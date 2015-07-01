Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mr. K's Cafe & Bar Home of the Cookie Bake!

3901 Vanesta Dr. Ste B

Manhattan, KS 66503

Popular Items

Single
Roast Beef
Pulled Pork Ciabatta

Appetizers

Lobster & Crab Fondue

$11.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$10.00

Hummus

$10.00

Chorizo Queso

$10.00

Buffalo Wings

$12.00

Flatbread Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$11.00

Traditional

$10.00

Pepperoni

$10.00

Rattlesnake

$11.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$11.00

Meatball Flat

$11.00

Pulled Pork Flat

$11.00

Cheese Flat

$10.00

The Hansen

$11.00

The Greek Flat

$11.00

Soup

Baked Potato

$4.50+

Chicken Noodle

$4.50+

Kale Parm

$4.50+

Broccoli & Cheddar

$4.50+

Mexican Enchilada

$4.50+

Moms Way

$8.00

Salad

Cranberry Chicken Salad

$10.00

Greek Salad

$10.00

Danish Pear Salad

$10.00

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.00

House Salad

$5.00

Sandwiches

Asiago Club

$10.00

K's Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.00

Cali Club Wrap

$10.00

El Cubano

$10.00

Garden Wrap

$9.50

Garlic Chicken Panini

$10.00

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Ham & Cheese Panini

$9.50

Italian Sub

$9.50

K State Club

$9.50

Meatball Sub

$10.00

PB&J (Grape)

$8.50

PB&J (Straw)

$8.50

Pulled Pork Ciabatta

$9.50

Reuben

$10.00

Roast Beef

$10.00

Southwest Sammy

$9.50

K's Mac & Cheese

K's Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Texas Mac & Cheese

$11.00

Mexican Mac & Cheese

$11.00Out of stock

Sides

Fresh Fruit

$2.00

Cottage Cheese

$1.75

Potato Salad

$1.75

Kettle Chips

$1.75

Side Salad

$4.00

Cookie Bake

Single

$3.67

Double

$6.43

Ice Cream Scoop

$1.25

Kids Menu

Kids 3 Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$8.00

Kids Ham & Cheese Panini

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese Panini

$8.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Kid PB & J Panini Grape

$8.00

Kids PB & J Panini Strawberry

$8.00

Beverages

Water

Iced Tea

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Mt Dew

$2.00

Sierra Mist

$2.00

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Gatorade

$2.00

RootBeer

$2.00

Soda Water

$1.00

Hot Tea

$1.50

Orange Juice

$2.00

Red Bull

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$3.50

GingerBeer

$1.75

Cherry Flavor

$0.50

Coffee

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Milk

$1.75

Bottle

Btl Bud

$4.00

Btl Bud Lt

$4.00

Btl Coors

$3.75

Btl Coors Lt

$4.00

Btl Miller Lite

$4.00

Btl Mich Ultra

$4.50

Btl Angry Orchard

$4.50

Btl BLVD Wheat

$4.50

Btl Corona

$4.50

Btl Corona Light

$4.50

Btl Dos Equis Amber

$4.50

Btl Dos Equis Lager

$4.50

Btl FoundersIPA

$4.50

Btl Free State Copperhead

$4.50

Btl FreeState Oatmeal Stout

$4.50

Btl Guinness

$4.50

Btl Heinekin

$4.50

Btl KC Dunkel

$4.50

Btl Lagunitas

$4.00

Btl Mich Gold

$4.25

Btl Miller High Life

$3.50

Btl Modelo

$4.50

Btl Modelo Negro

$4.50

Btl Reds

$4.50

Btl Sam Adams

$4.50

Btl Shiner Bock

$4.50

Btl Shiner Seasonal

$4.50

Btl Shock Top

$4.00

Btl Shock Top Seasonal

$4.00

Btl Single Wide

$4.50

Btl Stella Artois

$4.50

Btl Stella Artois Gold

$4.50

Btl Sweet Water 420

$4.50

Mich Infusion

$4.50

Can

Can Bud Lt

$3.50

Can Coors Lt

$3.50

Can Mich Ultra

$4.00

Can Miller Lite

$3.50

Can Busch Lt

$4.00

Can Bud Heavy

$4.00

Can Truly

$4.50

Can White Claw

$4.50

Sour Beers

$5.00

Colbert Guys

$3.00

Hard Coffee

$6.00

Wicked Hazy

$4.50

Wicked Easy

$4.50

Michelob Ultra Infused

$4.50

Michelob Ultra Setlzer

$4.25

Mich Ultra Tall Necks

$3.75

HighNoon Pineapple

$6.00

HighNoon Peach

$6.00

HighNoon PassionFruit

$6.00

20 oz

20 oz Miller Lite

$6.00

20 oz Blue Moon

$7.00

20oz Modelo Draft

$8.00

20 oz Lagunitas IPA

$7.50

20 oz Big Wave

$7.50

20 oz Blvd Wheat

$7.00

20 oz Sierra Nevada

$7.25

20 Oz Bud Light

$6.00

20 oz Tank 7

$9.00

20 oz Pineapple Life Coach

$7.25

20 oz Green Zebra

$7.50

Tomato Juice

$1.00

Glass

Gls House Cabernet

$6.00

Gls Sterling Cabernet

$7.50

Gls House Merlot

$6.00

Gls Red Rock Merlot

$6.50

Gls Bogle Pinot Noir

$6.50

Gls Apothic Red Blend

$7.00

Gls Farmhouse Red Blend

$7.50

GLS Apprentice Red Blend

$7.00

Fre GLS

$4.00

Gls Red Sangaria

$5.50

Gls White Sangaria

$5.50

Posecco Gls

$6.00

Gls House Chard

$6.00

Gls Chateau St. Chard

$7.00

House Pinot Grigio

$6.00

Gls Chateau St. Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Gls Sauv Blan

$7.00

Gls Riesling

$6.50

Gls Mirassou Moscato

$6.50

White Zin

$6.00

Gls Vieille Ferne Rose

$6.50

Black Box Cab

$6.00

Black Box Red Blend

$6.00

Black Box Chard

$6.00

Black Box Sauv Blanc

$6.00

Bottle

Btl Copper Ridge Cabernet

$20.00

Btl Copper Ridge Merlot

$20.00

Btl Copper Ridge Chard

$20.00

Btl Vieille Ferne Rose

$24.00

Btl Mirassou Moscato

$24.00

Btl Kenwood Sauv Blan

$26.00

Btl Riesling

$24.00

Btl Chateau St. Pinot Grigio

$26.00

Btl Chateau St. Chard

$26.00

Btl Sterling Cabernet

$28.00

Btl Motto Cabernet

$24.00

Btl Red Rock Merlot

$24.00

Btl Bogle Pinot Noir

$24.00

Btl Apothic Red Blend

$26.00

Btl Farmhouse Red Blend

$28.00

Btl Apprentice Red Blend

$24.00

Weekly Food Specials

Weekly Flatbread

$10.00

Weekly Sandwich

$9.00
Weekly Mac

Weekly Mac

$10.00

Weekly Burger

$11.00Out of stock

Weekly Wraps

$11.00Out of stock

$6 call me a cab

Call Me a Cab

$6.00

$6 Summer beers

$ 6 Summer Beers

$6.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

3901 Vanesta Dr. Ste B, Manhattan, KS 66503

Directions

Gallery
Mr K’s Cafe & Bar image
Mr K’s Cafe & Bar image
Mr K’s Cafe & Bar image
Mr K’s Cafe & Bar image

