Moving Dough Pizza Co.
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Moving Dough Pizza Co. started as a wood-fired pizza truck in 2021 and quickly gained popularity around Rhode Island and Massachusetts. In 2023, we decided to open a store front centered around a brick oven. Our expertly crafted pizzas are created using only the finest ingredients and innovative flavor combinations that are sure to satisfy. While our menu is centered around the freshest pizzas, sandwiches, salads, and other delectable items, we also believe that any business is as only as strong as their community—and we’ve committed to making a positive impact beyond the bottom line.
59 Maple Avenue, Barrington, RI 02806
