Restaurant header imageView gallery
Southern
Breakfast & Brunch

Moutons Southern Bistro Leander

review star

No reviews yet

309 US HWY 183

Leander, TX 78641

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Fried Steak
Boudin Balls
Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Mains

Belgian Waffle

Belgian Waffle

$9.99

The classic oversized waffle you've grown to love.

Chicken Bacon Biscuit

Chicken Bacon Biscuit

$13.99

A biscuit topped with bacon, chicken tenders, eggs, and sausage gravy.

Corned Beef Hash

Corned Beef Hash

$17.99

Sautéed corned beef, hash browns, bell pepper, and onions, topped with two eggs, and served with toast.

Covered and Smothered

Covered and Smothered

$11.99

Layered country potatoes, sausage, and two eggs, smothered with sausage gravy, topped with cheese and bacon bits.

French Toast Bread Pudding

French Toast Bread Pudding

$9.99

Our locally famous peach bread pudding, sliced, battered, and griddled. Topped with sweet cream.

Grillades Grits & Eggs

Grillades Grits & Eggs

$18.99

Tenderized Black Angus cutlet. seared and simmered with trinity and tomatoes in braising gravy, served over jalapeño cheese polenta and two eggs.

Half Pain Perdu

Half Pain Perdu

$6.99

A half order of our New Orleans style French Toast made with Gambino's French bread.

Half Short Stack

Half Short Stack

$6.99

One oversized buttermilk pancake.

Pain Perdu

Pain Perdu

$9.99

New Orleans style French Toast made with Gambino's French bread.

Pecan Pancakes

$10.99

Two oversized buttermilk pancakes topped with pecan brown sugar butter.

Short Stack

Short Stack

$9.99

Two oversized buttermilk pancakes.

Shrimp Grits & Eggs

Shrimp Grits & Eggs

$18.99

Sautéed shrimp, mushrooms, bacon, red onions, and garlic, served over jalapeño cheese polenta and two eggs,, served with toast.

Stuffed Burrito

Stuffed Burrito

$11.99

One overstuffed burrito with bacon, sausage, ham, potatoes, eggs, and pepper jack cheese.

Eggs

Egg Breakfast

Egg Breakfast

$10.99

Two eggs with choice of bacon or sausage. served with hash browns and toast.

Eggs Benedict

Eggs Benedict

$12.99

Two poached eggs on ham and an English muffin with hollandaise. served with hash browns.

Country Benedict

Country Benedict

$12.99

One buttermilk biscuit topped with sausage, poached eggs, and hollandaise.

Eggs Rachel

Eggs Rachel

$15.99

Two poached eggs on homemade crab cakes. asparagus and tomato. topped with hollandaise. Served with hash browns.

The Lagniappe

The Lagniappe

$13.99

Two eggs, ham steak, bacon, sausage, hash browns, jalapeño cheese polenta, and one biscuit with gravy.

Chicken Fried Steak and Eggs

Chicken Fried Steak and Eggs

$14.99

Two eggs, chicken fried steak, and sausage gravy, served with hash browns and toast.

Breakfast Taco

Breakfast Taco

$3.50

Build your own breakfast taco, anyway you want it!

Lakeline Taco

Lakeline Taco

$5.99

Egg, sausage, jalapeño, red onion, hash browns, and cheddar cheese.

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$6.99

Build your own breakfast sandwich, anyway you want it!

Omelettes

Three Pigs Omelette

Three Pigs Omelette

$10.99

Ham, sausage, bacon, and cheddar cheese.

 Philly Omelette

Philly Omelette

$12.99

Philly steak, onions, bell pepper, jalapeño, and pepper-jack cheese

Florentine Omelette

Florentine Omelette

$10.99

Spinach, mushrooms, bacon, and Swiss cheese.

Moody's Omelette

Moody's Omelette

$10.99

Sausage, jalapeño, bell pepper, onion, mushroom, tomato, spinach, and pepper-jack cheese.

Gardener Omelette

Gardener Omelette

$9.99

Bell pepper, onion, mushroom, tomato, spinach, and Swiss cheese.

Texas Omelette

Texas Omelette

$13.99

A four egg omelet stuffed with bacon, sausage, ham, potatoes, jalapeños, and pepper jack cheese smothered in country gravy.

Custom Omelette

$8.99

Don't like our choices? Then make up your own omelette!

Shrimp And Grits Omelette

Shrimp And Grits Omelette

$15.99

A three egg omelette stuffed with shrimp, bacon, and onions topped with jalapeno cheese grits.

Breakfast Sides

Side Grits

Side Grits

$2.99
Side Oatmeal

Side Oatmeal

$3.00

Feeling especially unimaginative? Order some oatmeal!

Side Country Potatoes

Side Country Potatoes

$1.99

Side Hash Browns

$1.99
Side Biscuit

Side Biscuit

$1.99

Nothing to see here, just your classic, homemade, buttermilk biscuit.

Side Toast (2)

$1.99

Slice Toast

$0.99
Side Fruit

Side Fruit

$2.99

Side One Egg

$1.99
Side Bacon

Side Bacon

$2.99
Side Sausage

Side Sausage

$2.99

Two delicious sausage patties.

Side Ham

Side Ham

$2.99

Side Gravy

$0.99

Side Avocado & Tomato

$2.99

2 Biscuits W/ Gravy

$4.99
Biscuit W/ Gravy

Biscuit W/ Gravy

$3.99

Side Two Eggs

$3.99

Crab Cake (2oz)

$5.00

Salsa

$0.35

Grilled Potatoes

$1.99

One Sauage

$1.49

Kids Breakfast

Kids (1) Pancake

$4.99

Kids (2) Pancakes

$4.99

Kids Waffle

$4.99

Kids French Toast

$4.99

Kids Egg Breakfast

$4.99

Spices

Angry Seasoning 4oz

$10.00Out of stock

Cajun Seasoning 4oz

$10.00

Jambalaya Seasoning 4oz

$10.00

Starters

Boudin Balls

Boudin Balls

$12.99

Mouton's Signature Dish! Our homemade boudin battered and fried golden brown

Crab Cake Appetizer

Crab Cake Appetizer

$16.99

Homemade lump crab-cake with spicy warm crawfish remoulade.

Crawfish Dip

Crawfish Dip

$13.99

Crawfish, bell pepper, onion, Mozzarella, and cream cheese served warm with French bread

Crawfish Poutine

Crawfish Poutine

$16.99

Crawfish Étouffée, melted mozzarella cheese, and green onions over fries.

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$13.99

Panko breaded fried green tomatoes topped with a warm crawfish remoulade.

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$10.99

A Texas favorite! Lightly breaded hand cut pickles fried golden brown.

Gator Bites

Gator Bites

$14.99

Panko breaded crispy marinated alligator tail served on a bed of serrano slaw with our homemade white remoulade.

Shrimp Quesadilla

Shrimp Quesadilla

$14.99

Shrimp, bell pepper, red onion, jalapeño, mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Served with homemade salsa and sour cream.

Spinach Artichoke Dip

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$7.99

Spinach, artichoke hearts, Mozzarella, and cream cheese served warm with French bread.

Starter Sampler

Starter Sampler

$21.99

Your choice of crawfish or spinach dip, boudin balls, fried pickles, and gator bites. Please share with friends.

Chicken Tenders (5)

Chicken Tenders (5)

$16.99

Crispy golden brown fried chicken with fries.

Chicken Tenders (15)

$40.00
Fried Shrimp & Fries

Fried Shrimp & Fries

$16.99

Crispy golden brown fried shrimp with fries.

Fried Crawfish & Fries

Fried Crawfish & Fries

$16.99

Crispy golden brown fried crawfish with fries.

Fried Catfish & Fries

Fried Catfish & Fries

$16.99

Crispy golden brown fried catfish with fries.

Cup of Gran Jan's Gumbo

Cup of Gran Jan's Gumbo

$6.99

Chicken and sausage in a dark roux over white rice.

Bowl of Gran Jan's Gumbo

Bowl of Gran Jan's Gumbo

$11.99

Chicken and sausage in a dark roux over white rice.

Cup of Ben's Gumbo

Cup of Ben's Gumbo

$8.99

Shrimp and crawfish in a dark roux over white rice.

Bowl of Ben's Gumbo

Bowl of Ben's Gumbo

$14.99

Shrimp and crawfish in a dark roux over white rice.

Cup of Shrimp Etouffee

Cup of Shrimp Etouffee

$8.99

A New Orleans classic. Seasoned in a creamy roux over white rice.

Bowl of Shrimp Etouffee

Bowl of Shrimp Etouffee

$14.99

A New Orleans classic. Seasoned in a creamy roux over white rice.

Cup Crawfish Etouffee

Cup Crawfish Etouffee

$9.95

A New Orleans classic. Seasoned in a creamy roux over white rice.

Bowl Crawfish Etouffee

Bowl Crawfish Etouffee

$16.79

A New Orleans classic. Seasoned in a creamy roux over white rice.

Cup of Red Beans & Rice

Cup of Red Beans & Rice

$5.99

Smoked sausage, bacon, and ham, with red beans served over white rice.

Bowl of Red Beans & Rice

Bowl of Red Beans & Rice

$11.49

Smoked sausage, bacon, and ham, with red beans served over white rice.

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$11.99

Romaine, bacon, avocado, tomato, boiled egg, and crumbled blue cheese.

Cajun Shrimp Caesar Salad

Cajun Shrimp Caesar Salad

$16.99

Homemade Caesar vinaigrette tossed with romaine, fresh Parmesan cheese, French bread croutons and blackened shrimp.

Side House Salad

Side House Salad

$4.99

Romaine, tomato, cucumber, red onion, cheddar, and French bread croutons.

Side Caesar Salad

Side Caesar Salad

$4.99

Romaine, fresh Parmesan, and French bread croutons tossed in homemade Caesar dressing.

Large Caesar

Large Caesar

$11.99

Romaine, fresh Parmesan, and French bread croutons tossed in homemade Caesar dressing.

Half Chef Salad

Half Chef Salad

$7.99

Romaine, bacon, avocado, tomato, boiled egg, and crumbled blue cheese.

Half Shrimp Caesar

Half Shrimp Caesar

$10.99

Burgers & Po-Boys

BLT

BLT

$10.99

Thick cut bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on Texas toast.

1/2 BLT

1/2 BLT

$7.99

Thick cut bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on Texas toast.

Cade's Club

Cade's Club

$15.99

Grilled or fried chicken breast, bacon, and pepper-jack cheese with lettuce, tomato, and boudin ranch dressing.

1/2 Cade's Club

1/2 Cade's Club

$10.99

Grilled or fried chicken breast, bacon, and pepper-jack cheese with lettuce, tomato, and boudin ranch dressing.

Camille's Cali Club

$14.99

1/2 Camille's Cali Club

$9.99
Reuben

Reuben

$14.99

Corned beef, sauerkraut. Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing on grilled marbled rye.

1/2 Reuben

1/2 Reuben

$9.99

Corned beef, sauerkraut. Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing on grilled marbled rye.

Texas Philly

Texas Philly

$15.99

Thin sliced sirloin steak, bell peppers, red onions, jalapeños, pepper-jack cheese and mayo .

1/2 Texas Philly

1/2 Texas Philly

$10.99

Thin sliced sirloin steak, bell peppers, red onions, jalapeños, pepper-jack cheese and mayo .

Shrimp Po-Boy

Shrimp Po-Boy

$17.99

Golden fried shrimp topped with lettuce, tomato, and homemade tartar sauce on French bread.

Half Shrimp Po-Boy

Half Shrimp Po-Boy

$11.99

Golden fried shrimp topped with lettuce, tomato, and homemade tartar sauce on French bread.

Crawfish Po-Boy

Crawfish Po-Boy

$17.99

Cajun fried crawfish tails topped with lettuce, tomato, and homemade tartar sauce on French bread.

Half Crawfish Po-Boy

Half Crawfish Po-Boy

$11.99

Cajun fried crawfish tails topped with lettuce, tomato, and homemade tartar sauce on French bread.

Catfish Po-Boy

Catfish Po-Boy

$17.99

A full Cajun fried catfish filet topped with lettuce, tomato, and homemade tartar sauce on French bread.

Half Catfish Po-Boy

Half Catfish Po-Boy

$11.99

A half Cajun fried catfish filet topped with lettuce, tomato, and homemade tartar sauce on French bread.

Frenchuletta

Frenchuletta

$14.99

A New Orleans take on the Muffuletta. Homemade olive salad, ham, Genoa salami, mortadella, and provolone cheese on French bread.

1/2 Frenchuletta

1/2 Frenchuletta

$9.99

A New Orleans take on the Muffuletta. Homemade olive salad, ham, Genoa salami, mortadella, and provolone cheese on French bread.

Gator Po-Boy

Gator Po-Boy

$19.99

Panko fried crispy marinated alligator tail topped with pepper jack cheese, tomatoes, serrano cole slaw, and our original white remoulade sauce on French bread.

Half Gator Po-Boy

Half Gator Po-Boy

$12.99

Panko fried crispy marinated alligator tail topped with pepper jack cheese, tomatoes, serrano cole slaw, and our original white remoulade sauce on French bread.

Texas Philly

Texas Philly

$15.99

Thin sliced sirloin steak, bell peppers, red onions, jalapeños, pepper-jack cheese and mayo .

1/2 Texas Philly

1/2 Texas Philly

$10.99

Thin sliced sirloin steak, bell peppers, red onions, jalapeños, pepper-jack cheese and mayo .

Basic Burger

Basic Burger

$14.99

Just your basic burger 1/2 lb Black Angus Burger char-grilled over an open flame.

Bacon & Cheddar Burger

Bacon & Cheddar Burger

$15.99

Melted Cheddar cheese and three strips of thick cut bacon.

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$15.99

Grilled mushrooms and onions topped with melted Swiss cheese.

Bastrop Burger

Bastrop Burger

$15.99

Our signature fire sauce with sautéed jalapeños and red onions, bacon, and pepper jack cheese.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Fried chicken tenders tossed in spicy buffalo sauce and topped with Swiss cheese.

Entrees

Al's Chicken

Al's Chicken

$14.99

Cajun marinated grilled chicken breast topped with a balsamic reduction, served with green beans and dirty rice.

Chicken Fried Chicken

Chicken Fried Chicken

$14.99

The same deliciousness as our Chicken Fried Steak, only chicken!

Chicken Fried Steak

Chicken Fried Steak

$19.99

Our award winning, hand breaded black Angus cutlet is fried golden brown and smothered in homemade sausage cream gravy.

Half Chicken Fried Steak

Half Chicken Fried Steak

$13.99

Our award winning, hand breaded black Angus cutlet is fried golden brown and smothered in homemade sausage cream gravy.

Paw Paw's Pork Chop

Paw Paw's Pork Chop

$13.99

Hand breaded center cut pork tenderloin topped with mushroom gravy, served with mashed potatoes and green beans.

Smoked Meatloaf

Smoked Meatloaf

$14.99

Hickory smoked ground beef topped with mushroom gravy, served with mashed potatoes and green beans.

Chicken & Sausage Jambalaya

Chicken & Sausage Jambalaya

$15.99

Creole seasoned tomatoes, chicken, Smoked sausage, and white rice.

Shrimp & Crawfish Jambalaya

Shrimp & Crawfish Jambalaya

$17.99

Creole seasoned tomatoes, shrimp, crawfish, and white rice. Served with garlic bread.

Catfish Jambalaya

Catfish Jambalaya

$20.99

Blackened catfish filet on a half order of chicken and sausage jambalaya topped with a cup of étouffée. Served with garlic bread.

Leander Catfish Brown

Leander Catfish Brown

$16.99

Beer battered golden brown catfish served with fries and Serrano cole slaw. Also available Cajun fried or blackened.

Sheridan Shrimp

Sheridan Shrimp

$16.99

Cajun fried shrimp served with fries and Serrano cole slaw.

Shell Beach Platter

Shell Beach Platter

$21.99

Cajun fried catfish, shrimp, and crawfish served with fries and Serrano cole slaw.

Half Ckn Jambalaya

Half Ckn Jambalaya

$10.99

Creole seasoned tomatoes, chicken, smoked sausage, and white rice.

Half Shmp Jambalaya

Half Shmp Jambalaya

$11.99

Creole seasoned tomatoes, shrimp, crawfish, and white rice.

Shrimp Creole

Shrimp Creole

$18.99

A comforting plate of goodness with succulent shrimp, trinity, and garlic simmered in a perfectly seasoned tomato sauce.

Angry Pasta

Angry Pasta

$17.99

Smoked sausage, ham, bacon, and trinity, tossed with penne rigate and a very spicy Italian cream sauce.

Cajun Colette

Cajun Colette

$17.99

Penne rigate, sun dried tomatoes, bacon, red onions, and garlic tossed in homemade Cajun Alfredo.

Crawfish Monica

Crawfish Monica

$19.99

Pasta shells, Crawfish, Shrimp, tomatoes, garlic and red onions tossed in homemade Cajun Alfredo.

Jambalaya Pasta

Jambalaya Pasta

$17.99

Penna rigate pasta, chicken, sausage, shrimp, trinity and garlic in a spicy jambalaya sauce.

Southwest Shells & Cheese

Southwest Shells & Cheese

$14.99

Bacon, jalapeños, cream, shells, and cheddar.

Shells & Cheese

Shells & Cheese

$12.99

Shells, cream, and cheddar. Simple and made to order.

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$16.99

Sautéed shrimp, mushrooms, bacon, red onions, and garlic over jalapeno cheddar grits.

Chicken & Grits

Chicken & Grits

$14.99

Grilled Montreal chicken, bacon, avocado, tomato, and mozzarella cheese over jalapeno cheddar grits.

Grillades & Grits

Grillades & Grits

$16.99

Tenderized Black Angus cutlet, seared and simmered with trinity and tomatoes in braising gravy over jalapeno cheddar grits.

Half Shrimp and Grits

Half Shrimp and Grits

$11.99

Sautéed shrimp, mushrooms, bacon, red onions, and garlic on a bed of our signature jalapeño cheese polenta.

Specials

Friday Fish & Chips Special

Friday Fish & Chips Special

$9.99Out of stock

Friday Fish Sandwich Special

$9.99Out of stock

Chicken Pot Biscuit

$9.99Out of stock

Florentine Quiche

$6.99Out of stock

Three Pigs Quiche

$6.99Out of stock

Dixie Chicken

$9.99Out of stock

Club Sandwich

$9.99Out of stock

Gluten Free

Al's Chicken

Al's Chicken

$14.99

Cajun marinated grilled chicken breast topped with a balsamic reduction, served with green beans and dirty rice.

Blackened Catfish

Blackened Catfish

$15.99
Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$16.99

Sautéed shrimp, mushrooms, bacon, red onions, and garlic over jalapeno cheddar grits.

Chicken & Grits

Chicken & Grits

$14.99

Grilled Montreal chicken, bacon, avocado, tomato, and mozzarella cheese over jalapeno cheddar grits.

Chicken & Sausage Jambalaya

Chicken & Sausage Jambalaya

$15.99

Creole seasoned tomatoes, chicken, Smoked sausage, and white rice.

Shrimp & Crawfish Jambalaya

Shrimp & Crawfish Jambalaya

$17.99

Creole seasoned tomatoes, shrimp, crawfish, and white rice. Served with garlic bread.

Shrimp Creole

Shrimp Creole

$18.99

A comforting plate of goodness with succulent shrimp, trinity, and garlic simmered in a perfectly seasoned tomato sauce.

Half Chef Salad

Half Chef Salad

$7.99

Romaine, bacon, avocado, tomato, boiled egg, and crumbled blue cheese.

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$11.99

Romaine, bacon, avocado, tomato, boiled egg, and crumbled blue cheese.

Cup of Red Beans & Rice

Cup of Red Beans & Rice

$5.99

Smoked sausage, bacon, and ham, with red beans served over white rice.

Bowl of Red Beans & Rice

Bowl of Red Beans & Rice

$11.49

Smoked sausage, bacon, and ham, with red beans served over white rice.

Kids

Kids Burger

Kids Burger

$5.99
Kids Chicken Nuggets

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$5.99
Kids Catfish Nuggets

Kids Catfish Nuggets

$5.99