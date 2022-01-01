Moxie33 Coffee Co 10018 Spotswood Trail
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
We are a specialty coffee shop serving any coffee creation, also fruit smoothies and plant based energy drinks. We also have baked goods made right here in our kitchen !
10018 Spotswood Trail, McGaheysville, VA 22840
