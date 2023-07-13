Mr. Bahn Mi
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Modern Vietnamese Kitchen
Location
9 Bay 35th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11214
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Chebi Coffee Shop - 1739a West 7th Street
No Reviews
1739a West 7th Street Brooklyn, NY 11223
View restaurant
La Chacra Restaurant - Bath Beach - 1928 bath ave
No Reviews
1928 bath ave brooklyn, NY 11214
View restaurant