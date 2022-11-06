Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mozambik The Woodlands

review star

No reviews yet

1201 Lake Woodlands Dr Suite 304

The Woodlands, TX 77380

Order Again

Popular Items

Espetada - Ribeye Steak
Moz Peri Peri Chicken - Half
Rissoles - Chicken

Bottles of Sauce

Retail - Blitz

Retail - Blitz

$10.00

Our hottest hot sauce made with habanero chilies and fresh garlic.

Specials

Thanksgiving Feast

$179.00

Starters

Bunny Chow - Brisket

$20.00

Though the name implies otherwise, there are no bunnies in bunny chow. It is, rather, a delectable, slow braised curry served in a warm, crusty bread bowl.

Bunny Chow - Chicken

$17.00

Though the name implies otherwise, there are no bunnies in bunny chow. It is, rather, a delectable, slow braised curry served in a warm, crusty bread bowl.

Bunny Chow - Shrimp

$18.00

Though the name implies otherwise, there are no bunnies in bunny chow. It is, rather, a delectable, slow braised curry served in a warm, crusty bread bowl.

Calamari, Chouriço and Olives

$15.00

A Portuguese South African classic. Grilled calamari, Portuguese chorizo and green olives in a lemon butter garlic sauce served with grilled garlic bread.

Cape Malay Samoosas - Beef

$17.00

Flaky pastry filled with seasoned meat and cut into spears. Served with zesty green mamba sauce and mango chutney.

Cape Malay Samoosas - Lamb

$18.00

Flaky pastry filled with seasoned meat and cut into spears. Served with zesty green mamba sauce and mango chutney.

Cape Town Calamari

$17.00

Cape Town specialty. Lightly breaded calamari seasoned with lemon zest and fresh cracked pepper, crisped to a golden brown. Served with a side of Peppadew Rémoulade.

Crispy Cauli Wings

$13.00

Lightly battered and deep fried cauliflower florets tossed in our spicy orange peri peri glaze accompanied by raw veggies and our house made ranch dressing.

Crispy Chicken Wings

$16.00

Savoury chicken wings slathered with spicy peri peri-orange glaze. Served with ranch.

Moz Pot Pie - Beef

$14.00

A delicious mixture of curry and Cape Malay whipped carrots topped with a flaky pie crust. Served with a dollop of mango chutney. Rich, savoury, aromatic and zingy.

Moz Pot Pie - Vegetable

$13.00

A delicious mixture of curry and Cape Malay whipped carrots topped with a flaky pie crust. Served with a dollop of mango chutney. Rich, savoury, aromatic and zingy.

Mussels De Xai Xai

$18.00

Mussels are so beloved in South Africa, they are one of the country’s top exports and best enjoyed simply with white wine, garlic and a sprinkle of cilantro. Served with grilled garlic bread for extra dipping.

Rissoles - Chicken

$12.00

Crunchy on the outside, doughy on the inside, these savoury Portuguese-styled empanadas are a standard on any South African table. Served with smoked Peppadew coulis and sweet boomslang chilli sauce.

Rissoles - Shrimp

$12.00

Crunchy on the outside, doughy on the inside, these savoury Portuguese-styled empanadas are a standard on any South African table. Served with smoked Peppadew coulis and sweet boomslang chilli sauce.

Rissoles - Vegetable

$11.00

Crunchy on the outside, doughy on the inside, these savoury Portuguese-styled empanadas are a standard on any South African table. Served with smoked Peppadew coulis and sweet boomslang chilli sauce.

Shrimp Beline

$16.00

A favourite from Mozambique. Sautéed Gulf shrimp in a creamy garlic sauce topped with melted cheddar cheese, served with grilled garlic bread.

Sodwana Bay Cakes

$14.00

Coastal South African style crab andAtlantic cod cakes served with a zesty Peppadew Rémoulade.

South African Sampler

$37.00

Take a guided tour around South Africa with crispy beef samoosas, chicken rissoles, a moz pot pie made with curried beef and creamy whipped carrots, wood grilled boerewors sausage, air-dried beef biltong and dry wors.

Trinchado - Chicken

$17.00

Originally brought by the Portuguese settled in Mozambique, trinchado is a staple in SouthAfrica and features sliced meats in a creamy, garlicky white wine reduction sauce. All dishes are served with grilled garlic bread.

Trinchado - Beef

$18.00

Originally brought by the Portuguese settled in Mozambique, trinchado is a staple in SouthAfrica and features sliced meats in a creamy, garlicky white wine reduction sauce. All dishes are served with grilled garlic bread.

Soups & Salads

Boontjie

$9.00

A slightly spicy South African soup made with lentils, black beans, fresh tomato, carrots, coriander and African spice.

Oupa's Salad

$10.00

Romaine lettuce, shredded carrots, roasted cauliflower, heirloom tomatoes, green onions. Homage to Chef Ryan’s grandfather, or Oupa, a South African farmer. Drizzled with sweet vinaigrette.

Rainbow Kale Salad

$11.00

A colourful tribute to the Rainbow Nation featuring a diverse array of fresh ingredients: rainbow chard, caramelized onions, heirloom tomatoes, goat cheese, spiced pumpkin seeds, Peppadew chilies and crispy Brussels sprouts.Tossed in a lemon-thyme vinaigrette.

Roasted Carrot Ginger

$11.00

A nod to South Africa’s illustrious English heritage, this cream-based soup is a combination of sweet roasted carrots, zingy ginger and spiced pumpkin seeds.

Our Famous Chicken

Moz Peri Peri Chicken - Half

$24.00

Brought to shore by the Portuguese, this spicy African bird’s eye chilli sauce, also known as peri peri, is so popular in South Africa, it is at once a marinade, a condiment and a way of life. If there is one way to prove a South African chef’s ability, it is their mastery of all things peri peri. Our chicken is grilled over a wood-fired braai and slathered in a spicy, savoury peri peri sauce.

Moz Peri Peri Chicken - Quarter

$18.00

Brought to shore by the Portuguese, this spicy African bird’s eye chilli sauce, also known as peri peri, is so popular in South Africa, it is at once a marinade, a condiment and a way of life. If there is one way to prove a South African chef’s ability, it is their mastery of all things peri peri. Our chicken is grilled over a wood-fired braai and slathered in a spicy, savoury peri peri sauce.

Espetadas

Espetada - Chicken

$26.00

A skewered meat tradition made legendary in South Africa by Portuguese explorers. All orders are served on sizzling hanging skewers dripping with garlic butter and served with your choice of two sides and two sauces.

Espetada - Filet Mignon

$39.00

A skewered meat tradition made legendary in South Africa by Portuguese explorers. All orders are served on sizzling hanging skewers dripping with garlic butter and served with your choice of two sides and two sauces.

Espetada - Pork Belly

$28.00

A skewered meat tradition made legendary in South Africa by Portuguese explorers. All orders are served on sizzling hanging skewers dripping with garlic butter and served with your choice of two sides and two sauces.

Espetada - Ribeye Steak

$29.00

A skewered meat tradition made legendary in South Africa by Portuguese explorers. All orders are served on sizzling hanging skewers dripping with garlic butter and served with your choice of two sides and two sauces.

Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Crispy chicken on a garlic toasted brioche bun with Peppadew Rémoulade, Roma tomatoes, red onion, romaine lettuce, and peri peri sticky toffee sauce.

Prego Sandwich

$19.00

So-named after the Portuguese prego bread roll, this is considered by some to be the best sandwich in the world.Strips of seared ribeye steak on a toasted pillowy bun, brushed with garlic butter and drizzled with red wine cream sauce, served with slap chips.

The JoBurger

$18.00

A half-pound Gouda cheeseburger with Peppadew Rémoulade, tropical bbq sauce, lettuce and fried onions on a toasted brioche bun.

Vegetarian

Cauliflower Steak

$15.00

Thick cut cauliflower grilled with a tropical BBQ sauce. To add even more savouriness, it’s paired with mushrooms and crispy fried onions. Finished with smoked Peppadew coulis.

South African Curry - Spaghetti Squash

$21.00

Since the Seventeenth Century, Indian, Malay and Indonesian communities have been making curries in South Africa. It is one of the most beloved dishes in the country and a signature at Mozambik. Served on a bed of fragrant South African rice pilaf.

Steaks, Ribs & Brisket

Beer Braised Brisket

$27.00

Slow braised brisket in beer served on top of whipped carrot bredie, topped with red wine cream sauce and grilled heirloom tomatoes.

Bone-In Ribeye

$38.00

Half Rack Rib

$21.00

Ribeye - 8

$29.00

A beautifully marbled ten ounce ribeye steak served with your choice of two sides and one sauce.

Sirloin - 8

$28.00

Combo Sensations

Pan Seared Fish & Shrimp

$28.00

Pan Seared Fish & Calamari

$23.00

Grilled Chicken & Shrimp

$27.00

Grilled Chicken & Calamari

$23.00

Calamari & Shrimp

$23.00

Sirloin & Shrimp

$29.00

Sirloin & Calamari

$29.00

Ribs & Calamari

$28.00

Ribs & Shrimp

$29.00

Seafood

Fish and Chips

$20.00

Beer-battered Atlantic cod with Peppadew Rémoulade, served with South African slap chips.

Pan Seared Cod

$25.00

Seared Atlantic cod filet served with tangy coconut zambeziana sauce on a bed of fragrantSouth African rice and your choice of two sides.

Sandy Bay Seafood Platter

$36.00

Sautéed shrimp and scallops on fragrant SouthAfrican rice, wood-grilled calamari and trinchado mussels.Served with grilled garlic bread and your choice of two sides.

Seared Scallops Trinchado

$23.00

Scallops seared to perfection, served atop a white wine trinchado sauce. Served with a cauliflower-bacon-corn succotash.

Shrimp De Mozambik - 8ct

$25.00

Gulf shrimp sautéed in garlic butter peri peri sauce, served on fragrant South African rice and two sides.

Shrimp De Mozambik - 10ct

$27.00

Gulf shrimp sautéed in garlic butter peri peri sauce, served on fragrant South African rice and two sides.

Shrimp De Mozambik - 12ct

$29.00

Gulf shrimp sautéed in garlic butter peri peri sauce, served on fragrant South African rice and two sides.

Curries

South African Curry - Chicken

$19.00

Since the Seventeenth Century, Indian, Malay and Indonesian communities have been making curries in South Africa. It is one of the most beloved dishes in the country and a signature at Mozambik. Served on a bed of fragrant South African rice pilaf.

South African Curry - Shrimp

$20.00

Since the Seventeenth Century, Indian, Malay and Indonesian communities have been making curries in South Africa. It is one of the most beloved dishes in the country and a signature at Mozambik. Served on a bed of fragrant South African rice pilaf.

South African Curry - Shrimp & Chicken

$20.00

Sides

Caramelized Brussels Sprouts

$7.00

Browned and sautéed Brussels sprouts in a coconut infused sweet chilli sauce.

Carrot Bredie

$5.00

A Cape Malay specialty. Whipped carrots and potatoes with cilantro.

Drakensburg Legumes

$7.00

Green beans sautéed in garlic butter.

Fragrant Rice

$5.00

South African-style long grain and wild rice with corn, bell peppers, cilantro and onions seasoned with turmeric and South African herbs.

Lobster Mac and Cheese

$10.00

Cavatappi pasta and Gouda cheese sauce with garlic butter sautéed lobster, topped with a gooey layer of Monterey Jack.

Mac and Cheese

$5.00

Cavatappi pasta melted together with Gouda cheese and topped with a gooey layer of Monterey Jack.

Peppadew Slaw

$5.00

Red and green cabbage, spiced pumpkin seeds, cranberries, Peppadew chillies, mangos and tropical dressing.

Roasties

$5.00

Garlic butter crisped roasted potatoes, duo bell peppers and onions.

Slap Chips

$5.00

Cape Dutch-style French fries tossed with South African herbs and biltong seasoning.

Seasonal Veggies

$5.00

Butternut squash and zucchini spirals with duo bell peppers, mushrooms and onions.

Side Salad - Ranch

$5.00

Side Salad - Oil & Vinegar

$5.00

Side Salad - Oupa's

$5.00

Side Salad - Lemon Thyme

$5.00

Side Salad - No Dressing

$5.00

Cauliflower Risotto

$5.00

Kiddies

Kiddie's Cookie (Free)

The Cheese Burger

$12.00

What is the king of the jungle’s favourite treat? A burger with cheese, of course! Gouda cheese. With slap chips on the side, please.

The Grilled Cheese

$7.00

What do you get when you grill cheddar cheese on a rustic French bread and serve it with slap chips? A meal fit for a rhino!

The Grilled Chicken

$12.00

Why did the leopard cross the road? To get the chicken on the other side! Leopards love chicken, especially when grilled over a wood-fired braai and slathered with garlic lemon butter sauce. Served with a side of lovely slap chips.

The Jr. Rib Plate

$13.00

The Mac N Cheese

$5.00

How much Mac N Cheese can an elephant fit up her trunk? None, Silly. She scoops it up with her trunk and eats it with her mouth! One bowl at a time.

The Cheese Pizza

$11.00

The Pepperoni Pizza

$13.00

The Sausage Pizza

$14.00

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Cookies & Milk

$7.00

Chocolate Lekker Tarts

$9.00

Three deep-fried pastry pockets filled with melted milk chocolate and sprinkled with cinnamon sugar dust. Served with vanilla bean ice cream and hot chocolate sauce.

Hazelnut Brownie

$12.00

Lemon Tart

$10.00

South Africa 365

$8.00Out of stock

Sticky Toffee Cheesecake

$11.00

Loaded with sticky toffee chunks, our house-made cheesecake is served upside down and drizzled with sticky toffee sauce.

Sticky Toffee Pudding

$12.00

Warm spiced date cake drizzled with sticky toffee sauce served with vanilla bean ice cream.

Cookie for a Review

Shake - Vanilla

$5.00+

Shake - Strawberry

$5.50+

Shake - Chocolate

$5.00+

Shake - Cookies and Cream

$5.00+

Shake - Cheese Cake

$5.00+

Add-Ons

Add-On - Biltong (1 lb)

$25.00Out of stock

Add-On - Biltong (1/2 lb)

$14.00Out of stock

Add-On - Biltong (2 oz)

$3.00Out of stock

Add-On - Boerewors (1 lb)

$25.00Out of stock

Add-On - Boerwars ( 2oz)

$5.00

Add-On - Cape Malay Samoosas - Beef

$3.00

Add-On - Cape Malay Samoosas - Lamb

$4.00

Add-On - Chicken Thigh

$8.00

Add-On - Dry Vors (2 oz)

$6.00Out of stock

Add-On - Dry Wors (1/2 lb)

$14.00Out of stock

Add-On - Dry Wors - (1 lb)

$25.00Out of stock

Add-On - Garlic Bread (4)

$4.00

Add-On - Ice Cream (1 scoop)

$1.50

Add-On - Rissoles - Chicken

$3.00

Add-On - Rissoles - Shrimp

$3.00

Add-On - Rissoles - Vegetable

$3.00

Add-On - Scallops (2)

$8.00

Add-On - Shrimp (4)

$8.00

Add-On - Sodwana Bay Cakes

$6.00

Brunch

Moz Avo & Toast

$14.00

Shrimp & Grits

$20.00

Strawberry French Toast

$19.00

The Classic

$21.00

Chicken & Pancakes Stack

$18.00

JoBreakfast Burger

$18.00

Steak & Sadwana Bay Benedict

$34.00

Chicken & Waffle Espetada

$19.00

Add-Ons

Bacon (2)

$4.00

Fluffy Pancake (1)

$1.25

Avocado Smash (2oz)

$1.00

Eggs (2)

$1.25

Sides

Pap-Cheesey Grits (4oz)

$3.00

Pap-Chorizo Cheesey Grits (4oz)

$5.00

Roasties with Cheese (Family Size)

$6.00

Sauce

Whipped Cinnamon Butter

$0.60

Strawberry Cream

$0.60

Sticky Toffee Sauce

$0.60

Kiddies Brunch

Kiddies Pancake Stack

$11.00

Kiddies Waffles & Bacon

$11.00

Kiddies Koeksisters

$8.00Out of stock

Kiddies French Toast

$9.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

A culinary adventure through every region of South African!

Website

Location

1201 Lake Woodlands Dr Suite 304, The Woodlands, TX 77380

Directions

