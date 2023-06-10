Mr. Clamato - Coachella Coachella Mr. Clamato

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mr. Clamato - Coachella

review star

No reviews yet

51557 Cesar Chavez Street

Coachella, CA 92236

DRINKS

NA Beverages

Canned Sprite

$1.75

Canned Squirt

$1.75

Clamato Water

$2.75

Diet Coke

$3.49

Fanta Naranja 12 oz

$3.49

Fanta Naranja Medio Litro

$4.00

Jarrito Naranaja

$3.49

Jarritos Agua Mineral 12 oz

$3.49

Jarritos Lime

$3.49

Jarritos Mandarin

$3.49

Jarritos Pineapple

$3.49

Jarritos Tamarind

$3.49

Jumex Guayaba

$2.75

Jumex Peach

$2.75

Mexi Coke 12 oz

$3.49

Mexi Sprite 12 oz

$3.49

Mexi Sprite Medio Litro

$4.00

Red Bull

$3.50

Red Bull Preparado

$6.00

Sangria 12 oz

$3.49

Sprite Preparado 20 oz

$3.50

Sprite Preparado 32 oz

$5.50

Squirt 12 oz

$3.49

Squirt Preparada 20 oz

$3.50

Squirt Preparada 32 oz

$5.50

Suero Coco

$4.75

Suero Limon

$4.75

Suero Naranja

$4.75

Suero Preparado de Coco

$6.00

Suero Preparado de Limon

$6.00

Suero Preparado de Naranja

$6.00

Dr Pepper

$3.49

Chavelas/Preparados

3 Gallon Chavela

$120.00

5 Gallon Chavela

$190.00

Chavela Bottle 64 oz

$22.00

Our homemade chavela mix

Chavela Cup 20 oz

$4.00

Our homemade chavela mix with rim and ice

Chavela Cup 32 oz

$5.00

Our homemade chavela mix with rim and ice

Chavela Full Cup 16 oz

$7.50

Chavela Full Cup 20 oz

$9.00

Chavela Full Cup 32 oz

$12.00

Vaso Michelado 20 oz

$2.50

Rimmed cup with ice, lime juice and salt

Vaso Michelado 32 oz

$3.50

Rimmed cup with ice, lime juice and salt

Vasos Rim 16 oz 4 pk

$1.50

Vasos Rim 20 oz Ind.

$0.75

Vasos Rim 32 oz Ind.

$1.00

Mr. Chavela

Mr. Chavela Bottle

$14.99

On the Go Pouch

$5.99

Vaso Preparado

$2.99

Front Menu

Botana Fria (Front)

Campechano 20 oz

Campechano 20 oz

$14.00

Cocktail of shrimp, octopus, scallop, clams, cucumber and our homemade chavela mix

Campechano 32 oz

Campechano 32 oz

$19.00

Cocktail of shrimp, octopus, scallop, clams, cucumber and our homemade chavela mix

Campechano 64 oz

$37.00

Cocktail of shrimp, octopus, scallop, clams, cucumber and our homemade chavela mix

Pepinado 20 oz

$4.00

Rimmed cup with cucumber ice and lime

Pepinado 32 oz

$6.00

Rimmed cup with cucumber ice and lime

Food

Botana Fria

A la Carte Add Ons

A la Carte Protein

Aguachile

Aguachile

$18.50

Shrimp in lime juice, spices, red and black sauce, onion, cucumber and avocado

Aguachile Bravo

Aguachile Bravo

$19.50

Shrimp in homemade bravo salsa, cucumber and spices

Ahi Tuna Tostada

$15.00

Tuna steak fillet with onion, and topped with spices and homemade maviri sauce

Botana Carne Seca

$17.50

Plate with homemade beef jerky, spicy peanuts, cooked shrimp, onion red and black salsa, lime juice, and spices

Botana de Callo

$36.00

Botana Maviri

$16.00

Shrimp with lime juice, onion, serrano, homemade maviri sauce

Botana Natural Cam y Pulpo

$27.00

Botana Natural Mixta

$39.00
Botana Naturales Camaron

Botana Naturales Camaron

$18.50

Plate with raw and cooked shrimp option to add octopus, and fresh scallop

Calamari Tostada

$11.00

Callo Con Aguachile

$40.00

Fresh Scallop w/Shrimp in lime juice, spices, red and black sauce, onion, cucumber and avocado

Ceviche de Camaron 20 oz

Ceviche de Camaron 20 oz

$16.00

Homemade shrimp ceviche, contains cucumber, onion and tomato salsa

Ceviche de Camaron 32 oz

Ceviche de Camaron 32 oz

$22.00

Homemade shrimp ceviche, contains cucumber, onion and tomato salsa

Ceviche de Camaron Tostada

Ceviche de Camaron Tostada

$7.00

Tostada of homemade shrimp ceviche, contains cucumber, onion and tomato salsa

Ceviche de Pescado 20 oz

$14.00

Homemade fish ceviche, contains cucumber, onion, tomato, serrano, tomato salsa and avocado

Ceviche de Pescado 32 oz

$19.00

Homemade fish ceviche, contains cucumber, onion, tomato, serrano, tomato salsa and avocado

Ceviche de Pescado Tostada

$6.00

Tostada of homemade fish ceviche, contains cucumber, onion, tomato, serrano, tomato salsa and avocado

Charola Aguachile

Catering sized charolas

Charola Ceviche

Catering sized charolas

Charola Mixta

Mixta has raw and cooked shrimp, tuna, scallop, ocotpus, spices and homemade surti salsa

El Crudo 20 oz

El Crudo 20 oz

$14.50

Served in a bowl with cooked and raw shrimp, shrimp ceviche, cucumber and onion, our homemade chavela mix topped with seasoning

El Crudo 32 oz

El Crudo 32 oz

$18.50

Served in a bowl with cooked and raw shrimp, shrimp ceviche, cucumber and onion, our homemade chavela mix topped with seasoning

El Surti

El Surti

$40.00

Plate with cooked and raw shrimp, octopus, fresh tuna steak, fresh callo, onion and cucumber and mixed with our homemade surti sauce

Ostion Aguachilado

Ostion Aguachilado

$4.00

Oyster topped with our homemade bravo salsa, onion and spices

Ostion Cevichado

Ostion Cevichado

$4.00

Oyster topped with our homemade shrimp cevice, salsa's and spices

Ostion Concha

Ostion Concha

$3.00

Osyter Flight

$15.00

Oyster Shots

$4.00

Oyster in a shot with michelada mix

Tostada de Callo

$15.00

Fresh scallop topped with lime juice, onion, cucumber, & spices

Tostada Maviri

$7.50

Shrimp with lime juice, onion, serrano, homemade maviri sauce

Tacos

Tacos Gobernador

$4.50

Taco with cheese, shrimp cooked in homemade jalapeno butter, onion and serrano. A side of homemade bravo salsa

Taco Marlin

$4.50

Taco with cheese and homemade Marlin

Taco Campechano

$5.50

Taco with cheese, shrimp cooked in homemade jalapeno butter, onion and serrano. A side of homemade bravo salsa

Taco Pulpo

$5.00

Taco with cheese and octopus cooked in jalapeno butter. A side of bravo salsa

Taco Loco

$6.50

Taco with cheese, marlin, octopus and shrimp cooked in homemade jalapeno butter. A side of homemade bravo salsa

Taco Capiado Camaron

Taco Capiado Camaron

$5.00

Baja style beer and egg battered shrimp, topped with red cabbage, pico de gallo, pickled onion, chipotle mayo

Botana Caliente

A la Cucaracha Pa Pelar

$19.50

A la Cucaracha Taquiar

$18.50

Shrimp sauteed in homemade jalapeno butter, onion, spices, chipotle sauce. Option to add cheese

Botana Asada Cam y Pulpo

$27.00

Botana Asada Camaron

$18.50

Botana Asada Mixta

$39.00

Camarones Bichis

$18.50

Shrimp sauteed in homemade jalapeno butter, onion, serrano, spices. Option to add cheese

Camarones Mariposa

$10.99

Camarones Pa' Pelar

$27.00

Shrimp with head on, sauteed in homemade salsa, topped with onion and cucumber mixed in lime juice and salt

Empanizado Pulpitos

$30.00

Rice & Beans

$3.99

Kids Menu

Quesadilla

$2.50

Tortilla with cheese melted

Kids Quesadilla Plate

$10.00

A la Carte

A la Carte Protein

A la Carte Add Ons

Charolas

Ceviche Media

$75.00

Ceviche Grande

$130.00

Aguachile Media

$70.00

Aguachile Grande

$130.00

Mixta Media

$85.00

Mixta Grande

$160.00

Callo Media

$125.00

Callo Grande

$250.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

#delobuenolomejor

#delobuenolomejor

Location

51557 Cesar Chavez Street, Coachella, CA 92236

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

