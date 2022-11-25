Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mozza Pi - Douglas Loop

review star

No reviews yet

2200 Bardstown Road

Louisville, KY 40205

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

MENU

Focaccia Appetizer

$5.00

Four slices of our "from scratch" sourdough focaccia loaf. While Supplies Last

Spinach and Ricotta

$14.00

Red Sauce, Garlic, Spinach, Ricotta, Fresh Mozzarella, Red Pepper Flakes

Sweet Onion Marmalade

$14.00

Caramelized Onion, Blue Cheese, Andouille Sausage, Bourbon Cherries, Rosemary

Famous Spicy Giardiniera

$14.00

Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Red Bell Pepper, Onion, Serrano Pepper, Celery

The Florenza

$14.00

Pesto Base, Fresh and Shredded Mozzarella, Spinach, Grilled Chicken, Lemon Wedge (PESTO CONTAINS NUTS)

Pestolini

$14.00

Pesto Base, Fresh and Shredded Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Sautéed Mushrooms, Red Pepper Flakes (PESTO CONTAINS NUTS)

Vegan (no cheese, no meat)

$14.00

Red Sauce, Spinach, Sautéed Mushrooms, Roasted Red Peppers, Red Pepper Flakes

Chorizo

$14.00

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Spanish Salumi, Cheddar

Pepperoni

$12.00

Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Cheddar, Pepperoni

Sausage

$12.00

Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Cheddar, Sausage

Cheese

$11.00

Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Cheddar

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Chocolatey greatness made with Rye Flour and dark chocolate chips *Bulk orders of 6 or more may be subject to short wait time

Corn Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

House made with freshly milled corn flour and corn powder *Bulk orders of 6 or more may be subject to short wait time

Side of Ranch

$2.00Out of stock

Our secret from scratch recipe, while supplies last!

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Now Open in the HIGHLANDS!

Location

2200 Bardstown Road, Louisville, KY 40205

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Silly Axe Cafe
orange star4.7 • 110
2216 Dundee Rd Louisville, KY 40205
View restaurantnext
Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen - Highlands
orange star4.6 • 2,086
2525 Bardstown Road Louisville, KY 40205
View restaurantnext
Superchefs - Louisville
orange star4.6 • 1,556
1702 Bardstown Rd Louisville, KY 40205
View restaurantnext
Uptown Cafe Louisville - 1624 Bardstown Rd.
orange starNo Reviews
1624 Bardstown Rd. Louisville, KY 40205
View restaurantnext
Wild Ginger - Highland
orange star4.6 • 1,592
1700 Bardstown Rd Louisville, KY 40205
View restaurantnext
Noche Mexican BBQ - Deer Park - Highlands
orange star4.3 • 1,945
1838 Bardstown Road Louisville, KY 40205
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Louisville

Le Moo
orange star4.5 • 5,649
2300 Lexington Road Louisville, KY 40206
View restaurantnext
The Village Anchor
orange star4.7 • 3,431
11507 Park Road Louisville, KY 40223
View restaurantnext
Wild Eggs - Dupont
orange star4.4 • 2,902
3985 Dutchmans Lane Louisville, KY 40207
View restaurantnext
Grassa Gramma
orange star4.6 • 2,882
2210 Holiday Manor Center Louisville, KY 40222
View restaurantnext
Derby City Pizza Co. - PRP
orange star4.6 • 2,819
5603 Greenwood Rd Louisville, KY 40258
View restaurantnext
Hell or High Water
orange star4.5 • 2,785
112 West Washington St suite#2 Louisville, KY 40202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Louisville
Jeffersonville
review star
Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)
New Albany
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Prospect
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Sellersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Crestwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Corydon
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Simpsonville
review star
No reviews yet
Shelbyville
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Radcliff
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston