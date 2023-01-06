Restaurant header imageView gallery
Moxie - Madison

No reviews yet

52 Wall Street

Madison, CT 06443

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Crispy Chicken
Classic Burger
Moxie Burger

Starters

Romaine, croutons, walnuts, green apple, cranberry, blue cheese crumble, and house Caesar dressing.

Seafood Bisque

$12.00

mussels, shrimp, potatoes, carrot, celery, onion, house made seafood stock, Grilled bread baguette

Wings (5)

$14.00

Marinated and house rubbed jumbo wings. Pick one sauce and one dressing

Wings (10)

$22.00

Marinated and house rubbed jumbo wings. Pick one sauce and one dressing

Wings (20)

$40.00

Marinated and house rubbed jumbo wings. Pick one sauce and one dressing

House Salad

$12.00

Mesculin mix, grape tomatoes, red cabbage, shaved rainbow carrot, micro greens, crispy cassava chips, shallot balsamic vinaigrette

Wall Street Salad

$12.00

Green leaf/Arugula, shaved Parmesan, shaved fennel, grape tomato, truffle croutons, lemon juice, olive oil, cracked pepper

Plain Fries

$6.00

Hand cut fries tossed with salt & pepper

Malt Fries

$7.00

Hand cut fries tossed with malt vinegar powder

Truffle Fries

$9.00

Hand cut fries tossed with truffle oil & parmesan cheese

Buffalo Cauliflower

$14.00Out of stock

Cornmeal crust, blue cheese crumble, cilantro crème fraiche, scallions

Moxie Caesar

$14.00Out of stock

Entrees

Pan seared chicken roulade stuffed with prosciutto, red pepper, and provolone, over garlic mashed potato, with sauteed baby bok choy, and a bacon burgandy pan sauce.

Tofu Pad Thai

$18.00

Peanuts, fresh cilantro, thai basil, rice noodles, peppers, scallion, soy, tofu, vegetable broth, oyster sauce, lime

Beef Pad Thai

$26.00

Peanuts, beef, fresh cilantro, thai basil, rice noodles, peppers, scallion, soy, tofu, vegetable broth, oyster sauce, lime

Shrimp Pad Thai

$26.00

Peanuts, shrimp, fresh cilantro, thai basil, rice noodles, peppers, scallion, soy, tofu, vegetable broth, oyster sauce, lime

Chicken Pad Thai

$24.00

Peanuts, chicken, fresh cilantro, thai basil, rice noodles, peppers, scallion, soy, tofu, vegetable broth, oyster sauce, lime

Short Rib

$27.00

parsnip potato mashed, broccolini, stout gravy, toast points

Roasted Chicken

$25.00

1/2 chicken, herb fingerlings, roasted carrots, shallot jus, crispy cassava frittes

Mac & Cheese

$18.00

Seacoast Shrooms, asiago and goat cheese blend, cavatappi pasta, crispy onion strings, cassava chips, truffle drizzle.

Pan Seared Chicken Roulade

$24.00

Chicken roulade, stuffed with prosciutto roasted red peppers provolone over garlic parsnip mashed with sautéed baby bok choy and bacon burgundy sauce

Handhelds

two Marinated Blackened fish tacos with roasted jalapeno coleslaw, garlic aioli, and mandarin pico de gallo in toasted flour tortilla shells.

Classic Burger

$16.00

1/2 lb burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles

Moxie Burger

$18.00

bacon onion jam, cheddar cheese, Moxie special sauce

Big Rancher

$18.00

cheddar cheese, bacon, grilled jalapeños, sautéed mushrooms, root beer bbq, crispy onion strings

Veg Burger

$14.00

roasted beets, brown rice, pinto beans, oatmeal, green goddess sauce, lettuce, tomatoes

Crispy Chicken

$17.00

fried chicken, pickles, honey chipotle sauce, citrus slaw

Scout Sandwich

$18.00Out of stock

Pulled short rib, cheddar, herb goat cheese spread, sautéed mushrooms & onions, grilled buttered Italian bread

Blackened Fish Taco

$16.00Out of stock

Blackened fish tacos with mandarin pick de gallo, jalapeño cole slaw and garlic aioli

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$9.00

Chocolate Torte

$9.00

KIDS

Chicken Bites & FRies

$9.00

Grilled Cheese & Fries

$9.00

Cheese Burger & Fries

$9.00

BOTTLED BEER

Must Present Valid ID (License, Passport) Showing Birthdate of 21 Years or Older Upon Pick Up.

Lil Heaven

$7.50

Must Present Valid ID (License, Passport) Showing Birthdate of 21 Years or Older Upon Pick Up.

Haus Pils

$8.00

Must Present Valid ID (License, Passport) Showing Birthdate of 21 Years or Older Upon Pick Up.

Sour Monkey

$8.50

Must Present Valid ID (License, Passport) Showing Birthdate of 21 Years or Older Upon Pick Up.

Thanksgiving Food

Thanksging (6P)

$165.00

Orders must be placed by Sunday Nov 20th Pick Up - Wednesday November 23rd. 11- 5pm TURKEY Slow roasted, rosemary compound, butter, turkey sliced & portioned GARDEN SALAD WITH SHALLOT BALSAMIC DRESSING MAPLE BUTTERNUT SQUASH SOUP SAUTÉED MIXED ROOT VEGETABLES SEACOAST MUSHROOM BREAD STUFFING GARLIC & PARSNIP MASHED POTATOES GRAVY ROLLS

Thanksging (12p)

$325.00

Orders must be placed by Sunday Nov 20th Pick Up - Wednesday November 23rd. 11- 5pm TURKEY Slow roasted, rosemary compound, butter, turkey sliced & portioned GARDEN SALAD WITH SHALLOT BALSAMIC DRESSING MAPLE BUTTERNUT SQUASH SOUP SAUTÉED MIXED ROOT VEGETABLES SEACOAST MUSHROOM BREAD STUFFING GARLIC & PARSNIP MASHED POTATOES GRAVY ROLLS

Thanksgiving Dessert

Apple Pie

$25.00

Pumpkin Pie Orders must be placed by Sunday Nov 20th Pick Up - Wednesday November 23rd. 11- 5pm

Pumpkin Pie

$25.00

Orders must be placed by Sunday Nov 20th Pick Up - Wednesday November 23rd. 11- 5pm

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

At Moxie, you will experience a fun re-creation of traditional cuisine. We apply modern-day sensibilities to classic recipes with high-end ingredients, simple preparations, and a fusion of locally grown flavors. Guests will find delicious comfort food that dares to be a little more than ordinary. Moxie's food and bar menu will adapt to New England's seasonal harvest, providing guests with a tasty sense of the familiar and the occasional flare of original savory fare. Moxie delivers an easy atmosphere, where family and friends can gather and relax in a warm and casual setting of good cheer. Moxie is New American comfort food, to soothe, to satisfy, to savor.

Location

52 Wall Street, Madison, CT 06443

Directions

