Pizza
Bakeries
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

MozzaPi

346 Reviews

$$

12102 LaGrange Rd

Louisville, KY 40223

Order Again

NON-ALCOHOLIC

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

ALE 8

$2.50

IBC Root Beer

$2.50

Bottled Water

$1.00

Sweet Tea

$2.50

SanPelligreno

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Unsweetened Tea

$2.50

Ale8 Orange

$3.00Out of stock

Ava's Lemonade

$2.50Out of stock

La Croix

$2.50

Squirt

$2.50

PREORDERS

NOTE: Pickup is for Saturday 5/28 anytime after 8:30AM. *Time selected for pick up is

CHEESE DANISH FOR SATURDAY 05\08

$4.25

NOTE: Pickup is for Saturday 04/10 anytime after 8:30AM. *Time selected for pick up is irrelevant unless you order lunch along with it. Feel free to come any time after 8:30!

CINNAMON ROLL FOR SUNDAY 11/29

$5.50Out of stock

READ BEFORE ORDERING: Preorder pick up is SUNDAY 11/17 anytime after 9 AM. Time selected for pickup is irrelevant unless you order lunch along with it. Feel free to come any time after 9:00AM

Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thank you for your support!

Website

Location

12102 LaGrange Rd, Louisville, KY 40223

Directions

