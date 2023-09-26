Food

Appetizers

Wings

$10.99

Traditional Bone In Wings

Boneless Wings

$10.99

Fried Cauliflower

$8.99
Fried Pickles

$9.99
Basket Onion Rings

$9.89

Beer Battered Onion Rings

Pretzles & Beer Cheese

$9.89

Pretzles and Beer Cheese

Pub Grub

$10.99
Wisconsin Cheese Curds

$9.89

Burgers

All American Burger

$11.99
Bacon Mac Burger

$12.99
Brews-Chetta

$12.99
California Burger

$12.99
Jalapeno Popper

$12.99
Kentucky Bourbon

$12.99
Mushroom Swiss

$12.99
Peanut Buster

$12.99

Rajun Cajun

$12.99
Sliders

$9.99

Fries and Chips

Side Fries

$2.99

Side Chips

$2.99

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$3.98

Basket Fries

$4.49

Basket Chips

$4.49

Basket Sweet Potato Fries

$5.48

Sides

Coleslaw

$3.99

Mac N Cheese Side

$3.99

Side Salad

$4.99

Side Salad Caesar

$4.99

Side Cranberry Walnut

$7.00

Bowl Chili

$4.25

Bloody Mary Slider

Bloody Mary Onion Ring

Taphouse Specialties

Chicken Sandwich

$11.99
Adult Chicken Tenders

$10.99
Pulled Pork

$11.99
Turkey Burger

$11.99

Burger of the Month

$16.99

Salads

Caesar Salad

$7.99
Cranberry Walnut Salad

$9.99

House Salad

$7.99

Kids

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.00
Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00
Kids Mac

$5.00

Kids Slider Single

$5.00
Kids Slider Double

$6.00

Extra Sauce

Beverages

N/A Beverages

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Coke Zero

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Dr Pepper

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Grapefruit Juice

$2.99

Pineapple Juice

$2.99

Apple Juice

$2.99

Club Soda

$1.00

Water

Red Bull

$3.99

Tonic

$2.99

Beer

1 Truly Wild Berry

$6.00+

2 Moose Drool

$7.00+

3. Plum Sournova

$8.00+

4 Shiner Light Blonde

$7.00+

5. Secchi Hoppy Wheat

$6.50+

6. Tower Station

$7.00+

7. Limited Visability

$7.00+

8. Lucky You Belching Beaver

$7.00+

9. Revision Mango Hard Seltzer

$7.00+

10. Dreamy Draw dbl Wren

$7.00+

11. Surly Furious

$7.00+

12. Ginger Sixx Byrd

$7.00+

13. Carmel Donut 903

$7.00+

14. Dos XXX

$5.00+

15. Saguaro State Simple Machine

$7.00+

16. Chronic Amber Pizza Port

$7.00+

17. Sangin Sangria

$8.00+

18. Sunset Amber

$6.50+

19. Möbius Equilibrium Porter

$7.00+

20. Rock Flag Eagle Throne

$7.00+

21. Church Music

$7.00+

22. Sunday Driver

$7.00+

23. Cactus Juice Wilderness

$7.00+

24. Drecker Apple

$8.00+

25. American Berry Blakes

$8.00+

26. Westie Dark Sky

$7.00+

27. Morning Sex

$7.00+

28. Blap Blap

$7.00+

29. Pumpkin Pie Sour

$8.00+

30. Halfway to Hef

$7.00+

31. Sunny Lil Thing

$7.00+

32. Daily Driver Juicy Pale

$7.00+

33. Billet 12 West

$7.00+

34 Spiked Smoothie

$7.00+

35. Scottsdale Blonde

$7.00+

36 Buenaveza

$6.50+

37. Blueberry Basil Wild Tonic

$7.00+

38. Citraholic

$7.00+

39. Ninja vs. Unicorn Haze

$8.00+

40. Ultra

$4.00+

41 Coors Light

$4.00+

42- 42 Pills

$6.50+

Slushies

$9.00+

Miller Lite

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Coors Banquet

$4.50

Guinness

$7.00

Holiday GF Blonde

$6.00

Athletic Free Wave Hazy IPA

$6.00

Athletic Upside Down Golden

$6.00

Fate Hatch Green Chili 16oz

$7.50

Liquor

Belvedere

$12.00

Chopin

$12.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Stoli

$7.00

Stoli Blueberry

$7.00

Stoli Cucumber

$7.00

Stoli Lime

$7.00

Stoli Peach

$7.00

Stoli Raspberry

$7.00

Stoli Sea Salt

$7.00

Titos

$8.00

DBL Stoli

$14.00

DBL Grey Goose

$20.00

DBL Belvedere

$24.00

DBL Chopin

$20.00

DBL Titos

$16.00

DBL Stoli Blueberry

$14.00

DBL Stoli Peach

$14.00

DBL Stoli Lime

$14.00

DBL Stoli Cucumber

$14.00

DBL Stoli Raspberry

$14.00

DBL Stoli Sea Salt

$14.00

Hendricks Gin

$8.00

DBL Hendricks Gin

$16.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Don Q

$7.00

Coconut Rum

$7.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$14.00

DBL Parrot By

$14.00

DBL Don Q

$14.00

DBL Meyers

$14.00

Corazon Anejo

$7.00

Corazon Blanco

$7.00

Casamigos Blanco

$9.00

Casamigos Anejo

$9.00

DBL Corazon Anejo

$14.00

DBL Corazon Blanco

$14.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Bullit Rye

$9.00

Bullit Bourbon

$9.00

Knob Creek

$14.00

Makers Mark

$14.00

Basil Haydens

$14.00

Tullamore Dew

$8.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Canadian Club

$10.00

Adventurous Stills Bourbon

$13.00

Adventourous Stills Rye

$13.00

Whistle Pig Rye

$13.00

Whistle Pig Bourbon

$13.00

Woodford Reserve

$11.00

Fireball

$7.00

Jack Danials Single Barrel

$15.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$14.00

DBL Bullit Rye

$18.00

DBL Bullit Bourbon

$18.00

DBL Knob Creek

$28.00

DBL Makers Mark

$28.00

DBL Basil Haydens

$28.00

DBL Tullamore Dew

$16.00

DBL Crown Royal

$20.00

DBL Canadian Club

$20.00

DBL AS Bourbon

$26.00

DBL AS Rye

$26.00

DBL Whistle Pig Rye

$26.00

DBL Whistle Pig Bourbon

$26.00

DBL Woodland Reserve

$22.00

DBL Fireball

$14.00

Cutty Sark

$7.00

DBL Cutty

$14.00

DBL Dewers

$14.00

Amaretto

$4.00

Triple Sec

$4.00

Tia Maria

$7.00

Irish Cream

$7.00

Peach Schnapps

$4.00

DBL Amaretto

$8.00

DBL Apple Pucker

$8.00

DBL Melon Liquor

$8.00

DBL Triple Sec

$8.00

DBL Tia Maria

$14.00

DBL Buttershots

$8.00

DBL Irish Cream

$14.00

DBL Apple Pucker

$8.00

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

Mules

$8.00

Margarita

$9.00

Green Tea Shot

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Manhattan

$10.00

MrB Sidecar

$8.00

42 Lunch Box Ish

$8.00

Fuzzy Navel Ish

$8.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Gimlet

$9.00

Greyhound

$9.00

Lemon Drop

$9.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$11.00

Martini

$10.00

Screwdriver

$9.00

Sea Breeze

$9.00

Tequila Sunrise

$9.00

Whiskey Sour

$9.00

White Russian

$10.00

Michelada

$7.00

Wine

GLS Conundrum Red

$9.00

GLS Sea Sun Pinot Nior

$7.00

BTL Conundrum Red

$45.00

BTL Sea Sun Pinot Nior

$35.00

GLS Chardonnay

$7.00

GLS Pinot Gris

$7.00

BTL Chardonnay

$35.00

BTL Pinot Gris

$35.00

GLS Champagne

$7.00

BTL Champagne

$37.00

Merchandise

Shirts

Crew shirt

$18.00

Wish you were Beer

$22.00

Folds of Honor Green

$28.00

Folds of Honor Gray

$34.00

Other

Gray Cap

$35.00

Sunglasses

$10.00

Pint Glass

$6.00

Beanie

$25.00

Beer Mug

$10.00

Grower Glass

$10.00

Growler Stainless

$45.00

Growler 100oz

$55.00