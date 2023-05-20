  • Home
A map showing the location of Mr. Charles Chicken & Fish - Cambridge Commons 8006 Cambridge Commons Drive

Mr. Charles Chicken & Fish - Cambridge Commons 8006 Cambridge Commons Drive

No reviews yet

8006 Cambridge Commons Drive

Charlotte, NC 28215

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Brunch

Signatures

Catfish and Fish

$12.00

Deep-fried (1) catfish with creamy grits and 1 Mr. Charles side

Chicken and Waffles

$9.00

3 Mr. Charles deep-fried wings and 1 belgian waffle

Country Breakfast

$10.50

Applewood bacon or 2 turkey sausage patties, 2 eggs, grits or Mr. Charles signature potatoes

Salmon Croquette Breakfast

$12.50

Grill (2) salmon croquettes, eggs, and Mr. Charles signature breakfast potatoes

Red Velvet Waffle and Wings

$10.00

1 homemade red velvet waffle with strawberry drizzle, 3 Mr. Charles deep-fried wings, and homemade side

Shrimp and Grits

$14.50

Gulf shrimp sauteed with onions, peppers, smoked turkey and Shawn's white wine, served on top of creamy grits and 1 Mr. Charles side

Sandwiches

Breakfast Burger and Fries

$9.00

6 oz ground chuck, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato and bacon jam with fries

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Deep-fried marinated fillet chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion

Old Country BLT on Toast

$8.50

Generous amount of applewood bacon with lettuce, mayo and tomato on Texas toast

Salmon BLT

$9.50

Grilled salmon fillet, applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on Texas toast

Sides

3 Pieces Applewood Bacon

$4.00

Creamy Grits

$3.00

French Fries

$3.00

Eggs

$3.75

Potatoes

$3.50

Lunch Specials

Chicken Specials

2 Pieces Dark Snack Chicken Special

$4.99

2 Pieces White Snack Chicken Special

$5.99

Breast Snack Chicken Special

$5.49

Chicken Po Boy Chicken Special

$5.99

3 wings, wedges, & roll

Chicken Dinners

2 Pieces Dark Chicken Dinner

$9.99

2 Pieces White Chicken Dinner

$10.99

4 Pieces Wings Chicken Dinner

$10.99

3 Wings & Waffle Chicken Dinner

$8.95

No sides

Seafood Snacks

2 Pieces Whiting

$5.99

Seafood Dinners

Flounder Dinner

$9.99

Whiting Dinner

$9.99

Burgers and Hot Dogs

Double Cheeseburger

$8.99

2 Pieces Beef Dogs

$5.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Location

8006 Cambridge Commons Drive, Charlotte, NC 28215

Directions

