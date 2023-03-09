  • Home
  • /
  • Charlotte
  • /
  • Mr. Charles Chicken & Fish - Statesville Ave. - 3100 Statesville Avenue
Main picView gallery

Mr. Charles Chicken & Fish - Statesville Ave. 3100 Statesville Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

3100 Statesville Avenue

Charlotte, NC 28206

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Main Menu

Chicken Dinners

4pc Wing Dinner

$12.99

Served with Two Sides

2pc Dark Dinner

$9.99

Served with Two Sides

2pc White Dinner

$10.99

Served with Two Sides

4pc Dark Dinner

$11.99

Served with Two Sides

4pc White Dinner

$13.99

Served with Two Sides

Gizzard Dinner

$9.99

Served with Two Sides

Drummet Dinner

$13.49

Tender Dinner

$12.99

Chicken Snacks

Po Boy

$5.99

2pc Dark Snack

$4.99

Breast Snack

$4.99

White Snack

$5.99

Kids Tenders w/ Fries

$4.99

Tenders w/ Fries

$6.99

Buffalo Tenders w/ Fries

$7.49

Gizzards

$7.99

9pc Dark Special

$8.99

Snack Sides

Large Gizzrds

$10.99

Chicken Sandwiches

3pc Wing Sandwich

$5.49

2pc White Sandwich

$5.49

2pc Dark Sandwich

$3.49

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$5.49

Chicken Filet Sandwich

$4.99

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$3.99

Chicken Club Sandwich

$5.99

Chicken Only

1 Wing

$1.89

1 Breast

$2.99

1 Thigh

$1.49

1 Leg

$1.49

8pc Mix

$12.99

8pc White

$17.99

8pc Dark

$7.99

16pc Dark

$15.99

25 Wings

$37.49

50 Wings

$74.99

100 Wings

$149.99

50pc Mix

$74.99

100pc Mix

$149.99

100pc Dark

$99.99

Drummetts

8 Drummetts

$9.99

16 Drummetts

$17.99

25 Drummetts

$27.99

Seafood Dinners

Whiting Dinner

$12.99

Served with Two Sides & Hushpuppies. Add Shrimp $1.25 per.

Croaker Dinner

$13.49

Served with Two Sides & Hushpuppies. Add Shrimp $1.25 per.

Perch Dinner

$12.49

Served with Two Sides & Hushpuppies. Add Shrimp $1.25 per.

Flounder Dinner

$12.99

Served with Two Sides & Hushpuppies. Add Shrimp $1.25 per.

Catfish Dinner

$13.49

Served with Two Sides & Hushpuppies. Add Shrimp $1.25 per.

Fantail Dinner

$12.99

Served with Two Sides & Hushpuppies. Add Shrimp $1.25 per.

Lobster Tail Dinner

$24.99

Served with Two Sides & Hushpuppies. Add Shrimp $1.25 per.

Seafood Snacks

2pc Whiting Fish Snack

$5.99

Fantail (7)

$8.49

Fish Boat (1lb whiting)

$9.99

Fantail Shrimp n' Fries

$9.99

Buffalo Shrimp n' Fries

$9.99

9pc Fish Special

$8.99

Lobster Tail

$12.99

Seafood Sandwiches

Whiting Sandwich

$5.99

Croaker Sandwich

$6.99

Perch Sandwich

$5.99

Flounder Sandwich

$6.99

Catfish Sandwich

$6.99

Shrimp Burger

$4.49

Combination Dinners

Fish n' Shrimp

$14.99

Served w/ 6oz whiting & 5pcs jumbo shrimp

Surf n' Turf

$13.99

Served w/ 6oz whiting & 2pcs chicken

Chicken n' Shrimp

$14.99

Served w/ 2pcs chicken & 5pcs jumbo shrimp

All-American

$15.99

Served w/ 2pcs chicken, 4oz fish, & 4pcs jumbo shrimp

Lobster Tail n' Jumbo Shrimp

$21.99

Served w/ 1 lobster tail & 5 jumbo shrimp

Feed the Family

Family Pack

$22.99

8pc mix or 10pc dark w/ two large sides &4 rolls

Large Family Pack

$25.99

8pc mix or 10pc dark & 4pcs whiting w/ two large sides & 4 rolls

Tailgate Special

$27.99

1 2 mix w /three large sides & 6 rolls

Pork Options

2pc Pork Chop Dinner

$10.99

Pork Chop Sandwich

$4.99

Sides

French Fries

$2.99+

Mac n' Cheese

$2.99+

Potato Wedges

$2.99+

Collard Greens

$2.99+

Baked Beans

$2.99+

Fried Okra

$2.99+

Cole Slaw

$2.99+

Potato Salad

$2.99+

Green Beans

$2.99+

Candied Yams

$2.99+

Hushpuppies

$2.99+

Corn Nuggets

$2.99+

Fried Green Beans

$2.99+

Veggie Plates

3 Vegetables

$6.99

4 Vegetables

$9.25

Desserts

Cupcake

$3.50

Sweet Potato Pie

$2.95

Pound Cake Slice

$2.95

Whole Pound Cake

$40.00

Drinks

Lemonade - Sm

$1.99

Lemonade - Lg

$2.79

Tea - Sm

$1.99

Tea - Lg

$2.79

Obama - Sm

$1.99

Obama - Lg

$2.79

Kool-Aid - Sm

$1.99

Kool-Aid - Lg

$2.79

Michelle - Sm

$1.99

Michelle - Lg

$2.79

Bottle Water

$1.25

Soda

$1.25

Cup of Ice

$0.35

Extra Tarter Sauce

X Tarter Sauce

$0.35

Catering Menu

Mixed Chicken

1 PC Mixed Chicken

$1.50

100 PC Mixed Chicken

$150.00

50 PC Mixed Chicken

$75.00

Wings

1 PC Wing

$1.69

100 PC Wings

$169.00

50 PC Wings

$84.50

Dark Meat

1 PC Dark Meat

$1.00

100 PC Dark Meat

$100.00

50 PC Dark Meat

$50.00

Drummetts

100 Cut Wings

$110.00

50 Cut Wings

$55.00

Fish

Whiting

$2.00

Perch

$2.50

Croaker

$4.50

Flounder

$3.50

Catfish

$4.00

Veggies

1/2 Pan Collards

$35.00

1/2 Pan Yams

$35.00

1/2 Pan Mac & Cheese

$35.00

1/2 Pan Green Beans

$35.00

1/2 Pan Mashed Potatoes

$35.00

1/2 Pan Cole Slaw

$35.00

1/2 Pan Okra

$35.00

1/2 Pan Potato Salad

$35.00

1/2 Pan Pasta Salad

$35.00

1/2 Pan White Rice w/Gravy

$35.00

1/2 Pan Yellow Rice

$35.00

1/2 Pan Mixed Green Salad

$35.00

1/2 Pan Baked Beans

$35.00

Full Pan Mac & Cheese

$60.00

Full Pan Yams

$60.00

Full Pan Collards

$60.00

Full Pan Baked Beans

$60.00

Full Pan Okra

$60.00

Full Pan Potato Salad

$60.00

Full Pan Cole Slaw

$60.00

Full Pan Green Beans

$60.00

Full Pan Mashed Potatoes

$60.00

Full Pan Yellow Rice

$60.00

Full Pan White Rice w/Gravy

$60.00

Full Pan Pasta Salad

$60.00

Full Pan Mixed Green Salad

$60.00

Potato Wedges

1/2 Pan Potato Wedges

$11.00

Full Pan Potato Wedges

$22.00

Rolls

Roll

$0.20

Pack of Rolls

$5.00

Catering Beverages

Gallon Lemonade

$6.00

Gallon Tea

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3100 Statesville Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28206

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Crust Pizza - Naples, FL -
orange starNo Reviews
8004 Trail Blvd Naples, FL 34108
View restaurantnext
Heist Brewery and Barrel Arts / Livy's Neapolitan Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
1030 Woodward Ave Charlotte, NC 28206
View restaurantnext
Leah and Louise : A modern juke joint
orange starNo Reviews
301 Camp Road Charlotte, NC 28206
View restaurantnext
Bleu Barn North End - Camp North End location
orange starNo Reviews
1801 N Graham Street Charlotte, NC 28206
View restaurantnext
Beyond Amazing Donuts - 1824 Statesville Ave, Ste 101
orange starNo Reviews
1824 Statesville Ave Charlotte, NC 28206
View restaurantnext
Original Chicken & Ribs
orange starNo Reviews
1100 Beatties Ford Rd Charlotte, NC 28216
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Charlotte

Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Park Road
orange star4.6 • 11,805
4125 Park Rd Charlotte, NC 28209
View restaurantnext
Chima Steakhouse
orange star4.5 • 8,048
139 S. Tryon Street Charlotte, NC 28202
View restaurantnext
Stagioni
orange star4.9 • 5,135
715 Providence Rd Charlotte, NC 28207
View restaurantnext
Cajun Queen
orange star4.3 • 5,018
1800 E 7th St Charlotte, NC 28204
View restaurantnext
Amelie's French Bakery and Cafe
orange star4.3 • 3,925
136 East 36th Street Charlotte, NC 28206
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Arboretum
orange star4.6 • 3,793
8022 Providence Rd Charlotte, NC 28277
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Charlotte
Matthews
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Indian Trail
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Belmont
review star
Avg 5 (9 restaurants)
Fort Mill
review star
Avg 4.6 (33 restaurants)
Huntersville
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
Waxhaw
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Gastonia
review star
Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)
Concord
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Cornelius
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston