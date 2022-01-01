Burgers
Chicken
Mr. Broast - Lombard
1 Review
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
820 E Roosevelt Rd, Lombard, IL 60148
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant - Oakbrook Terrace
4.5 • 2,447
1S 616 Midwest Road Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Lombard
Original Rainbow Cone - Lombard - 498 E Roosevelt Rd
4.3 • 423
498 E Roosevelt Rd Lombard, IL 60148
View restaurant