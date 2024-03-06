- Home
Mr. Everything - Fayetteville GA 218 Banks Crossing
218 Banks Crossing
Fayetteville, GA 30214
Main Menu
Everthing Healthy
Subs
Food
Everything Healthy
- Hot Low Carb Salads$7.99
Hot base garden salad. Low carb salad toppings include: lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, black olives, mushrooms, banana peppers, jalapeño peppers, onions, bell pepper, broccoli, spinach, three cheeses, salt, black pepper, oregano, oil and vinegar
- Cold Low Carb Salads$7.25
Cold base garden salad. Low carb salad toppings include: lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, black olives, mushrooms, banana peppers, jalapeño peppers, onions, bell pepper, broccoli, spinach, three cheeses, salt, black pepper, oregano, oil and vinegar
- Healthy Choice Rice$7.99
All yellow rice dishes are prepared with grilled onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, broccoli, spinach and topped with three cheeses plus diced tomatoes
Everything Burgers & Franks
Extras
- Extra Dressing$1.00
- Extra Spinach$1.50
- Side Salads$5.50
- Chips$1.39
- Cheese$2.00
- Turkey Bacon$3.00
- Extra Broccoli$1.50
- Extra Rice$2.00
- Extra Veggies$4.00
- Spianch Bed$2.00
- Deli Cold Chicken Salad$7.00
- Deli Cold Tuna Salad$7.00
- Separate Hot from Cold$1.50
- Add Shrimp$8.50
- Add Chicken$6.50
- Add Lamb$7.25
- Add Ground Turkey$5.50
- Add Ground Beef$5.50
- Add Steak$7.25
- Add Salmon$10.75
- Toasted Crossiant$2.00
- Toasted Pita$2.00
- Side of Rice$3.00
- Leave Salmon Whole$3.00
- Cup of Ice$1.25
- Extra Tomatoes$1.00
- Container$1.00
Everything Specialty Subs
- The World Famous Grilled Chicken Sub$9.99+
Freshly grilled chicken cooked with onions, bell peppers and mushrooms, topped with three melted cheeses. Served on a white or wheat sub roll with mayo, honey mustard, lettuce and tomatoes
- The New York Style Cheese Steak$10.99+
Prepared with grilled steak, onions, bell peppers, and mushrooms, topped with three melted cheeses. Served on a white or wheat sub roll with mayo, honey mustard, lettuce, tomatoes and jalapeño peppers
- The Queens Style Gyro
Prepared with grilled lamb or chicken, onions, bell peppers and mushrooms, topped with three melted cheeses. Served on a warm pita with our homemade cucumber sauce, lettuce, and tomatoes
- Grilled Salmon Sub$11.99+
Freshly cut salmon grilled with onions, bell peppers and mushrooms, topped with three melted cheeses. Severed on a white or wheat sub roll with mayo, honey mustard, lettuce and tomatoes
- The Veggie Lovers Sub$10.99+
Chipotle black bean burger cooked with onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, broccoli and spinach topped with three melted cheeses. Severed on a white or wheat sub roll with mayo, honey mustard, lettuce and tomatoes
- The King Reuben Sandwich$8.95
Freshly sliced corned beef, grilled sauerkraut and melted swiss cheese on toasted rye bread with thousand island dressing
Deli Subs
Quesadillas
Everything Desserts
Non-Alcohol Beverages
Mr. Everything Drinks
Catering
Healthy Choice Pans
- Half Pan Of Shrimp Over Rice$94.00
- Full Pan Of Salmon Over Rice$230.00
- Half Pan Of Salmon Over Rice$115.00
- Full Pan Of Steak Over Rice$180.00
- Half Pan Of Steak Over Rice$90.00
- Full Pan Of Lamb Over Rice$176.00
- Half Pan Of Lamb Over Rice$90.00
- Full Pan Of Boca Over Rice$176.00
- Half Pan Of Boca Over Rice$88.00
- Full Pan Of Veggies Over Rice$95.00
- Half Pan Of Veggies Over Rice$47.50
- Full Pan Of Shrimp Over Rice$188.00
- Full Pan Of Chicken Over Rice$170.00
- Half Pan Of Grilled Chicken Over Rice$85.00
Other Catering Items
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
