MOZZ

407 Reviews

$$

145 North University Avenue

Provo, UT 84601

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Serrano & Honey Pizza
White Pizza
Margherita Pizza

Specials

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$8.00

Sourdough Bread, Black Garlic Compound Butter, Sugo Tomato Sauce. Allergens: Gluten, Dairy

Pesto Pizza

$15.50

Housemade Pesto, Mozzarella, Cherry Heirloom Tomato, Balsamic Glaze Allergens: Dairy, Tree Nuts

Hot Italian Sandwich

$14.00

Toasted Ciabatta, Gran Biscotto Ham, Sopressa Salami, Calabrese Salami, Heirloom Tomato, Herb Aioli, Lettuce Dairy Free Allergens: Eggs, Gluten

12" Pizza

Calabrese Pizza

Calabrese Pizza

$15.00

Tomato Sauce, House Made Mozzarella, Spicy Calabrese Italian Salami, Oregano. Allergens: Gluten, Dairy

Cauliflower Pizza

Cauliflower Pizza

$17.00

House Made Ricotta, Rockhill Creamery Gouda & Fontina Cheeses, Cauliflower Floret, Garlic, Caramelized Onion, Fresh Thyme. NOTE: Vegetarian Pizza. Allergens: Gluten, Dairy

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Tomato Sauce, House Made Mozzarella, Parmigiano. NOTE: Vegetarian Pizza. Allergens: Gluten, Dairy

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$15.00

Tomato Sauce, House Made Mozzarella, Parmigiano, Snuck Farm Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil. NOTE: Vegetarian Pizza. Allergens: Gluten, Dairy

Meat Pizza

Meat Pizza

$16.50

Tomato Sauce, House Made Mozzarella, Creminelli Pepperoni, House Made Italian Sausage Featuring Pork From Clifford Family Farms In Provo. Allergens: Gluten, Dairy

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$15.00

Tomato Sauce, House Made Mozzarella From Gold Creek Farms, Creminelli Pepperoni. Allergens: Gluten, Dairy

Sausage & Mushroom Pizza

Sausage & Mushroom Pizza

$15.50

Tomato Sauce, House Made Mozzarella, Crimini Mushroom, House Made Italian Sausage Featuring Pork From Clifford Family Farms in Provo. Allergens: Gluten, Dairy

Serrano & Honey Pizza

Serrano & Honey Pizza

$16.50

Tomato Sauce, House Made Mozzarella, Spicy Calabrese Italian Salami, Serrano Pepper, Raw Local Honey. Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Honey

Sopressa Pizza

Sopressa Pizza

$16.00

Tomato Sauce, House Made Mozzarella, House Made Ricotta, Creminelli's Sopressa Veneta. Note: Sopressa Is An Italian Cured Meat With Flavors Of Pepper, Garlic & Other Herbs. Allergens: Gluten, Dairy

Suprema Pizza

Suprema Pizza

$17.00

Tomato Sauce, House Made Mozzarella, Castelvetrano Green Olive, Crimini Mushroom, Red Bell Pepper, Red Onion & House Made Italian Sausage Featuring Pork From Clifford Family Farms In Provo. Allergens: Gluten, Dairy

White Pizza

White Pizza

$16.50

House Made Mozzarella, House Made Ricotta, Speck, Garlic, Lemon Zest, Arugula, Extra Virgin Olive Oil. Note: Speck Is A Thinly Sliced Italian Cured, Lightly Smoked Ham. Allergens: Gluten, Dairy

Butternut Squash Pizza

$16.00

House Made Ricotta, Kale, Fontina, Butternut Squash, Bacon, Brown Sugar Glaze. Allergens: Gluten, Dairy

Sandwich

BLT Sandwich

BLT Sandwich

$14.00

Housemade Focaccia Bread, Mayonnaise, House-Smoked Bacon, Lettuce & Fresh Heirloom Tomatoes. Allergens: Gluten, Dairy

Italian Sandwich

Italian Sandwich

$14.00

Housemade Focaccia Bread, Topped with Housemade Ricotta Cheese, Heirloom Tomatoes, Lettuce, Speck, Sopressa Salami, Gran Biscotto Ham, Olive Oil & Red Wine Vinegar. Allergens: Gluten, Dairy

Farm to Fork Salads Half/Full

Caesar Salad Half

Caesar Salad Half

$7.00

Featuring: Baby Romaine, House Made Focaccia Crouton, Crispy Speck, Parmigiano & House Made Creamy Caesar Dressing. Allergens: Fish, Dairy, Gluten, Egg

Caesar Salad Full

Caesar Salad Full

$14.00

Featuring: Baby Romaine, House Made Focaccia Crouton, Crispy Speck, Parmigiano & House Made Creamy Caesar Dressing. Allergens: Fish, Dairy, Gluten, Egg

Mediterranean Garden Half

Mediterranean Garden Half

$7.00

Featuring: Baby Tuscan Mixed Lettuces, House Made Focaccia Crouton, Sun-Dried Tomato, Castelvetrano Green Olive, Feta Cheese & House Made Creamy Italian Dressing. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten, Egg

Mediterranean Garden Full

Mediterranean Garden Full

$14.00

Featuring: Baby Tuscan Mixed Lettuces, House Made Focaccia Crouton, Sun-Dried Tomato, Castelvetrano Green Olive, Feta Cheese & House Made Creamy Italian Dressing. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten, Egg

Dessert

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50

Large Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chip Cookie Topped With A Touch Of Maldon Sea Salt. Made With Local Ingredients From Utah Farms And Artisans. Allergens: Egg, Gluten, Dairy, Soy

Beverage

Organic Fountain Beverage

Organic Fountain Beverage

$2.50

22 oz. beverage. Choose from 7 Flavors of Soda! Tractor Blood Orange , Tractor Coconut , Tractor Cherry Cream, Tractor Cucumber, Tractor Kola Cola Lite , Tractor Kola Cola, and Taproot Root Beer. You fill it when you pick it up.

Taproot Blackberry Mint

Taproot Blackberry Mint

$3.50

12oz Can Made With All Organic Ingredients In Pleasant Grove, UT. Ingredients: Oregon Blackberry, Cane Sugar, Spearmint & Spearmint Essential Oil.

Taproot Lemon Lime Lavender

Taproot Lemon Lime Lavender

$3.50

12oz Can Made With All Organic Ingredients In Pleasant Grove, UT. Ingredients: Raw Local Honey, Lemon Juice, Lime Juice & Lavender Essential Oil.

Taproot Lemongrass Ginger

Taproot Lemongrass Ginger

$3.50

12oz Can Made With All Organic Ingredients In Pleasant Grove, UT. Ingredients: Raw Local Honey, Ginger & Lemongrass.

Taproot Root Beer

Taproot Root Beer

$3.50

12oz Can Made With All Organic Ingredients In Pleasant Grove, UT. Ingredients: Sassafras, Ginger, Licorice, Star Anise, Burdock Root, Vanilla Extract, Raisin & Cane Sugar.

Taproot Strawberry Fields

Taproot Strawberry Fields

$3.50

2oz Can Made With All Organic Ingredients In Pleasant Grove, UT. Ingredients: Organic Strawberry , Organic Hibiscus Flowers, Organic Vanilla , Organic Cane Sugar & Edible Glitter

Taproot Cherry Limeade

Taproot Cherry Limeade

$3.50

12oz Draft Pour Made With All Organic Ingredients In Pleasant Grove, UT. Ingredients: Cherry Puree, Lime Juice, Hibiscus Flower & Cane Sugar. WHILE SUPPLIES LAST!

Taproot Sample 4 Pack

Taproot Sample 4 Pack

$13.00

Pick Four Of The Staple Five Taproot Craft Soda Flavors & Save A Dollar! Flavors Include: Rootbeer, Lemongrass Ginger, Blackberry Mint, Strawberry Fields and Lemon Lime Lavender.

Han's Kombucha

Han's Kombucha

$3.50

Salt Lake City Based, Woman Owned Han’s Kombucha. Flavors Vary By Season. *Picture May Not Depict Current Selection, Please Ask Server For Available Flavors.

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.25

16 fl. oz. Proud Source Water Come In An Aluminum Can For Easy Recycling. It Is Bottled At The Source In The Rocky Mountains And Has A P.H. Of 8.5.

Diet Coke

$1.00

12 Oz Can

ADD On The Side Please!

SIDE Arugula

SIDE Arugula

$1.50

Grown in Pleasant Grove, UT. Very Tender and Peppery. A Great Topper For Any Pizza.

SIDE Ranch

SIDE Ranch

$0.75

House-Made 100% From Scratch.

SIDE Parmigiano

SIDE Parmigiano

$1.00

18+ Month Aged, Imported, Italian Hard Cheese.

SIDE Balsamic Reduction

SIDE Balsamic Reduction

$1.50

Imported Italian Vinegar. Slightly Sweet and Tangy. Perfect For Adding Balance And Extra Flavor To Any Menu Item.

SIDE Honey

SIDE Honey

$1.50

Beehives Are Located In Santaquin, UT. Great On Any Pizza! Try it and you'll be hooked.

SIDE Oil & Vinegar

SIDE Oil & Vinegar

Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Imported Italian Balsamic Vinegar, aged 12 years!

SIDE Truffle Oil

SIDE Truffle Oil

$1.50

Imported White Truffles. Truffle Exudes An Earthy, Mushroom Flavor.

SIDE Red Pepper Flakes

SIDE Red Pepper Flakes

Spicy!

SIDE Sugo Sauce

$1.50

Home Baking Night

Pizza Dough Ball

Pizza Dough Ball

$3.50Out of stock

Each dough ball can be stretched from 10-12 inches. Each topping that you choose will be enough for one pizza. These kits come with at home baking instructions. FUN FAMILY NIGHT!!

Merchandise

Mozz Graphic T-Shirt

Mozz Graphic T-Shirt

$15.50

Purchase This Shirt & We Will Plant One Tree. Cotton/Poly Blend. Uni-Sex. Traditional Sizing XS Thru XL.

Brigham Graphic T-Shirt

Brigham Graphic T-Shirt

$15.50

Purchase This Shirt & We Will Plant One Tree. Cotton/Poly Blend. Uni-Sex. Traditional Sizing XS Thru XL.

Ouizza Graphic T-Shirt

Ouizza Graphic T-Shirt

$15.50

Purchase This Shirt & We Will Plant One Tree. Cotton/Poly Blend. Uni-Sex. Traditional Sizing XS Thru XL.

Utah Graphic T-Shirt

Utah Graphic T-Shirt

$15.50

Purchase This Shirt & We Will Plant One Tree. Cotton/Poly Blend. Uni-Sex. Traditional Sizing XS Thru XL.

Mozz Hat

Mozz Hat

$20.00

One Size Fits All. Trucker Cap With Snap Back.

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

First time in? Heres what you need to know. We make everything you see on the menu in-house. Our sauces, doughs, mozzarella, ricotta, dressings, Italian sausage, etc. Our ingredients come from a variety of local farmers and artisans, in fact up to 30 local purveyors during peak seasons! We truly value the art of culinary experimentation and are the very living embodiment of “mom and pop.” This restaurant is owned and managed by the very people who work here on the daily from open to close. We love Provo, we love people, we love the environment and we love food. By the way, we only use compostable and recycled carry out items. We hope this all sounds great to you and that we have made a new customer for life! If you need any assistance walking through this menu, please don’t hesitate to call us with your questions or comments. ENJOY!

Location

145 North University Avenue, Provo, UT 84601

Directions

Gallery
MOZZ image
MOZZ image
MOZZ image
Main pic

