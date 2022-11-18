Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Mr. Digby's Bar and Restaurant 1199 Church Street

153 Reviews

1199 Church Street

San Francisco, CA 94114

Order Again

Popular Items

Western Digby Burger
Pickles
Salisbury Meatballs

BAR BITES

Pimento Cheese

Pimento Cheese

$5.00

pimento cheese and crackers

Pickles

Pickles

$5.00

assorted vegetable house pickles

Deviled Eggs

Deviled Eggs

$5.00

bacon, chives, cheddar cheese, kettle chips

Sweet Potato Fritter

$5.00

Fries

$6.00

fines herbs

COLD

pimento cheese and crackers
Wedge

Wedge

$15.00Out of stock

bacon, roasted beets, hardboiled egg, blue cheese

Brussels Salad

$15.00

Brussels sprouts, radicchio, white cheddar, pepitas, persimmon, whole grain mustard vinaigrette

Roasted Squash and Kale

$15.00

pomegranate, sherry vinaigrette, savory hazelnut granola

HOT

Spinach Hot Bread

Spinach Hot Bread

$15.00

sourdough, Calabrian chili, mozzarella

Salt and Pepper Wings

Salt and Pepper Wings

$16.00

with onion dip

Sesame Flatbread

$11.00

beet muhamarrah, walnut, pomegranate molasses

Squash Soup

$10.00

cider syrup, buttery croutons (VEG)

ENTREES

Chicken Pot Pie

$25.00

Tombo Tuna

$26.00

slow cooked butter beans, sunchoke, chimichurri, Calabrian chili oil

Garlic Rosemary Chicken

$26.00

crispy smashed Yukons, Meyer lemon jus

Salisbury Meatballs

Salisbury Meatballs

$24.00

creamy potatoes, caramelized onions, red wine jus (no modifications)

Western Digby Burger

$19.00

beef, cheddar, onion rings, bacon, spicy BBQ sauce

SIDES

Maple Carrots

$7.00

Roasted Brussels

$7.00

Fries

$6.00

fines herbs

Side of Bread

$2.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Side Mixed Greens

$5.00

Side of Crackers (5)

$2.00

Side of Crostini (5)

$2.00

KIDS

Kids Flatbread

$9.00

cheese flatbread

Kids "TV Dinner"

$10.00

meatball, mashed potato, brown gravy, sautéed vegetables

Kids Fries

$5.00

plain

Kids Broccoli

$5.00

plain

DESSERT

Banana Bread Pudding

Banana Bread Pudding

$9.00

Tennessee rye, banana mousse, pecan praline crumble

Brown Butter Walnut Cake

$9.00

3oz Scoop Ice Cream

$5.00

Ice Cream Sundae

$10.00

House Cocktails

Tequila Sunset

Tequila Sunset

$14.00

reposado tequila, elderflower, fiero, grapefruit, lime, agave

Snake Eyes

Snake Eyes

$13.00

mezcal, pineapple, citrus blend, spicy tincture, chili salt rim

Persephone's Revenge

$15.00

Dimelo

$15.00

Cold Brew Martini

$15.00

Sloe Me Down

$14.00

Classic Cocktails

Boulevardier

Boulevardier

$13.00

rye, aperitivo blend, sweet vermouth

Garden Gimlet

Garden Gimlet

$14.00

gin, cucumber, lime, mint, celery

Shiso Sour

Shiso Sour

$16.00

Akashi Whiskey, yuzu sake, lemon, honey, shiso

Margarita Tita

Margarita Tita

$12.00

tequila, Xila, lime, agave, salt, mezcal mist

Death of the Scarlet

$15.00

Pimms Cup 3

$16.00

Happy Hour

HH Buzzed in the Jungle

$13.00

HH Smoked Pear

$13.00

HH Daiquri

$13.00

HH Manhattan

$13.00

HH Dealer's Choice

$13.00

HH White Wine GL

$11.00

HH Red Wine GL

$11.00

HH Montucky

$5.00

Wine

BTL Faisao Rosé

$48.00

BTL Malene

$56.00

BTL Copain Chardonnay

$65.00

BTL Iruai White Blend

$70.00

BTL Garzon Albariño

$56.00

BTL Le Giare

$48.00

BTL Santa Julia

$56.00

BTL PEJU Sauvignon Blanc

$60.00

BTL Can Sumoi

$65.00

BTL Halcyon Days

$70.00

BTL JLC Syrah

$70.00

BTL Bricco Barbera

$56.00Out of stock

BTL Le Machin Pinot Noir

$65.00

BTL LUUMA CAB

$65.00

BTL Raventos Blanc De Blanc

$65.00

BTL Dopff & Irion Rose

$70.00

BTL Hammering Riesling

$86.00

Beer

Best Day Kolsch NA

$5.00

Farmers Lager

$8.00

Flying Dog Pumpkin Ale

$12.00Out of stock

Laughing Monk Pilsner

$8.00

Montucky

$5.00

"Cold Snacks" Lager (16oz can)

Sincere Dry Apple Cider

$9.00

Standard Deviant Kolsch Can

$6.00

Non-Alcoholic

Decaff

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

H2OPS Water

$5.00

Ginger Beer Blood Orange

$5.00Out of stock

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Saratoga Sparkling Water

$6.00

Tonic

$4.00

Retail

T Shirt

T Shirt

$20.00
Koozie

Koozie

$4.00

Mask

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
The new neighborhood spot in Noe Valley. Join us for elevated American comfort food and classic cocktails in a comfortable & polished setting.

1199 Church Street, San Francisco, CA 94114

