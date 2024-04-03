- Home
Mr. Brews Taphouse - Fort Atkinson
201 N Main Street - Suite 220
Fort Atkinson, WI 53538
Food
Appetizers
- Jalapeno Poppers$9.99
Jalapeno peppers stuffed with cheese and coated with a crispy breading. Served with a choice of ranch or blue cheese
- Onion Rings$8.99
- Pretzles & Beer Cheese$9.99
Bavarian style pretzel sticks served with a side of Mr Brews house made beer cheese sauce
- Pub Chili$6.99
Served with sour cream, cheese, jalapenos and crackers.
- Pub Grub$10.99
Your choice of fries, chips, or tots topped with beer cheese sauce, bacon and green onions.
- Sliders$10.99
Beef sliders topped with American cheese, sauteed onions and a pickle.
- Wisconsin Cheese Curds$9.49
White cheddar cheese curds, deep fried and served with ranch dressing
Wings & Tenders
- 6 Traditional Wings$10.99
Traditional Bone in Wings tossed in your choice of sauce.
- 10 Traditional Wings$15.99
Traditional Bone in Wings tossed in your choice of sauce.
- 5 Tossed Tenders$10.99
Mr Brews chicken tenders are tossed in your choice of sauce and served with ranch or bleu cheese to dip.
- 8 Tossed Tenders$15.99
Mr Brews chicken tenders are tossed in your choice of sauce and served with ranch or bleu cheese to dip.
Burgers
- All American Burger$9.99
Topped with your choice of cheese and served with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles.
- Peanut Buster Burger$11.99
- Kentucky Bourbon Burger$11.99
- Bacon Mac Burger$10.99
- Mushroom Swiss$10.99
- California Burger$11.99
Topped with pepper jack cheese, guacamole and roasted red pepper sauce.
- Jalapeno Popper Burger$10.99
Topped with cream cheese spread. sautéed jalapeños, BBQ sauce and French-fried onions. Brews tip: Add bacon for extra deliciousness!
- Brews-Chetta$10.99