Mr. Buncha 4509 40th st

40 Reviews

$$

4509 40th st

Sunnyside, NY 11104

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Buncha Milk Tea
Crispy Teriyaki Tofu Bowl
Buncha Signature Bowl

Signature Drink

Buncha Milk Tea

Buncha Milk Tea

$5.75+

Brown Sugar bubble, Black tea, Cheesefoam, topped with brown sugar.

Buncha Milky

Buncha Milky

$5.75+

Brown sugar bubble, fresh milk, cheesefoam, topped with brown sugar.

Butterfly Pea Yuzu

Butterfly Pea Yuzu

$5.75+

Butterfly pea, Lemon , Honey citron, Yuzu, topped with selzer

Pinksky

Pinksky

$5.75+

Fresh milk, Strawberry smash, Butterfly pea, topped with cheesefoam.

Thai Tea Citrus

Thai Tea Citrus

$5.75+

Thai tea, honey citron, Yuzu, Orange

Matcha Strawberry

Matcha Strawberry

$5.75+

Fresh Milk

Strawberry Fresh Milk

Strawberry Fresh Milk

$5.00+
Taro Fresh Milk

Taro Fresh Milk

$5.00+
Brown Sugar Fresh Milk

Brown Sugar Fresh Milk

$5.00+
Mango Fresh Milk

Mango Fresh Milk

$5.00+

Honey Dew Fresh Milk

$5.00+
Butterfly Pea Fresh Milk

Butterfly Pea Fresh Milk

$5.00+

Classic Milk Tea

Black Milk Tea

Black Milk Tea

$5.00+
Matcha Milk Tea

Matcha Milk Tea

$5.00+
Rose Milk Tea

Rose Milk Tea

$5.00+
Thai Milk Tea

Thai Milk Tea

$5.00+

Fruit Tea

White peach oolong tea

White peach oolong tea

$5.00+
Passion Fruit tea

Passion Fruit tea

$5.00+

Black tea, Passion fruit, Fresh fruit

Honey Lemon fruit tea

Honey Lemon fruit tea

$5.00+

Black tea, Honey, Honey citron, Yuzu

Lychee tea

$5.00+

Winter melon tea

$5.00+

Strawberry tea

$5.00+

Grape Fruit Tea

$5.00+

Green Apple Tea

$5.00+
Mango tea

Mango tea

$5.00+

Non Tea Fizzy

Yuzu Fizzy

Yuzu Fizzy

$5.00+
Lychee Fizzy

Lychee Fizzy

$5.00+
Passion Fruit Fizzy

Passion Fruit Fizzy

$5.00+
Strawberry Fizzy

Strawberry Fizzy

$5.00+

Green Apple Fizzy

$5.00+

Mango Fizzy

$5.00+

Grape Fruit Fizzy

$5.00+

Peach Fizzy

$5.00+

Brewed Tea

Jasmine Green Tea

Jasmine Green Tea

$4.25+
Earl Grey

Earl Grey

$4.25+
Roasted Oolong

Roasted Oolong

$4.25+

Coffee

Thai Iced Coffee

Thai Iced Coffee

$4.25+

Slushy

Mango Slushy

$8.00

Taro Slushy

$8.00

Matcha Slushy

$8.00

Lychee Slushy

$8.00

Other

Free drink large

$1.00

1 topping

$0.50

2 topping

$1.00

3 topping

$1.50

Special drinks

Hot Toddy

Hot Toddy

Ginger tea, Honey citron, Cinemon, Lemon

Hot Chocolate with marshmallows

Hot Chocolate with marshmallows

Chocolate, Milk, Cheese foam with Marshmallows.

Shut down (Ice Chocolate Strawberry)

Shut down (Ice Chocolate Strawberry)

Strawberry, Chocolate, Milk

Ice chocolate

Chocolate, Milk, Cheesefoam

Bao Bun Signature

Steamed buns, Fried fillet catfish, Mixed green, Cucumber, Scallion, Radishes, Spicy mayo sauce, Teriyaki sauce.
Bun Cha Bun

Bun Cha Bun

$8.00

Steamed buns, Marinated pork, Iceberg lettuce, Cucumber, Scallion, Hoy-sin sauce, Mayo sauce.

Grilled Chicken Bun

Grilled Chicken Bun

$8.00

Steamed buns, Grilled marinated chicken, Mixed green, Cucumber, Pickle, Scallion, Peanut sauce, Crushed peanut.

Ebi Tempura Bun

Ebi Tempura Bun

$8.00

Steamed buns, Fried shrimp tempura, Mixed green, Cucumber, Scallion, Seafood mayo sauce, Teriyaki sauce, topped with tobiko.

Crispy Tofu Bun

Crispy Tofu Bun

$8.00

Steamed buns, Fried tofu, Mixed green, Cucumber, Scallion, Sweet chili mayo sauce, Teriyaki sauce, Seaweed seasoning.

Crispy Fish Bun

Crispy Fish Bun

$8.00

Steamed buns, Fried fillet catfish, Mixed green, Cucumber, Radishes, Scallion, Spicy mayo sauce, Teriyaki

BBQ Roasted Pork bun

BBQ Roasted Pork bun

$8.00

Two steamed buns stuffed with BBQ pork, Chinese sausage, Mix Greens, cucumber, scallion with hoy-sin sauce and Mayonesa.

Spicy Chicken Bun

Spicy Chicken Bun

$8.00

Two steamed buns stuffed with Crispy Fried Chicken, Mix Greens with Spicy mayo and chili pownder

Teriyaki Chicken Bun

$8.00

Steamed buns, Fried chicken, Mix green, Teriyaki Top with Scallion

Bulgogi Bun

$8.00

Stream Buns, Mixed Green, Bulgogi Beef top withh Seaweed seasoning and scallion

Kani Bun

Kani Bun

$8.00

Steam Buns. Crabmeat salad, Mixed green, Cucamber, Spicy mayo sauce top with tobiko

Avocado Bun

Avocado Bun

$8.00

Stream Buns, Mixed Green, Cucumber, Scallion, Radish, Spicy mayo and Teriyaki sauce

Classic Bao

Vegetable Bao

Vegetable Bao

$6.00
Custard bun Bao

Custard bun Bao

$6.00
Roasted Pork Bao

Roasted Pork Bao

$7.00

Appetizers

Edamame

Edamame

$5.00
Fried Tofu

Fried Tofu

$7.00
Crabmeat Salad

Crabmeat Salad

$7.00
Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$9.00
Fried Sweet Potato

Fried Sweet Potato

$7.00
Tempura

Tempura

$8.00
Shrimp Dumpling

Shrimp Dumpling

$8.00
Spring Rolls

Spring Rolls

$8.00

Crispy Chicken Skewer

$8.00

Crispy Chicken Skewer serve with teriyaki sauce and spicy mayo sauce

Soup

Tom Jued Vegetable

Tom Jued Vegetable

$6.00

Bokchoy, Carrot, Tofu, Daikon, Sacllion, Fried Garlic, Shiitake Mushroom

Tom Yum

Tom Yum

$6.00

Mushroom, Red onion, Scallion, Tomato

Shrimp dumpling soup

$9.00

Shrimp dumpling, Carrot, Napa, Shiitake with clear soup

Salad

Buncha Salad

Buncha Salad

$10.00

Marinated pork, Mixed green, Romain lettuce, Scallion, Red onion, Tomato, Cucumber, Chili-lime dressing.

House Salad

House Salad

$9.00

Mixed Green, Romaine lettuce, Red onion, Tomato, Cucumber, Radish, Peanut sauce dressing, Fried tofu, Fried shallot.

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.00

Grilled marinated chicken, Cashew nut, Red onion, Tomato, Scallion, Rice powder, Fried shallot, Chili - lime dressing.

Mango Avocado Salad

Mango Avocado Salad

$10.00

Mango, Peanut, Red onion, Tomato, Scallion, Chili-lime dressing, Topped with avocado.

Grilled Salmon Salad

Grilled Salmon Salad

$15.50

Grilled salmon, Mixed green, Romaine lettuce, radish, tomato, wasabi dressing, mayo sauce.

Tofu Salad

$10.00

Buncha Over Rice

Buncha Signature Bowl

Buncha Signature Bowl

$13.00

Jasmine rice, marinated pork, Mixed green, Cucumber, Pickle, Tomato, Radish, Boiled egg, Hoy sin sauce, Mayo sauce

Crispy Teriyaki Tofu Bowl

Crispy Teriyaki Tofu Bowl

$13.00

Jasmine rice, Crispy teriyaki tofu, Cucumber, Carrot, Scallion, Radish, Avocado, Sesame

Grilled Chicken Bowl

Grilled Chicken Bowl

$13.00

Jasmine rice, Grilled marinated chicken, Mixed green, Cucumber, Pickle, Radish, Peanut sauce, Fried shallot, Crushed peanut, Cilantro

Shrimp Tempura Bowl

Shrimp Tempura Bowl

$13.00

Jasmine rice, Fried shrimp tempura, crabmeat salad, Tomato, Cucumber, Mixed green, Teriyaki and Mayo Sauce, Wasabi sauce, Tobiko

Bulgogi Bowl

Bulgogi Bowl

$15.00

Jasmine rice, Beef bulgogi, Cucumber, Carrot, Scallion, Pickle, Boiled egg, Seaweed seasoning, Eel Sauce, Fried shallot

Grilled Salmon Bowl

Grilled Salmon Bowl

$17.50

Jasmine, Grilled salmon, Cucumber, Mixed green, Radish, Tomato, Avocado, Teriyaki, Mayo sauce

BBQ Roasted Pork Over Rice

BBQ Roasted Pork Over Rice

$15.00

Roasted BBQ pork, Chinese sausage, boiled egg with thick seasoned gravy over jasmine white rice.

Crispy Chicken Bowl

Crispy Chicken Bowl

$15.00

Jasmine rice, Crispy Chicken tomato, Radish, mixed green, teriyaki and mayo sauce

Crispy Fish Bowl

Crispy Fish Bowl

$15.00

Fried fish, Rice, Mix green, Radish, Tomato with Seafood mayo and Teriyaki sauce.

Noodle Bowl

Buncha Noodle Soup

Buncha Noodle Soup

$13.00Out of stock

Ramen Noodle, Marinated pork, Bok Choy, Shiitake Mushroom, Daikon, Scallion, Pork Broth

Beef Noodle Soup

Beef Noodle Soup

$14.00Out of stock

Ramen Noodle, Marinated Beef, Bok Choy, Bean Sprout, Scallion, Chili oil, Beef Broth

Chicken Noodle

Chicken Noodle

$13.00Out of stock

Ramen Noodle, Teriyaki Chicken, Iceberg Lettuce, Seaweed, Scallion

Cold Noodle

Cold Noodle

$14.00Out of stock

Ramen Noodle, Ebi Tempura, Crabmeat, Egg, Cucumber, Carrot, Ponzu Soy Sauce, Mayonnaise

Tom Yum Noodle Soup

Tom Yum Noodle Soup

$15.00Out of stock

Rice Noodle, BBQ Pork, Chicken, Boiled Egg, Bean Sprout, Red Onion, Cilantro, Pickle Turnip, Crushed Peanut, Fried garlic, Tom Yum Soup

BBQ Pork Noodle

BBQ Pork Noodle

$15.00Out of stock

Ramen Noodle, BBQ Pork with Gravy, Bokchoy, Bean Sprout, Scallion, Cilantro, Fried Garlic

Vegetable Noodle

Vegetable Noodle

$13.00Out of stock

Rice Noodle, Bean Sprout, Bokchoy, Carrot, Shiitake Mushroom, Fried Tofu, Pickle Turnip, Scallion, Cilantro, Fried Garlic

Dessert

Seasonal Ice-Cream(Mango)

$6.00Out of stock
Mango Sticky Rice

Mango Sticky Rice

$9.00Out of stock

Sweet Sticky Rice, mango top with crunchy soybean and Sweet Coconut sauce onside

Buncha cheesecake

Buncha cheesecake

$8.00

Side Order

Eel Sauce

$0.50

Hoysin Sauce

$0.50

Wasabi Japanese Dressing

$0.50

Japanese Mayonnaise Sauce

$0.50

Peanut Sauce

$1.00

Seafood Mayo Sauce

$1.00

Spicy Mayo Sauce

$0.50

Sweet Chili Mayo Sauce

$0.50

Teriyaki Sauce

$0.50

Sweet chili sauce

$0.50

House Soup

$2.00

White Rice

$2.00

Special Menu

Salmon Prig Khing

$17.00

Tofu Prig Khing

$14.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4509 40th st, Sunnyside, NY 11104

Directions

Gallery
Mr. Buncha image
Mr. Buncha image

