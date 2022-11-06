  • Home
  Mr. Catfish and More Restaurant - 1144 Airport Blvd Ste 220
Mr. Catfish and More Restaurant 1144 Airport Blvd Ste 220

No reviews yet

1144 Airport Blvd Ste 220

Austin, TX 78702

Order Again

Popular Items

3 pc Swai Dinner
6pc Swai Dinner

Catfish Strips & Fries

6- Catfish Strips & Fries

$15.99

Fried to a golden brown

9-Catfish Strips & Fries

$19.99

Fried to a golden brown

12-Catfish Strips & Fries

$23.39

Fried to a golden brown

15-Catfish Strips & Fries

$33.99

Fried to a golden brown

20-Catfish Strips & Fries

$38.99

Fried to a golden brown

30-Catfish Strips & Fries

$46.99

Fried to a golden brown

Snack Pack Catfish

$7.95

Cod Strips & Fries

6 -Cod Strips & Fries

$15.99

9-Cod Strips & Fries

$19.99

12-Cod Strips & Fries

$23.39

15-Cod Strips & Fries

$33.99

20-Cod Strips & Fries

$38.99

30-Cod Strips & Fries

$46.99

CornBread

1 Cornbread

$0.50

3 Cornbread Muffins

$1.50

Bread 1 slice

$0.10

Dinners

Big Cat Dinner

$17.99

Whole catfish with butterfly cut fried to a golden brown

Catfish Fillet Dinner

$17.99

Two fried 3-5oz catfish fillets served with two side choices.

3 pc Catfish Dinner

$9.95

Three fried catfish strips served with two sides.

6 pc Catfish Dinner

$17.99

Six fried catfish strips served with two sides.

3 pc Cod Dinner

$9.95

Three fried cod served with two sides.

6 pc Fried Cod Dinner

$17.99

Six fried cod served with two sides.

3 pc Swai Dinner

$9.95

Three fried swai served with two sides.

6pc Swai Dinner

$17.99

Fried to a golden brown

Pork Chop Dinner (2) Chops

$16.99

Two fried pork chops served with two sides.

Fried Tilapia Dinner

$17.99

Two 3-5oz fried tilapia fillets served with two sides.

Blackened Tilapia Dinner (2) Fillets

$18.99

Two 5-7oz tilapia fillets with Cajun seasoning cooked on the stovetop in olive oil.

Five Chicken Strip Dinner

$13.99

Hand breaded in our origingal breading

(2) Boudin Links Dinner

$11.99

Hot and spicy

Combo #1

$19.99

Fried to a golden brown

Combo #2

$19.99

Fried to a golden brown

Combo #3

$19.99

Fried to a golden brown

Combo #4

$19.99

Fried to a golden brown

3 Catfish Strips & 6 Party Wings

$20.95

Fried to a golden brown

3 and 3 mix n match

$14.99

Mix n Match your dinner select 2 entrees and 2 side choices.

4 Whole Wing Dinner

$16.99

2 Whole Wing & 2 Catfish Strips

$15.99

Mr.Catfish Platter

$19.95

6 Shrimp Dinner

$11.99

12 Shrimp Dinner

$19.99

6 Oyster Dinner

$11.99

12 Oyster Dinner

$19.99

Extras

1 Catfish Fillet

$4.99

3 Catfish Fillets

$14.99

6 Catfish Fillets

$27.99

1 Fried Tilapia Fillet

$4.99

Big Cat Only

$11.99

1 Whole Wing

$3.29

1 Boudin Link

$3.95

3 Boudin Balls

$5.95

6 Boudin Balls

$10.99

Pork Chop (1)

$6.99

1 Catfish Strip

$1.95

1 Chicken Strip

$1.95

Jalapeno Peppers

$0.35

Oysters Extra

3 Fried Oysters

$3.95

6 Fried Oysters

$7.95

9 Fried Oysters

$9.75

12 Fried Oysters

$16.95

Shrimp Extra

3 Fried Shrimp

$3.95

6 Fried Shrimp

$6.75

9 Fried Shrimp

$9.75

12 Fried Shrimp

$15.99

Swai Strips & Fries

6 - Swai Strips & Fries

$15.99

9 -Swai Strips & Fries

$19.99

12- Swai Strips & Fries

$23.39

15- Swai Strips & Fries

$33.99

20- Swai Strips & Fries

$38.99

30 -Swai Strips & Fries

$46.99

Wings Gizzards & Chicken Strips

6 wings & fries

$11.99

12 wings & fries

$18.99

3 whole wings only

$9.00

4 whole wing dinner

$16.99

1 whole wing

$3.29

Snack Pack Chicken

$7.95

Gizzards small

$5.75

Gizzards large

$7.75

4 Chicken Strips & Fries

$11.99

Sides

Small Gumbo

$2.95

Large Gumbo

$8.99

Small Red Beans & Rice

$2.79

Large Red Beans & Rice

$6.95

Small Cole Slaw

$2.79

Large Cole Slaw

$6.95

Small Potato Salad

$2.79

Large Potato Salad

$7.95

Small Hush Puppies 6

$2.79

Large Hush Puppies 12

$5.60

Small Fries

$2.79

Large Fries

$6.95

Small Mac N Cheese

$2.95

Large Mac N Cheese

$7.95

Small Fried Okra

$2.95

Large Fried Okra

$7.95

Small Fresh Salad

$2.79

Large Fresh Salad

$7.95

Small Collard Greens

$2.95

Large Collard Greens

$7.95

Healthy Options

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.99

Grilled Chicken Dinner

$10.99

Healthy choice

Blackened Tilapia Dinner (2) Fillets

$18.99

Two 5-7oz tilapia fillets with Cajun seasoning cooked on the stovetop in olive oil.

Veggie Plate (4) Choices

$11.99

You choose select four sides

Dressings .50 each

Ranch

$0.50

Italian

$0.50

1000 Island

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Fountain

Small Lemonade

$2.00

Large Lemonade

$2.75

Small Tea

$2.00

Large Tea

$2.75

Small Slush

$2.75

Large Slush

$3.25

Bottle Beverage

$2.50

Bottle Water

$1.00

Small Refill

$0.50

Large Refill

$1.00

Small Soda

$2.00

Large Soda

$2.75

Catfish

Group Platter 12 fried catfish strips, 12 fried shrimp, & 6 chicken strips, 1 large fries, & 2 large sides.

$75.99

Office Party 30 fried catfish strips, 18 fried shrimp, 12 chicken strips, large fries, & 2 large sides.

$119.99

Desserts

Pound Cake

$2.50

Sock It To Me

$2.50

PeanutButter Crunch

$2.75
