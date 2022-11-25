Mozza Pi - Douglas Loop
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Now Open in the HIGHLANDS!
Location
2200 Bardstown Road, Louisville, KY 40205
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen - Highlands
4.6 • 2,086
2525 Bardstown Road Louisville, KY 40205
View restaurant
Uptown Cafe Louisville - 1624 Bardstown Rd.
No Reviews
1624 Bardstown Rd. Louisville, KY 40205
View restaurant