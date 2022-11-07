Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Mozzeria DC

review star

No reviews yet

1300 H St NE STE A

Washington, DC 20002

Popular Items

Margherita
H Street Meatball
Wings

STARTERS

Bread Sticks

Bread Sticks

$6.00

Slathered with our herbed garlic parmesan butter Choose one of the following flavors as your dip - Pomodoro Sauce, White Garlic Sauce or EVOO & Balsamic Glaze

Georgetown Salad

Georgetown Salad

$12.00

Mesclun greens, tomatoes, carrots, red onion, grapes, feta cheese, raspberry vinaigrette, and prosciutto

Eggplant Parmigiana

Eggplant Parmigiana

$10.00

Five slices coated in herbed panko, fried to perfection, topped with your choice of sauce, fresh mozzarella, grana padano Pomodoro or White Garlic

That Mozz Bar

That Mozz Bar

$9.00

Thick slice of mozzarella wrapped in pasta dough, fried till golden, your choice of sauce, topped with grana padano, crispy basil Pomodoro or White Garlic

Wings

Wings

$8.00+

Marinated chicken wings, fried till crispy, coated with your choice of sauce Plain, Mild, Hot, Herbed Garlic Honey Butter Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese

NONNA'S MEATBALLS

NONNA'S MEATBALLS

$6.50

In-house blend, scooped with love, simmering in Pomodoro sauce, garnished with a grana padano crisp three in each

Kid Pasta

$9.00

Burrata

$14.00

NEAPOLITAN PIZZA

Margherita

Margherita

$15.00

Fresh Mozzarella, grana padano, pomodoro, basil, and EVOO. Vegetarian

Vegan Margherita

Vegan Margherita

$17.00

You asked, we listened: our Margherita is now available as a vegan pizza! We are pleased to be working with VioLife to offer dairy- and nut-free vegan cheese!

Margherita D.O.P.

Margherita D.O.P.

$17.00

Mozzarella di Bufala, grana padano, pomodoro, basil, EVOO. Vegetarian

White Truffle Quattro Formaggi*

White Truffle Quattro Formaggi*

$18.00

Saute' mushrooms, chèvre~, grana padano~, gorgonzola fresh mozzarella, White Truffle Oil Vegetarian

Fichi

Fichi

$17.00

fig spread, chili flakes, chevre, fresh mozzarella, arugula, balsamic glaze

Vegan Fichi

Vegan Fichi

$19.00

fig spread, chili flakes, vegan mozzarella, arugula, in-house balsamic glaze

H Street Meatball

H Street Meatball

$18.00

pomodoro, fresh mozzarella, grana padano, angus beef meatballs, herbed ricotta, roasted red pepper, basil

Pesto

Pesto

$16.00

in-house basil & spinach pesto, fresh mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, red onion Available as a vegan option w/ VioLife dairy-free and nut-free cheese!

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$18.00

Buffalo hot sauce, fresh mozzarella, blue cheese, spicy chicken, fresh red onion, EVOO, ranch, and scallions.

Italian Sausage

Italian Sausage

$19.00

Red onion, fennel, white garlic sauce, fresh mozzarella, EVOO.

Salumi

Salumi

$19.00

Coppa, soppressata, sesame seed, grana padano, fresh mozzarella, chili, and EVOO. Spicy.

Dessert Pizza

Dessert Pizza

$14.00

Nutella, strawberries, blueberries, bananas and powdered sugar

Marinara

Marinara

$13.00

Roasted garlic, pomodoro, and basil. Vegan.

DESSERT

Dessert Pizza

Dessert Pizza

$14.00

Nutella, strawberries, blueberries, bananas and powdered sugar

Cannoli & Chocolate Chips

Cannoli & Chocolate Chips

$6.00

ricotta, mascarpone, vanilla confectioners’ sugar, chocolate chips

DIPS AND SAUCES

Pomodoro Sauce

$1.00

White Garlic Dipping Sauce

$1.00

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

$1.00

Balsamic Glaze

$1.00

EVOO and Balsamic Vinegar

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Bleu Cheese

$1.00

Mild Sauce

$1.00

Hot Sauce

$1.00

BEVERAGE & COFFEE

Lemonade with Thyme

Lemonade with Thyme

$3.50

in-house brew with freshly squeezed lemons

Ginger Iced Tea with Lemon

Ginger Iced Tea with Lemon

$3.50

in-house brew with fresh ginger & lemons

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$3.00

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Club Soda

$2.50

Mozzeria Sunrise

$4.00

orange juice, lemonade, grenadine

Café Americano - Regular

$3.00

Café Americano - Decaf

$3.00

Espresso

$3.00

Cappuccino

$3.00

Latté

$5.00

Apple Drink

Apple Brandy, Brown Sugar Syrup, Apple Butter, Lemon Juice, Garnish w/ Apple Crisp

Apple Drink

$14.00

Apple Cannoli

In-House Cream, Apple Butter, Nutmeg, Saute Apples, Garnish Crisp Oatmeal

Apple Pie

$7.00

In-House Cream, Apple Butter, Nutmeg, Saute Apples, Garnish with Crisp Oatmeal

PSC

In-House Cream, Pumpkin, Cinnamon/Sugar, Garnish w/ Roasted Pumpkin Seeds

"PSC"

$7.00

In-House Cream, Pumpkin, Cinnamon/Sugar, Garnish w/ Roasted Pumpkin Seeds

Caramel Apple Pizza

Falling For You

$14.00

Pizza Crust, Sliced Apples, In-House Caramel, Chèvre~, Lemon Zest

T-Shirts

Small Mozzeria T-Shirt

Small Mozzeria T-Shirt

$20.00Out of stock
Medium Mozzeria T-Shirt

Medium Mozzeria T-Shirt

$20.00
Large Mozzeria T-Shirt

Large Mozzeria T-Shirt

$20.00Out of stock
XL Mozzeria T-Shirt

XL Mozzeria T-Shirt

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 1:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 1:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Enjoy an authentic Neopalitan pizza with us!

Website

Location

1300 H St NE STE A, Washington, DC 20002

Directions

Gallery
Mozzeria DC image
Mozzeria DC image
Mozzeria DC image
Mozzeria DC image

Capitol Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Mount Pleasant
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Columbia Heights
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Penn Quarter
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Woodley Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Petworth
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Navy Yard
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
Ivy City
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
