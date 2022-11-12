Restaurant info

First time in? Heres what you need to know. We make everything you see on the menu in-house. Our sauces, doughs, mozzarella, ricotta, dressings, Italian sausage, etc. Our ingredients come from a variety of local farmers and artisans, in fact up to 30 local purveyors during peak seasons! We truly value the art of culinary experimentation and are the very living embodiment of “mom and pop.” This restaurant is owned and managed by the very people who work here on the daily from open to close. We love Provo, we love people, we love the environment and we love food. By the way, we only use compostable and recycled carry out items. We hope this all sounds great to you and that we have made a new customer for life! If you need any assistance walking through this menu, please don’t hesitate to call us with your questions or comments. ENJOY!