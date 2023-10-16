Food

Appetizers

8 Wingettes

$9.00

Mix of drums and flats, marinated and deep fried then seasoned with BBQ, buffalo, lemon pepper or plain

16 Wingettes

$18.00

Mix of drums and flats, marinated and deep fried then seasoned with BBQ, buffalo, lemon pepper or plain

25 Wingettes

$27.99

Mix of drums and flats, marinated and deep fried then seasoned with BBQ, buffalo, lemon pepper or plain

Salmon Bites

$8.00

Chicken Livers

$7.00

Marinated chicken livers deep fried in Mr. Charles' seasoned breading served with hot sauce

Chicken Gizzards

$7.00

Marinated gizzards deep fried in Mr. Charles' seasoned breading served with hot sauce

Chicken Entrées

4 WING DINNER

$14.00

Marinated wings deep fried (only) in Mr. Charles' seasoned breading and served with two Mr. Charles' homemade sides

2 PIECE DARK DINNER

$12.00

Marinated leg and thigh deep fried in Mr. Charles' seasoned breading and served with two Mr. Charles' homemade sides

2 PIECE WHITE DINNER

$14.00

Marinated wing and breast deep fried in Mr. Charles' seasoned breading and served with two Mr. Charles' homemade sides

3 WING & WAFFLE 1 SIDE

$12.00

Marinated wings deep fried in Mr. Charles' seasoned breading and waffle served with one Mr. Charles' homemade side

3 WING & RED VELVED WAFFLE

$14.00

Wings deep fried and waffle served with one Mr. Charles' homemade side

GIZZARD DINNER

$12.00

1/2 lb of marinated gizzards deep fried in Mr. Charles' seasoned breading served with two Mr. Charles' homemade sides

LIVER DINNER

$12.00

1/2 lb marinated livers deep fried in Mr. Charles' seasoned breading served with two Mr. Charles' homemade sides

GIZZARD / LIVER MIX DINNER

$13.00

1/2 lb of marinated gizzards/livers deep fried in Mr. Charles' seasoned breading served with two Mr. Charles' homemade sides

TENDER DINNER

$12.00

Marinated tenders deep fried in Mr. Charles' seasoned breading served with two Mr. Charles' homemade sides

8 PARTY WINGS

$14.00

Seafood Entrées

Flounder Entrée

$14.00

1/2 lb of fried flounder seasoned, served with two Mr. Charles' homemade sides and Mr. Charles' tarter sauce

Catfish Entrée

$14.50

1/2 lb of fried catfish marinated and salt and pepper seasoned, served with two Mr. Charles' homemade sides and Mr. Charles' tarter sauce

Whiting Entrée

$14.00

1/2 lb of fried whiting seasoned, served with two Mr. Charles' homemade sides and Mr. Charles' tarter sauce

Croaker Entrée (1)

$12.00

Croaker Entrée (2)

$15.00

1/2 lb of bone in croaker marinated and seasoned, served with two Mr. Charles' homemade sides and Mr. Charles' tarter sauce

Jumbo Shrimp Entrée

$14.00

6 fried or grilled jumbo shrimp seasoned, served with two Mr. Charles' homemade sides and Mr. Charles' tarter sauce

Salmon Entrée

$18.00

2 seasoned fried or grilled salmon fillets served with two Mr. Charles' homemade sides

Chicken & Seafood Combination

All American

$17.00

2 pieces dark fried chicken, 1 piece whiting, 3 fried jumbo shrimp served with two Mr. Charles' homemade sides & Mr. Charles' tarter sauce

Chicken & Shrimp

$16.00

2 pieces dark fried chicken and 4 fried jumbo shrimp served with two Mr. Charles' homemade sides and Mr. Charles' tarter sauce

Chicken & Fish

$15.00

2 pieces dark fried chicken, and 2 pieces whiting served with two Mr. Charles' homemade sides and Mr. Charles' homemade tarter sauce

Fish & Shrimp

$16.00

2 pieces whiting and 4 fried jumbo shrimp served with Mr. Charles' homemade sides and Mr. Charles' tarter sauce

Lobster & Shrimp

$28.50

1 fried lobster tail and 5 jumbo shrimp served with Mr. Charles' homemade sides

Beef/ Pork/ Turkey Entrées/Ox Tails

(2) Pork Chop

$13.00

2 pieces. Seasoned, breaded and deep fried pork chops (with or without dark gravy) served with two Mr. Charles' homemade sides

BBQ Ribs (Deep Copy)

$14.00Out of stock

Slow roasted and basted BBQ ribs (with or without BBQ sauce) served with two Mr. Charles' homemade sides (Fri-Sun)

Oxtails (Deep Copy)

$25.00Out of stock

Pulled Pork

$13.00

Smothered (2) Pork Chop

$15.00

2 pieces. Seasoned, breaded and fried pork chops with gravy served over rice with two Mr. Charles' homemade sides

Stew Beef & Rice

$14.00Out of stock

Turkey Wings

$14.50Out of stock

SALADS & VEGGIE ENTREE

House Salad

$9.00

Iceberg lettuce with eggs, tomatoes, carrots, red onions and cucumbers

Hs Salad w Chicken

$12.00

Hs Salad w Chicken & Shrimp

$15.00

Hs Salad w Salmon

$15.00

Hs Salad w Shrimp

$14.00

Veggie Plate

$9.00

Choice of 3 delicious Mr. Charles' homemade sides

Sides

Mac & Cheese

$3.59+

Collard Greens

$3.59+

Cabbage

$3.59+

Candied Yams

$3.59+

Green Beans

$3.59+

Potato Salad

$3.59+

Coleslaw

$3.59+

French Fries

$3.59+

Fried Okra

$3.59+

Hush Puppies

$3.59+

Onion Rings

$3.59+

Pinto Beans

$3.59+Out of stock

Potato Wedges

$3.59+

Rice & Gravy

$3.59+

Side Salad

$3.59+

Burgers

Cheeseburger

$8.00

4 oz ground sirloin, char-grilled, served with crisp lettuce, ripe tomatoes, onions and pickle on a toasted bun with seasoned fries

DBL Cheeseburger

$11.00

1/2 lb ground beef, char-grilled, served with crisp lettuce, ripe tomatoes, onions and pickle on a toasted bun with seasoned fries

Turkey Burger

$9.00

4 oz ground turkey, char-grilled, served with crisp lettuce, ripe tomatoes, onions and pickle on a toasted bun with seasoned fries

Veggie Burger

$9.00

Black bean veggie burger served with crisp lettuce, ripe tomatoes, onions and pickle on a toasted bun with seasoned fries

DOUBLE TURKEY BURGER

$12.00

Sandwiches

3 WING SANDWICH

$7.99

Bone-in fried chicken wings on toasted bun served with seasoned fries

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$7.99

Bone-in fried buffalo chicken breast on toasted bun served with seasoned fries

CATFISH SANDWICH

$8.99

Golden fried catfish served on toasted bun served with seasoned fries

CHICKEN FILET

$6.99

Boneless fried chicken breast on toasted bun served with seasoned fries

FLOUNDER SANDWICH

$7.99

Golden fried flounder served on a toasted bun served with seasoned fries

PHILLY CHICHEN SUB

$8.99

Generous portion of grilled chicken with onions, peppers and mushrooms on a toasted hoagie bun with seasoned fries

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK

$8.99

Generous portion of grilled steak with onions, peppers and mushrooms on a toasted hoagie bun with seasoned fried

PHILLY SALMON SUB

$9.99

Generous portion of grilled salmon with onions, peppers and mushrooms on a toasted hoagie bun with seasoned fried

PHILLY SHIRMP SUB

$9.99

Generous portion of grilled shrimp with onions, peppers and mushrooms on a toasted hoagie bun with seasoned fried

PORK CHOP

$7.99

Golden fried pork chop served on a toasted bun served with seasoned fries

PULLED PORK SUB

$6.99

Generous helping of eastern style pulled pork on a toasted bun served with seasoned fries

SALMON BLT SANDWICH

$8.99

Seasoned grilled salmon on Texas toast with mayo, lettuce, tomato and thick sliced bacon served with seasoned fries

WHITING SANWICH

$7.99

Golden fried whiting served on a toasted bun served with seasoned fries

Kids Menu

Chicken Tenders (2)

$6.99

Drumstick (1)

$6.99

Hamburger

$6.99

Mustard, ketchup, pickle only

Hot Dog

$6.99

Mustard & ketchup only

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$6.75

Poundcake

$3.95

Grandma's lemon pound cake

Red Velvet

$6.75

CHICKEN ONLY

1 WHOLE WING

$2.00

8 PC ONLY MIXED

$12.99

1 THIGH

$1.75

1 LEG

$1.75

1 BREAST

$3.50

10 WHOLE WINGS

$15.99

1 PCS MIXED CATERING

$1.49

1 PC WING CATERING

$1.59

FISH ONLY

1 LOBSTER

$12.00

1 CATFISH

$4.50

1 CROKER

$4.00

1 FLOUNDER

$3.25

1 SALMON

$5.00

1 WHITTING

$2.00

1 SHRIMP

$1.50

6 SHRIMP

$7.95

FAMILY MEALS

8 PC MIX NO SIDES

$13.99

8 PC MIX 2/SIDES 4 ROLLS

$21.99

12 PCS MIX 3 SIDES 6 ROLLS

$29.99

10 PCS WHITING 2 SIDES 4 ROLLS

$29.99

8 PCS MIX 4 PC WHITTING 2 SIDES 4 ROLLS

$28.99

9 PCS LEG THIGH ONLY

$9.49

9 PCS ALL LEGS

$14.99

9 PCS ALL THIGHS

$14.99

10 PCS DARK 2 SIDES 4 ROLLS

$21.99

1 POUND PULLED PORK

$9.99

9 PCS WHITTING ONLY

$9.99

8 PCS WHITE ONLY

$16.99

Cornbread

Cornbread

$1.25

Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$2.29

Bottled Water

$2.00

Coke

$2.29

Diet Coke

$2.29

Orange juice

$2.95

Ginger Ale

$2.29

Lemonade

$2.29

Sprite

$2.29

Sweet Tea

$2.29

Unsweet Tea

$2.29

Water cup

Coffee

$2.25

Red Bull

$5.00

Lunch Specials

Chicken Specials

2 Pieces Dark Snack Chicken Special

$4.99

2 Pieces White Snack Chicken Special

$5.99

Breast Snack Chicken Special

$5.49

Chicken Po Boy Chicken Special

$5.99

3 wings, wedges, & roll

Chicken Dinners

2 Pieces Dark Chicken Dinner

$9.99

2 Pieces White Chicken Dinner

$10.99

4 Pieces Wings Chicken Dinner

$10.99

3 Wings & Waffle Chicken Dinner

$8.95

No sides

Seafood Snacks

2 Pieces Whiting Snack

$5.99

Seafood Dinners

Flounder Dinner

$9.99

Whiting Dinner

$9.99

Burgers and Hot Dogs

Double Cheeseburger

$8.99

2 Pieces Beef Dogs

$5.99