Mr Brews - Darboy/Appleton

W5725 County KK

Appleton, WI 54915

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Food

Appetizers

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$8.99

Dill pickle chips, deep fried and served with ranch dressing.

Jalapeno Poppers

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.99

Jalapeno peppers stuffed with cheese and coated with a crispy breading. Served with a choice of ranch or blue cheese

Pretzles & Beer Cheese

Pretzles & Beer Cheese

$8.49Out of stock

Bavarian style pretzel sticks served with a side of Mr Brews house made beer cheese sauce

Pub Chili

Pub Chili

$6.99

Served with sour cream, cheese, jalapenos and crackers.

Pub Grub

Pub Grub

$9.49

Your choice of fries, chips, or tots topped with beer cheese sauce, bacon and green onions.

Sliders

Sliders

$9.99

Beef sliders topped with American cheese, sauteed onions and a pickle.

Wisconsin Cheese Curds

Wisconsin Cheese Curds

$8.99

White cheddar cheese curds, deep fried and served with ranch dressing

Wings & Tenders

6 Traditional Wings

6 Traditional Wings

$10.99

Traditional Bone in Wings tossed in your choice of sauce.

10 Traditional Wings

10 Traditional Wings

$15.99

Traditional Bone in Wings tossed in your choice of sauce.

5 Tossed Tenders

5 Tossed Tenders

$10.99

Mr Brews chicken tenders are tossed in your choice of sauce and served with ranch or bleu cheese to dip.

8 Tossed Tenders

8 Tossed Tenders

$15.99

Mr Brews chicken tenders are tossed in your choice of sauce and served with ranch or bleu cheese to dip.

Burgers

All American Burger

All American Burger

$8.99

Topped with your choice of cheese and served with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles.

Bacon Mac Burger

Bacon Mac Burger

$10.49

Topped with bacon macaroni and cheese and a dash of cayenne pepper.

Brews-Chetta

Brews-Chetta

$9.99

Topped with Havarti cheese, tomato, bruschetta and basil pesto mayo. Served on a parmesan garlic dusted bun.

California Burger

California Burger

$10.49

Topped with pepper jack cheese, guacamole and roasted red pepper sauce.

Jalapeno Popper Burger

Jalapeno Popper Burger

$9.99

Topped with cream cheese spread. sautéed jalapeños, BBQ sauce and French-fried onions. Brews tip: Add bacon for extra deliciousness!

Kentucky Bourbon

Kentucky Bourbon

$10.99

This tantalizing crowd-pleaser adds cheddar cheese crowned with grilled onions, two slices of bacon, and crispy fried onions, topped off with Mr. Brews signature sauce, Kentucky Bourbon Mayo.

Peanut Buster

Peanut Buster

$10.99

Topped with our spicy peanut butter, pepper jack cheese and bacon.

Rajun Cajun

Rajun Cajun

$9.99

Pepper jack cheese, grilled onions and our Cajun lime sauce. Brews Tip: Add jalapeños for extra deliciousness!

Fries and Chips

Fresh Cut Single

$2.99

Fresh Cut Basket

$4.49

Shoestring Single

$2.99

Shoestring Basket

$4.49

Chips Single

$2.99

Chips Basket

$4.49

Tots Single

$3.98

Tots Basket

$5.48

Sweet Potato Fries Single

$3.98

Sweet Potato Fries Basket

$5.48

Single Fresh-Cut Fries

$2.99

Single Sweet Potato Fries

$3.98

Single Housemade Chips

$2.99

Single Tots

$3.98

Single Shoestring Fries

$2.99

Basket Fresh-Cut Fries

$4.49

Basket Sweet Potato Fries

$5.48

Basket Tots

$5.48

Basket Shoestring Fries

$4.49

Burger Bowls

Mr Brews Classics over a bed of lettuce in place of the bun.
All-American Bowl

All-American Bowl

$8.99

Keeping it simple with your choice of protein, shredded cheese, diced tomatoes, diced red onions, diced pickles, and bacon bits, served on a bed of greens.

Bruschetta Bowl

$9.99

California Bowl

$10.49

Kentucky Bourbon Bowl

$10.99

Sides

Coleslaw

$3.99
Mac N Cheese

Mac N Cheese

$3.99

Delicious crafted classic Mac & Cheese

Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.99

Crisp greens topped with tomato, onion, shredded cheese, and croutons

Extra Sauce

Craft Pizzas

BBQ Chicken Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$17.99

BBQ Chicken Pizza is such a classic with its sweet, tangy, and salty BBQ sauce, bits of juicy chicken, cheese, and savory red and green onions.

Chicken Bruschetta Pizza

Chicken Bruschetta Pizza

$17.99

Our silky alfredo sauce topped with premium grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, and Mr Brews signature bruschetta

Jalapeno Popper Pizza

Jalapeno Popper Pizza

$17.99

Starts with cream cheese, Mr Brews signature beef, freshly cut jalapenos, cheese, crispy french onions, drizzled with our premium bbq sauce.

Classic Create Your Own Pizza

Classic Create Your Own Pizza

$14.99

Build your own custom pizza and we'll handcraft it for you!

Taphouse Specialties

Brews Chicken Sandwich

Brews Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Grilled chicken breast served on a Brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, and a side of mayo.

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$11.99

Crispy breaded chicken tenders served with your choice of sauce and our fresh-cut fries or chips.

Turkey Burger

Turkey Burger

$9.99

Topped with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and our signature cranberry aioli.

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

$10.49

Pulled pork topped with BBQ sauce, power slaw and pickles on the side.

Brews Cheesesteak

Brews Cheesesteak

$9.99

Thinly shaved steak topped with onions, brie cheese served on an open-faced hoagie roll.

Fish Tacos

$10.49

Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$8.49

Crisp greens topped with tomato, onion, shredded cheese, and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.

Cranberry Walnut Salad

Cranberry Walnut Salad

$9.99

Crisp greens topped with walnuts, dried cranberries, bleu cheese crumbles and crispy French-fried onions. Served with creamy cranberry dressing.

Bacon Bleu Pear Salad

Bacon Bleu Pear Salad

$9.99

Field greens with fresh sliced pear, bleu cheese crumbles, red onion, bacon served with white balsamic vinaigrette

Tropical Mango Salad

Tropical Mango Salad

$9.49

Field greens topped with our mango pico de gallo salsa, tortilla chips and served with raspberry vinaigrette dressing.

Kids

Kids Mac

Kids Mac

$5.49

Delicious crafted Mac & Cheese with a side of french fries

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.49

Classic grilled cheese with a side of french fries.

Kids Chicken Tenders

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.49

Crispy breaded chicken tenders with a side of french fries

Kids Slider Single

Kids Slider Single

$5.99

Beef sliders topped with American cheese.

Kids Slider Double

Kids Slider Double

$6.99

Beef sliders topped with American cheese.

Beverages

N/A Beverages

Apple Juice

$2.99

Club Soda

$1.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Dr Pepper

$2.99

Grapefruit Juice

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Pepsi

$2.99

Pineapple Juice

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Sun Drop

$3.50

Mountain Dew

$2.99

Milk

$2.49

Chocolate Milk

$2.49

Starry

$2.99

Diet Mnt Dew

$2.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Where the perfect burger meets your new favorite beer!

Website

Location

W5725 County KK, Appleton, WI 54915

Directions

