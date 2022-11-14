Mozzarella's 1600 Farrow Parkway

Restaurant info

Italian Pizzeria with a twist! "We're Just Different" We are located in The Market Common District on Farrow Parkway. All our recipes and sauces are homemade with fresh, quality ingredients. Come try our New York/Jersey Boardwalk Style 18" Thin Crust Pizza. We also offer array of Appetizers, Salads, Specialty Pizza, Subs, Wings, Calzones, and Stromboli's. For those carb conscience we also offer a low carb menu that is Keto Friendly, sugar free, low carb homemade on our own Gluten Free 'Rella' Pizza Dough and 'Rella' Gluten Free Bread. Come check us out! Delivery, Take Out, Dine In, Outdoor Seating.