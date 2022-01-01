Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean

MOVIDA

No reviews yet

524 S 2nd St

Milwaukee, WI 53204

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Movida has found a Summer home! Join us at the historic Hotel Madrid building for patio dining all Summer long. The same Movida food you love, same great cocktails, with all the sangria you can enjoy. This is Summer, and now This is Movida.

Website

Location

524 S 2nd St, Milwaukee, WI 53204

Directions

