Main picView gallery

Moxie Taco Paper Mill Village

review star

No reviews yet

255 Village Parkway NE Ste 330

Marietta, GA 30067

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Queso Blanco
Choose Three
Choose Two

Snacks

Chorizo Fritters

$8.00

Chorizo sausage blended with creamy jack cheese, sauteed onions & chile arbol flakes

Chicken & Black Bean Empanadas

$8.50

Filled with creamy chipotle chicken, black bean puree, chipotle aioli drizzle and cilantro

Chicken Tinga Tostadas

$7.50

two crispy corn tortillas topped with chicken tinga, black bean puree, lettuce, cotija cheese, and crema

Queso Blanco

$6.00+

Traditional white cheese dip with or without jalapeños

Queso Con Chorizo

$7.00+

Traditional white cheese dip with chorizo sausage

Guacamole

$8.00+

Trio

$19.50

mexican corn dip, queso blanco, & guacamole

Nachos

$9.50

smothered with queso, black beans, lettuce, pico, guacamole, and sour cream *add *CAB ground beef ($4) grilled chicken ($4) brisket ($5) *steak ($8)

Southwestern Eggrolls

$9.50

Egg roll flash fried, stuffed with shredded chicken, corn, beans, and jalapenos

Crispy Baked Wings

$10.00+

Plain, Buffalo, Sweet Chili Hot, or Lemon Pepper

Mexican Corn Dip

$7.00+

queso with roasted corn, red peppers, garlic, jalapenos, blended with creamy habanero, & topped with jack cheese

Taquitos

$8.50

(4) Creamy chicken stuffed crispy corn tortillas, shredded lettuce, salsa verde & jalapeno aioli

Salsa

$2.50+

Salsa Verde

$3.00+

Tacos

Choose Two

$13.00

Choose Three

$15.50

*BYO

$3.50

Al Pastor Taco

$3.75

Brisket Taco

$4.25

Carnitas Taco

$3.75

Chicken Americana Taco

$3.75

Chicken Tinga Taco

$3.75

Chorizo Taco

$3.75

Duck Taco

$4.50

Cod Taco

$4.25

Fried Avocado Taco

$3.75

Ground Beef Taco

$3.75

Shrimp Taco

$4.25

Steak Taco

$4.50

Veggie Taco

$3.75

Grilled Chicken

$3.75

Sides

Black Beans

$3.00

Black Bean Puree

$3.00

Refried Beans

$3.00

Spanish Style Rice

$3.00

Mexican Street Corn

$5.00

Brussel Sprouts

$5.00

Jicama Slaw

$4.00

Mexican Fruit Salad

$5.00

fruit cup

$5.00

Orange Butter Glazed Carrots

$5.00Out of stock

Side Salad

$5.00

Papas Fritas

$3.00

Tortas De Papas

$4.00

Sliced Avocado

$3.00

Side Brisket

$6.50

Side Carnitas

$6.50

Side Chicken Tinga

$4.50

Side Corn Tortilla

$1.95

Side Flour Tortilla

$1.95

Side Fried Chicken

$4.50

Side Fried Fish

$6.50

Side Fried Shrimp

$6.50

Side Grilled Chicken

$4.50

Side Grilled Shrimp

$6.50

Side Steak

$8.50

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

(grilled chicken, sautéed onions, & peppers)

Shrimp Quesadilla

$15.00

(grilled shrimp, sauteed sweet onions & peppers)

Steak Quesadilla

$16.50

(steak, sauteed mushrooms and onions)

House Quesadilla

$13.00

(chicken tinga & chorizo blended w/ creamy habanero salsa)

Cab Ground Beef Quesadilla

$13.00

(ground beef, diced tomatoes, sauted onions)

Veggie Quesadilla

$11.00

(portobello mushrooms, sauteed onions & red peppers)

Brisket Quesadilla

$15.00

(brisket, corn, pickled jalapeños, & chipotle aioli)

Carnitas Quesadilla

$14.50

(slow cooked pork, pickled onions & peppers, & jalapeno aioli)

Plates

Carne Asada

$25.00

Skirt steak topped with a fried egg, chimichurri sauce, & served with torta de papas, & orange butter glazed carrots

Sandwich de Pescado Frito

$15.00

Crispy fried cod, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickled onions, and jalapeno aioli served on a brioche bun with a side of papas fritas

Pierna De Pato

$24.00

Crisp-braised duck legs served with mexican street corn & brussel sprouts with tomato shallot salsa

Plato De Carnitas

$16.00

Slow cooked pork, served with rice, refried beans, jicama slaw, morito salsa, & topped with cilantro, pickled onions & peppers

Tlayudas

$15.00

Traditional Oaxacan Mexican pizza with mole negro sauce, slow cooked brisket, oaxacan string cheese, roma tomatoes, and avocado

Chimichanga

$15.00

Fried burrito filled with choice of grilled chicken, *CAB ground beef, or *steak (+$3.5), rice & black beans, topped with queso and choice of roja or creamy habanero sauce and served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, & pico de gallo

Fajita Burrito

$15.00

Filled with choice grilled chicken, *CAB ground beef, or *steak (+$3.5), sauteed onions & peppers, rice, black beans, jack cheese, pico de gallo, & guacamole, with a side of sour cream and salsa verde

Salads

La Novia

$10.50

Mixed greens, topped with avocado, cucumber, mango, pineapple pico de gallo, and served w/ sweet sriracha vinaigrette

Taco Fajita Salad

$10.50

Mixed greens served in a fried tortilla bowl, topped with choice of protein, grilled onions & peppers, diced tomatoes, guacamole, jack cheese, and sour cream

Mexican Chopped Salad

$11.00

Mixed greens tossed with a blend of black beans, red onion, tomatoes, cucumber, corn, jicama, avocado, and tortilla strips, tossed w/ honey lime vinaigrette

Blackened Chicken Ceasar Salad

$14.50

Mixed greens, blackened chicken, topped with parmesan, croutons, avocado, served w/ caesar dressing

Soups

Sopa de Tortilla

$6.00+

Traditional soup with a vegetable broth, chicken, cilantro, avocado, sour cream, & crispy tortilla strips

Jalapeno Chicken Chowder

$7.00+

Chicken, corn, potato, bacon, manchego cheese, & garnished with cilantro

Fajitas

(cooked with roasted bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and served with rice & beans, lettuce, pico, guacamole, and sour cream)

Chicken Fajitas

$17.00

Shrimp Fajitas

$18.00

Steak Fajitas

$22.00

Veggie Fajitas

$15.00

(zucchini, squash, mushrooms)

Texas Fajitas

$24.00

(chicken, shrimp, steak)

Bowls

(Rice, black beans, lettuce, crema, choice of pico, choice of protein)

Chicken Bowl

$10.00

Veggie Bowl

$9.50

Chorizo Bowl

$10.00

Cab Ground Beef Bowl

$10.00

Brisket Bowl

$12.00

Shrimp Bowl

$13.00

Carnitas Bowl

$11.50

Steak Bowl

$14.00

Kids

Tacos Americanas

$7.50

Chicken Fingers

$7.50

Lil Burger

$6.00

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Kids Nachos

$6.00

Enchiladas

(Served with rice, black bean puree, & crema)

Chicken Enchiladas

$12.00

Veggie Enchiladas

$11.00

CAB Ground Beef Enchiladas

$12.00

Brisket Enchiladas

$14.00

Carnitas Enchiladas

$13.00

Duck Enchiladas

$16.00

Cheese Enhicladas

$12.00

Desserts

Churros

$10.00

King of Pops

$3.75

Ice Cream Sandwich

$5.00

NA Beverages

Soda Fountain

$2.75

Sweet/Unsweet Tea

$2.25

Mexican Coke

$2.55

Bottle Water

$2.00

Topo Chico Mineral

$2.75

Abita Root Beeer

$2.75

Squirt (grapefruit soda)

$2.50

Jarritos

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.75

Kid's Milk

$2.50

Marg Pitchers

La Casa Pitcher

$35.00

La Novia "Skinny" Pitcher

$35.00

Cadillac Pitcher

$46.00

Frose Pitcher

$34.00

Margarita Mix Pitcher

$14.00

SPECIALS

The Maverick

$12.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

255 Village Parkway NE Ste 330, Marietta, GA 30067

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Moxie Burger- Village Pkwy - MB Paper Mill
orange starNo Reviews
255 Village Pkwy NE, Marietta, GA 30067
View restaurantnext
Green Coyote
orange starNo Reviews
255 Village Parkway NE Ste 330 Marietta, GA 30067
View restaurantnext
Camps Kitchen & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
255 Village Parkway #310 Marietta, GA 30067
View restaurantnext
Sam’s BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
4958 Lower Roswell Rd. Marietta, GA 30068
View restaurantnext
Sunnyside Pizzeria - 220 Sandy Springs Circle, Suite 149
orange starNo Reviews
220 Sandy Springs Circle NE, Suite 149 Sandy Springs, GA 30328
View restaurantnext
Cafe Vendome Sandy Springs - 6400 Blue Stone Rd Suite #100,
orange starNo Reviews
6400 Blue Stone Rd Suite #100, Atlanta, GA 30328
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Marietta

The Marietta Local
orange star4.6 • 1,764
148 Roswell St Marietta, GA 30064
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.4 • 1,260
1333 Johnson Ferry Rd Marietta, GA 30068
View restaurantnext
Basecamp - Kennesaw Mountain
orange star4.4 • 398
1718 Old 41 Hwy Marietta, GA 30060
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice - Johnson Ferry
orange star4.7 • 364
1205 Johnson Ferry Road Marietta, GA 30068
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice - Sandy Plains Marketplace
orange star4.7 • 257
3460 Sandy Plains Rd Marietta, GA 30066
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 076 - Providence Square
orange star4.7 • 233
4101 Roswell Rd Marietta, GA 30062
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Marietta
Kennesaw
review star
Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
Smyrna
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Acworth
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Woodstock
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Austell
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Roswell
review star
Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)
Lithia Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Atlanta
review star
Avg 4.4 (634 restaurants)
Hiram
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston