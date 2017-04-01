Moxie Wood Fire Grill imageView gallery

Moxie Wood Fire Grill

271 Reviews

$$

988 Conklin road

Conklin, NY 13748

Order Again

Todays Features

Party Filet

$54.00

Party Strip Steak

$48.00

Party Chicken

$38.00

Party Halibut

$38.00

Party Pasta

$25.00

Spot Parwn Frito

$22.00

Filet Mignon and spot prawns

$65.00

Hokkaido Wagyu Tokyo Filet

$150.00

Elk chops and Artichokes

$27.00

Red Shrimp and Pork Belly Ala Vodka

$32.00

Red Stag

$58.00

Duck Confit

$35.00Out of stock

Alaskan Rockfish

$30.00

Prime Pork Delmonico

$38.00

Bison Tomahawk

$90.00

Appetizers

Calamari

Calamari

$16.00

Lightly fried fresh calamari served in an Asiago cheese bowl with a side of our marinara sauce

Blackened Chicken Eggroll

Blackened Chicken Eggroll

$11.00

Fire roasted vegetables, cast iron blackened chicken, pepper jack cheese, and a side of chipotle ranch

Fire Cracker Shrimp

Fire Cracker Shrimp

$12.00

Flash fried shrimp covered in our fire cracker sauce

Lollipop Lamb Chops

Lollipop Lamb Chops

$17.00

Three herb encrusted choice lamb chops served with mint aioli

Mussels Sambuca

$16.00

Domestic Maine Dutch (wild caught) mussels sauteed in white wine, Sambuca, and fresh herbs, finished with pepperoncini peppers and a splash of cream.

Pan Seared Ahi Tuna

Pan Seared Ahi Tuna

$16.00

Seared white & black sesame encrusted tuna served with ginger, wasabi & Asian vinaigrette

Whiskey Honey Steak Skewers

Whiskey Honey Steak Skewers

$16.00

Grilled strip loin steak skewers served with our house made whiskey honey glaze and Moxie mashed potatoes.

Little Neck Steamers

$16.00
Parmesan Truffle Fries

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$14.00

Crispy, house-cut fries, white summer truffle salt, shaved Parmesan cheese & truffle aioli

Frito Spot Prawns

$22.00

Retro Steakhouse Escargot

$13.00

Elk chops and Artichokes

$27.00

Salads

Fresh Greens Side Salad

$7.00

Medley of lettuce and field greens with tomato, Greek olives, pepperoncini and croutons

Lg Fresh Green Salad

$14.00

Mixed field greens, tomatoes, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, shredded provolone, sliced red onion, croutons.

Roasted Beet & Goat Cheese Side Salad

Roasted Beet & Goat Cheese Side Salad

$11.00

Fire-roasted beets, arugula, Montrachet cheese, dried cherries, pistachio's & honey comb with a citrus vinaigrette

Fire Roasted Beet & Goat Cheese Entreé Salad

Fire Roasted Beet & Goat Cheese Entreé Salad

$18.00

Fire-roasted beets, arugula, Montrachet cheese, dried cherries, pistachio's & honey comb with a citrus vinaigrette

Chicago Wedge Side Salad

$8.00

Crisp iceberg wedge with Applewood smoked bacon, tomato, green onion and croutons

Soups

Baked French Onion Soup

Baked French Onion Soup

$13.00

Long hours of simmering to perfection, covered with a blend of European cheeses.

Cup Soup Of The Day

$9.00

Bowl Soup Of The Day

$18.00

Pizza

American Pie

American Pie

$14.00

Fire roasted tomato sauce, provolone, mozzarella, & pecorino romano.

Bbq Glazed Chicken

Bbq Glazed Chicken

$18.00

Grilled chicken glazed with our roasted garlic sauce, wild berry barbecue sauce, apple-wood smoked bacon and red onions topped with provolone & mozzarella

Black N Bleu Pizza

$18.00

Our Wood Fire oven Pizza topped with Blackened Rib-eye steak, garlic sauce, mozzarella cheese, Bleu cheese and scallions.

Greek

Greek

$18.00

Fresh sautéed spinach, roasted garlic sauce, feta, provolone & mozzarella, finished with sautéed mushrooms

Old World Sausage

Old World Sausage

$18.00

Italian sausage, fresh ricotta, fire-roasted red peppers, roasted garlic sauce, topped with provolone and mozzarella

Pepperoni Artisan

Pepperoni Artisan

$16.00

Hand Cut Imported Pepperoni on our Traditional Cheese Pizza

The Original

The Original

$16.00

The Original Pizza AKA Margarita, Fire roasted plum tomatoes , fresh mozzarella, virgin olive oil & fresh basil. Then baked in our open wood fired oven

Wild Mushroom

Wild Mushroom

$18.00

Crimmini, Shitake, and Oyster mushrooms, white garlic sauce, asiago, provolone & mozzarella cheese

Soppressata and Company

$19.00

Vegan Chorizo

$17.00

Broccolini Bacon Bianco

$18.00

Specialties

New Zealand Lamb Rack

New Zealand Lamb Rack

$48.00

Herb-crusted lamb rack served with mint aioli, grilled vegetables and mashed potatoes.

Chesapeake Bay Chicken

Chesapeake Bay Chicken

$38.00

Twin Chicken breasts layered with a Maryland lump crab cake topped with our chipotle Bearnaise. Served with grilled seasonal vegetables and sauteed spinach.

Truffled Steak Pasta

$38.00

Tenderloin Steak, truffled wild mushroom ravioli, gorgonzola cheese, grape tomatoes and pine nuts.

Ciopino

$39.00

Veggie Truffle Pasta

$30.00

Shrimp Scampi

$38.00

Farmhouse Prime Pork Flat Iron

$33.00

International

Chicken Pad Thai

Chicken Pad Thai

$26.00

Rice noodles stir fried with egg, scallions, peanuts, bean sprouts and tofu in a spicy Thai chili sauce.

Paella

Paella

$39.00

Spanish medley with clams, scallops, mussels, shrimp, chicken, & chorizo sausage on a bed of spanish arborio rice

Plain Pad Thai

$19.00
Shrimp Pad Thai

Shrimp Pad Thai

$29.00

Rice noodles stir fried with egg, scallions, peanuts, bean sprouts and tofu in a spicy Thai chili sauce.

Truffled Steak Pasta

$38.00

Tenderloin Steak, truffled wild mushroom ravioli, gorgonzola cheese, grape tomatoes and pine nuts.

Veg Pad Thai

Veg Pad Thai

$19.00

Rice noodles stir fried with vegetables, scallions, peanuts, bean sprouts and tofu in a spicy Thai chili sauce.

Vegetable Paella

$29.00

Our Classic Paella with garden vegetables, spanish arborio rice and vegan chorizo sausage

Steak & Seafood

The Filet Mignon is well known as the most tender cut of beef.
7oz Filet

7oz Filet

$54.00
7oz Filet Oscar

7oz Filet Oscar

$68.00

Our signature 8oz Filet Mignon served with house made chipotle bearnaise and a crab cake.

Bone-in NY Strip

$58.00

Crab Cake Dinner

$42.00

Made with Jumbo Lumb Crab lightly breaded and pan seared. Accompanied with a Cajun Remoulade, our seasonal grilled vegetable of the day and your choice of one of our regular sides

Delmonico Rib Steak

Delmonico Rib Steak

$52.00

The Delmonico is a thick, boneless cut of ribeye (the most flavorful cut), similar to our Tomahawk but without the bone and extra size.

Fire Roasted Diver Scallops

Fire Roasted Diver Scallops

$49.00

Jumbo scallops, cedar plank roasted with a apricot horseradish glaze.

Grilled Chicken Breast

$18.00

Hokkaido Wagyu Tokyo Filet

$150.00

Lobster Tail Dinner

$75.00

10 ounce Brazilian lobster tail, served with choice of regular side and vegetable du jour.

Moxie Steak House Burger

Moxie Steak House Burger

$24.00

Fresh in - house ground 10oz burger consisting of beef tenderloin, NY striploin, Brisket, Ribeye and wagyu. Topped with Benton's triple smoked bacon and chefs pimento cheese on our fresh baked roll. Served with our crispy house cut fries and our Moxie Hot Honey Ketchup.

Ny Strip Steak

Ny Strip Steak

$48.00

16 ounces ; If you value flavor, the New York strip steak is considered the King of steaks

PORTERHOUSE

$105.00+

Bone-in Filet

$55.00Out of stock

Prime Dry Age Burger

$28.00

Faroe Island Salmon

$38.00

Signature Additions

Apricot Glz

$3.00

Au Poivre Sauce

$4.00

Bordelaise sauce

$4.00

Butter Lobster Steak

$18.00
Chipotle Bearnaise Sauce

Chipotle Bearnaise Sauce

$4.00

Hoseradish Cream Sauce

$4.00

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake

$16.00

6oz Lobster Tail

$36.00

Milanese Butter

$4.00
Sauteed Wild Mushrooms

Sauteed Wild Mushrooms

$7.00

Mushroom Gorgonzola

$6.00
Caramelized Onions

Caramelized Onions

$4.00

Grilled Diver Scallops

$22.00

Side Of Firecracker Sauce

$4.00

Grilled White Gulf Shrimp

$13.00

Moxie Signature Steak Sauce

$2.00

Truffle Aioli

$4.00
Black Truffle Butter

Black Truffle Butter

$14.00

Whiskey Honey Sauce

$4.00

Egg Roll Sauce

$4.00

Spot Prawns (5)

$19.00

Sides

Broccoli

$6.00

Sauteed in olive oil and garlic , with shaved Reggiano Parmesan

Baked Sweet Potato with Maple Butter

$6.00
Lobster Mashed

Lobster Mashed

$22.00

Classic mashed potatoes topped with butter poached lobster and sweet, creamy butter.

Grilled Asparagus

$6.00

Mac & Cheese

$14.00
Moxie Classic Mashed Potatoes

Moxie Classic Mashed Potatoes

$6.00
Moxie House Cut Fries

Moxie House Cut Fries

$7.00
Oven Roasted Yukon Gold Potatoes

Oven Roasted Yukon Gold Potatoes

$6.00

Sauteed Baby Spinach

$6.00
Parmesan Truffle Fries

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$14.00

Crispy, house-cut fries, white summer truffle salt, shaved Parmesan cheese & truffle aioli

Veg Of Day

$6.00

Desserts

Ladyfingers dipped in coffee, layered with a whipped mascarpone cheese filling, flavored with cocoa.
Creme Brulee

Creme Brulee

$12.00

Creamy vanilla bean custard with a caramelized sugar top.

Chocolate flourless tort

$13.00

Ice Cream

$4.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$13.00

Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake

$13.00

Grand Mariner Berry Angel food

$13.00

Apple Pecan Bread Pudding

$13.00

Todays Feature

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Makers Blood Orange Old Fashioned

$12.00Out of stock

Discount Wines

Btl Chateau Frank Celebre

$45.00

Btl Francois Montand Brut Sparkling Champagne

$30.00

Single Btl Francois Montand Champagne

$12.00

Btl KJ Avant Chardonnay

$40.00

Btl Korbel Brut

$30.00

Btl Obsession Symphony

$20.00

Btl Curator

$24.00

Perrier

$5.00

NA Beverages

Boylan's Black Cherry Soda

$4.00

Boylan's Creme Soda

$4.00

Boylan's Orange Soda

$4.00

Boylan's Root Beer

$4.00

Saranac Ginger Beer

$4.00

Saranac Roor Beer

$4.00

Saratoga Sparkling Water

$3.00

Saratoga Spring Water

$3.00

Tonic Water

$4.00

Perrier

$5.00

San Pelegreno Sparkling

$9.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

With an innovative selection of exquisite dishes. including the finest cuts of beef, you will find your experience at Moxie unforgettable.

Website

Location

988 Conklin road, Conklin, NY 13748

Directions

