Mr Bumbles Cafe 263 New Scotland Avenue

No reviews yet

263 New Scotland Avenue

Albany, NY 12208

Smoothies

Build Your Own Smoothie

$8.00

Build your own smoothie.

Ambrosia Berry Smoothie

$8.00

Strawberry, Raspberry, Blueberry, milk or juice.

Big John Blend Smoothie

$8.00

Strawberry, Raspberry, Blueberry, Blackberry, milk or juice.

The Split Smoothie

$8.00

Strawberry, Banana, yogurt, milk or juice.

Nonis Nectar Smoothie

$8.00

Strawberry, Banana, yogurt, orange juice.

Mango Tango Smoothie

$8.00

Yogurt, banana, mango, pineapple, orange juice

Super Green Smoothie

$8.00

Spinach, banana, green apple, pineapple, avocado

Blueberry Raspbery Citrus Splash Smoothie

$8.00

Blueberries, raspberries, orange juice, lemonadew

Canteloupe Melon Ball Smoothie

$8.00

Yogurt, banana, cantaloupe, pineapple, orange juice.

Apple Pie Smoothie

$8.00

Green and red apple, granola, apple sauce, apple juice.

Blueberry Pancake Smoothie

$8.00

Blueberries, granola, yogurt, maple syrup, oatmilk.

The Stinger Smoothie

$8.00

Cucs, pineapple, cantaloupe, jalapeno, orange juice, lemonade.

Breakfast

Bumbles Breakfast Sandwich

$9.00

Build your own breakfast sandwich.

Basic Bagel

$4.00

Choose a bagel and accompiments

Veggie Breakfast Wrap

$8.00

Build your veggie wrap.

Supreme Avocado Toast

$12.00

Our most popular item!

Fresh Fruit Oatmeal

$8.00

Oatmeal, made to order the way you liike.

Golden Nugget Parfait

$8.00

A customizable parfait.

Toasted PB&J

$8.00

A simple classic.

Wraps and Sammies

Bumbles Club Sandwich

$12.00

Traditional Classic

The Elvis

$12.00

Peanut Butter, Bacon and Banna

New Scotland Chicken Clucker

$13.00

Brioche, Chicken, Bacon, LTO

Bumble Beefee

$15.00

Rye, Swiss, Coleslaw, RoastBeef

Fly By Turkey

$14.00

Turkey, avocado, bacon, LTO

The Albany Cardinal

$13.00

Panini bread, basil, chicken, tomato, onion, provolone cheese, red pepper pesto

The Bishop

$13.00

Panini bread, basil, avocado, tomato, onion, provolone cheese, red pepper pesto

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Choose your bread, cheese, and soup.

Build Your Own Sandwich

$10.00

Build it how you like.

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Choose your bread, cheese, and soup.

Soups and Salads

Small House Salad

$6.00

Greens, LTO, bell peppers, cucs, olives

Large House Salad

$8.00

Greens, LTO, bell peppers, cucs, olives

Small Spinach Salad

$6.00

Spinach, bacon, cucs, tomato, mushrooms

Large Spinach Salad

$8.00

spinach, bacon, cucs, tomato, mushrooms

Honest Cobb Salad

$15.00

Greens, Tomatos, avocado, bacon, hardboiled egg

Chopped Cubano Cobb

$13.00

Romaine, jalapenos, pineapple, avocado, ham, and swiss

Road Runner

$13.00

Greens, and veggies

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.00

Greens, tomato, onion, bell peppers, cucs, blue cheese crumbles.

8oz Soup

$4.50

12oz Soup

$5.50

Snacks and Cheap Eats

Apples and Peanut Butter

$4.00

8oz Mixed fruit Bowl

$4.50

12oz Mixed Fruit

$5.50

Cookie

$3.00

2 Hard boiled eggs and cucumber with s&p

$3.00

Croissant

$3.00

Blueberry Muffin

$3.50

Corn Muffin

$3.50

Banana Muffin

$3.50

Pistachio Muffin

$3.50

Bag of Hal's Kettle Chips

$3.00

Bag of Hal's Popcorn

$3.00

Beverages

16oz Hot Coffee

$2.00

16oz Hot Tea

$2.00

16oz Iced Coffee

$2.50

16oz Iced Tea

$2.50

16oz Latte

$4.50

16oz Signature Latte

$5.00

16oz Red Eye

$5.50

16oz Black Eye

$6.00

16oz Cappuccino

$4.50+

Shots of Espresso

$4.00

Bottled Tea

$4.00

16oz Iced Coldbrew Coffee

$5.00

Cup of Fruit Water

$1.00

Cup of Tap Water

$1.00

Can of Sprite

$1.75

Can of Cola

$1.75

Can of Diet

$1.75

Bottled Water

$2.25

Can of seltzer

$1.75

Blood Orange Seltzer

$1.75

V8

$2.25

16 oz Lemonade

$2.50

16 oz OJ

$2.50

16 oz Apple Juice

$2.50

16 oz Cranberry Juice

$2.50

BeeBad Energy Drink

$4.00

Nitro Coldbrew Can

$5.00
