Moxie33 Coffee Co 10018 Spotswood Trail

review star

No reviews yet

10018 Spotswood Trail

McGaheysville, VA 22840

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Iced Latte
Hot Latte
Cinnamon Roll

Latte

The Syrups & Sauces are included in the recipe. Only select them if you want extra. Or if you want a certain amount of pumps please write in the comments. Thank You!

Hot Latte

$4.55+

Espresso, Flavor of you choice & your Milk of choice steamed to perfection. Available in 12oz or 16oz.

Iced Latte

$4.75+

Your choice of Flavor, Espresso and cold Milk over ice. Available in 16oz or 24oz.

Blended Latte

$5.25+

Your choice of Flavor, Espresso and half/half blended with ice. Available in 16oz or 24oz.

Caramel Macchiato

Latte with vanilla syrup and caramel sauce

Hot Caramel Macchiato

$4.55+

Latte with vanilla syrup and caramel sauce

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$4.75+

Latte with vanilla syrup and caramel sauce

Blended Caramel Macchiato

$5.25+

Latte with vanilla syrup and caramel sauce

Cold Brew

Iced Cold Brew

$4.15+

Cold Brew

$4.15+

Cold Brew w/ no ice

Daily Brew

Drip Coffee

$2.65+

Sadie

8 oz drink made with espresso, maple syrup and breve

Hot Sadie

$3.95+

Espresso, Maple Syrup and Steamed half/half. Available in 8oz or 16oz.

Iced Sadie

$4.95+

Espresso, Maple Syrup & Cold Half/Half Served over ice. Available in 16oz or 24oz.

Blended Sadie

$5.25+

Espresso, Maple Syrup & Half/Half Blended with Ice. Available in 16oz or 24oz.

Americano

Espresso and hot water

Iced Americano

$2.85+

Espresso and Cold Water

Hot Americano

$2.85+

Espresso and Hot Water

Traditional Cappuccino

Hot Cappuccino

$2.95

Traditional Cappuccino in 8 oz Cup

Nitro Cold Brew

Nitro Cold Brew

$4.95+

Espresso

Straight Espresso

$2.50

Pour Over

Small Pour Over

$3.15

Large Pour Over

$5.25

Matcha Tea

Hot Matcha Tea

$5.25+

Rishi Tea Organic Japanese Matcha with your choice sweetener & Steamed Milk Available in 12oz or 16oz.

Iced Matcha Tea

$5.25+

Rishi Tea Organic Japanese Matcha, your flavor/sweetener of your choice served over ice with milk of your choice. Available in 16oz or 24oz.

Blended Matcha Tea

$5.75+

Rishi Tea Organic Japanese Matcha Blended with flavor/sweetener of your choice & half/half. Alt. Milk Available Available in 16oz or 24oz.

Smoothie

Summer Strawberry Smoothie

$5.95+

Strawberry Smartfruit blended with half/half and ice. Alt milk available.

Blooming Berry Smoothie

$5.95+

Blooming Berry Smartfruit blended with half/half and ice. Alt. milk available.

Mellow Mango Smoothie

$5.95+

Mellow Mango Smart Fruit blended with half/half and ice. Alt. milk available.

Perfect Peach Smoothie

$5.95+

Perfect Peach Smart Fruit blended with half/half and ice. Alt milk available.

Ahlo Pineapple Smoothie

$5.95+

Pineapple Smart Fruit blended with half/half and ice. Alt Milk available.

Wild Watermelon Smoothie

$5.95+

Wild Watermelon Smart Fruit blended with half/half and ice. Alt Milk available.

Harvest Green Smoothie

$5.95+

Harvest Green Smart Fruit blended with half/half and ice. Alt. Milk available.

Sunny Banana Smoothie

$5.95+

Sunny Banana Smart Fruit blended with half/half and ice. Alt. Milk available.

Tea

Shenandoah Fog

$4.25+

Our take on a London Fog. It comes unsweetened and caffeine free.

Black Tea

$3.50+

A blend of Assam & Ceylon Black tea.

Front Porch Special

$3.50+

A blend of Ceylon Black Tea, Assam Black Tea, Jasmine, Cornflower, Spearmint, Bergamot Oil.

Orchard Peach

$3.50+

A blend of Hibiscus, Peaches, Apples, Papaya, Pineapple, Rose Petals, Rosehips, and Spearmint.

Piper Mint Blues

$3.50+

A blend of Peppermint, Spearmint, Blueberries, Blackberries, Ginger, Butterfly Pea Flowers.

Springdrop Spritzer

$3.50+

A blend of Sencha Green Tea, Rosemary, Cardamom, Lemon Rind, Peppermint, and Lemon Oil.

Hot Chocolate

Mocha Sauce and steamed milk. Feel free to choose milk of your choice.

Hot Chocolate

$2.75+

Mocha Syrup and Steamed Milk of your choice.

Lemonade

Lotus brand lemonade added to water. Feel free to add any flavor. Iced or blended. Comes as 16oz or 24oz.

Energy Lemonade

$4.25+

Made with plant based Lotus Energy and lemonade. Feel free to add any flavor of your choice. Comes as 16oz or 24oz.

Lemonade

$2.55+

Feel free to add any flavor of your choice to your lemonade. Comes as 16oz or 24oz.

Blended Lemonade

$3.95+

Made with Lemonade and Super Cream. Feel free to add any flavor of your choice. Comes as 16oz or 24oz.

Cream Soda

Club Soda, Cream, and flavor of your choice.

Cream Soda

$2.25+

Club Soda, Cream, and flavor of your choice.

Chai Tea

Blended Chai Tea

$4.95+

Chai Tea blended with Half & Half, and sweetener of choice.

Hot Chai Latte

$4.25+

Chai Tea and steamed milk. It doesn't come sweetened, so feel free to add sweetener of your choice.

Iced Chai Tea Latte

$4.25+

Chai Tea and milk. It doesn't come sweetened, so feel free to add sweetener of your choice.

Juice

Apple Juice

$1.50

Orange Juice

$1.50

Sunny D.

$1.50

Pom Pom Drink

Watermelon Pom Pom

$4.95+

Real Watermelon, Pomegranate Syrup and Coconut Milk.

Peach Pom Pom

$4.95+

Real Peach, Pomegranate Syrup and Coconut Milk

Mango Pom Pom

$4.95+

Real Mango, Pomegranate Syrup and Coconut Milk

Mixed Berry Pom Pom

$4.95+

Real Mixed Berry, Pomegranate Syrup and Coconut Milk

Strawberry Pom Pom

$4.95+

Real Strawberry, Pomegranate Syrup and Coconut Milk

Steamer

Steamed half/half with your choice of flavor, There is no espresso in a steamer.

Steamer

$3.45+

Steamed half/half with your choice of flavor, There is no espresso in a steamer.

Vanilla Frappe

$3.45+

Frappe Mix, Half & Half, blended with your flavor of choice and ice. There is no espresso in a Vanilla Frappe.

Soda Pop

Coke

$1.25

Diet Coke

$1.25

Water

Cup Of Ice

$0.50+

Cup Of Water

$0.50+

Rolls

Cinnamon Roll

$3.98

Bacon & Cheese Roll

$4.49

Muffins

Cinnamon Muffin

$3.50

Blueberry Muffin

$3.50

Cake

Pumpkin Cake

$3.98

Apple Cake

$3.98

Keto Cheesecake

$6.98

Fruit Parfait

Peach Parfait

$4.95

Mixed Berry Parfait

$4.95

Hot Food

Morning Melt

$3.98

Egg and Cheddar Cheese Mixture on Open Faced English Muffin

Bacon & Cheddar Quiche

$3.98

Sausage & Cheddar Quiche

$3.98

Vegetable Quiche

$3.98

Aquatonic

Iced Aquatonic

$4.95+

Blue Lotus and blue raspberry syrup mixed with club soda. Served over ice.

Blended Aquatonic

$5.25+

Blue lotus and blue raspberry syrup blended with ice and lotus super cream

Pineberry Breeze

Iced Pineberry Breeze Moxie

$4.95+

White lotus, lemonade and pineberry syrup with club soda. Served over ice.

Blended Pineberry Breeze

$5.25+

White lotus, lemonade and pineberry syrup blended with ice and lotus super cream

Skyline High

Iced Skyline High

$4.95+

White lotus, coconut syrup and peach syrup with club soda. Served over ice.

Blended Skyline High

$5.25+

White lotus, coconut syrup and peach syrup blended with ice and lotus super cream.

Sonic Boom

Iced Sonic Boom

$4.95+

Red lotus, lime and tart cherry syrup with club soda. Served over ice.

Blended Sonic Boom

$5.25+

Red lotus, lime and tart cherry syrup blended with ice and lotus super cream.

Twilight

Iced Twilight

$4.95+

Purple lotus and blackberry syrup with club soda. Served over ice.

Blended Twilight

$5.25+

Purple lotus and blackberry syrup blended with ice and lotus super cream.

Unicorn Magic

Iced Unicorn Magic

Iced Unicorn Magic

$4.95+

Pink lotus, green apple syrup and blue raspberry syrup with club soda. Served over ice.

Blended Unicorn Magic

$5.25+

Pink lotus, green apple syrup and blue raspberry syrup blended with ice and lotus super cream.

Customize Moxie

Use this option to choose what color of lotus and what flavor of syrups u would like. Choose up to 4 flavors.

Red Lotus

$4.95+

Use this option to add up to 4 flavors of your choice!

Blue Lotus

$4.95+

Use this option to add up to 4 flavors of your choice!

Pink Lotus

$4.95+

Use this option to add up to 4 flavors of your choice!

Purple Lotus

$4.95+

Use this option to add up to 4 flavors of your choice!

White Lotus

$4.95+

Use this option to add up to 4 flavors of your choice!

Lemonade Lotus

$4.95+

Use this option to add up to 4 flavors of your choice!

Coffee Mugs

Coffee Mugs

$28.00

Stickers

Small Moxie33 Sticker

$2.00

Large Moxie33 Sticker

$3.00

Clothing

Adult Hoodie

$35.00

Adult T Shirt

$15.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
We are a specialty coffee shop serving any coffee creation, also fruit smoothies and plant based energy drinks. We also have baked goods made right here in our kitchen !

10018 Spotswood Trail, McGaheysville, VA 22840

Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

