Moxy

441 W Lake St

Addison, IL 60101

Appetizers

(Not your ordinary)
Calamar Fries

Calamar Fries

$14.00

Calamari pounded and shaped to French fries lightly coated with Panko and seasoning. Served with cocktail sauce for dipping. Also available as calamari steak filet.

Cheesy Italian Beef Egg Rolls

Cheesy Italian Beef Egg Rolls

$7.00

Generously stuffed eggroll with homemade Italian beef, diced roasted sweet peppers lightly fried then cut in half topped with mozzarella/provolone blend served with au jus and mild giardiniera spread.

Stuffed Artichoke

$12.00

Another Italian tradition for the center of the table, stuffed with garlic butter, herb bread crumbs & broth.

Homemade Sausage Bread

$12.00

2 generous slices of homemade bread stuffed with crumbled Italian sausage, herbs and spices stuffed with our mozzarella/provolone blend with a hint of onion.

Rolled Stuffed Eggplant

$7.00

Lightly breaded eggplant cutlets stuffed with ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan and herbs. Baked slowly in the oven and topped with marinara and sprinkled with imported asiago.

Salads

The Very Chopped Salad

$9.00

Romaine, celery, carrots, tomatoes, red onion, red cabbage, sliced grape tomatoes, cucumbers, mini pasta, gorgonzola and crushed butter toffee nuts, served with mango chardonnay dressing.

The Umbriago Salad

$9.00

Romaine, sliced grape tomato, cucumber, hard-boiled egg whites, grilled asparagus, topped with crispy dehydrated cucumber slivers and served in a zesty, Caesar-type dressing.

The Meatball Salad

$12.00

A house chopped salad with carrots, celery, red onion, red cabbage, and fontinella cheese topped with two homemade meatballs, drizzled with marinara and topped with shredded asiago served with red wine vinaigrette with a touch of balsamic reduction.

The Moxy Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens, diced Volpi Genoa salami, sopressata, fontinella cheese, hearts of palm, artichoke hearts, pepperoncini, kalamata olives, fire roasted red and yellow sun-dried tomato and red onion, served in red wine vinaigrette with a touch of balsamic reduction.

Burgers

Our handcrafted burgers are a home-made blend of short rib, brisket, and chuck. All burgers are served with French fries or tater tots. A side of Chef’s vegetable also available as a healthy substitute.

Truck Stop Burger

$12.00

Two 3.25 oz. patties, three slices of creamy American cheese, diced grilled onions, pickles, extra ketchup and served on a steamed buttery brioche bun.

The K.C. Burger

$14.00

Two 3.25 oz. hamburger patties, three slices of aged cheddar, three pieces of bourbon maple glazed round bacon, topped with onion straws and drizzled in BBQ sauce.

The Hipster Burger

$14.00

Two 3.25 oz. patties stuffed with Revolution Anti-Hero infused white cheddar, topped with onion straws, Beer Barrel bourbon glaze on a buttery brioche bun.

Home-made Turkey Burger

$12.00

All natural freshly ground 93% lean, no hormones, antibiotics, or steroids. 6oz. turkey burger with two slices of mild provolone served with lettuce and tomato, dab of light mayo served on a buttery brioche bun.

Moxy Burger

$14.00

Two 3.5 oz steak patties, 3 slices of American cheese, shredded lettuce, fried green tomato, hint of griddled onion, chef’s special fry sauce on a brioche bun.

Sandwiches

Filet Mignon Sliders

$15.00

2 - 3oz filets seasoned and grilled topped with our homemade balsamic glaze caramelized onions, dab of sour cream horseradish and imported provolone on a slider bun.

Crispy Italian Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

A 6 oz never fried, crispy chicken breast baked in an oven then pan seared in butter, garlic, lemon, parmesan cheese and herbs. Served on a crispy bun with provolone cheese, roasted sweet pepper and mild giardiniera aioli.

The Smash Ball

$12.00

An 8oz homemade meatball "smashed" on the grill then sautéed in marinara topped with a mozzarella provolone blend served on crispy french bread.

Steak Al Pastor

$15.00

A C.A.B. grilled sirloin char-grilled, seasoned with al pastor sauce, Spanish white cheddar, lettuce, Roma tomatoes on a crispy french bread.

The Little Big Macks

$12.00

2 - 2ox half wagu beef half certified angus blend shredded lettuce, grilled onions, chefs fry sauce, dab of cheese smoked pickles, American cheese on slider rolls.

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Unique, homemade food from the head, heart, and hands of our staff.

