Popular Items

Healthy Choice Rice
$7.99

All yellow rice dishes are prepared with grilled onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, broccoli, spinach and topped with three cheeses plus diced tomatoes

Food

Everything Healthy

Hot Low Carb Salads
$7.99

Hot base garden salad. Low carb salad toppings include: lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, black olives, mushrooms, banana peppers, jalapeño peppers, onions, bell pepper, broccoli, spinach, three cheeses, salt, black pepper, oregano, oil and vinegar

Cold Low Carb Salads
$7.25

Cold base garden salad. Low carb salad toppings include: lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, black olives, mushrooms, banana peppers, jalapeño peppers, onions, bell pepper, broccoli, spinach, three cheeses, salt, black pepper, oregano, oil and vinegar

Everything Burgers & Franks

2 Everything Franks
$5.50
Salmon Burger
$11.99
Veggie Burger
$7.75
Turkey Burger
$7.99
Beef Burger
$7.99

Extras

Extra Dressing
$1.00
Extra Spinach
$1.50
Side Salads
$5.50
Chips
$1.39
Cheese
$2.00
Turkey Bacon
$3.00
Extra Broccoli
$1.50
Extra Rice
$2.00
Extra Veggies
$4.00
Spianch Bed
$2.00
Deli Cold Chicken Salad
$7.00
Deli Cold Tuna Salad
$7.00
Separate Hot from Cold
$1.50
Add Shrimp
$8.50
Add Chicken
$6.50
Add Lamb
$7.25
Add Ground Turkey
$5.50
Add Ground Beef
$5.50
Add Steak
$7.25
Add Salmon
$10.75
Toasted Crossiant
$2.00
Toasted Pita
$2.00
Side of Rice
$3.00
Leave Salmon Whole
$3.00
Cup of Ice
$1.25

Everything Specialty Subs

The World Famous Grilled Chicken Sub
$9.99+

Freshly grilled chicken cooked with onions, bell peppers and mushrooms, topped with three melted cheeses. Served on a white or wheat sub roll with mayo, honey mustard, lettuce and tomatoes

The New York Style Cheese Steak
$10.99+

Prepared with grilled steak, onions, bell peppers, and mushrooms, topped with three melted cheeses. Served on a white or wheat sub roll with mayo, honey mustard, lettuce, tomatoes and jalapeño peppers

The Queens Style Gyro

Prepared with grilled lamb or chicken, onions, bell peppers and mushrooms, topped with three melted cheeses. Served on a warm pita with our homemade cucumber sauce, lettuce, and tomatoes

Grilled Salmon Sub
$11.99+

Freshly cut salmon grilled with onions, bell peppers and mushrooms, topped with three melted cheeses. Severed on a white or wheat sub roll with mayo, honey mustard, lettuce and tomatoes

The Veggie Lovers Sub
$10.99+

Chipotle black bean burger cooked with onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, broccoli and spinach topped with three melted cheeses. Severed on a white or wheat sub roll with mayo, honey mustard, lettuce and tomatoes

The King Reuben Sandwich
$8.95

Freshly sliced corned beef, grilled sauerkraut and melted swiss cheese on toasted rye bread with thousand island dressing

Deli Subs

Turkey Sub
$8.75+
Turkey Ham Sub
$8.75+
Roast Beef Sub
$8.95+
Corned Beef Sub
$8.95+
Pastrami Sub
$8.95+
Tuna Salad Sub
$8.50+
Chicken Salad Sub
$8.50+

Quesadillas

Shrimp Quesadilla
$11.99
Boca Quesadilla
$11.99
Salmon Quesadilla
$13.99
Steak Quesadilla
$11.99
Lamb Quesadilla
$11.99
Chicken Quesadilla
$11.99
Veggie
$11.99

Everything Desserts

Cookies
$2.00

Two Cookies per order

Cakes
$6.50

Cakes come from Scratch Batch Bakery.

Muffins
$2.00
Banana Pudding
$10.00

Non-Alcohol Beverages

Mr. Everything Drinks

Punch/Lemonade Mix
$2.50
No Ice Drink
$2.50
Tea/Lemonade Mix
$2.50
Gatorade
$2.39
Canned Soda
$1.25
Bottled Water
$1.35
Fruit Punch
$2.50
Sweet Tea
$2.50
Lemonade
$2.50
3 Piece
$2.50

Catering

Healthy Choice Pans

Half Pan Of Shrimp Over Rice
$94.00
Full Pan Of Salmon Over Rice
$230.00
Half Pan Of Salmon Over Rice
$115.00
Full Pan Of Steak Over Rice
$180.00
Half Pan Of Steak Over Rice
$90.00
Full Pan Of Lamb Over Rice
$176.00
Half Pan Of Lamb Over Rice
$90.00
Full Pan Of Boca Over Rice
$176.00
Half Pan Of Boca Over Rice
$88.00
Full Pan Of Veggies Over Rice
$95.00
Half Pan Of Veggies Over Rice
$47.50
Full Pan Of Shrimp Over Rice
$188.00
Full Pan Of Chicken Over Rice
$170.00
Half Pan Of Grilled Chicken Over Rice
$85.00

Other Catering Items

Individual Boxed Lunches
$13.50
Pan Of Garlic Bread
$30.00
Full Garden Salad
$40.00
Half Garden Salad
$20.00
Sandwich Platter Cold
$59.95
Sandwich Platter Hot
$79.95
Gallon Sweet Tea
$5.00
Gallon Lemonade
$5.00
Gallon Fruit Punch
$5.00
Gallon Tea/Lemonade Mix
$5.00

