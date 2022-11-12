MR. BROAST LOMBARD
1,472 Reviews
$
2202 OGDEN AVE
81-
Aurora, IL 60504
Popular Items
Appetizers
Biscuits
Cheese Fries ( Large)
Cheese Fries (Small)
Cheese Sticks
Coleslaw (Large)
Coleslaw (Small)
Corn (Large)
Corn (Small)
Fries (Large)
Fries (Small)
Jalapeño Poppers
Mac n Cheese
Mushrooms
Nachos
Nachos Supreme (Chicken )
Nachos Supreme (Ground Beef)
Nachos Supreme (Gyro)
Okra
Onion Rings
Pizza Puff
Quesadilla (Cheese)
Quesadilla (Chicken)
Quesadilla (Steak)
Beef Burgers & Sandwiches
Mr. Burger
Two juicy beef patties enveloped in a 3D bun with Zinger sauce dressed with pickles, mayo, ketchup, lettuce and two slices of cheese.
Double Cheese Burger
Two juicy beef patties dressed with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, ketchup, mayo and two slices of cheese all in a gourmet bun.
Gyros Cheese Burger
A juicy beef patty dressed with lattice, tomatoes, onions, mayo and heaps of gyro meat with a slice of melted cheese all in a gourmet bun.
Cheese Burger
Our classic beef patty topped with lattice, tomatoes, onions, mayo and a slice of melted cheese all in a gourmet bun.
Mr. Beef
Seasoned Shredded beef cooked with giardiniera peppers drizzled with our famous spicy Zinger sauce in a fresh French roll.
Bun Kabab
A soft shami kabab patty drizzled with green chutney and covered with an egg, all served in a gourmet bun.
Southwest Burger
A juicy beef patty drizzled with southwest chipotle sauce with a slice of pepperjack cheese all in a gourmet bun.
Volcano Burger
A fresh ground beef patty drizzled with Peri Peri sauce, a slice of our signature ghost pepper cheese, jalapenos peppers and jalapeno poppers all in a gourmet bun.
Philly Steak Sandwich
Chopped spicy beef pieces in a medley of green peppers, onions, drizzled with melted mozzarella cheese with a spread of mayo and garlic spread all on a French roll or panini style
Gyro Sandwich
Seasoned gyro meat tossed with lettuce, tomatoes and onions slathered with tzatziki sauce all wrapped in a pita.
Buffalo Wings (Wingettes)
Chicken Bucket
Mix (6 pcs)
Broasted chicken bucket comes with 2 Legs, 2 Thigh, 1 Breast and 1 Wing chicken pieces Also served with Hot and Garlic sauce on side
Legs & Thigh (8 pcs)
Broasted chicken bucket comes with 4 Legs and 4 Thigh chicken pieces Also served with Hot and Garlic sauce on side
Mix (8 pcs)
Broasted chicken bucket comes with 2 Legs, 2 Thigh, 2 Breasts and 2 Wings chicken pieces Also served with Hot and Garlic sauce on side
Legs & Thigh (12 pcs)
Broasted chicken bucket comes with 6 Legs and 6 Thigh chicken pieces Also served with Hot and Garlic sauce on side
Mix (12 pcs)
Broasted chicken bucket comes with 3 Legs, 3 Thigh, 3 Breasts and 3 Wings chicken pieces Also served with Hot and Garlic sauce on side
Legs & Thigh (16 pcs)
Broasted chicken bucket comes with 8 Legs and 8 Thigh chicken pieces Also served with Hot and Garlic sauce on side
Mix (16 pcs)
Broasted chicken bucket comes with 4 Legs, 4 Thigh, 4 Breasts and 4 Wings chicken pieces Also served with Hot and Garlic sauce on side
Legs & Thigh (20 pcs)
Broasted chicken bucket comes with 10 Legs and 10 Thigh chicken pieces Also served with Hot and Garlic sauce on side
Mix (20 pcs)
Broasted chicken bucket comes with 5 Legs, 5 Thigh, 5 Breasts and 5 Wings chicken pieces Also served with Hot and Garlic sauce on side
Breast (1 pc)
Leg (1 pc)
Thigh (1 pc)
Wing (1 pc)
Chicken Burgers & Sandwiches
Zinger Burger
Our famous burger made with crispy on the outside juicy on the inside chicken breast topped with seasoned cabbage & drizzled with spicy Zinger sauce all served in a soft sesame seed bun.
Peri Peri Burger
Flame grilled chicken breast smothered in our famous Peri Peri sauce topped with crispy lettuce, tomatoes, ketchup, mayo & onions all served in a soft gourmet bun.
Grilled Chicken Burger
Juicy chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, ketchup & mayo all served in a soft gourmet bun.
Philly Chicken Sandwich
Juicy grilled chicken in a medley of peppers & onions drizzled with melted mozzarella cheese & all toasted to perfection on a French roll or panini bread.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
A juicy chicken breast slathered in buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, ketchup, mayo, all served in a soft gourmet bun
Club Sandwich
Juicy grilled chicken breast, tomatoes & lettuce all slathered with mayo, with melted cheese layered on three slices of Texas toast.
Bihari Sandwich
Juicy chicken breast slathered in Bihari sauce with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mint chutney & mayo.
Tandoori Sandwich
Juicy chicken breast slathered in Tandoori sauce with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mint chutney & mayo.
Nashville Sandwich
Made with grilled chicken breast, marinated in hot Nashville sauce & topped with pickles served on a gourmet bun.
Family Meal
8 Piece Meal With 4 Biscuits
1 Large Side with 4 Biscuits Choice OF Side Order: Fries, Mushrooms, Onion Rings, Okra, Cheese Sticks, Corn Coleslaw, Mac & Cheese, Jalapeno Poppers Or Nachos
12 Piece Meal With 6 Biscuits
2 Large Side with 6 Biscuits Choice OF Side Order: Fries, Mushrooms, Onion Rings, Okra, Cheese Sticks, Corn Coleslaw, Mac & Cheese, Jalapeno Poppers Or Nachos
16 Piece Meal With 6 Biscuits
2 Large Side with 6 Biscuits Choice OF Side Order: Fries, Mushrooms, Onion Rings, Okra, Cheese Sticks, Corn Coleslaw, Mac & Cheese, Jalapeno Poppers Or Nachos
20 Piece Meal With 8 Biscuits
3 Large Side with 8 Biscuits Choice OF Side Order: Fries, Mushrooms, Onion Rings, Okra, Cheese Sticks, Corn Coleslaw, Mac & Cheese, Jalapeno Poppers Or Nachos
Party Pack with 10 Tenders, 12 Biscuits
20 Pcs Chicken, 10 Chicken Tenders, 12 Biscuits and 4 Large Side
Kids Meal
Meat by the Pound
Peri Peri Chicken
Rice Bowl
Philly Steak Bowl
Chopped spicy beef steak pieces in a medley of green peppers & onions with a side of seasoned rice & salad.
Gyros Bowl
Seasoned Gyro meat tossed with onions with a side of seasoned rice & salad
Peri Peri Chicken Bowl
Flame grilled chicken chopped in small pieces & cooked with onions, smothered in our famous Peri Peri sauce, all served on a bed of seasoned rice.
Bihari Chicken Bowl
Flame grilled chicken chopped in small pieces & cooked with onions, smothered in our famous Bihari sauce, all served on a bed of seasoned rice.
Philly Chicken Bowl
Chopped Chicken pieces in a medley of green peppers & onions with a side of seasoned rice & salad
Mr. Beef Bowl
Shredded beef cooked with giardiniera peppers tossed with onions with a side of seasoned rice & salad.
Tandoori Chicken Bowl
Flame grilled chicken chopped in small pieces & cooked with onions, smothered in our famous tandoori sauce, all served on a bed of seasoned rice.
Combination Bowl
Pick any two types of meat with a side of seasoned rice and salad.
Fish Bowl
Veggie Rice Bowl
Grilled Chicken Bowl
Flame grilled chicken chopped in small pieces & cooked with onions, smothered in our famous tandoori sauce, all served on a bed of seasoned rice.
Seafood
Value Meals
Wraps
Periperi Chicken Wrap
A juicy Flame-Grilled chicken breast, smothered in our famous peri-peri sauce, tossed with lettuce, tomatoes, melted mozzarella cheese and onions
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
A juicy chicken breast, smothered in a Buffalo sauce, tossed with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo and melted mozzarella cheese.
Steak Wrap
Seasoned beef steak pieces, tossed with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, slathered with mayo and melted mozzarella cheese
Twister Wrap
Our Crispy fried chicken tossed with seasoned cabbage and melted mozzarella cheese drizzled with our famous Zinger sauce
Mr Beef Wrap
Seasoned shredded beef cooked with giardiniera peppers, tossed with lettuce, tomatoes, slathered with Zinger sauce with melted mozzarella cheese
Tandoori Wrap
A juicy chicken breast, slathered in Tandoori sauce, tossed with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo and mint chutney with melted mozzarella cheese
Gyros Wrap
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Bihari Chicken Wrap
Curries [Indian-Pakistani Menu]
Biryani/Rice [Indian-Pakistani Menu]
Samosa [Indian-Pakistani Menu]
BBQ/Grill [Indian-Pakistani Menu]
Naan/Paratha [Indian-Pakistani Menu]
Paratha Rolls [Indian-Pakistani Menu]
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|1:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
2202 OGDEN AVE, 81-, Aurora, IL 60504