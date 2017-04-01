Moxie Wood Fire Grill
988 Conklin road
Conklin, NY 13748
Todays Features
Party Filet
Party Strip Steak
Party Chicken
Party Halibut
Party Pasta
Spot Parwn Frito
Filet Mignon and spot prawns
Hokkaido Wagyu Tokyo Filet
Elk chops and Artichokes
Red Shrimp and Pork Belly Ala Vodka
Red Stag
Duck Confit
Alaskan Rockfish
Prime Pork Delmonico
Bison Tomahawk
Appetizers
Calamari
Lightly fried fresh calamari served in an Asiago cheese bowl with a side of our marinara sauce
Blackened Chicken Eggroll
Fire roasted vegetables, cast iron blackened chicken, pepper jack cheese, and a side of chipotle ranch
Fire Cracker Shrimp
Flash fried shrimp covered in our fire cracker sauce
Lollipop Lamb Chops
Three herb encrusted choice lamb chops served with mint aioli
Mussels Sambuca
Domestic Maine Dutch (wild caught) mussels sauteed in white wine, Sambuca, and fresh herbs, finished with pepperoncini peppers and a splash of cream.
Pan Seared Ahi Tuna
Seared white & black sesame encrusted tuna served with ginger, wasabi & Asian vinaigrette
Whiskey Honey Steak Skewers
Grilled strip loin steak skewers served with our house made whiskey honey glaze and Moxie mashed potatoes.
Little Neck Steamers
Parmesan Truffle Fries
Crispy, house-cut fries, white summer truffle salt, shaved Parmesan cheese & truffle aioli
Frito Spot Prawns
Retro Steakhouse Escargot
Elk chops and Artichokes
Salads
Fresh Greens Side Salad
Medley of lettuce and field greens with tomato, Greek olives, pepperoncini and croutons
Lg Fresh Green Salad
Mixed field greens, tomatoes, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, shredded provolone, sliced red onion, croutons.
Roasted Beet & Goat Cheese Side Salad
Fire-roasted beets, arugula, Montrachet cheese, dried cherries, pistachio's & honey comb with a citrus vinaigrette
Fire Roasted Beet & Goat Cheese Entreé Salad
Fire-roasted beets, arugula, Montrachet cheese, dried cherries, pistachio's & honey comb with a citrus vinaigrette
Chicago Wedge Side Salad
Crisp iceberg wedge with Applewood smoked bacon, tomato, green onion and croutons
Soups
Pizza
American Pie
Fire roasted tomato sauce, provolone, mozzarella, & pecorino romano.
Bbq Glazed Chicken
Grilled chicken glazed with our roasted garlic sauce, wild berry barbecue sauce, apple-wood smoked bacon and red onions topped with provolone & mozzarella
Black N Bleu Pizza
Our Wood Fire oven Pizza topped with Blackened Rib-eye steak, garlic sauce, mozzarella cheese, Bleu cheese and scallions.
Greek
Fresh sautéed spinach, roasted garlic sauce, feta, provolone & mozzarella, finished with sautéed mushrooms
Old World Sausage
Italian sausage, fresh ricotta, fire-roasted red peppers, roasted garlic sauce, topped with provolone and mozzarella
Pepperoni Artisan
Hand Cut Imported Pepperoni on our Traditional Cheese Pizza
The Original
The Original Pizza AKA Margarita, Fire roasted plum tomatoes , fresh mozzarella, virgin olive oil & fresh basil. Then baked in our open wood fired oven
Wild Mushroom
Crimmini, Shitake, and Oyster mushrooms, white garlic sauce, asiago, provolone & mozzarella cheese
Soppressata and Company
Vegan Chorizo
Broccolini Bacon Bianco
Specialties
New Zealand Lamb Rack
Herb-crusted lamb rack served with mint aioli, grilled vegetables and mashed potatoes.
Chesapeake Bay Chicken
Twin Chicken breasts layered with a Maryland lump crab cake topped with our chipotle Bearnaise. Served with grilled seasonal vegetables and sauteed spinach.
Truffled Steak Pasta
Tenderloin Steak, truffled wild mushroom ravioli, gorgonzola cheese, grape tomatoes and pine nuts.
Ciopino
Veggie Truffle Pasta
Shrimp Scampi
Farmhouse Prime Pork Flat Iron
International
Chicken Pad Thai
Rice noodles stir fried with egg, scallions, peanuts, bean sprouts and tofu in a spicy Thai chili sauce.
Paella
Spanish medley with clams, scallops, mussels, shrimp, chicken, & chorizo sausage on a bed of spanish arborio rice
Plain Pad Thai
Shrimp Pad Thai
Rice noodles stir fried with egg, scallions, peanuts, bean sprouts and tofu in a spicy Thai chili sauce.
Truffled Steak Pasta
Tenderloin Steak, truffled wild mushroom ravioli, gorgonzola cheese, grape tomatoes and pine nuts.
Veg Pad Thai
Rice noodles stir fried with vegetables, scallions, peanuts, bean sprouts and tofu in a spicy Thai chili sauce.
Vegetable Paella
Our Classic Paella with garden vegetables, spanish arborio rice and vegan chorizo sausage
Steak & Seafood
7oz Filet
7oz Filet Oscar
Our signature 8oz Filet Mignon served with house made chipotle bearnaise and a crab cake.
Bone-in NY Strip
Crab Cake Dinner
Made with Jumbo Lumb Crab lightly breaded and pan seared. Accompanied with a Cajun Remoulade, our seasonal grilled vegetable of the day and your choice of one of our regular sides
Delmonico Rib Steak
The Delmonico is a thick, boneless cut of ribeye (the most flavorful cut), similar to our Tomahawk but without the bone and extra size.
Fire Roasted Diver Scallops
Jumbo scallops, cedar plank roasted with a apricot horseradish glaze.
Grilled Chicken Breast
Hokkaido Wagyu Tokyo Filet
Lobster Tail Dinner
10 ounce Brazilian lobster tail, served with choice of regular side and vegetable du jour.
Moxie Steak House Burger
Fresh in - house ground 10oz burger consisting of beef tenderloin, NY striploin, Brisket, Ribeye and wagyu. Topped with Benton's triple smoked bacon and chefs pimento cheese on our fresh baked roll. Served with our crispy house cut fries and our Moxie Hot Honey Ketchup.
Ny Strip Steak
16 ounces ; If you value flavor, the New York strip steak is considered the King of steaks
PORTERHOUSE
Bone-in Filet
Prime Dry Age Burger
Faroe Island Salmon
Signature Additions
Apricot Glz
Au Poivre Sauce
Bordelaise sauce
Butter Lobster Steak
Chipotle Bearnaise Sauce
Hoseradish Cream Sauce
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake
6oz Lobster Tail
Milanese Butter
Sauteed Wild Mushrooms
Mushroom Gorgonzola
Caramelized Onions
Grilled Diver Scallops
Side Of Firecracker Sauce
Grilled White Gulf Shrimp
Moxie Signature Steak Sauce
Truffle Aioli
Black Truffle Butter
Whiskey Honey Sauce
Egg Roll Sauce
Spot Prawns (5)
Sides
Broccoli
Sauteed in olive oil and garlic , with shaved Reggiano Parmesan
Baked Sweet Potato with Maple Butter
Lobster Mashed
Classic mashed potatoes topped with butter poached lobster and sweet, creamy butter.
Grilled Asparagus
Mac & Cheese
Moxie Classic Mashed Potatoes
Moxie House Cut Fries
Oven Roasted Yukon Gold Potatoes
Sauteed Baby Spinach
Parmesan Truffle Fries
Crispy, house-cut fries, white summer truffle salt, shaved Parmesan cheese & truffle aioli
Veg Of Day
Desserts
Discount Wines
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
