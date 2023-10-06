MPS - NAPA
No reviews yet
3085 Jefferson Street
Napa, CA 94558
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Promotions + Specials
Spaghetti BIG MEAL DEAL
Half Loaf of Garlic Bread Choice of TWO Large Mary’s or Caesar Salads or Soup 2 Family Spaghetti’s with 4 Meatballs
Pizza and Spaghetti BIG MEAL DEAL
Half Loaf of Garlic Bread Choice of TWO Large Mary’s or Caesar Salads or Soup WITH a Medium 2-Topping pizza (either specialty or traditional) AND a Family Spaghetti with 2 Meatballs
Pizza Family Meal
Large 1-Traditional Topping Pizza. Served with your choice of salad: Large Mary’s or Caesar Salad.
Pasta Family Meal
Family Size Spaghetti with Two Meatballs. Served with your choice of salad: Large Mary’s or Caesar Salad.
Starters
Bruschetta Napoletana
Toasted sourdough topped with fresh diced tomatoes, garlic, basil and olive oil
Fresco Pesto Breadsticks
Hard to say, easy to love. Our famous pizza dough twisted with fresh basil pesto and asiago.
Breadsticks
Our famous pizza dough breadsticks, baked golden brown.
Chicken Wings
Crispy chicken wings tossed with: Lemon-Herb / Spicy Buffalo /Plain
He & She Starter
Named after a beauty salon near the Original Shack: two giant meatballs smothered in our classic meat sauce and topped with melted mozzarella.
Mozzarella Garlic Bread
Sourdough covered with garlic butter, oregano, paprika and mozzarella, melted to perfection.
French Fries
Perfectly crisp fries.
Soups + Salads
Homemade Noni's Minestrone Soup
Homemade from family recipes.
Ancient Grain Salad
Wholesome and satisfying grain bowl, mixed with romaine and arugula and tossed with chickpeas, cranberries, walnuts and feta. This hearty grain bowl is topped with our new homemade (and delicious) lemon Dijon vinaigrette.
Small Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce, sourdough croutons and grated Parmesan tossed with our Caesar dressing.
Large Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce, sourdough croutons and grated Parmesan tossed with our Caesar dressing.
Small Mary's Signature Salad
Grated mozzarella, salami, marinated three-bean salad, coarse black pepper, hard-boiled egg, beets, carrots, mushrooms, tomato and red onion, piled on iceberg lettuce.
Large Mary's Signature Salad
Grated mozzarella, salami, marinated three-bean salad, coarse black pepper, hard-boiled egg, beets, carrots, mushrooms, tomato and red onion, piled on iceberg lettuce.
Sonoma Spinach Salad
Fresh baby spinach and spring mix topped with raisins, cranberries, red onion, blue cheese crumbles, walnuts, mandarin oranges and pumpkin seeds, tossed with tamari dressing.
Cobb Salad
Sliced chicken breast, crispy thick-cut pepper bacon, blue cheese crumbles, hard-boiled egg, sliced avocados and marinated tomatoes on a bed of romaine, iceberg and spinach.
Sandwiches
Mary's Famous Hamburger
A 1/3 lb all natural beef* patty topped with our Thousand Island dressing, mayo, grilled onions, lettuce and tomato. Served on a sourdough roll. *We proudly serve fresh California-grown Harris ranch certified premium all-natural and minimally-processed ground beef with no artificial ingredients.
Hot Dog in a Blanket
An all-beef hot dog with mozzarella wrapped in our homemade pizza dough and baked to golden perfection.
Hot Meatball Sandwich
Two legendary giant meatballs smothered in our classic meat sauce and topped with melted mozzarella. Served open-faced on a sourdough roll. A classic since 1959.
Turkey Supremo
Sliced turkey, mozzarella and avocado topped with Mary’s Italian dressing, mayo, red onions, lettuce and tomato on our homemade focaccia. Available hot or cold.
Not Just a Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Mary's Crispy Chicken Breast Sandwich is served with cabbage and arugula slaw mixed with homemade Italian Salsa Verde. Topped with tomato, Parmesan and a Calabrian chili mayo, served on a toasted bun. Garnished with slices of red pickled onion.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Crispy chicken, lettuce, red onion, tomatoes and crunchy tortilla strips, tossed with spicy Buffalo sauce and a hint of blue cheese dressing. Wrapped in a flour tortilla.
OO Pizza
Build Your Own Cheese Pizza
Build Your Perfect Pizza
Mary's Combo
Full of all things good: salami, pepperoni, cotto salami, mushrooms, Italian sausage and our homemade pizza sauce.
Toto's Combo
Piled high with everything: salami, pepperoni, cotto salami, linguica, Italian sausage, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, black olives and our homemade pizza sauce.
Classic Vegetarian
Garden fresh: mushrooms cut daily, onions, bell peppers, black olives, garlic and our homemade pizza sauce. | Order with Vegan Cheese!
Hawaiian Luau
Aloha vibes: Canadian bacon, sweet pineapple and our homemade pizza sauce.
BBQ Chicken
Barbecue delight: chicken breast, pepper bacon, white cheddar, jalapenos and crispy fried onions on BBQ sauce.
Tuscan Garlic Chicken
Sauce centric: our own roasted garlic sauce, grilled chicken, caramelized onions, mozzarella and a drizzle of olive oil.
Napoletana
A lighter option: a layer of fresh diced tomatoes, garlic, basil and olive oil, topped with mozzarella. | Order with Vegan Cheese!
Pick 3 Combo
Make your own masterpiece with three of your favorite traditional toppings.
Potato Skin Pizza
Our tasty favorite is back! Mary’s homemade dough is layered with our signature Ranch dressing and loaded with roasted sliced red potatoes and topped with pepper bacon, white cheddar cheese, and broccoli florets.
Hawaiian Caliente
Sweet & Spicy: pepperoni, pineapple, tri-color jalapeños, mozzarella, parmesan and our homemade pizza sauce.
Half & Half Combo Pizzas
Calzone
Mary's Lunch
Soup + Salad Combination
A small portion of Noni's homemade Minestrone soup with a side Mary's Signature or side Caesar Salad.
Pizza Slice Combination
Slice of Cheese Pizza with your choice of a small portion of Noni's homemade Minestrone soup or a side Mary’s Signature or Caesar salad. TRADITIONAL TOPPINGS* + .50 each SPECIALTY TOPPINGS +1.00 each *Italian sausage and linguiça are not available.
Hot Dog Combination
An all-beef hot dog with mozzarella wrapped in our pizza dough and served with your choice of a small portion of Noni's homemade Minestrone soup or a side Mary’s Signature or Caesar salad.
Pizza Slice
Slice of Cheese Pizza TRADITIONAL TOPPINGS* + .50 each SPECIALTY TOPPINGS +1.00 each *Italian sausage and linguiça are not available.
Spaghetti with a Giant Meatball
Our #1 seller since 1959: our giant homemade meatball over spaghetti covered with our classic meat sauce.
Penne with Italian Sausage
Mild Italian sausage sautéed with mushrooms, red onions, garlic and Italian parsley, mixed with penne pasta and homemade marinara sauce.
Pasta Primavera
Zesty delight with fresh flavor. Zucchini, mushrooms, spinach, crushed red pepper flakes sautéed with our Napoletana tomato, basil & garlic mix and our original Italian Pesto Vinaigrette placed on top of a bed of penne pasta.
Penne al Pesto
Penne pasta tossed with our basil pesto and fresh garlic.
Spaghetti Marinara
Our homemade marinara sauce tossed with spaghetti.
Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo
Sliced chicken breast smothered in our creamy Alfredo sauce with fresh mushrooms and red onions on a bed of fettuccine.
Tortellini Creamy Pesto
Pasta stuffed with beef, ham and prosciutto smothered with creamy pesto.
Tortellini Creamy Marinara
Pasta stuffed with mild Italian sausage and beef, smothered with creamy marinara.
Meat Ravioli
Mary’s original recipe of hearty meat ravioli generously topped with our classic meat sauce.
Cheese Ravioli
Mary’s original recipe of cheese ravioli generously topped with our homemade marinara.
Dinner Pastas + Entrées
Spaghetti with a Giant Meatball
Our #1 seller since 1959: our giant homemade meatball over spaghetti covered with our classic meat sauce.
Penne with Italian Sausage
Mild Italian sausage sautéed with mushrooms, red onions, garlic and Italian parsley, mixed with penne pasta and homemade marinara sauce
Pasta Primavera
Penne pasta tossed with our basil pesto and fresh garlic.
Gnocchi with a Giant Meatball
Potato dumplings covered with our classic meat sauce and topped with a giant homemade meatball.
Spaghetti with Clams, White Sauce
Baby clams and spaghetti tossed in a white wine sauce with garlic and butter, red pepper flakes and olive oil.
Penne al Pesto
Penne pasta tossed with our basil pesto and fresh garlic.
Spaghetti Marinara
Our homemade marinara sauce tossed with spaghetti.
Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo
Sliced chicken breast smothered in our creamy Alfredo sauce with fresh mushrooms and red onions on a bed of fettuccine.
Chicken Parmigiana Din
Lightly breaded chicken breast smothered in homemade marinara sauce and melted provolone, served on a bed of creamy fettuccine Alfredo.
Meat Ravioli
Mary’s original recipe of hearty meat ravioli generously topped with our classic meat sauce.
Cheese Ravioli
Mary’s original recipe of cheese ravioli generously topped with our homemade marinara.
Meat Lasagna
Lasagna noodles layered with mild Italian sausage, salami, pepperoni, spinach, mozzarella and ricotta, topped with classic meat sauce and melted mozzarella.
Tortellini Creamy Pesto
Pasta stuffed with beef, ham and prosciutto smothered in creamy pesto sauce
Tortellini Creamy Marinara
Pasta stuffed with beef, ham and prosciutto, smothered with creamy marinara sauce.
He & She
Named after a beauty salon near the Original Shack: two giant meatballs smothered in our classic meat sauce and topped with melted mozzarella.
Protein Plate Burger
A 1/3 lb beef* patty topped with your choice of sautéed mushrooms and garlic or sautéed vegetables. *We proudly serve fresh California-grown Harris ranch certified premium all-natural and minimally-processed ground beef with no artificial ingredients
Protein Plate Chicken
A grilled chicken breast topped with your choice of sautéed mushrooms and garlic or sautéed vegetables.
Kid's Menu
Kid's Pizzetta
An 8-inch pizza with 1 traditional topping. Add traditional toppings for $2 each or specialty toppings for $2.50 each.
Nonny's Pasta Kids
Spaghetti or penne with meat sauce, marinara sauce or butter & cheese. Served with cheesy garlic bread.
Giant Legendary Meatball Kids
A giant meatball topped with our authentic classic meat sauce and melted mozzarella.
Meat Ravioli Kids
Meat ravioli with meat sauce. Served with cheesy garlic bread.
Cheese Ravioli Kids
Cheese ravioli with marinara sauce. Served with cheesy garlic bread.
Mac & Cheese Kids
Creamy cheese sauce with mini macaroni. Served with cheesy garlic bread.
Chicken Strips Kids
Served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
Hot Dog Kids
A hot dog and mozzarella cheese wrapped in Mary's homemade pizza dough.
Bambino Salad Kids
Lettuce, cheese, carrot, salami, and your choice of dressing.
Cup of Soup Kids
Our Noni's homemade soup enjoyed generation after generation.
French Fries Kids
A smaller portion of our French Fries for children.
Cinnamon Applesauce Kids
A tasty treat, individually packaged.
Kids Milk
Kids Chocolate Milk
Apple Juice 8oz
Kids Soda
Desserts
Gigantic Chocolate Chunk Cookie
Nearly as BIG as our Legendary Meatball, our Gigantic Chocolate Chunk Cookie is a Mary's Favorite.
Brownie
Thick fudge brownie, pairs perfectly with pizza.
Tiramisu
Ladyfingers dipped in coffee, layered with a whipped mixture of eggs, sugar, and mascarpone cheese flavored with cocoa.
Drinks
Extras
Dine & Donate
Side of Dipping Sauce (from $1.25)
Pint of Salad Dressing
Meat or Marinara Sauces (from $13.80)
Take home our homemade, authentic old world marinara or meat sauce.
Giant Meatball
Mary's Giant Meatball with Meat Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese
Sautéed Vegetables
Zucchini, Red Onions, Mushrooms, Roasted Red Peppers and Spinach sautéed in Mary's homemade marinara sauce,
Side of Avocado
Single-Use Utensils
Single-Use Condiments
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Come in and enjoy!
3085 Jefferson Street, Napa, CA 94558