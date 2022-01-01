- Home
Mr. Allison’s Restaurant Arlington Heights
1,894 Reviews
$
1711 E Central Rd
Arlington Heights, IL 60005
Order Again
Popular Items
House Specials
House Special #1
King Slice of Ham, 3 Eggs Your Way, American Fries, Served with Toast
House Special #2
3 buttermilk pancakes, 3 eggs your way with 3 slices of bacon or 3 sausage links
House Special #3
3 eggs your way, 3 slices of french toast, 3 slices of bacon or 3 pieces sausage links
House Special #4
King Slice of Ham, 3 Eggs Your Way, 3 Slices of French Toast or 3 Pieces of Buttermilk Pancakes
Breakfast Sandwiches
Egg Sandwich
Served on white toast, 2 farm fresh fried eggs and side of our homemade pickle unless specified.
Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Served on white toast, american cheese, 2 farm fresh fried eggs and side of our homemade pickle unless specified.
Pepper & Egg Sandwich
Green peppers, scrambled eggs on french bread and a side of homemade pickle unless specified.
Ham & Egg Sandwich
Our signature ham off the bone, 2 farm fresh fried eggs served on white toast and side of our homemade pickle unless specified.
Ham Egg Cheese Sandwich
Our signature ham off the bone, american cheese, 2 farm fresh fried eggs, served on white toast and side of our homemade pickle unless specified.
Bacon Sandwich
Hickory smoked bacon, served on white toast and side of our homemade pickle unless specified.
Bacon & Egg Sandwich
Hickory smoked bacon, 2 farm fresh fried eggs, served on white toast and side of our homemade pickle unless specified.
Bacon Egg Cheese Sandwich
Hickory smoked bacon, american cheese, 2 farm fresh fried eggs, served on white toast and side of our homemade pickle unless specified.
Patty & Egg Sandwich
Sausage patties, 2 farm fresh fried eggs, served on white toast and side of our homemade pickle unless specified.
Patty, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Sausage patties, american cheese, 2 farm fresh fried eggs, served on white toast and side of our homemade pickle unless specified.
Sausage Patty Sandwich
Sausage patties served on white toast and side of our homemade pickle unless specified.
Sausage Links & Egg Sandwich
Sausage links, 2 farm fresh fried eggs, served on white toast and side of our homemade pickle unless specified.
Sausage Link, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Sausage links, american cheese, 2 farm fresh fried eggs, served on white toast and side of our homemade pickle unless specified.
Breakfast Wrap
Chorizo, scrambled eggs, jalapenos, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onions, wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Biscuit Sliders
Sausage patties, 2 farm fresh fried eggs, american cheese served on buttermilk biscuits. Served with a side of sausage gravy.
Skillets
Ham & Cheese Skillet
4 farm fresh eggs, ham off the bone and american cheese on top of homemade american fries. Served with choice of toast or pancakes.
Corned Beef Hash Skillet
4 farm fresh eggs, corned beef hash, green peppers, onion, american cheese on top of homemade american fries. Served with choice of toast or pancakes.
Sausage Patty & Cheese Skillet
4 farm fresh eggs, sausage patties, grilled onion, american cheese on top of homemade american fries. Served with choice of toast or pancakes.
Denver Skillet
4 farm fresh eggs, ham off the bone, green peppers, onions, american cheese on top of our homemade american fries. Served with choice of toast or pancakes.
Fiesta Skillet
4 farm fresh eggs, chorizo, green peppers, grilled onions, cheddar cheese on top of american fries and side of our homemade salsa. Served with choice of toast or pancakes.
Meat Lover Skillet
4 farm fresh eggs, ham cut off the bone, bacon, sausage links, american cheese on top of homemade american fries. Served with choice of toast or pancakes.
Firehouse Skillet
4 farm fresh eggs, jalapenos, sausage links, bacon, onions, cheddar cheese on top of homemade american fries. Served with choice of toast or pancakes.
Skirt Steak Skillet
4 farm fresh eggs, sliced skirt steak, green peppers, mushrooms, grilled onion, cheddar cheese on top of homemade american fries. Served with choice of toast or pancakes.
Farmer Skillet
4 farm fresh eggs, bacon, sausage links, onions, mushrooms, monterey jack cheese on top of homemade american fries. Served with choice of toast or pancakes.
Country Fried Steak Skillet
4 farm fresh eggs, country fried steak, bacon, grilled onions, sausage gravy, cheddar cheese on top of homemade american fries. Served with choice of toast or pancakes.
Garden Skillet
4 farm fresh eggs, broccoli, avocado, fresh spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms, green peppers, onions on top of homemade american fries. Served with choice of toast or pancakes.
3 Eggs With
Mr. Allison's Ham N' Eggs
Served with american fries and toast or pancakes
3 Eggs w/ Sausage Links
Served with american fries and toast or pancakes
3 Eggs w/ Bacon
Served with american fries and toast or pancakes
3 Eggs w/ Minced Ham
Served with american fries and toast or pancakes
3 Eggs w/ Sausage Patties
Served with american fries and toast or pancakes
3 Eggs w/ Pork Chops
Served with american fries and toast or pancakes
3 Eggs w/ Corned Beef Hash
Served with american fries and toast or pancakes
3 Eggs w/ Hamburger Patty
Served with american fries and toast or pancakes
3 Eggs w/ Skirt Steak
Served with american fries and toast or pancakes
3 Eggs w/ Country Fried Steak
Served with american fries and toast or pancakes
3 Eggs w/ Gyro
Served with american fries and toast or pancakes
3 eggs w/ No Meat
Served with american fries and toast or pancakes
3 Eggs w/ Chorizo
Served with american fries and toast or pancakes
Mr. Allison's Griddle
Buttermilk Pancakes
Multigrain Pancakes
Banana Pecan Pancakes
Oreo Pancakes
Thick French Toast
Cinnamon Raisin French Toast
Biscuits-n-Gravy
Mr. Allison's Biscuit & Gravy
Buttermilk biscuits, ham off the bone, sausage gravy & topped with farm fresh eggs.
Belgian Waffle
Stuffed Waffle
Stuffed with fresh strawberries, bananas and strawberry cream cheese
Crepes
Nutella, Strawberry & Banana Crepes
Gluten Free Pancakes
Gluten Free Waffle
Gluten Free French Toast
Omelettes
Ham & Cheese Omelette
Ham off the bone & american cheese. Served with american fries and choice of toast or pancakes
Sausage Link & Cheese Omelette
Sausage link & american cheese. Served with american fries and choice of toast or pancakes.
Bacon & Cheese Omelette
Hickory smoked bacon & american cheese. Served with american fries and choice of toast or pancakes.
Denver Omelette
Ham off the bone, green peppers, onions, & american cheese. Served with american fries and choice of toast or pancakes.
Western Omelette
Ham off the bone, green peppers, tomatoes, onions & america cheese. Served with american fries and choice of toast or pancakes.
Vegetarian Omelette
Green peppers, tomatoes, onions & mushrooms. Served with american fries and choice of toast or pancakes.
Spinach & Feta Omelette
Fresh baby spinach & feta cheese. Served with american fries and choice of toast or pancakes.
Market Omelette
Fresh spinach, broccoli, mushrooms, tomato, onion, cheddar and jack cheeses. Served with american fries and choice of toast or pancakes.
Olé Omelette
Chorizo, jalapenos, onions, cheddar cheese, sour cream & homemade salsa. Served with american fries and choice of toast or pancakes.
The Jimmy
Egg whites, fresh spinach, feta cheese & tomato. Served with american fries and choice of toast or pancakes.
Cheese Omelette
American cheese. Served with american fries and choice of toast or pancakes.
Greek Omelette
Gyro, feta cheese, tomato, onion & side of tzatziki. Served with american fries and choice of toast or pancakes.
Spanish Omelette
Green peppers, onions, tomatoes & side of homemade salsa. Served with american fries and choice of toast or pancakes.
Benedicts
Allison's Benny
Ham off the bone, basted eggs, creamy hollandaise on top of english muffin. Served with homemade american fries.
Irish Benny
Corned beef hash, green peppers, onions, basted eggs, creamy hollandaise on top of english muffin. Served with homemade american fries
Country Benny
Crispy chicken tenders, basted eggs, sausage gravy on buttermilk biscuits. Served with homemade american fries
Florentine Benny
Spinach, bacon, basted eggs, creamy hollandaise on top of english muffin. Served with american fries.
Chicken Sandwiches
Chicken Malibu
Seasoned grilled chicken breast, thin ham off the bone, swiss cheese on a butter bun. Served with a homemade pickle.
Chicken Breast
Seasoned grilled chicken breast served on a butter bun. Choice of lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Melt
Seasoned grilled chicken breast, crisp bacon, swiss cheese, side of buttermilk ranch, served on french bread.
Chicken Philly
Grilled chicken breast, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, swiss cheese on french bread
Chicken Fajita
Seasoned sliced chicken breast, green peppers, onions, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes on a pita. Served with a side of sour cream & homemade salsa.
Cajun Chicken
Spicy grilled chicken breast, crispy bacon, cheddar cheese on a butter bun
Sandwiches
Ham Sandwich
Our famous hand cut ham piled high on your choice of bread. Choice of lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise and served with a pickle.
Ham & Cheese Sandwich
Our hand cut ham piled high with american cheese served on white toast. Choice of lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise. Served with a pickle.
Submarine
Oven roasted turkey breast, thin ham, crispy bacon, american cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayonnaise on french bread. Served with a pickle.
B.L.T. Sandwich
Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato on white toast. Served with a pickle.
B.L.T. Club
Crispy bacon, fresh lettuce and tomato triple decker sandwich on white toast. Served with a pickle.
Ace Of Club
Ham off the bone, oven roasted turkey breast, crisp lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise. Served with a pickle.
Turkey Club
Oven roasted turkey breast, crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise on white toast. Served with a pickle.
Reuben
Hot corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss, 1,000 island on grilled rye. Served with a pickle.
Monte Cristo
Ham, turkey and melted swiss served between golden french toast. Served with a pickle.
Mr. Allisons Melt
Oven roasted turkey, crisp bacon, grilled tomato, swiss cheese on texas toast. Served with a pickle.
Gyros
Fresh sliced gyro off the spit, tomatoes, onions on a pita. Side of tzatziki sauce.
Grilled Cheese
Grilled Cheese & Bacon
Grilled Cheese & Ham
Tuna Melt
Freshly made with albacore tuna, tomato, american cheese on grilled rye. Served with a pickle.
Tuna Salad
Chicken Salad
Egg Salad Sandwich
Corned Beef
Fish Sandwich
Ham Salad
Pork Chop
Burgers
Hamburger
1/2 pound fresh ground beef patty. Choice of lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise. Served with a pickle.
Cheeseburger
1/2 pound fresh ground beef patty and american cheese. Choice of lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise. Served with a pickle.
Double Hamburger
Two 1/2 pound fresh ground beef patties. Choice of lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise. Served with a pickle.
Double Cheeseburger
Two 1/2 pound fresh ground beef patties and american cheese. Choice of lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise. Served with a pickle.
Bacon Cheeseburger
1/2 pound fresh ground beef patty, crisp bacon, american cheese. Choice of lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise. Served with a pickle.
Bacon Double Cheeseburger
Two 1/2 pound fresh ground beef patties, crisp bacon, american cheese. Choice of lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise. Served with a pickle.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
1/2 pound fresh ground beef patty, grilled mushrooms, swiss cheese. Choice of lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise. Served with a pickle.
Barbecue Burger
1/2 pound fresh ground beef patty, grilled onions, mushrooms, american cheese, BBQ sauce. Served with a pickle.
Patty Melt
1/2 pound fresh ground beef patty, grilled onions, american cheese on grilled rye. Served with a pickle.
Avocado Bacon Burger
1/2 pound fresh ground beef patty, avocado, bacon, cheddar on grilled sourdough. Served with a pickle.
Pub Burger
Roadhouse BBQ
Wraps
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with creamy caesar dressing, tender chicken breast and parmesan cheese, wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with hand cut seasoned fries.
Med Chicken Wrap
Seasoned chicken breast, feta, kalamata olives, onions, fresh spinach, tomatoes, greek dressing, wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with hand cut seasoned fries.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Crispy chicken tenders tossed in a buffalo sauce, tomatoes, lettuce, cheddar & monterey cheeses, side of buttermilk ranch. Served with hand cut seasoned fries.
Salads
House Salad
American & swiss cheeses, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, hard boiled eggs. Choice of dressing.
Julienne Salad
Ham, turkey, swiss, american cheese, tomato, green pepper, onion, hard boiled eggs. Choice of dressing.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed with caesar dressing, seasoned croutons, parmesan cheese and topped with grilled chicken breast.
Greek Salad
Feta cheese, kalamata olives, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, side of greek dressing.
Cobb Salad
Stuffed Tomato
Tomato stuffed with chicken or tuna salad, served with cottage cheese.
Juices & Beverages
Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Lemonade
Root Beer
Iced Tea
Cold Brew Coffee
Coke Can
Diet Coke Can
Sprite Can
Orange Juice
Apple Juice
Tomato Juice
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Pineapple Juice
Sm Pineapple Juice
Milkshake
Hot Tea
Hot Chocolate
Root Beer Float
Sides
Mr. Allison's Breakfast Ham
Mr. Allison's King Ham
Side Bacon
Side Sausage Links
Side Sausage Patties
Side American Fries
Hand-cut French Fries
Fresh Seasonal Fruit
Homemade Potato Chips
Side Corned Beef Hash
Toasted Pecan Roll
Steel Cut Oatmeal
1 Piece GF PC
2 Pieces GF PC
Slice Of Apple Pie
1711 E Central Rd, Arlington Heights, IL 60005