Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken
Burgers

MR. BROAST LOMBARD

1,472 Reviews

$

2202 OGDEN AVE

81-

Aurora, IL 60504

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Zinger Burger
Fries (Large)
Legs & Thigh (20 pcs)

Appetizers

Biscuits

Biscuits

$1.25+
Cheese Fries ( Large)

Cheese Fries ( Large)

$8.49
Cheese Fries (Small)

Cheese Fries (Small)

$4.99
Cheese Sticks

Cheese Sticks

$6.49
Coleslaw (Large)

Coleslaw (Large)

$6.49

Coleslaw (Small)

$3.49
Corn (Large)

Corn (Large)

$5.99

Corn (Small)

$3.49
Fries (Large)

Fries (Large)

$5.99

Fries (Small)

$2.99
Jalapeño Poppers

Jalapeño Poppers

$6.49

Mac n Cheese

$6.99
Mushrooms

Mushrooms

$6.49
Nachos

Nachos

$6.99

Nachos Supreme (Chicken )

$12.99

Nachos Supreme (Ground Beef)

$12.99

Nachos Supreme (Gyro)

$12.99

Okra

$6.49
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$6.49

Pizza Puff

$2.99Out of stock
Quesadilla (Cheese)

Quesadilla (Cheese)

$7.99
Quesadilla (Chicken)

Quesadilla (Chicken)

$9.99
Quesadilla (Steak)

Quesadilla (Steak)

$9.99

Beef Burgers & Sandwiches

Mr. Burger

Mr. Burger

$9.99

Two juicy beef patties enveloped in a 3D bun with Zinger sauce dressed with pickles, mayo, ketchup, lettuce and two slices of cheese.

Double Cheese Burger

Double Cheese Burger

$9.99

Two juicy beef patties dressed with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, ketchup, mayo and two slices of cheese all in a gourmet bun.

Gyros Cheese Burger

Gyros Cheese Burger

$9.99

A juicy beef patty dressed with lattice, tomatoes, onions, mayo and heaps of gyro meat with a slice of melted cheese all in a gourmet bun.

Cheese Burger

Cheese Burger

$8.99

Our classic beef patty topped with lattice, tomatoes, onions, mayo and a slice of melted cheese all in a gourmet bun.

Mr. Beef

Mr. Beef

$10.99

Seasoned Shredded beef cooked with giardiniera peppers drizzled with our famous spicy Zinger sauce in a fresh French roll.

Bun Kabab

Bun Kabab

$7.99

A soft shami kabab patty drizzled with green chutney and covered with an egg, all served in a gourmet bun.

Southwest Burger

Southwest Burger

$9.99

A juicy beef patty drizzled with southwest chipotle sauce with a slice of pepperjack cheese all in a gourmet bun.

Volcano Burger

Volcano Burger

$9.99

A fresh ground beef patty drizzled with Peri Peri sauce, a slice of our signature ghost pepper cheese, jalapenos peppers and jalapeno poppers all in a gourmet bun.

Philly Steak Sandwich

Philly Steak Sandwich

$9.99

Chopped spicy beef pieces in a medley of green peppers, onions, drizzled with melted mozzarella cheese with a spread of mayo and garlic spread all on a French roll or panini style

Gyro Sandwich

Gyro Sandwich

$8.99

Seasoned gyro meat tossed with lettuce, tomatoes and onions slathered with tzatziki sauce all wrapped in a pita.

Buffalo Wings (Wingettes)

Buffalo Wing Each

$1.35+
Buffalo Wings (10Pcs)

Buffalo Wings (10Pcs)

$13.49
Buffalo Wings (20Pcs)

Buffalo Wings (20Pcs)

$26.99
Buffalo Wings (50Pcs)

Buffalo Wings (50Pcs)

$67.99

Chicken Bucket

Mix (6 pcs)

Mix (6 pcs)

$14.99

Broasted chicken bucket comes with 2 Legs, 2 Thigh, 1 Breast and 1 Wing chicken pieces Also served with Hot and Garlic sauce on side

Legs & Thigh (8 pcs)

Legs & Thigh (8 pcs)

$14.99

Broasted chicken bucket comes with 4 Legs and 4 Thigh chicken pieces Also served with Hot and Garlic sauce on side

Mix (8 pcs)

Mix (8 pcs)

$18.99

Broasted chicken bucket comes with 2 Legs, 2 Thigh, 2 Breasts and 2 Wings chicken pieces Also served with Hot and Garlic sauce on side

Legs & Thigh (12 pcs)

$21.99

Broasted chicken bucket comes with 6 Legs and 6 Thigh chicken pieces Also served with Hot and Garlic sauce on side

Mix (12 pcs)

$24.99

Broasted chicken bucket comes with 3 Legs, 3 Thigh, 3 Breasts and 3 Wings chicken pieces Also served with Hot and Garlic sauce on side

Legs & Thigh (16 pcs)

$28.99

Broasted chicken bucket comes with 8 Legs and 8 Thigh chicken pieces Also served with Hot and Garlic sauce on side

Mix (16 pcs)

$32.99

Broasted chicken bucket comes with 4 Legs, 4 Thigh, 4 Breasts and 4 Wings chicken pieces Also served with Hot and Garlic sauce on side

Legs & Thigh (20 pcs)

$32.99

Broasted chicken bucket comes with 10 Legs and 10 Thigh chicken pieces Also served with Hot and Garlic sauce on side

Mix (20 pcs)

$37.99

Broasted chicken bucket comes with 5 Legs, 5 Thigh, 5 Breasts and 5 Wings chicken pieces Also served with Hot and Garlic sauce on side

Breast (1 pc)

$3.99

Leg (1 pc)

$2.29

Thigh (1 pc)

$2.29

Wing (1 pc)

$1.79+

Chicken Burgers & Sandwiches

Zinger Burger

Zinger Burger

$9.99

Our famous burger made with crispy on the outside juicy on the inside chicken breast topped with seasoned cabbage & drizzled with spicy Zinger sauce all served in a soft sesame seed bun.

Peri Peri Burger

Peri Peri Burger

$9.99

Flame grilled chicken breast smothered in our famous Peri Peri sauce topped with crispy lettuce, tomatoes, ketchup, mayo & onions all served in a soft gourmet bun.

Grilled Chicken Burger

Grilled Chicken Burger

$9.99

Juicy chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, ketchup & mayo all served in a soft gourmet bun.

Philly Chicken Sandwich

Philly Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Juicy grilled chicken in a medley of peppers & onions drizzled with melted mozzarella cheese & all toasted to perfection on a French roll or panini bread.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

A juicy chicken breast slathered in buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, ketchup, mayo, all served in a soft gourmet bun

Club Sandwich

Club Sandwich

$12.99

Juicy grilled chicken breast, tomatoes & lettuce all slathered with mayo, with melted cheese layered on three slices of Texas toast.

Bihari Sandwich

Bihari Sandwich

$9.99

Juicy chicken breast slathered in Bihari sauce with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mint chutney & mayo.

Tandoori Sandwich

Tandoori Sandwich

$9.99

Juicy chicken breast slathered in Tandoori sauce with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mint chutney & mayo.

Nashville Sandwich

Nashville Sandwich

$9.99

Made with grilled chicken breast, marinated in hot Nashville sauce & topped with pickles served on a gourmet bun.

Dessert

MMM Kulfi

$2.50

Sm Falooda

$4.00Out of stock

Falooda (Large)

$6.00

Family Meal

8 Piece Meal With 4 Biscuits

8 Piece Meal With 4 Biscuits

$24.99

1 Large Side with 4 Biscuits Choice OF Side Order: Fries, Mushrooms, Onion Rings, Okra, Cheese Sticks, Corn Coleslaw, Mac & Cheese, Jalapeno Poppers Or Nachos

12 Piece Meal With 6 Biscuits

12 Piece Meal With 6 Biscuits

$35.99

2 Large Side with 6 Biscuits Choice OF Side Order: Fries, Mushrooms, Onion Rings, Okra, Cheese Sticks, Corn Coleslaw, Mac & Cheese, Jalapeno Poppers Or Nachos

16 Piece Meal With 6 Biscuits

16 Piece Meal With 6 Biscuits

$45.99

2 Large Side with 6 Biscuits Choice OF Side Order: Fries, Mushrooms, Onion Rings, Okra, Cheese Sticks, Corn Coleslaw, Mac & Cheese, Jalapeno Poppers Or Nachos

20 Piece Meal With 8 Biscuits

20 Piece Meal With 8 Biscuits

$55.99

3 Large Side with 8 Biscuits Choice OF Side Order: Fries, Mushrooms, Onion Rings, Okra, Cheese Sticks, Corn Coleslaw, Mac & Cheese, Jalapeno Poppers Or Nachos

Party Pack with 10 Tenders, 12 Biscuits

$115.99

20 Pcs Chicken, 10 Chicken Tenders, 12 Biscuits and 4 Large Side

Kids Meal

Chicken Nuggets (4pc) Meal

Chicken Nuggets (4pc) Meal

$5.99

Meals Include Fries And Juice

Chicken Nuggets (6pc) Meal

Chicken Nuggets (6pc) Meal

$7.99

Meals Include Fries And Juice

Chicken Tenders (4pc) Meal

Chicken Tenders (4pc) Meal

$9.99

Meals Include Fries And Juice

Chicken Tenders (2pc) Meal

Chicken Tenders (2pc) Meal

$6.99

Meals Include Fries And Juice

Pizza Puff (Meal)

$5.99Out of stock

Meat by the Pound

1lb Gyros

$26.99

1lb Philly Chicken

$22.99

1lb Philly Steak

$26.99

Peri Peri Chicken

Peri Peri Half Chicken

Peri Peri Half Chicken

$12.99Out of stock
Peri Peri Full Chicken

Peri Peri Full Chicken

$18.99Out of stock
Peri Peri Chicken Half (Meal)

Peri Peri Chicken Half (Meal)

$18.99Out of stock
Peri Peri Chicken Full (Meal)

Peri Peri Chicken Full (Meal)

$23.99Out of stock

Rice Bowl

Philly Steak Bowl

$12.99

Chopped spicy beef steak pieces in a medley of green peppers & onions with a side of seasoned rice & salad.

Gyros Bowl

$12.99

Seasoned Gyro meat tossed with onions with a side of seasoned rice & salad

Peri Peri Chicken Bowl

$12.99

Flame grilled chicken chopped in small pieces & cooked with onions, smothered in our famous Peri Peri sauce, all served on a bed of seasoned rice.

Bihari Chicken Bowl

$12.99

Flame grilled chicken chopped in small pieces & cooked with onions, smothered in our famous Bihari sauce, all served on a bed of seasoned rice.

Philly Chicken Bowl

$12.99

Chopped Chicken pieces in a medley of green peppers & onions with a side of seasoned rice & salad

Mr. Beef Bowl

$12.99

Shredded beef cooked with giardiniera peppers tossed with onions with a side of seasoned rice & salad.

Tandoori Chicken Bowl

$12.99

Flame grilled chicken chopped in small pieces & cooked with onions, smothered in our famous tandoori sauce, all served on a bed of seasoned rice.

Combination Bowl

$17.99

Pick any two types of meat with a side of seasoned rice and salad.

Fish Bowl

$13.99

Veggie Rice Bowl

$11.99

Grilled Chicken Bowl

$12.99

Flame grilled chicken chopped in small pieces & cooked with onions, smothered in our famous tandoori sauce, all served on a bed of seasoned rice.

Salads

Peri Peri Salad

$10.99

Steak Salad

$10.99

Gyros Salad

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.99

Seafood

Grilled Fish (2pc)

$10.99
Fried Fish (2pc)

Fried Fish (2pc)

$10.99
Grilled Fish (3pc)

Grilled Fish (3pc)

$15.99

Fried Fish (3pc)

$15.99

Grilled Fish (6pc)

$28.99

Fried Fish (6pc)

$28.99

Shrimp (6pc)

$15.99

Shrimp (12pc)

$24.99

Fish Sandwich

$9.99

Tenders

Tenders (4pc)

Tenders (4pc)

$8.49
Tenders (6pc)

Tenders (6pc)

$10.99

Tenders (10Pcs)

$20.99

Value Meals

2 Pcs Chicken

$7.99

3 Pcs Chicken

$8.99

4 Pcs Chicken

$9.99
4 Pcs Wings Meal

4 Pcs Wings Meal

$7.99
6 Pcs Wings Meal

6 Pcs Wings Meal

$9.99

Wings (Whole)

Wings (10Pcs)

$15.99

Wings (20 Pcs)

$31.99

Wings (50Pcs)

$70.99

Wraps

Periperi Chicken Wrap

Periperi Chicken Wrap

$9.99

A juicy Flame-Grilled chicken breast, smothered in our famous peri-peri sauce, tossed with lettuce, tomatoes, melted mozzarella cheese and onions

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.99

A juicy chicken breast, smothered in a Buffalo sauce, tossed with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo and melted mozzarella cheese.

Steak Wrap

Steak Wrap

$9.99

Seasoned beef steak pieces, tossed with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, slathered with mayo and melted mozzarella cheese

Twister Wrap

Twister Wrap

$9.99

Our Crispy fried chicken tossed with seasoned cabbage and melted mozzarella cheese drizzled with our famous Zinger sauce

Mr Beef Wrap

Mr Beef Wrap

$9.99

Seasoned shredded beef cooked with giardiniera peppers, tossed with lettuce, tomatoes, slathered with Zinger sauce with melted mozzarella cheese

Tandoori Wrap

Tandoori Wrap

$9.99

A juicy chicken breast, slathered in Tandoori sauce, tossed with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo and mint chutney with melted mozzarella cheese

Gyros Wrap

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Bihari Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Curries [Indian-Pakistani Menu]

Beef Nihari

$11.99

Karahi Chicken

$10.99

Butter Chicken

$10.99

Frontier Chicken

$9.99Out of stock

Biryani/Rice [Indian-Pakistani Menu]

Chicken Biryani

$10.99

Goat Biryani

$9.99Out of stock

Frontier Chicken Rice

$9.99Out of stock

Plain Rice

$3.00

Flavoured Rice

$4.00

Samosa [Indian-Pakistani Menu]

Beef Samosa

$1.50

Veggie Samosa

$1.50

Chicken Samosa

$1.50

BBQ/Grill [Indian-Pakistani Menu]

Chicken Boti

$12.99

Beef Seekh Kabab

$12.99

Half Tandoori

$11.99

Full Tandoori

$23.99

Chicken Paratha Roll

$8.99

Naan/Paratha [Indian-Pakistani Menu]

Tandoori Naan

$1.50

Garlic Naan

$1.50

Paratha

$2.00

Pita Bread

$1.00

Paratha Rolls [Indian-Pakistani Menu]

Chicken Boti Paratha Roll

$9.99

Beef Kabab Paratha Roll

$9.99

Drinks

Soda

$1.25

Mango Lassi

$3.99

Bottled Water

$1.25

Juice Box

$0.75

SAUCE CUPS

BBQ SAUCE

$0.50

BUFFALO SAUCE

$0.50

BUTTER CUP

$1.00

CHEESE CUPS

$1.50

CHILI SAUCE

$0.50

GARLIC SAUCE

$0.50

HONEY BBQ

$0.50

HONEY CUP

$1.50

HOT

$0.50

MANGO HABANERO

$0.50

RANCH

$0.50

SPICY BBQ

$0.50

ZINGER SAUCE

$0.50

GYRO SAUCE

$0.50

Special

Legs & Thighs (6 pc)

$10.99

Gyro Sandwich Special

$8.99

Buffalo Wing Each

$1.35+

Breakfast (Copy)

Aloo Cholay (Large)

$5.99

Aloo Cholay (Small)

$3.99

Chai Paratha

$3.99

Extra Puri

$1.00

Halwa (Large)

$3.99

Halwa Puri With Tarkari

$5.99

Halwa (Small)

$1.49

Omelette w/Paratha

$5.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markKid-Friendly
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Monday1:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2202 OGDEN AVE, 81-, Aurora, IL 60504

Directions

Gallery
Mr. Broast image
Mr. Broast image
Mr. Broast image

Similar restaurants in your area

Gillerson's Grubbery
orange star4.4 • 1,297
1200 Ogden Avenue Montgomery, IL 60538
View restaurantnext
Taps N Tenders
orange starNo Reviews
3320 S Route 59 Naperville, IL 60564
View restaurantnext
Oberweis Dairy - Naperville South - Oberweis/That Burger Joint
orange starNo Reviews
2879 95th Street Naperville, IL 60564
View restaurantnext
MBurger - MBurger - Aurora
orange starNo Reviews
1650 Premium Outlets Blvd Aurora, IL 60502
View restaurantnext
Up North Ale House
orange star4.1 • 533
1595 North Aurora Road Naperville, IL 60563
View restaurantnext
Backroads Pub and Grill - Plainfield, IL
orange star4.7 • 864
13717 S RT 30 STE 101 Plainfield, IL 60544
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Aurora

El Burrito Loco - Aurora
orange star4.5 • 6,457
880 N Farnsworth Ave Aurora, IL 60505
View restaurantnext
Pub 56
orange star4.3 • 1,357
1555 Butterfield Rd Aurora, IL 60502
View restaurantnext
Endiro Coffee
orange star4.6 • 1,216
29 West New York Street Aurora, IL 60506
View restaurantnext
The Town Bar & Grill
orange star4.1 • 750
2681 E. New York Street Aurora, IL 60502
View restaurantnext
Tavern On Broadway - Aurora
orange star4.9 • 46
24 NORTH BROADWAY Aurora, IL 60505
View restaurantnext
Pizza Now
orange star4.2 • 23
1276 D North Lake Street Aurora, IL 60506
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Aurora
Oswego
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Naperville
review star
Avg 4.2 (61 restaurants)
Batavia
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Geneva
review star
Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)
Plainfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)
West Chicago
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Lisle
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Yorkville
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Bolingbrook
review star
Avg 4 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston