Peli Peli Galleria
4,882 Reviews
$$
5085 Westheimer Rd
Ste B2515
Houston, TX 77056
Regional Specials
Bunny Chow - Brisket
Though the name implies otherwise, there are no bunnies in bunny chow. It is, rather, a delectable, slow braised curry served in a warm, crusty bread bowl.
Bunny Chow - Chicken
Though the name implies otherwise, there are no bunnies in bunny chow. It is, rather, a delectable, slow braised curry served in a warm, crusty bread bowl.
Bunny Chow - Shrimp
Though the name implies otherwise, there are no bunnies in bunny chow. It is, rather, a delectable, slow braised curry served in a warm, crusty bread bowl.
Cape Malay Samoosas - Beef
Flaky pastry filled with seasoned meat and cut into spears. Served with zesty green mamba sauce and mango chutney.
Cape Malay Samoosas - Lamb
Flaky pastry filled with seasoned meat and cut into spears. Served with zesty green mamba sauce and mango chutney.
Moz Pot Pie - Beef
A delicious mixture of curry and Cape Malay whipped carrots topped with a flaky pie crust. Served with a dollop of mango chutney. Rich, savoury, aromatic and zingy.
Moz Pot Pie - Vegetable
A delicious mixture of curry and Cape Malay whipped carrots topped with a flaky pie crust. Served with a dollop of mango chutney. Rich, savoury, aromatic and zingy.
Mussels De Xai Xai
Mussels are so beloved in South Africa, they are one of the country’s top exports and best enjoyed simply with white wine, garlic and a sprinkle of cilantro. Served with grilled garlic bread for extra dipping.
Rissoles - Chicken
Crunchy on the outside, doughy on the inside, these savoury Portuguese-styled empanadas are a standard on any South African table. Served with smoked Peppadew coulis and sweet boomslang chilli sauce.
Rissoles - Shrimp
Crunchy on the outside, doughy on the inside, these savoury Portuguese-styled empanadas are a standard on any South African table. Served with smoked Peppadew coulis and sweet boomslang chilli sauce.
Rissoles - Vegetable
Crunchy on the outside, doughy on the inside, these savoury Portuguese-styled empanadas are a standard on any South African table. Served with smoked Peppadew coulis and sweet boomslang chilli sauce.
Shrimp Beline
A favourite from Mozambique. Sautéed Gulf shrimp in a creamy garlic sauce topped with melted cheddar cheese, served with grilled garlic bread.
Sodwana Bay Cakes
Coastal South African style crab andAtlantic cod cakes served with a zesty Peppadew Rémoulade.
South African Sampler
Take a guided tour around South Africa with crispy beef samoosas, chicken rissoles, a moz pot pie made with curried beef and creamy whipped carrots, wood grilled boerewors sausage, air-dried beef biltong and dry wors.
Trinchado - Chicken
Originally brought by the Portuguese settled in Mozambique, trinchado is a staple in SouthAfrica and features sliced meats in a creamy, garlicky white wine reduction sauce. All dishes are served with grilled garlic bread.
Trinchado - Ribeye
Originally brought by the Portuguese settled in Mozambique, trinchado is a staple in SouthAfrica and features sliced meats in a creamy, garlicky white wine reduction sauce. All dishes are served with grilled garlic bread.
Shebeen
Boer Fritters
Corn, zucchini and Gouda cheese fritters served with smoked Peppadew coulis and creamy zambeziana sauce.
A Cape Town Calamari
Cape Town specialty. Lightly breaded calamari seasoned with lemon zest and fresh cracked pepper, crisped to a golden brown. Served with a side of Peppadew Rémoulade.
Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich
Crispy chicken on a garlic toasted brioche bun with Peppadew Rémoulade, Roma tomatoes, red onion, romaine lettuce, and peri peri sticky toffee sauce.
Fish and Chips
Beer-battered Atlantic cod with Peppadew Rémoulade, served with South African slap chips.
Prego Sandwich
So-named after the Portuguese prego bread roll, this is considered by some to be the best sandwich in the world.Strips of seared ribeye steak on a toasted pillowy bun, brushed with garlic butter and drizzled with red wine cream sauce, served with slap chips.
The JoBurger
A half-pound Gouda cheeseburger with Peppadew Rémoulade, tropical bbq sauce, lettuce and fried onions on a toasted brioche bun.
Salads
Oupa's Salad
Romaine lettuce, shredded carrots, roasted cauliflower, heirloom tomatoes, green onions. Homage to Chef Ryan’s grandfather, or Oupa, a South African farmer. Drizzled with sweet vinaigrette.
Rainbow Kale Salad
A colourful tribute to the Rainbow Nation featuring a diverse array of fresh ingredients: rainbow chard, caramelized onions, heirloom tomatoes, goat cheese, spiced pumpkin seeds, Peppadew chilies and crispy Brussels sprouts.Tossed in a lemon-thyme vinaigrette.
Soups
Boontjie
A slightly spicy South African soup made with lentils, black beans, fresh tomato, carrots, coriander and African spice.
Roasted Carrot Ginger
A nod to South Africa’s illustrious English heritage, this cream-based soup is a combination of sweet roasted carrots, zingy ginger and spiced pumpkin seeds.
Mains
Beer Braised Brisket
Slow braised brisket in beer served on top of whipped carrot bredie, topped with red wine cream sauce and grilled heirloom tomatoes.
Cape Malay Crab Curry
One pound of snow crab in our delicious South African curry, served with a side of fragrant rice pilaf. We recommend eating it South African style: with your hands. Don’t worry.We’ve got you covered with overalls, Bru.
South African Curry - Chicken
Since the Seventeenth Century, Indian, Malay and Indonesian communities have been making curries in South Africa. It is one of the most beloved dishes in the country and a signature at Mozambik. Served on a bed of fragrant South African rice pilaf.
South African Curry - Shrimp
Since the Seventeenth Century, Indian, Malay and Indonesian communities have been making curries in South Africa. It is one of the most beloved dishes in the country and a signature at Mozambik. Served on a bed of fragrant South African rice pilaf.
South African Curry - Spaghetti Squash
Since the Seventeenth Century, Indian, Malay and Indonesian communities have been making curries in South Africa. It is one of the most beloved dishes in the country and a signature at Mozambik. Served on a bed of fragrant South African rice pilaf.
From the Braai
Cauliflower Steak
Thick cut cauliflower grilled with a tropical BBQ sauce. To add even more savouriness, it’s paired with mushrooms and crispy fried onions. Finished with smoked Peppadew coulis.
Espetada - Chicken
A skewered meat tradition made legendary in South Africa by Portuguese explorers. All orders are served on sizzling hanging skewers dripping with garlic butter and served with your choice of two sides and two sauces.
Espetada - Filet Mignon
A skewered meat tradition made legendary in South Africa by Portuguese explorers. All orders are served on sizzling hanging skewers dripping with garlic butter and served with your choice of two sides and two sauces.
Espetada - Pork Belly
A skewered meat tradition made legendary in South Africa by Portuguese explorers. All orders are served on sizzling hanging skewers dripping with garlic butter and served with your choice of two sides and two sauces.
Espetada - Ribeye Steak
A skewered meat tradition made legendary in South Africa by Portuguese explorers. All orders are served on sizzling hanging skewers dripping with garlic butter and served with your choice of two sides and two sauces.
Moz Peri Peri Chicken - Half
Brought to shore by the Portuguese, this spicy African bird’s eye chilli sauce, also known as peri peri, is so popular in South Africa, it is at once a marinade, a condiment and a way of life. If there is one way to prove a South African chef’s ability, it is their mastery of all things peri peri. Our chicken is grilled over a wood-fired braai and slathered in a spicy, savoury peri peri sauce.
Moz Peri Peri Chicken - Quarter
Brought to shore by the Portuguese, this spicy African bird’s eye chilli sauce, also known as peri peri, is so popular in South Africa, it is at once a marinade, a condiment and a way of life. If there is one way to prove a South African chef’s ability, it is their mastery of all things peri peri. Our chicken is grilled over a wood-fired braai and slathered in a spicy, savoury peri peri sauce.
Ribeye - 10
A beautifully marbled ten ounce ribeye steak served with your choice of two sides and one sauce.
Ribeye - 8
A beautifully marbled ten ounce ribeye steak served with your choice of two sides and one sauce.
Ribeye Marina
Surf and turf Cape Town style. Ribeye steak topped with Gulf shrimp and calamari sautéed in a white wine reduction sauce. Served with your choice of two sides.
From the Cape
Pan Seared Cod
Seared Atlantic cod filet served with tangy coconut zambeziana sauce on a bed of fragrantSouth African rice and your choice of two sides.
Sandy Bay Seafood Platter
Sautéed shrimp and scallops on fragrant SouthAfrican rice, wood-grilled calamari and trinchado mussels.Served with grilled garlic bread and your choice of two sides.
Seared Scallops Trinchado
Scallops seared to perfection, served atop a white wine trinchado sauce. Served with a cauliflower-bacon-corn succotash.
Shrimp De Mozambik - 8ct
Gulf shrimp sautéed in garlic butter peri peri sauce, served on fragrant South African rice and two sides.
Shrimp De Mozambik - 10ct
Gulf shrimp sautéed in garlic butter peri peri sauce, served on fragrant South African rice and two sides.
Shrimp De Mozambik - 12ct
Gulf shrimp sautéed in garlic butter peri peri sauce, served on fragrant South African rice and two sides.
Combos
Sides
Caramelized Brussels Sprouts
Browned and sautéed Brussels sprouts in a coconut infused sweet chilli sauce.
Carrot Bredie
A Cape Malay specialty. Whipped carrots and potatoes with cilantro.
Drakensburg Legumes
Green beans sautéed in garlic butter.
Fragrant Rice
South African-style long grain and wild rice with corn, bell peppers, cilantro and onions seasoned with turmeric and South African herbs.
Lobster Mac and Cheese
Cavatappi pasta and Gouda cheese sauce with garlic butter sautéed lobster, topped with a gooey layer of Monterey Jack.
Mac and Cheese
Cavatappi pasta melted together with Gouda cheese and topped with a gooey layer of Monterey Jack.
Peppadew Slaw
Red and green cabbage, spiced pumpkin seeds, cranberries, Peppadew chillies, mangos and tropical dressing.
Roasties
Garlic butter crisped roasted potatoes, duo bell peppers and onions.
Slap Chips
Cape Dutch-style French fries tossed with South African herbs and biltong seasoning.
Squash Noodles
Butternut squash and zucchini spirals with duo bell peppers, mushrooms and onions.
Desserts
Chocolate Lekker Tarts
Three deep-fried pastry pockets filled with melted milk chocolate and sprinkled with cinnamon sugar dust. Served with vanilla bean ice cream and hot chocolate sauce.
Sticky Toffee Cheesecake
Loaded with sticky toffee chunks, our house-made cheesecake is served upside down and drizzled with sticky toffee sauce.
Sticky Toffee Pudding
Warm spiced date cake drizzled with sticky toffee sauce served with vanilla bean ice cream.
Shake - Vanilla
Shake - Strawberry
Shake - Chocolate
Shake - Cookies and Cream
Shake - Cheese Cake
Kiddies
The Cheese Burger
What is the king of the jungle’s favourite treat? A burger with cheese, of course! Gouda cheese. With slap chips on the side, please.
The Grilled Chicken
Why did the leopard cross the road? To get the chicken on the other side! Leopards love chicken, especially when grilled over a wood-fired braai and slathered with garlic lemon butter sauce. Served with a side of lovely slap chips.
The Mac N Cheese
How much Mac N Cheese can an elephant fit up her trunk? None, Silly. She scoops it up with her trunk and eats it with her mouth! One bowl at a time.
The Grilled Cheese
What do you get when you grill cheddar cheese on a rustic French bread and serve it with slap chips? A meal fit for a rhino!
The Cowboy Moz Pot Pie
What do Cape Buffalos do after a long, hard day of roaming the open veld? Why, they chow burgers topped with creamy mac n cheese, covered with a flaky pie crust, of course! With plenty of golden-brown slap chips on the side.
Call for Open Hours
A culinary adventure through every region of South African!
5085 Westheimer Rd, Ste B2515, Houston, TX 77056