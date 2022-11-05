  • Home
  Richardson
  Mr Broast - Richardson - 1801 N Greenville Avenue Suite 100
Mr Broast - Richardson 1801 N Greenville Avenue Suite 100

No reviews yet

1801 North Greenville Avenue

Richardson, TX 75081

Call

Hours

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

1 - ZINGER
Party Wings (10pcs) Bone-In
French Fries (Large)

POPULAR ITEMS (C)

1 - ZINGER

1 - ZINGER

$10.99
2 - NASHVILLE

2 - NASHVILLE

$10.99

3 - GRILLED CHICKEN BURGER

$10.99

4 - VOLCANO BURGER

$10.99

5 - IMPOSSIBLE BURGER (Plant Based Meat)

$9.99
6 - CHEESE BURGER

6 - CHEESE BURGER

$8.99
7 - DOUBLE CHEESE BURGER

7 - DOUBLE CHEESE BURGER

$10.99

8 - FRIED FISH (2 Pcs)

$10.99

9 - FISH SANDWICH

$9.99

10 - Slider Meal - Fries & Drink

$9.99
11 - PHILLY SANDWICH

11 - PHILLY SANDWICH

$9.99

12 - WRAPS (Chicken/Steak/Gyro)

$9.99

TENDERS 3 Pcs (Fries & Drink)

$8.99

14 - NUGGETS 5 Pcs (Fries & Drink)

$6.99

15 - NACHO CHEESE

$7.99

16 - RICE BOWL (Drink)

$12.99
17 - CHICKEN VALUE MEAL 2 Pcs (Fries & Drink)

17 - CHICKEN VALUE MEAL 2 Pcs (Fries & Drink)

$8.99

18 - Bun Kabab

$7.99

19 - CLUB SANDWICH

$10.99

20 - Loaded Fries (Chicken/Steak)

$10.99

Slider (Zinger/Nashville)

$3.99

4 Sandwich,1 Large Side 1 Liter Pepsi

$32.99

2 Sandwich,8pcs(leg N Thigh),1 Large Side,1 Liter Soda

$34.99

8 Pcs (Leg & Thigh) Biscuits & Side

$19.99

Monday Special - (Zinger/Nashville )

$7.99

Tuesday Special - 4 Pcs (Leg N Thigh)

$7.99

Wednesday Special - 10 Party Wings (5 + 5)

$8.99

200 Pcs Fried Chicken With Fries

$400.00

Appetizers

Bicuits

Bicuits

$1.29+
Cheesy Fries

Cheesy Fries

$8.99
Cheese Sticks

Cheese Sticks

$6.99
Coleslaw (Large)

Coleslaw (Large)

$6.99
Coleslaw (Small)

Coleslaw (Small)

$3.49
French Fries (Large)

French Fries (Large)

$6.99
French Fries (Small)

French Fries (Small)

$3.99
Jalapeno Poppers

Jalapeno Poppers

$6.99
Mushrooms

Mushrooms

$6.49
Okra

Okra

$6.99
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$6.99

Loaded Fries

$9.99

Bun

$1.00

Nacho Cheese

$7.99

Slider

$3.99

Mac & Cheese

$3.99

Buffalo Wings

Party Wings (5pcs) Bone-In

$8.99
Party Wings (10pcs) Bone-In

Party Wings (10pcs) Bone-In

$14.99

5 Alitas Fries N Drink

$8.99

Wings 15 Pcs

$23.99

Chicken Bucket

Legs & Thigh (6 pcs)

Legs & Thigh (6 pcs)

$11.99
Mix (6 pcs)

Mix (6 pcs)

$15.99

Legs & Thigh (8 pcs)

$15.99
Mix (8 pcs)

Mix (8 pcs)

$19.99

Legs & Thigh (12 pcs)

$22.99

Mix (12 pcs)

$27.99

Legs & Thigh (16 pcs)

$29.99

Mix (16 pcs)

$35.99

Legs & Thigh (20 pcs)

$35.99

Mix (20 pcs)

$41.99

Breast

$4.49

Leg

$1.99

Thigh

$1.99

Legs N Thigh (10 Pcs)

$19.99

Chicken Sandwiches

Zinger Burger

Zinger Burger

$10.99
Philly Chicken Sandwich

Philly Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Nashville Burger

$10.99

Wrap (Chicken)

$8.99

Kids Meal

Tenders (3 Pcs)

Tenders (3 Pcs)

$8.99
Tenders (6pc)

Tenders (6pc)

$12.99

Chicken Nuggets (5 Pcs) - Fries & Drink

$6.99

Tenders

Tenders (10Pcs)

$16.99

Tender (1pc)

$1.99

Value Meals

2 Pcs Chicken (Fries & Drink)

$8.99

3 Pcs Chicken (Fries & Drink)

$9.99

4 Pcs Chicken (Fries & Drink)

$10.99

Bubble Tea Smoothies

Taro Coconut

$5.29

Mango

$5.29

Mocha

$5.29

Horchata Strawberry

$5.29

Honey Dew

$5.29

Lychee

$5.29

COOKIE N CREAM

$5.29

Strawberry Banana

$5.29

Banan Rama (banana + coocnut)

$5.29

Pina Colada

$5.29

STRAWBERRY

$5.29

Bounty (Almont+Coconut)

$5.29

Mango Passion Fruit

$5.29

Mango Lychee

$5.29

Taro

$5.29

Vanilla

$5.29

Java Chip

$5.29

Drinks

Soda

Soda

$1.49
Bottled Water Big

Bottled Water Big

$1.00

Water Bottle Small

$0.50

Mango Resberry

$5.25

Mango Passion

$5.25

Taro Coconut

$5.25

Pinacolada

$5.25

Strawberry Banana

$5.25

Mangonada

$5.25

Cookies & Cream

$5.25

Javachip

$5.25

Mocha

$5.25

Caramel

$5.25

Vanilla

$5.25

SAUCE CUPS

GARLIC SAUCE

$0.35

ZINGER SAUCE

$0.35

BBQ SAUCE

$0.35

RANCH

$0.35

SPICY BBQ

$0.35

HOT

$0.35

MANGO HABANERO

$0.35

BUFFALO SAUCE

$0.35

CHILI SAUCE

$0.35
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Home of the "Zinger Burger"

Location

1801 North Greenville Avenue, Richardson, TX 75081

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

