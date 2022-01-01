Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Chicken

Mr. Broast - Lombard

1 Review

$$

820 E Roosevelt Rd

Lombard, IL 60148

Order Again

Popular Items

#3 ZINGER BURGER
Zinger Burger
Legs & Thigh (6 pcs)

POPULAR ITEMS (C)

#1 CHEESE BURGER

#1 CHEESE BURGER

$7.99
#2 DOUBLE CHEESE BURGER

#2 DOUBLE CHEESE BURGER

$9.99
#3 ZINGER BURGER

#3 ZINGER BURGER

$9.99
#4 THE NASHVILLE

#4 THE NASHVILLE

$9.99

#5 Peri Peri Sandwich

$9.99

#6 Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.99
#7 GYROS PITA

#7 GYROS PITA

$8.99
#8 GYRO CHEESE BURGER

#8 GYRO CHEESE BURGER

$9.99
#9 PHILLY STEAK

#9 PHILLY STEAK

$9.99
#9 PHILLY CHICKEN

#9 PHILLY CHICKEN

$9.99
#10 VOLCANO BURGER

#10 VOLCANO BURGER

$9.99
#11 Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

#11 Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$9.99
#12 FISH SANDWICH

#12 FISH SANDWICH

$9.99
#13 WRAPS

#13 WRAPS

$9.99
RICE BOWL

RICE BOWL

$11.99
2PC FRIED FISH

2PC FRIED FISH

$10.99
4PC WINGS MEAL

4PC WINGS MEAL

$7.99
3 PC CHICKEN TENDERS MEAL

3 PC CHICKEN TENDERS MEAL

$8.99
4 PC NUGGETS MEAL

4 PC NUGGETS MEAL

$5.99
2PC CHICKEN MEAL

2PC CHICKEN MEAL

$7.99

Zinger Slider

$5.99

Nashville Slider

$5.99

Cheese Burger Slider

$5.99

Mr.Beef Slider

$5.99

HONEYHOT

4PC HONEY HOT CHICKEN (LEG N THIGH)

$9.99

6PC HONEY HOT CHICKEN (LEG N THIGH)

$14.99

8PC HONEY HOT CHICKEN (LEG N THIGH)

$19.99

5PC HONEY HOT TENDERS

$12.99

10PC HONEY HOT TENDERS

$24.99

5PC HONEYHOT WINGS(ALITAS)

$6.99

10PC HONEYHOT WINGS(ALITAS)

$13.99

Appetizers

Bicuits

Bicuits

$1.29+
Cheese Fries ( Large)

Cheese Fries ( Large)

$8.29
Cheese Fries (Small)

Cheese Fries (Small)

$4.99
Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.99
Cheese Sticks

Cheese Sticks

$6.49

Chicken Nachos Supreme

$12.99
Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.49
Coleslaw (Large)

Coleslaw (Large)

$5.99
Coleslaw (Small)

Coleslaw (Small)

$3.49
Corn (Large)

Corn (Large)

$5.99
Corn (Small)

Corn (Small)

$3.49
Fries (Large)

Fries (Large)

$5.99
Fries (Small)

Fries (Small)

$3.29
Ground Beef Nachos Supreme

Ground Beef Nachos Supreme

$12.99
Gyro Nachos Supreme

Gyro Nachos Supreme

$12.99
Jalapeno Poppers

Jalapeno Poppers

$6.49
Mushrooms

Mushrooms

$6.49
Nachos

Nachos

$6.99
Okra

Okra

$6.49
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$6.49
Steak Quesadilla

Steak Quesadilla

$8.99

Rice

$4.49

Pizza Puff Meal

$8.99

Mac N Cheese

$6.99

Beef Burgers & Sandwiches

Mr Burger

Mr Burger

$9.99
Dbl Cheese Burger

Dbl Cheese Burger

$9.99
Gyros Cheese Burger

Gyros Cheese Burger

$9.99
Cheese Burger

Cheese Burger

$7.99
Mr Beef Sandwich

Mr Beef Sandwich

$10.99
Bun Kabab

Bun Kabab

$7.99
Southwest Burger

Southwest Burger

$9.99
Volcano Burger

Volcano Burger

$9.99
Philly Steak Sandwich

Philly Steak Sandwich

$9.99
Gyros Sandwich

Gyros Sandwich

$8.99

BUFFALO WINGS

Buffalo Wings (5PC) BONE IN

$6.99
Buffalo Wings (10Pcs) BONE IN

Buffalo Wings (10Pcs) BONE IN

$13.99

BONELESS WINGS ( 5pc)

$7.99

BONELESS WINGS (10pc)

$14.99

Chicken Bucket

Legs & Thigh (6 pcs)

Legs & Thigh (6 pcs)

$10.99
Mix (6 pcs)

Mix (6 pcs)

$14.99

Legs & Thigh (8 pcs)

$14.99
Mix (8 pcs)

Mix (8 pcs)

$18.99

Legs & Thigh (12 pcs)

$20.99

Mix (12 pcs)

$24.99

Legs & Thigh (16 pcs)

$28.99

Mix (16 pcs)

$32.99

Legs & Thigh (20 pcs)

$32.99

Mix (20 pcs)

$37.99

4PC HONEY HOT CHICKEN

$9.99

6PC HONEY HOT CHICKEN

$14.99

8PC HONEY HOT CHICKEN

$19.99

Breast

$4.49

Leg

$2.49

Thigh

$2.49

8oz Sauce

$6.99

Chicken Sandwiches

Zinger Burger

Zinger Burger

$9.99
Peri Peri Burger

Peri Peri Burger

$9.99
Grilled Chicken Burger

Grilled Chicken Burger

$9.99
Philly Chicken Sandwich

Philly Chicken Sandwich

$9.99
#11 Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

#11 Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$9.99
Club Sandwich

Club Sandwich

$12.99
Tandoori Sandwich

Tandoori Sandwich

$9.99
THE NASHVILLE

THE NASHVILLE

$9.99
BIHARI CHICKEN SANDWICH

BIHARI CHICKEN SANDWICH

$9.99

Family Meal

8 Piece Meal With 4 Biscuits

$24.99

12 Piece Meal With 6 Biscuits

$35.99

16 Piece Meal With 6 Biscuits

$45.99

20 Piece Meal With 8 Biscuits

$55.99

Party Pack with 10 Tenders, 12 Biscuits

$119.99Out of stock

Kids Meal

Chicken Tenders (3pc)

Chicken Tenders (3pc)

$8.99
Chicken Tenders (5pc)

Chicken Tenders (5pc)

$10.99
Chicken Nuggets (4pc)

Chicken Nuggets (4pc)

$5.99
Chicken Nuggets (6pc)

Chicken Nuggets (6pc)

$6.99

Meat by the Pound

1lb Gyros

$26.99

1lb Philly Chicken

$22.99

1lb Philly Steak

$26.99

Rice Bowl

Philly Steak Bowl

Philly Steak Bowl

$11.99
Gyros Bowl

Gyros Bowl

$11.99
Peri Peri Chicken Bowl

Peri Peri Chicken Bowl

$11.99
Bihari Bowl

Bihari Bowl

$11.99
Philly Chicken Bowl

Philly Chicken Bowl

$11.99
Mr. Beef Bowl

Mr. Beef Bowl

$11.99
Tandoori Chicken Bowl

Tandoori Chicken Bowl

$11.99
Combination Bowl

Combination Bowl

$17.99

Fish Rice Bowl

$15.99

Grill Chicken Rice Bowl

$11.99

Salads

Periperi Salad

Periperi Salad

$10.99

Steak Salad

$10.99

Gyros Salad

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.99

Seafood

Grilled Fish (2pc)

Grilled Fish (2pc)

$10.99
Fried Fish (2pc)

Fried Fish (2pc)

$10.99

Grilled Fish (3pc)

$15.99

Fried Fish (3pc)

$15.99

Grilled Fish (6pc)

$28.99

Fried Fish (6pc)

$28.99
Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$9.99

Tenders

Tenders (10Pcs)

$21.99

SPICY TENDERS (10Pcs)

$24.99

3 SPICY TENDERS W FRIES&DRINK

$9.99

5 SPICY TENDERS W FRIES&DRINK

$13.99

SPICY TENDER EACH

$2.99

Value Meals

2 Pcs Chicken

$7.99

3 Pcs Chicken

$8.99

4 Pcs Chicken

$9.99

4 Pcs Wings Meal

$7.99

6 Pcs Wings Meal

$9.99

Wings

Wings (10Pcs)

$18.99

Wraps

Periperi Chicken Wrap

Periperi Chicken Wrap

$9.99
Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.99
Steak Wrap

Steak Wrap

$9.99
Twister Wrap

Twister Wrap

$9.99
Tandoori Wrap

Tandoori Wrap

$9.99

Gyros Wrap

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$9.99

MR. BEEF WRAP

$10.99

NASHVILLE WRAP

$9.99

Bihari Chicken Wrap

$9.99

MENU

THE NASHVILLE

$9.99

SAUCE CUPS

GARLIC SAUCE

$0.50

ZINGER SAUCE

$0.50

BBQ SAUCE

$0.50

RANCH

$0.50

SPICY BBQ

$0.50

HOT

$0.50

MANGO HABANERO

$0.50

BUFFALO SAUCE

$0.50

CHILI SAUCE

$0.50

CHEESE CUPS

$1.00

Tzatziki (Gyro) Sauce

$0.50

8OZ GARLIC

$6.99

8OZ ZINGER SAUCE

$6.99

8OZ BBQ

$6.99

8OZ RANCH

$6.99

8OZ Tzatziki (Gyro Sauce)

$6.99

Bubble Smoothies

TARO COCONUT

TARO COCONUT

$5.25
Mango

Mango

$5.25
Mocha

Mocha

$5.25

Horchata Strawberry

$5.25

Honey Dew

$5.25

COMBO

$5.25

Lychee

$5.25

MOCHA NUT

$5.25
COOKIE N CREAM

COOKIE N CREAM

$5.25

Strawberry Banana

$5.25

Banan Rama (banana + coocnut)

$5.25
Pina Colada

Pina Colada

$5.25

STRAWBERRY

$5.25

Bounty (Almont+Coconut)

$5.25

Mango Passion Fruit

$5.25

Mango Lychee

$5.25

Taro

$5.25
Vanilla

Vanilla

$5.25

Coconut

$5.25

Chocolate Banana

$5.25
Java Chip

Java Chip

$5.25

MOCHA TOFFEE

$5.25

MILK TEA

Tiger Milk Tea

Tiger Milk Tea

$5.25

Macha Tea

$5.25

ALMOND MILK TEA

$5.25

COCONUT MILK TEA

$5.25
PEACH MILK TEA

PEACH MILK TEA

$5.25

STRAWBERRY MILK TEA

$5.25
TARO MILK TEA

TARO MILK TEA

$5.25

MILK TEA

$5.25

Honeydew Milk Tea

$5.25
MANGO MILK TEA

MANGO MILK TEA

$5.25

BLACK TEA

BLACK TEA

BLACK TEA

$4.75

Drinks

Soda

Soda

$1.25
Mango Lassi

Mango Lassi

$4.99
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.25

Veggie

Veggie Burger

$7.99

Veggie Rice Bowl

$8.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

820 E Roosevelt Rd, Lombard, IL 60148

Directions

Gallery
Mr. Broast image
Mr. Broast image
Mr. Broast image
Mr. Broast image

Map
