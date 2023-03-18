Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mary's Pizza Shack Dixon

No reviews yet

3084 Marlow Road

Santa Rosa, CA 95403

Popular Items

Build Your Own Cheese Pizza
Breadsticks
Large Mary's Signature Salad


Promotions + Specials

Spaghetti BIG MEAL DEAL

$59.95

Half Loaf of Garlic Bread Choice of TWO Large Mary’s or Caesar Salads or Soup 2 Family Spaghetti’s with 4 Meatballs

Pizza and Spaghetti BIG MEAL DEAL

$59.95

Half Loaf of Garlic Bread Choice of TWO Large Mary’s or Caesar Salads or Soup WITH a Medium 2-Topping pizza (either specialty or traditional) AND a Family Spaghetti with 2 Meatballs

Pizza Family Meal

$29.95

Large 1-Traditional Topping Pizza. Served with your choice of salad: Large Mary’s or Caesar Salad.

Pasta Family Meal

$29.95

Family Size Spaghetti with Two Meatballs. Served with your choice of salad: Large Mary’s or Caesar Salad.

Starters

Bruschetta Napoletana

$9.95

Toasted sourdough topped with fresh diced tomatoes, garlic, basil and olive oil

Fresco Pesto Breadsticks

$10.50

Hard to say, easy to love. Our famous pizza dough twisted with fresh basil pesto and asiago.

Breadsticks

$7.50

Our famous pizza dough breadsticks, baked golden brown.

Chicken Wings

Crispy chicken wings tossed with: Lemon-Herb / Spicy Buffalo /Plain

He & She Starter

$10.95

Named after a beauty salon near the Original Shack: two giant meatballs smothered in our classic meat sauce and topped with melted mozzarella.

Mozzarella Garlic Bread

Sourdough covered with garlic butter, oregano, paprika and mozzarella, melted to perfection.

French Fries

$5.50

Perfectly crisp fries.

Soups + Salads

Homemade Noni's Minestrone Soup

$7.95+

Homemade from family recipes.

Ancient Grain Salad

$14.95

Wholesome and satisfying grain bowl, mixed with romaine and arugula and tossed with chickpeas, cranberries, walnuts and feta. This hearty grain bowl is topped with our new homemade (and delicious) lemon Dijon vinaigrette.

Small Caesar Salad

$8.00

Fresh romaine lettuce, sourdough croutons and grated Parmesan tossed with our Caesar dressing.

Large Caesar Salad

$13.00

Fresh romaine lettuce, sourdough croutons and grated Parmesan tossed with our Caesar dressing.

Small Mary's Signature Salad

$8.95

Grated mozzarella, salami, marinated three-bean salad, coarse black pepper, hard-boiled egg, beets, carrots, mushrooms, tomato and red onion, piled on iceberg lettuce.

Large Mary's Signature Salad

$14.95

Grated mozzarella, salami, marinated three-bean salad, coarse black pepper, hard-boiled egg, beets, carrots, mushrooms, tomato and red onion, piled on iceberg lettuce.

Sonoma Spinach Salad

$14.95

Fresh baby spinach and spring mix topped with raisins, cranberries, red onion, blue cheese crumbles, walnuts, mandarin oranges and pumpkin seeds, tossed with tamari dressing.

Cobb Salad

$16.95

Sliced chicken breast, crispy thick-cut pepper bacon, blue cheese crumbles, hard-boiled egg, sliced avocados and marinated tomatoes on a bed of romaine, iceberg and spinach.

Sandwiches

Mary's Famous Hamburger

$11.95

A 1/3 lb all natural beef* patty topped with our Thousand Island dressing, mayo, grilled onions, lettuce and tomato. Served on a sourdough roll. *We proudly serve fresh California-grown Harris ranch certified premium all-natural and minimally-processed ground beef with no artificial ingredients.

Hot Dog in a Blanket

$5.95

An all-beef hot dog with mozzarella wrapped in our homemade pizza dough and baked to golden perfection.

Hot Meatball Sandwich

$11.95

Two legendary giant meatballs smothered in our classic meat sauce and topped with melted mozzarella. Served open-faced on a sourdough roll. A classic since 1959.

Turkey Supremo

$10.95

Sliced turkey, mozzarella and avocado topped with Mary’s Italian dressing, mayo, red onions, lettuce and tomato on our homemade focaccia. Available hot or cold.

Not Just a Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Mary's Crispy Chicken Breast Sandwich is served with cabbage and arugula slaw mixed with homemade Italian Salsa Verde. Topped with tomato, Parmesan and a Calabrian chili mayo, served on a toasted bun. Garnished with slices of red pickled onion.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.95

Crispy chicken, lettuce, red onion, tomatoes and crunchy tortilla strips, tossed with spicy Buffalo sauce and a hint of blue cheese dressing. Wrapped in a flour tortilla.

OO Pizza

Build Your Own Cheese Pizza

$12.00+

Build Your Perfect Pizza

Mary's Combo

$23.50+

Full of all things good: salami, pepperoni, cotto salami, mushrooms, Italian sausage and our homemade pizza sauce.

Toto's Combo

$24.50+

Piled high with everything: salami, pepperoni, cotto salami, linguica, Italian sausage, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, black olives and our homemade pizza sauce.

Classic Vegetarian

$16.00+

Garden fresh: mushrooms cut daily, onions, bell peppers, black olives, garlic and our homemade pizza sauce. | Order with Vegan Cheese!

Hawaiian Luau

$16.00+

Aloha vibes: Canadian bacon, sweet pineapple and our homemade pizza sauce.

BBQ Chicken

$16.00+

Barbecue delight: chicken breast, pepper bacon, white cheddar, jalapenos and crispy fried onions on BBQ sauce.

Tuscan Garlic Chicken

$16.00+

Sauce centric: our own roasted garlic sauce, grilled chicken, caramelized onions, mozzarella and a drizzle of olive oil.

Napoletana

$12.50+

A lighter option: a layer of fresh diced tomatoes, garlic, basil and olive oil, topped with mozzarella. | Order with Vegan Cheese!

Pick 3 Combo

$16.00+

Make your own masterpiece with three of your favorite traditional toppings.

Garden Ranch

$16.00+

Our world-famous ranch dressing as the sauce, mozzarella, fresh spinach, mushrooms, artichoke hearts and Napoletana. Garnished with fresh parmesan cheese and extra virgin olive oil.

Hawaiian Caliente

$16.00+

Sweet & Spicy: pepperoni, pineapple, tri-color jalapeños, mozzarella, parmesan and our homemade pizza sauce.

Half & Half Combo Pizzas

Small Half & Half Pizza

Medium Half & Half Pizza

Large Half & Half Pizza

Calzone

Build Your Own Calzone

$19.50

SERVES TWO. PERFECT TO SHARE! Make it yours. Start with a classic ricotta cheese calzone and add your favorite toppings.

Classic Meat Calzone

$24.50

Mary's Lunch

Soup + Salad Combination

$10.95

A small portion of Noni's homemade Minestrone soup with a side Mary's Signature or side Caesar Salad.

Pizza Slice Combination

$9.95

Slice of Cheese Pizza with your choice of a small portion of Noni's homemade Minestrone soup or a side Mary’s Signature or Caesar salad. TRADITIONAL TOPPINGS* + .50 each SPECIALTY TOPPINGS +1.00 each *Italian sausage and linguiça are not available.

Hot Dog Combination

$10.95

An all-beef hot dog with mozzarella wrapped in our pizza dough and served with your choice of a small portion of Noni's homemade Minestrone soup or a side Mary’s Signature or Caesar salad.

Pizza Slice

$4.95

Slice of Cheese Pizza TRADITIONAL TOPPINGS* + .50 each SPECIALTY TOPPINGS +1.00 each *Italian sausage and linguiça are not available.

Spaghetti with a Giant Meatball

$10.95

Our #1 seller since 1959: our giant homemade meatball over spaghetti covered with our classic meat sauce.

Penne with Italian Sausage

$12.50

Mild Italian sausage sautéed with mushrooms, red onions, garlic and Italian parsley, mixed with penne pasta and homemade marinara sauce.

Pasta Primavera

$10.50

Zesty delight with fresh flavor. Zucchini, mushrooms, spinach, crushed red pepper flakes sautéed with our Napoletana tomato, basil & garlic mix and our original Italian Pesto Vinaigrette placed on top of a bed of penne pasta.

Penne al Pesto

$10.50

Penne pasta tossed with our basil pesto and fresh garlic.

Spaghetti Marinara

$10.50

Our homemade marinara sauce tossed with spaghetti.

Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo

$12.50

Sliced chicken breast smothered in our creamy Alfredo sauce with fresh mushrooms and red onions on a bed of fettuccine.

Tortellini Creamy Pesto

$12.50

Pasta stuffed with beef, ham and prosciutto smothered with creamy pesto.

Tortellini Creamy Marinara

$12.50

Pasta stuffed with mild Italian sausage and beef, smothered with creamy marinara.

Meat Ravioli

$12.50

Mary’s original recipe of hearty meat ravioli generously topped with our classic meat sauce.

Cheese Ravioli

$12.50

Mary’s original recipe of cheese ravioli generously topped with our homemade marinara.

Dinner Pastas + Entrées

Spaghetti with a Giant Meatball

$15.50

Our #1 seller since 1959: our giant homemade meatball over spaghetti covered with our classic meat sauce.

Penne with Italian Sausage

$16.95

Mild Italian sausage sautéed with mushrooms, red onions, garlic and Italian parsley, mixed with penne pasta and homemade marinara sauce

Pasta Primavera

$15.50

Penne pasta tossed with our basil pesto and fresh garlic.

Gnocchi with a Giant Meatball

$17.95

Potato dumplings covered with our classic meat sauce and topped with a giant homemade meatball.

Spaghetti with Clams, White Sauce

$17.95

Baby clams and spaghetti tossed in a white wine sauce with garlic and butter, red pepper flakes and olive oil.

Penne al Pesto

$16.50

Penne pasta tossed with our basil pesto and fresh garlic.

Spaghetti Marinara

$14.50

Our homemade marinara sauce tossed with spaghetti.

Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo

$17.95

Sliced chicken breast smothered in our creamy Alfredo sauce with fresh mushrooms and red onions on a bed of fettuccine.

Chicken Parmigiana Din

$17.95

Lightly breaded chicken breast smothered in homemade marinara sauce and melted provolone, served on a bed of creamy fettuccine Alfredo.

Meat Ravioli

$17.95

Mary’s original recipe of hearty meat ravioli generously topped with our classic meat sauce.

Cheese Ravioli

$17.95

Mary’s original recipe of cheese ravioli generously topped with our homemade marinara.

Meat Lasagna

$17.95

Lasagna noodles layered with mild Italian sausage, salami, pepperoni, spinach, mozzarella and ricotta, topped with classic meat sauce and melted mozzarella.

Tortellini Creamy Pesto

$17.95

Pasta stuffed with beef, ham and prosciutto smothered in creamy pesto sauce

Tortellini Creamy Marinara

$17.95

Pasta stuffed with beef, ham and prosciutto, smothered with creamy marinara sauce.

He & She

$11.25

Named after a beauty salon near the Original Shack: two giant meatballs smothered in our classic meat sauce and topped with melted mozzarella.

Protein Plate Burger

$11.25

A 1/3 lb beef* patty topped with your choice of sautéed mushrooms and garlic or sautéed vegetables. *We proudly serve fresh California-grown Harris ranch certified premium all-natural and minimally-processed ground beef with no artificial ingredients

Protein Plate Chicken

$11.25

A grilled chicken breast topped with your choice of sautéed mushrooms and garlic or sautéed vegetables.

Kid's Menu

Kid's Pizzetta

$8.25

An 8-inch pizza with 1 traditional topping. Add traditional toppings for $2 each or specialty toppings for $2.50 each.

Nonny's Pasta Kids

$6.25

Spaghetti or penne with meat sauce, marinara sauce or butter & cheese. Served with cheesy garlic bread.

Giant Legendary Meatball Kids

$5.50

A giant meatball topped with our authentic classic meat sauce and melted mozzarella.

Meat Ravioli Kids

$6.25

Meat ravioli with meat sauce. Served with cheesy garlic bread.

Cheese Ravioli Kids

$6.25

Cheese ravioli with marinara sauce. Served with cheesy garlic bread.

Mac & Cheese Kids

$6.25

Creamy cheese sauce with mini macaroni. Served with cheesy garlic bread.

Chicken Strips Kids

$6.25

Served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing.

Hot Dog Kids

$5.25

A hot dog and mozzarella cheese wrapped in Mary's homemade pizza dough.

Bambino Salad Kids

$4.25

Lettuce, cheese, carrot, salami, and your choice of dressing.

Cup of Soup Kids

$4.25

Our Noni's homemade soup enjoyed generation after generation.

French Fries Kids

$3.25

A smaller portion of our French Fries for children.

Cinnamon Applesauce Kids

$2.25

A tasty treat, individually packaged.

Kids Milk

$2.50

Kids Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Apple Juice 8oz

$3.50

Kids Soda

$2.50

Desserts

Gigantic Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$3.95

Nearly as BIG as our Legendary Meatball, our Gigantic Chocolate Chunk Cookie is a Mary's Favorite.

Brownie

$3.95

Thick fudge brownie, pairs perfectly with pizza.

Tiramisu

$7.95

Ladyfingers dipped in coffee, layered with a whipped mixture of eggs, sugar, and mascarpone cheese flavored with cocoa.

Drinks

Pepsi 20oz Bottle

$3.50
Diet Pepsi 20oz Bottle

$3.50
Mug Root Beer 20oz Bottle

$3.50
Sierra Mist 20oz Bottle

$3.50
Bubly Grapefruit 16oz Can

$3.50
Bubly Lime 16oz Can

$3.50
Aquafina Water 20oz

$3.50
San Pellegrino Sparkling Water 16.9oz Bottle

$4.50

Apple Juice 8oz

$3.50

Extras

Dine & Donate

Side of Dipping Sauce (from $1.25)

Pint of Salad Dressing

$10.00
Meat or Marinara Sauces (from $13.80)

Take home our homemade, authentic old world marinara or meat sauce.

Giant Meatball

$5.50

Mary's Giant Meatball with Meat Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese

Sautéed Vegetables

$5.50

Zucchini, Red Onions, Mushrooms, Roasted Red Peppers and Spinach sautéed in Mary's homemade marinara sauce,

Side of Avocado

$2.50

Single-Use Utensils

Single-Use Condiments

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Restaurant info

The Way She Did It, We Still Do!

Location

3084 Marlow Road, Santa Rosa, CA 95403

Directions

