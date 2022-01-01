Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch

Mr. Allison’s Restaurant Arlington Heights

1,894 Reviews

$

1711 E Central Rd

Arlington Heights, IL 60005

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Meat Lover Skillet
House Special #2
House Special #4

House Specials

House Special #1

House Special #1

$9.29

King Slice of Ham, 3 Eggs Your Way, American Fries, Served with Toast

House Special #2

House Special #2

$9.19

3 buttermilk pancakes, 3 eggs your way with 3 slices of bacon or 3 sausage links

House Special #3

House Special #3

$9.19

3 eggs your way, 3 slices of french toast, 3 slices of bacon or 3 pieces sausage links

House Special #4

House Special #4

$9.29

King Slice of Ham, 3 Eggs Your Way, 3 Slices of French Toast or 3 Pieces of Buttermilk Pancakes

Breakfast Sandwiches

All breakfast sandwiches are served on white toast, 2 fried farm fresh eggs and our homemade pickle unless specified

Egg Sandwich

$5.59

Served on white toast, 2 farm fresh fried eggs and side of our homemade pickle unless specified.

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$6.59

Served on white toast, american cheese, 2 farm fresh fried eggs and side of our homemade pickle unless specified.

Pepper & Egg Sandwich

$5.89

Green peppers, scrambled eggs on french bread and a side of homemade pickle unless specified.

Ham & Egg Sandwich

$7.89

Our signature ham off the bone, 2 farm fresh fried eggs served on white toast and side of our homemade pickle unless specified.

Ham Egg Cheese Sandwich

Ham Egg Cheese Sandwich

$8.89

Our signature ham off the bone, american cheese, 2 farm fresh fried eggs, served on white toast and side of our homemade pickle unless specified.

Bacon Sandwich

$6.39

Hickory smoked bacon, served on white toast and side of our homemade pickle unless specified.

Bacon & Egg Sandwich

$6.69

Hickory smoked bacon, 2 farm fresh fried eggs, served on white toast and side of our homemade pickle unless specified.

Bacon Egg Cheese Sandwich

Bacon Egg Cheese Sandwich

$7.69

Hickory smoked bacon, american cheese, 2 farm fresh fried eggs, served on white toast and side of our homemade pickle unless specified.

Patty & Egg Sandwich

$6.69

Sausage patties, 2 farm fresh fried eggs, served on white toast and side of our homemade pickle unless specified.

Patty, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$7.69

Sausage patties, american cheese, 2 farm fresh fried eggs, served on white toast and side of our homemade pickle unless specified.

Sausage Patty Sandwich

$6.39

Sausage patties served on white toast and side of our homemade pickle unless specified.

Sausage Links & Egg Sandwich

$6.69

Sausage links, 2 farm fresh fried eggs, served on white toast and side of our homemade pickle unless specified.

Sausage Link, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$7.69

Sausage links, american cheese, 2 farm fresh fried eggs, served on white toast and side of our homemade pickle unless specified.

Breakfast Wrap

$8.99

Chorizo, scrambled eggs, jalapenos, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onions, wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Biscuit Sliders

$8.29

Sausage patties, 2 farm fresh fried eggs, american cheese served on buttermilk biscuits. Served with a side of sausage gravy.

Skillets

country fried steak, bacon, onion, sausage gravy, cheddar cheese
Ham & Cheese Skillet

Ham & Cheese Skillet

$10.59

4 farm fresh eggs, ham off the bone and american cheese on top of homemade american fries. Served with choice of toast or pancakes.

Corned Beef Hash Skillet

$10.59

4 farm fresh eggs, corned beef hash, green peppers, onion, american cheese on top of homemade american fries. Served with choice of toast or pancakes.

Sausage Patty & Cheese Skillet

$10.29

4 farm fresh eggs, sausage patties, grilled onion, american cheese on top of homemade american fries. Served with choice of toast or pancakes.

Denver Skillet

Denver Skillet

$11.29

4 farm fresh eggs, ham off the bone, green peppers, onions, american cheese on top of our homemade american fries. Served with choice of toast or pancakes.

Fiesta Skillet

$10.59

4 farm fresh eggs, chorizo, green peppers, grilled onions, cheddar cheese on top of american fries and side of our homemade salsa. Served with choice of toast or pancakes.

Meat Lover Skillet

Meat Lover Skillet

$11.99

4 farm fresh eggs, ham cut off the bone, bacon, sausage links, american cheese on top of homemade american fries. Served with choice of toast or pancakes.

Firehouse Skillet

$11.59

4 farm fresh eggs, jalapenos, sausage links, bacon, onions, cheddar cheese on top of homemade american fries. Served with choice of toast or pancakes.

Skirt Steak Skillet

Skirt Steak Skillet

$14.79

4 farm fresh eggs, sliced skirt steak, green peppers, mushrooms, grilled onion, cheddar cheese on top of homemade american fries. Served with choice of toast or pancakes.

Farmer Skillet

$11.59

4 farm fresh eggs, bacon, sausage links, onions, mushrooms, monterey jack cheese on top of homemade american fries. Served with choice of toast or pancakes.

Country Fried Steak Skillet

$11.59

4 farm fresh eggs, country fried steak, bacon, grilled onions, sausage gravy, cheddar cheese on top of homemade american fries. Served with choice of toast or pancakes.

Garden Skillet

Garden Skillet

$10.89

4 farm fresh eggs, broccoli, avocado, fresh spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms, green peppers, onions on top of homemade american fries. Served with choice of toast or pancakes.

3 Eggs With

Served with american fries and toast or pancakes
Mr. Allison's Ham N' Eggs

Mr. Allison's Ham N' Eggs

$10.29

Served with american fries and toast or pancakes

3 Eggs w/ Sausage Links

$10.29

Served with american fries and toast or pancakes

3 Eggs w/ Bacon

3 Eggs w/ Bacon

$10.29

Served with american fries and toast or pancakes

3 Eggs w/ Minced Ham

$10.29

Served with american fries and toast or pancakes

3 Eggs w/ Sausage Patties

$10.29

Served with american fries and toast or pancakes

3 Eggs w/ Pork Chops

$9.99

Served with american fries and toast or pancakes

3 Eggs w/ Corned Beef Hash

$9.99

Served with american fries and toast or pancakes

3 Eggs w/ Hamburger Patty

$10.29

Served with american fries and toast or pancakes

3 Eggs w/ Skirt Steak

$17.19

Served with american fries and toast or pancakes

3 Eggs w/ Country Fried Steak

$11.59

Served with american fries and toast or pancakes

3 Eggs w/ Gyro

$10.29

Served with american fries and toast or pancakes

3 eggs w/ No Meat

$7.99

Served with american fries and toast or pancakes

3 Eggs w/ Chorizo

$11.99

Served with american fries and toast or pancakes

Mr. Allison's Griddle

Buttermilk Pancakes

Buttermilk Pancakes

$7.39

Multigrain Pancakes

$7.39

Banana Pecan Pancakes

$8.29

Oreo Pancakes

$8.29

Thick French Toast

$7.39

Cinnamon Raisin French Toast

$7.29

Biscuits-n-Gravy

$7.29

Mr. Allison's Biscuit & Gravy

$12.99

Buttermilk biscuits, ham off the bone, sausage gravy & topped with farm fresh eggs.

Belgian Waffle

$7.39
Stuffed Waffle

Stuffed Waffle

$8.99

Stuffed with fresh strawberries, bananas and strawberry cream cheese

Crepes

$7.29

Nutella, Strawberry & Banana Crepes

$9.99

Gluten Free Pancakes

$9.39

Gluten Free Waffle

$9.39

Gluten Free French Toast

$9.39

Omelettes

All our omelettes are made with 4 farm fresh eggs and served with homemade american fries and choice of toast or pancakes

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$10.59

Ham off the bone & american cheese. Served with american fries and choice of toast or pancakes

Sausage Link & Cheese Omelette

$10.59

Sausage link & american cheese. Served with american fries and choice of toast or pancakes.

Bacon & Cheese Omelette

Bacon & Cheese Omelette

$10.59

Hickory smoked bacon & american cheese. Served with american fries and choice of toast or pancakes.

Denver Omelette

$11.29

Ham off the bone, green peppers, onions, & american cheese. Served with american fries and choice of toast or pancakes.

Western Omelette

$11.49

Ham off the bone, green peppers, tomatoes, onions & america cheese. Served with american fries and choice of toast or pancakes.

Vegetarian Omelette

$9.79

Green peppers, tomatoes, onions & mushrooms. Served with american fries and choice of toast or pancakes.

Spinach & Feta Omelette

$9.99

Fresh baby spinach & feta cheese. Served with american fries and choice of toast or pancakes.

Market Omelette

$10.29

Fresh spinach, broccoli, mushrooms, tomato, onion, cheddar and jack cheeses. Served with american fries and choice of toast or pancakes.

Olé Omelette

$10.79

Chorizo, jalapenos, onions, cheddar cheese, sour cream & homemade salsa. Served with american fries and choice of toast or pancakes.

The Jimmy

$10.99

Egg whites, fresh spinach, feta cheese & tomato. Served with american fries and choice of toast or pancakes.

Cheese Omelette

$8.99

American cheese. Served with american fries and choice of toast or pancakes.

Greek Omelette

$11.59

Gyro, feta cheese, tomato, onion & side of tzatziki. Served with american fries and choice of toast or pancakes.

Spanish Omelette

$9.79

Green peppers, onions, tomatoes & side of homemade salsa. Served with american fries and choice of toast or pancakes.

Benedicts

Allison's Benny

$9.99

Ham off the bone, basted eggs, creamy hollandaise on top of english muffin. Served with homemade american fries.

Irish Benny

$9.99

Corned beef hash, green peppers, onions, basted eggs, creamy hollandaise on top of english muffin. Served with homemade american fries

Country Benny

$10.49

Crispy chicken tenders, basted eggs, sausage gravy on buttermilk biscuits. Served with homemade american fries

Florentine Benny

$9.99

Spinach, bacon, basted eggs, creamy hollandaise on top of english muffin. Served with american fries.

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Malibu

$8.19

Seasoned grilled chicken breast, thin ham off the bone, swiss cheese on a butter bun. Served with a homemade pickle.

Chicken Breast

$7.49

Seasoned grilled chicken breast served on a butter bun. Choice of lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Melt

$8.39

Seasoned grilled chicken breast, crisp bacon, swiss cheese, side of buttermilk ranch, served on french bread.

Chicken Philly

$8.19

Grilled chicken breast, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, swiss cheese on french bread

Chicken Fajita

Chicken Fajita

$8.29

Seasoned sliced chicken breast, green peppers, onions, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes on a pita. Served with a side of sour cream & homemade salsa.

Cajun Chicken

$8.39

Spicy grilled chicken breast, crispy bacon, cheddar cheese on a butter bun

Sandwiches

Ham Sandwich

Ham Sandwich

$7.39

Our famous hand cut ham piled high on your choice of bread. Choice of lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise and served with a pickle.

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$7.99

Our hand cut ham piled high with american cheese served on white toast. Choice of lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise. Served with a pickle.

Submarine

$7.99

Oven roasted turkey breast, thin ham, crispy bacon, american cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayonnaise on french bread. Served with a pickle.

B.L.T. Sandwich

$6.79

Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato on white toast. Served with a pickle.

B.L.T. Club

$7.79

Crispy bacon, fresh lettuce and tomato triple decker sandwich on white toast. Served with a pickle.

Ace Of Club

Ace Of Club

$8.29

Ham off the bone, oven roasted turkey breast, crisp lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise. Served with a pickle.

Turkey Club

$8.29

Oven roasted turkey breast, crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise on white toast. Served with a pickle.

Reuben

Reuben

$8.49

Hot corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss, 1,000 island on grilled rye. Served with a pickle.

Monte Cristo

$8.29

Ham, turkey and melted swiss served between golden french toast. Served with a pickle.

Mr. Allisons Melt

$8.29

Oven roasted turkey, crisp bacon, grilled tomato, swiss cheese on texas toast. Served with a pickle.

Gyros

$8.99

Fresh sliced gyro off the spit, tomatoes, onions on a pita. Side of tzatziki sauce.

Grilled Cheese

$4.89

Grilled Cheese & Bacon

$6.88

Grilled Cheese & Ham

$7.79

Tuna Melt

$7.39

Freshly made with albacore tuna, tomato, american cheese on grilled rye. Served with a pickle.

Tuna Salad

$7.29

Chicken Salad

$7.29

Egg Salad Sandwich

$7.29
Corned Beef

Corned Beef

$7.89

Fish Sandwich

$6.89

Ham Salad

$7.29

Pork Chop

$6.99

Burgers

Hamburger

$7.49

1/2 pound fresh ground beef patty. Choice of lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise. Served with a pickle.

Cheeseburger

$7.79

1/2 pound fresh ground beef patty and american cheese. Choice of lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise. Served with a pickle.

Double Hamburger

$8.99

Two 1/2 pound fresh ground beef patties. Choice of lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise. Served with a pickle.

Double Cheeseburger

Double Cheeseburger

$9.69

Two 1/2 pound fresh ground beef patties and american cheese. Choice of lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise. Served with a pickle.

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.69

1/2 pound fresh ground beef patty, crisp bacon, american cheese. Choice of lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise. Served with a pickle.

Bacon Double Cheeseburger

$9.99

Two 1/2 pound fresh ground beef patties, crisp bacon, american cheese. Choice of lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise. Served with a pickle.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$8.29

1/2 pound fresh ground beef patty, grilled mushrooms, swiss cheese. Choice of lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise. Served with a pickle.

Barbecue Burger

$8.29

1/2 pound fresh ground beef patty, grilled onions, mushrooms, american cheese, BBQ sauce. Served with a pickle.

Patty Melt

$8.19

1/2 pound fresh ground beef patty, grilled onions, american cheese on grilled rye. Served with a pickle.

Avocado Bacon Burger

$9.29

1/2 pound fresh ground beef patty, avocado, bacon, cheddar on grilled sourdough. Served with a pickle.

Pub Burger

$7.99

Roadhouse BBQ

$8.99

Wraps

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.99

Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with creamy caesar dressing, tender chicken breast and parmesan cheese, wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with hand cut seasoned fries.

Med Chicken Wrap

Med Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Seasoned chicken breast, feta, kalamata olives, onions, fresh spinach, tomatoes, greek dressing, wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with hand cut seasoned fries.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Crispy chicken tenders tossed in a buffalo sauce, tomatoes, lettuce, cheddar & monterey cheeses, side of buttermilk ranch. Served with hand cut seasoned fries.

Salads

House Salad

$8.39

American & swiss cheeses, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, hard boiled eggs. Choice of dressing.

Julienne Salad

Julienne Salad

$9.79

Ham, turkey, swiss, american cheese, tomato, green pepper, onion, hard boiled eggs. Choice of dressing.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.49

Romaine lettuce tossed with caesar dressing, seasoned croutons, parmesan cheese and topped with grilled chicken breast.

Greek Salad

$9.59

Feta cheese, kalamata olives, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, side of greek dressing.

Cobb Salad

$10.29

Stuffed Tomato

$10.29

Tomato stuffed with chicken or tuna salad, served with cottage cheese.

Lunch Combos

1/2 Ham Sandwich & Soup

$7.99

Cup of Soup W/ Side Salad

$7.29

Juices & Beverages

Coffee

$2.99

Decaf Coffee

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99
Cold Brew Coffee

Cold Brew Coffee

$3.29

Coke Can

$1.29

Diet Coke Can

$1.29

Sprite Can

$1.29

Orange Juice

$3.19

Apple Juice

$3.19

Tomato Juice

$3.19

Milk

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$3.19

Pineapple Juice

$3.19

Sm Pineapple Juice

$2.39
Milkshake

Milkshake

$4.89

Hot Tea

$2.49

Hot Chocolate

$2.19

Root Beer Float

$4.89

Soups

Split Pea, Pint

Split Pea, Pint

$3.99

Split Pea, Quart

$5.99

Soup of the Day, Pint

$3.99

Soup of the Day, Quart

$5.99
Chili, Pint

Chili, Pint

$4.89

Chili, Quart

$7.39

Sides

Mr. Allison's Breakfast Ham

$5.89

Mr. Allison's King Ham

$5.89

Side Bacon

$3.99

Side Sausage Links

$3.99

Side Sausage Patties

$3.99

Side American Fries

$2.79

Hand-cut French Fries

$2.79

Fresh Seasonal Fruit

$3.99

Homemade Potato Chips

$2.29

Side Corned Beef Hash

$4.79

Toasted Pecan Roll

$4.79

Steel Cut Oatmeal

$4.49

1 Piece GF PC

$3.99

2 Pieces GF PC

$5.99

Slice Of Apple Pie

$2.79
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Tender Ham, Huge Portions, Always Fresh

Website

Location

1711 E Central Rd, Arlington Heights, IL 60005

Directions

Gallery
Mr. Allison’s Restaurant image
Mr. Allison’s Restaurant image
Mr. Allison’s Restaurant image
Mr. Allison’s Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Scratchboard Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
5 West Campbell St. Arlington Heights, IL 60005
View restaurantnext
Egg Harbor Cafe - Arlington Heights
orange star4.4 • 1,237
140 East Wing St Arlington Heights, IL 60004
View restaurantnext
Honey Biscuit
orange starNo Reviews
106 W Northwest Highway MOUNT PROSPECT, IL 60056
View restaurantnext
Le Peep Cafe - Mount Prospect
orange starNo Reviews
10 E. Northwest Hwy. Mt. Prospect, IL 60056
View restaurantnext
Eggsperience Pancakes and Cafe - Randhurst Village
orange starNo Reviews
176 Randhurst Village Drive Mount Prospect, IL 60056
View restaurantnext
WynBurg Cafe
orange star4.5 • 311
306 E Rand Rd Arlington Heights, IL 60004
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Arlington Heights

altThai
orange star4.8 • 4,310
40 S. Arlington Heights Road Arlington Heights, IL 60005
View restaurantnext
Golden Brunch
orange star4.5 • 2,502
31 East Golf Rd Arlington Heights, IL 60005
View restaurantnext
Egg Harbor Cafe - Arlington Heights
orange star4.4 • 1,237
140 East Wing St Arlington Heights, IL 60004
View restaurantnext
Passero
orange star4.4 • 752
3 S Evergreen Arlington Heights, IL 60005
View restaurantnext
Hey Nonny
orange star4.6 • 540
10 South Vail Avenue Arlington Heights, IL 60005
View restaurantnext
WynBurg Cafe
orange star4.5 • 311
306 E Rand Rd Arlington Heights, IL 60004
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Arlington Heights
Mount Prospect
review star
No reviews yet
Palatine
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Wheeling
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Des Plaines
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Elk Grove Village
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Schaumburg
review star
Avg 4.1 (29 restaurants)
Hoffman Estates
review star
Avg 3.4 (10 restaurants)
Northbrook
review star
Avg 4 (10 restaurants)
Glenview
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston