Mozzarella's 1600 Farrow Parkway

Popular Items

16" CHEESE
GARLIC KNOTS (6)
14" CHEESE

Appetizers

GARLIC KNOTS (6)

$6.99

GARLIC BREAD

$4.99

CHEESY GARLIC BREAD

$6.99

CHICKEN TENDERS (4)

$8.99

MOZZARELLA STIX (6)

$8.99

CHEESY PEPPERONI BITES (4)

$9.99

FRESH MOZZARELLA CAPRESE

$10.99

BREADED EGGPLANT W/MARINARA

$8.99

BRUSCHETTA W/FRESH MOZZARELLA

$10.99

SIDE OF MEATBALLS

$7.99

SIDE OF SAUSAGE

$7.99

PASTA FAGIOLI

$7.99

CHEESY HOT SAUSAGE BITES (4)

$9.99

Salads

ANTIPASTA

$14.99

Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Sopressata, Capicola, Provolone, Kalamata Olives Pepperoncini, Black Olives, Tomato, Cucumber, Pepper, Onion.

CHEF SALAD

$12.99

Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Black Olives, Green Peppers Ham, Salami, Cheddar, Provolone, Choice of Dressing

CHICKEN SALAD

$10.99

House Salad w/ scoop of Homemade Chicken Breast, Celery, Avocado Oil Mayo

COBB SALAD

$12.99

Fresh Mozzarella, Bacon, Roasted Chicken, Hard Boiled Eggs, Avocado, Cucumbers, Green Peppers, Red Onions, Black Olives, Tomato

GREEK SALAD

$12.99

Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Black Olives, Green Peppers Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese

KELLYS BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD

$10.99

LARGE CAESAR SALAD

$8.99

LARGE DEBI'S FAVORITE

$9.99

Pepperoni, Black Olives & Fresh Mozzarella, choice of dressing

LARGE HOUSE SALAD

$8.99

Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Black Olives, Green Peppers, choice of dressing

SMALL CAESAR SALAD

$6.99

SMALL DEBI'S FAVORITE

$7.99

Pepperoni, Black Olives & Fresh Mozzarella, choice of dressing

SMALL HOUSE SALAD

$6.99

Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Black Olives, Green Peppers, choice of dressing

Calzones & Strombolis

CHEESE CALZONE

$12.99

CALZONE - 3 FILLING

$14.99

CALZONE - 5 FILLING

$16.99

STROMBOLI

$12.99

STROMBOLI - 3 FILLING

$14.99

STROMBOLI - 5 FILLING

$16.99

8" Subs (Hot or Cold)

BUFFALO CHICKEN

$12.99

Breaded Chicken Tenders, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Ranch & Provolone

CHICKEN CAPRESE SUB

$12.99

Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Tomato, Fresh Basil & Balsamic Glaze

CHICKEN ITALIANO

$12.99

Marinated Chicken, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Provolone

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA

$12.99

Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Mozzarella & Marinara

CHICKEN SALAD SUB

$12.99

Chicken Salad w/ celery & Avocado Oil Mayo, Lettuce & Tomato

CHICKEN TENDERS SUB

$12.99

Breaded Chicken Tenders, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

DAVE'S PHILLY STEAK

$12.99

Chopped Sirloin, Provolone, Sautee Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers Spicy Brown Mustard, Pickles

DAWN'S HOT VEGGIE SUB

$12.99

Swiss, Mayonnaise, Artichoke Hearts, Banana Peppers, Black Olives, Green Peppers Lettuce, Mushrooms, Spinach, Tomato

EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA

$12.99

Breaded Eggplant, Mozzarella & Marinara

FRENCH DIP

$12.99

Shaved Sirloin, Swiss, Provolone, Horseradish sauce, Saute Onions w/ Au Jus

HAM & AMERICAN CHEESE

$12.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

HOT SAUSAGE PARMIGIANA

$12.99

Hot Sausage, Mozzarella & Marinara

ITALIAN SUB

$12.99

Ham, Salami, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Mayo, Oil & Vinegar, Oregano, S&P

MEATBALL PARMIGIANA

$12.99

Homemade Meatball, Mozzarella & Marinara

MOZZARELLA'S SUB

$14.99

Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone, Sopressata, Lettuce Tomato, Red Onion, Mayo, Oil & Vinegar, Oregano, Salt & Pepper

PEPPER & EGGS

$12.99

Toasted Sub filled with green peppers & 3 eggs

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK

$12.99

Shaved Sirloin, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Provolone

SAUSAGE, PEPPERS, & ONIONS

$12.99

Sweet Sausage, Green Peppers, Sauteed White Onions

SPICY ITALIAN SUB

$12.99

Pepperoni, Salami, Capicola, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo, Oil & Vinegar

SWEET SAUSAGE PARMIGIANA

$12.99

Sweet Sausage, Mozzarella & Marinara

Panini's

CUBAN PANINI

$12.99

Roast Pork, Ham, Pickles, Swiss, & Spicy Brown Mustard

CHICKEN CAPRESE PANINI

$12.99

Oven Roasted Chicken Breast, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Tomato, Basil & Balsamic Glaze

CHICKEN PESTO PANINI

$12.99

Oven Roasted Chicken Breast, Provolone, Roasted Red Peppers, Pesto & Spinach

STEAK MELT PANINI

$12.99

Shaved Sirloin, Provolone, Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms

Pasta

Chicken Parmigiana Dinner

$16.99

Eggplant Parmigiana Dinner

$16.99

Baked Ziti

$9.99

Spaghetti & Meatballs Dinner Large

$14.99

Baked Ziti Dinner

$12.99

Large Baked Ziti

$11.99

Small Spaghetti & Meatball Dinner

$9.99

Kids Spaghetti & Meatballs Dinner

$5.99

Wings

10 WINGS

$15.99

20 WINGS

$29.99

Desserts

MINI CANNOLIS (1)

$4.00

MINI CANNOLIS (2)

$6.50

LARGE CANNOLIS

$6.50

CHEESECAKE

$6.50

CINNAMON KNOTS (4)

$5.50

COOKIES (3)

$5.00

Brownies

$5.00

10"

10" CHEESE

$11.99

10" FIVE CHEESE

$13.99

Mozzarella, Ricotta, Parmesan, Cheddar, Provolone

10" BUFFALO CHICKEN

$13.99

Buffalo Sauce, Mozzarella, Chicken, Red Onion, Celery, Cheddar, Ranch

10" BBQ CHICKEN

$13.99

BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella, Chicken, Red Onion, Cheddar

10" CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$13.99

Mozzarella, Chicken, Bacon, Ranch, Cheddar

10" CHEESE STEAK

$13.99

Mozzarella, Shave Sirloin, Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, American Cheese

10" HAWAIIAN

$13.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Ham, Bacon, Pineapple

10" SUPREME

$15.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, Black Olives

10" GREEK PIZZA

$13.99

Garlic Oil, Mozzarella, Tomato, Spinach Red Onions, Black Olives, Feta

10" BRUSCHETTA PIE

$13.99

Mozzarella, Lettuce, Bruschetta, Fresh Mozzarella, Balsamic Glaze

10" VEGGIE PIZZA

$13.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, Black Olives, Spinach, Roma Tomatoes

10" WHITE PIZZA

$13.99

Mozzarella, Parmesan, Ricotta, Garlic & Olive Oil

10" SPINACH WHITE PIZZA

$13.99

Mozzarella, Parmesan, Ricotta, Spinach, Garlic & Olive Oil

10" MARGHERITA PIZZA

$13.99

Marinara, Garlic & Olive Oil, Fresh Mozzarella, Parmesan, Fresh Basil

10" MEAT LOVERS PIE

$14.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Bacon

10" ITALIAN SUB PIE

$13.99

Oil &Vinegar, Mozzarella, Provolone, Pepperoni, Ham Salami, Lettuce, Tomato & Red onion

10" CALIFORNIA PIE

$13.99

Light Sauce, Mozzarella, Chicken, Artichokes Roasted Red Peppers, Avocado

10" BREAKFAST PIE

$13.99

Mozzarella, Cheddar, Bacon & Egg

10" UPSIDE DOWN PIE

$11.99

Marinara, Garlic, Mozzarella, Parmesan

10" TACO PIE

$13.99

Taco Meat, Lettuce, Tomato, Sour Cream, Onion, Cheddar

10" SPLIT PIZZA

$11.99

14"

14" CHEESE

$14.99

14" FIVE CHEESE

$16.99

Mozzarella, Ricotta, Parmesan, Cheddar, Provolone

14" BUFFALO CHICKEN

$16.99

Buffalo Sauce, Mozzarella, Chicken, Red Onion, Celery, Cheddar, Ranch

14" BBQ CHICKEN

$16.99

BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella, Chicken, Red Onion, Cheddar

14" CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$16.99

Mozzarella, Chicken, Bacon, Ranch, Cheddar

14" CHEESE STEAK

$16.99

Mozzarella, Shave Sirloin, Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, American Cheese

14" HAWAIIAN

$16.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Ham, Bacon, Pineapple

14" SUPREME

$18.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, Black Olives

14" GREEK PIZZA

$16.99

Garlic Oil, Mozzarella, Tomato, Spinach Red Onions, Black Olives, Feta

14" BRUSCHETTA PIE

$16.99

Mozzarella, Lettuce, Bruschetta, Fresh Mozzarella, Balsamic Glaze

14" VEGGIE PIZZA

$16.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, Black Olives, Spinach, Roma Tomatoes

14" WHITE PIZZA

$16.99

Mozzarella, Parmesan, Ricotta, Garlic & Olive Oil

14" SPINACH WHITE PIZZA

$16.99

Mozzarella, Parmesan, Ricotta, Spinach, Garlic & Olive Oil

14" MARGHERITA PIZZA

$16.99

Marinara, Garlic & Olive Oil, Fresh Mozzarella, Parmesan, Fresh Basil

14" MEAT LOVERS PIE

$17.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Bacon

14" ITALIAN SUB PIE

$16.99

Oil &Vinegar, Mozzarella, Provolone, Pepperoni, Ham Salami, Lettuce, Tomato & Red onion

14" CALIFORNIA PIE

$16.99

Light Sauce, Mozzarella, Chicken, Artichokes Roasted Red Peppers, Avocado

14" BREAKFAST PIE

$16.99

Mozzarella, Cheddar, Bacon & Egg

14" UPSIDE DOWN PIE

$14.99

Marinara, Garlic, Mozzarella, Parmesan

14" TACO PIE

$16.99

Taco Meat, Lettuce, Tomato, Sour Cream, Onion, Cheddar

14" SPLIT PIZZA

$14.99

16"

16" CHEESE

$15.99

16" FIVE CHEESE

$18.99

Mozzarella, Ricotta, Parmesan, Cheddar, Provolone

16" BUFFALO CHICKEN

$18.99

Buffalo Sauce, Mozzarella, Chicken, Red Onion, Celery, Cheddar, Ranch

16" BBQ CHICKEN

$18.99

BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella, Chicken, Red Onion, Cheddar

16" CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$18.99

Mozzarella, Chicken, Bacon, Ranch, Cheddar

16" CHEESE STEAK

$18.99

Mozzarella, Shave Sirloin, Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, American Cheese

16" HAWAIIAN

$18.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Ham, Bacon, Pineapple

16" SUPREME

$20.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, Black Olives

16" GREEK PIZZA

$18.99

Garlic Oil, Mozzarella, Tomato, Spinach Red Onions, Black Olives, Feta

16" BRUSCHETTA PIE

$18.99

Mozzarella, Lettuce, Bruschetta, Fresh Mozzarella, Balsamic Glaze

16" VEGGIE PIZZA

$18.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, Black Olives, Spinach, Roma Tomatoes

16" WHITE PIZZA

$18.99

Mozzarella, Parmesan, Ricotta, Garlic & Olive Oil

16" SPINACH WHITE PIZZA

$18.99

Mozzarella, Parmesan, Ricotta, Spinach, Garlic & Olive Oil

16" MARGHERITA PIZZA

$18.99

Marinara, Garlic & Olive Oil, Fresh Mozzarella, Parmesan, Fresh Basil

16" MEAT LOVERS PIE

$19.99

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Bacon

16" ITALIAN SUB PIE

$18.99

Oil &Vinegar, Mozzarella, Provolone, Pepperoni, Ham Salami, Lettuce, Tomato & Red onion

16" CALIFORNIA PIE

$18.99

Light Sauce, Mozzarella, Chicken, Artichokes Roasted Red Peppers, Avocado

16" BREAKFAST PIE

$18.99

Mozzarella, Cheddar, Bacon & Egg

16" UPSIDE DOWN PIE

$15.99

Marinara, Garlic, Mozzarella, Parmesan

16" TACO PIE

$18.99

Taco Meat, Lettuce, Tomato, Sour Cream, Onion, Cheddar

16" GRANDMAS PIE

$18.99

Marinara, Garlic & Oil, Fresh Mozzarella, Parmesan Fresh Basil, Black Pepper, Oregano

16" Split Pizza

18"

18" Boardwalk Pizza

$16.99

Appetizers

RELLA CHEESY GARLIC BREAD & MARINARA SAUCE

$6.99

KETO MEATBALLS

$8.99

KETO EGGPLANT BAKED W/MARINARA

$8.99

LETTUCE WRAPS W/CHICKEN SALAD (2)

$10.99

AVOCADO & FRESH MOZZARELLA CAPRESE

$12.99

Rellaboli

RELLABOLI

$15.99

RELLABOLI W/3 FILLINGS

$17.99

Rellanini/Rellawich

CHICKEN CAPRESE RELLA

$12.99

CHICKEN CUTLET RELLA

$12.99

CHICKEN ITALIANO RELLA

$12.99

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA RELLA

$12.99

CHICKEN PESTO RELLA

$12.99

CHICKEN SALAD RELLA

$12.99

CUBAN RELLA

$12.99

DAWN'S HOT VEGGIE RELLA

$12.99

DAWN'S PHILLY RELLA

$12.99

EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA RELLA

$12.99

FRENCH DIP RELLA

$12.99

GRILLED HAM & CHEESE RELLA

$12.99

HAM AND CHEESE RELLA

$12.99

ITALIAN RELLA

$12.99

MEATBALL PARMIGIANA RELLA

$12.99

MEDITERRANEAN RELLA

$12.99

MOZZARELLA'S RELLA

$14.99

PEPPER & EGG RELLA

$12.99

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK RELLA

$12.99

RELLA DOUGH

$12.99

RELLANINI BREAD (2 SLICES)

$9.99

RELLAWICH BREAD (2 SLICES)

$9.99

STEAK MELT RELLA

$12.99

SUPER ITALIAN RELLA

$14.99

RellaDough Pizza

12" RELLADOUGH PIZZA

$15.99

RellaDough Pizza (Retail - Dough Only)

RellaDough Pizza Dough is Grain Free, Gluten Free, Low Carb, Sugar Free. Only 2g net carbs per slice. Made with Almond Flour, Mozzarella Cheese and Eggs

RellaDough (Retail ONLY)

$14.99

Drinks

20OZ PEPSI

$2.75

20OZ DIET PEPSI

$2.75

2 LITER

$3.75

SWEET ICED TEA

$2.50

UNSWEET ICED TEA

$2.50

BOTTLED WATER

$2.50

BANG

$3.00

RED GATORADE

$3.00

BLUE GATORADE

$3.00

YELLOW GATORADE

$3.00

CREAM ZEVIA

$2.75

ROOTBEER ZEVIA

$2.75

GRAPEFRUIT CITRUS ZEVIA

$2.75

Merchandise

Mozzarella's Art

T-Shirt S

$15.00

T-Shirt M

$18.00

T-Shirt L

$18.00

T-Shirt XL

$18.00

T-Shirt XXL

$18.00

10 lb Bag of Ice

Tank Top L

$15.00

Tank Top XL

$15.00

Rella Dough

Rella Dough - Retail

$14.99

Dough or Sauce

8 oz Marinara Sauce

$5.99

12 oz Marinara Sauce

$7.95

16 oz Marinara Sauce

$9.95

10" Dough

$4.99

14" Dough

$5.99

16" Dough

$6.99

Rella Dough - Retail

$14.99
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Italian Pizzeria with a twist! "We're Just Different" We are located in The Market Common District on Farrow Parkway. All our recipes and sauces are homemade with fresh, quality ingredients. Come try our New York/Jersey Boardwalk Style 18" Thin Crust Pizza. We also offer array of Appetizers, Salads, Specialty Pizza, Subs, Wings, Calzones, and Stromboli's. For those carb conscience we also offer a low carb menu that is Keto Friendly, sugar free, low carb homemade on our own Gluten Free 'Rella' Pizza Dough and 'Rella' Gluten Free Bread. Come check us out! Delivery, Take Out, Dine In, Outdoor Seating.

Location

1600 Farrow Parkway, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

Directions

