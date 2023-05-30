A map showing the location of Mr Chingon 29035 RR12View gallery

Mr Chingon 29035 RR12

review star

No reviews yet

29035 RR12

Dripping Springs, TX 78620

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions


Tacos

Steak Fajita

Steak Fajita

$5.75

Steak fajita, grilled onions, grilled bell peppers, Pico de gallo and mix cheese on flour tortilla

Beef Fajita

$4.95

Beef fajita skirt,grilled onions,grilled bell peppers, pico de gallo,mix cheese on flour tortilla

Chicken Fajita

Chicken Fajita

$4.50

Grilled Chicken fajita ,grilled onions , grilled bell peppers, pico de gallo and mix cheese on flour tortilla

Carne Azada

$4.75

Angus Steak,fresh onions,cilantro ,lime wedge on corn tortilla

Pastor

Pastor

$4.25

Marinated Pork ,grilled pineapple,fresh onions,cilantro ,lime wedge on a regular corn tortilla

Campechano

$4.75

Mix of angus steak & choriso ,fresh onions,cilantro and lime wedge on corn tortilla

Barbacoa

$4.95

Cook slowly beef cheek, fresh onions, cilantro & lime wedge on corn tortilla

Shrimp

Shrimp

$4.95

Grilled Shrimp, mix cabbage, mango/pico de gallo , lime wedge on corn tortilla

Carnitas

$4.20

Pork , pico de gallo & avocado on corn tortilla

Kids Quesadilla

$5.00

Spinach & Mushrroms

$4.20

Beans Y Cheese Taco

$3.00

Tacos Chingones

Taco Chingon

$9.25

Carne Azada, charro beans , cheese, Guacamole, pico de gallo ,grilled jalapeño on Flour tortilla 8”

Taco Perron

Taco Perron

$9.75

mix Beef & Chicken Fajita, shrimp , grilled onions/mix peppers, cilantro and avocado on flour tortilla

Taco'n Madres

Taco'n Madres

$9.25

Steak & Bacon mix peppers, cheese avocado ,cilantro in flour tortilla 8”

Rajas con Pollo

Rajas con Pollo

$8.75

Grilled Chicken, poblano peppers, cheese , avocado & cilantro

Street Tacos , 5 mini taquitos

5 mini tacos on corn tortillas Fresh onions ,cilantro & limes Your choice of carne
Steak Fajita street tacos

Steak Fajita street tacos

$12.00

5 mini tacos on corn tortillas Fresh onions ,cilantro & limes

Beef Fajita street tacos

$11.00

5 mini tacos on corn tortillas Fresh onions ,cilantro & limes

Chicken Street tacos

$10.25

5 mini tacos on corn tortillas Fresh onions ,cilantro & limes

Campechanos Street tacos

$12.00

5 mini tacos on corn tortillas Fresh onions ,cilantro & limes

Pastor Street tacos

$10.25

5 mini tacos on corn tortillas Fresh onions ,cilantro & limes

Carnitas Street tacos

$11.00

5 mini tacos on corn tortillas Fresh onions ,cilantro & limes

Burrito /Burrito Bowl

Steak Fajita

$11.75

Mexican Rice , Refried Beans , Pico de gallo, Guacamole & mix cheese

Beef Fajita

$9.75

Chicken

$9.75

Campechano

$11.75

Pastor

$9.75

Carnitas

$11.00

Barbacoa

$12.75

Birria tacos / Quesabirrias

Quesabirrias & consome

Taco Birrias & consome

Appetizer

Queso & chips

$6.96

Guacamole & chips

$5.95

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.00

Steak quesadilla

$13.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.00

Side Guacamole

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

29035 RR12, Dripping Springs, TX 78620

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Back Forty Smokehouse
orange starNo Reviews
8021 MAIN STREET NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX 76182
View restaurantnext
Daddy B's Food Truck - 7924 Maplewood Ave
orange starNo Reviews
7924 Maplewood Ave Fort Worth, TX 76107
View restaurantnext
Red Hot & Blue - North Richland Hills
orange starNo Reviews
9143 Grapevine Hwy #620 North Richland Hills, TX 76180
View restaurantnext
Mi Pueblo 1 - NRH - 8010 Bedford Euless Road
orange starNo Reviews
8010 Bedford Euless Road North Richland Hills, TX 76180
View restaurantnext
Sbarro - Dallas - North East Mall
orange starNo Reviews
1101 Melbourne Road Hurst, TX 76053
View restaurantnext
V's House - North Richland Hills
orange starNo Reviews
8763 W Bedford Euless Rd. North Richland Hills, TX 76053
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Dripping Springs

Alice's Restaurant / Treaty Oak Market
orange star4.6 • 1,020
16604 Fitzhugh Rd Dripping Springs, TX 78620
View restaurantnext
Route 12 Filling Station
orange star4.6 • 537
31560 Ranch Road 12 Dripping Springs, TX 78620
View restaurantnext
Crepe Crazy
orange star4.5 • 510
660 W 290 Hwy B Dripping Springs, TX 78620
View restaurantnext
Family Business Beer Company
orange star4.5 • 431
19510 Hamilton Pool Rd Dripping Springs, TX 78620
View restaurantnext
Le Vacher
orange star4.5 • 423
136 Drifting Wind Run, Suite 101 Dripping Springs, TX 78620
View restaurantnext
Almost Grown Play Cafe and Ice Cream Shop
orange star5.0 • 21
18901 Hamilton Pool Rd Dripping Springs, TX 78620
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Dripping Springs
Driftwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Wimberley
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Buda
review star
Avg 5 (17 restaurants)
Kyle
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Austin
review star
Avg 4.4 (994 restaurants)
Spicewood
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
San Marcos
review star
Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)
Canyon Lake
review star
Avg 3.9 (14 restaurants)
Cedar Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston