tenders (15)
Fried Shrimp & Fries
Crispy golden brown fried shrimp with fries.
Fried Crawfish & Fries
Crispy golden brown fried crawfish with fries.
Fried Catfish & Fries
Crispy golden brown fried catfish with fries.
Cup of Gran Jan's Gumbo
Chicken and sausage in a dark roux over white rice.
Bowl of Gran Jan's Gumbo
Chicken and sausage in a dark roux over white rice.
Cup of Ben's Gumbo
Shrimp and crawfish in a dark roux over white rice.
Bowl of Ben's Gumbo
Shrimp and crawfish in a dark roux over white rice.
Cup of Shrimp Etouffee
A New Orleans classic. Seasoned in a creamy roux over white rice.
Bowl of Shrimp Etouffee
A New Orleans classic. Seasoned in a creamy roux over white rice.
Cup Crawfish Etouffee
A New Orleans classic. Seasoned in a creamy roux over white rice.
Bowl Crawfish Etouffee
A New Orleans classic. Seasoned in a creamy roux over white rice.
Cup of Red Beans & Rice
Smoked sausage, bacon, and ham, with red beans served over white rice.
Bowl of Red Beans & Rice
Smoked sausage, bacon, and ham, with red beans served over white rice.
Chef Salad
Romaine, bacon, avocado, tomato, boiled egg, and crumbled blue cheese.
Cajun Shrimp Caesar Salad
Homemade Caesar vinaigrette tossed with romaine, fresh Parmesan cheese, French bread croutons and blackened shrimp.
Side House Salad
Romaine, tomato, cucumber, red onion, cheddar, and French bread croutons.
Side Caesar Salad
Romaine, fresh Parmesan, and French bread croutons tossed in homemade Caesar dressing.
Large Caesar
Romaine, fresh Parmesan, and French bread croutons tossed in homemade Caesar dressing.
Half Chef Salad
Romaine, bacon, avocado, tomato, boiled egg, and crumbled blue cheese.
Half Shrimp Caesar
Burgers & Po-Boys
BLT
Thick cut bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on Texas toast.
1/2 BLT
Thick cut bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on Texas toast.
Cade's Club
Grilled or fried chicken breast, bacon, and pepper-jack cheese with lettuce, tomato, and boudin ranch dressing.
1/2 Cade's Club
Grilled or fried chicken breast, bacon, and pepper-jack cheese with lettuce, tomato, and boudin ranch dressing.
Camille's Cali Club
1/2 Camille's Cali Club
Reuben
Corned beef, sauerkraut. Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing on grilled marbled rye.
1/2 Reuben
Corned beef, sauerkraut. Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing on grilled marbled rye.
Texas Philly
Thin sliced sirloin steak, bell peppers, red onions, jalapeños, pepper-jack cheese and mayo .
1/2 Texas Philly
Thin sliced sirloin steak, bell peppers, red onions, jalapeños, pepper-jack cheese and mayo .
Shrimp Po-Boy
Golden fried shrimp topped with lettuce, tomato, and homemade tartar sauce on French bread.
Half Shrimp Po-Boy
Golden fried shrimp topped with lettuce, tomato, and homemade tartar sauce on French bread.
Crawfish Po-Boy
Cajun fried crawfish tails topped with lettuce, tomato, and homemade tartar sauce on French bread.
Half Crawfish Po-Boy
Cajun fried crawfish tails topped with lettuce, tomato, and homemade tartar sauce on French bread.
Catfish Po-Boy
A full Cajun fried catfish filet topped with lettuce, tomato, and homemade tartar sauce on French bread.
Half Catfish Po-Boy
A half Cajun fried catfish filet topped with lettuce, tomato, and homemade tartar sauce on French bread.
Frenchuletta
A New Orleans take on the Muffuletta. Homemade olive salad, ham, Genoa salami, mortadella, and provolone cheese on French bread.
1/2 Frenchuletta
A New Orleans take on the Muffuletta. Homemade olive salad, ham, Genoa salami, mortadella, and provolone cheese on French bread.
Gator Po-Boy
Panko fried crispy marinated alligator tail topped with pepper jack cheese, tomatoes, serrano cole slaw, and our original white remoulade sauce on French bread.
Half Gator Po-Boy
Panko fried crispy marinated alligator tail topped with pepper jack cheese, tomatoes, serrano cole slaw, and our original white remoulade sauce on French bread.
Texas Philly
Thin sliced sirloin steak, bell peppers, red onions, jalapeños, pepper-jack cheese and mayo .
1/2 Texas Philly
Thin sliced sirloin steak, bell peppers, red onions, jalapeños, pepper-jack cheese and mayo .
Basic Burger
Just your basic burger 1/2 lb Black Angus Burger char-grilled over an open flame.
Bacon & Cheddar Burger
Melted Cheddar cheese and three strips of thick cut bacon.
Mushroom & Swiss Burger
Grilled mushrooms and onions topped with melted Swiss cheese.
Bastrop Burger
Our signature fire sauce with sautéed jalapeños and red onions, bacon, and pepper jack cheese.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken tenders tossed in spicy buffalo sauce and topped with Swiss cheese.
Entrees
Al's Chicken
Cajun marinated grilled chicken breast topped with a balsamic reduction, served with green beans and dirty rice.
Chicken Fried Chicken
The same deliciousness as our Chicken Fried Steak, only chicken!
Chicken Fried Steak
Our award winning, hand breaded black Angus cutlet is fried golden brown and smothered in homemade sausage cream gravy.
Half Chicken Fried Steak
Our award winning, hand breaded black Angus cutlet is fried golden brown and smothered in homemade sausage cream gravy.
Paw Paw's Pork Chop
Hand breaded center cut pork tenderloin topped with mushroom gravy, served with mashed potatoes and green beans.
Smoked Meatloaf
Hickory smoked ground beef topped with mushroom gravy, served with mashed potatoes and green beans.
Chicken & Sausage Jambalaya
Creole seasoned tomatoes, chicken, Smoked sausage, and white rice.
Shrimp & Crawfish Jambalaya
Creole seasoned tomatoes, shrimp, crawfish, and white rice. Served with garlic bread.
Catfish Jambalaya
Blackened catfish filet on a half order of chicken and sausage jambalaya topped with a cup of étouffée. Served with garlic bread.
Leander Catfish Brown
Beer battered golden brown catfish served with fries and Serrano cole slaw. Also available Cajun fried or blackened.
Sheridan Shrimp
Cajun fried shrimp served with fries and Serrano cole slaw.
Shell Beach Platter
Cajun fried catfish, shrimp, and crawfish served with fries and Serrano cole slaw.
Half Ckn Jambalaya
Creole seasoned tomatoes, chicken, smoked sausage, and white rice.
Half Shmp Jambalaya
Creole seasoned tomatoes, shrimp, crawfish, and white rice.
Shrimp Creole
A comforting plate of goodness with succulent shrimp, trinity, and garlic simmered in a perfectly seasoned tomato sauce.
Angry Pasta
Smoked sausage, ham, bacon, and trinity, tossed with penne rigate and a very spicy Italian cream sauce.
Cajun Colette
Penne rigate, sun dried tomatoes, bacon, red onions, and garlic tossed in homemade Cajun Alfredo.
Crawfish Monica
Pasta shells, Crawfish, Shrimp, tomatoes, garlic and red onions tossed in homemade Cajun Alfredo.
Jambalaya Pasta
Penna rigate pasta, chicken, sausage, shrimp, trinity and garlic in a spicy jambalaya sauce.
Southwest Shells & Cheese
Bacon, jalapeños, cream, shells, and cheddar.
Shells & Cheese
Shells, cream, and cheddar. Simple and made to order.
Shrimp & Grits
Sautéed shrimp, mushrooms, bacon, red onions, and garlic over jalapeno cheddar grits.
Chicken & Grits
Grilled Montreal chicken, bacon, avocado, tomato, and mozzarella cheese over jalapeno cheddar grits.
Grillades & Grits
Tenderized Black Angus cutlet, seared and simmered with trinity and tomatoes in braising gravy over jalapeno cheddar grits.
Half Shrimp and Grits
Sautéed shrimp, mushrooms, bacon, red onions, and garlic on a bed of our signature jalapeño cheese polenta.
Specials
Gluten Free
Al's Chicken
Cajun marinated grilled chicken breast topped with a balsamic reduction, served with green beans and dirty rice.
Blackened Catfish
Shrimp & Grits
Sautéed shrimp, mushrooms, bacon, red onions, and garlic over jalapeno cheddar grits.
Chicken & Grits
Grilled Montreal chicken, bacon, avocado, tomato, and mozzarella cheese over jalapeno cheddar grits.
Chicken & Sausage Jambalaya
Creole seasoned tomatoes, chicken, Smoked sausage, and white rice.
Shrimp & Crawfish Jambalaya
Creole seasoned tomatoes, shrimp, crawfish, and white rice. Served with garlic bread.
Shrimp Creole
A comforting plate of goodness with succulent shrimp, trinity, and garlic simmered in a perfectly seasoned tomato sauce.
Half Chef Salad
Romaine, bacon, avocado, tomato, boiled egg, and crumbled blue cheese.
Chef Salad
Romaine, bacon, avocado, tomato, boiled egg, and crumbled blue cheese.
Cup of Red Beans & Rice
Smoked sausage, bacon, and ham, with red beans served over white rice.
Bowl of Red Beans & Rice
Smoked sausage, bacon, and ham, with red beans served over white rice.