Mr. Fries Man Fullerton 410 E Chapman Ave Ste C

Mr. Fries Man Fullerton

No reviews yet

410 E Chapman Ave Ste C

Fullerton, CA 92832

Popular Items

Build Your Own
Buffalo Ranch Chicken
Chicken Bacon Parmesan

Mr. Fries Man - ONLINE MENU

BBQ Bacon Ranch Chicken

$15.99+

BBQ Ranch Sauce, Cheddar Cheese with an option of Fried or Grilled Chicken

BBQ Bacon Ranch Shrimp

$19.05+

BBQ Ranch Sauce, Cheddar Cheese with Shrimp

Chicken Bacon Parmesan

$18.14+

Lemon Garlic Sauce, Parmesan Cheese, Bacon, with an option of Fried or Grilled Chicken

Buffalo Ranch Chicken

$13.25+

Buffalo Ranch Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, with an option of Fried or Grilled Chicken

Honey Garlic Shrimp & Steak

$22.82+

Honey Garlic Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, with Shrimp & Steak

Lemon Garlic Crab & Shrimp

$27.88+

Lemon Garlic Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, with Shrimp & Blue Crab

Chili Cheese

$11.85+

Chicken Chili & Cheddar Cheese

Fry Box

$55.99

Build Your Own

A La Carte

Beverages

Aquafina Water

$2.99

Orange Crush

$2.99

Manzanita Sol

$2.99

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.99

Pepsi

$2.99

Pepsi Lrg FTN

$2.19Out of stock

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi Lrg FTN

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Sierra Mist Lrg FTN

$2.19Out of stock

Dr Pepper

$1.79+Out of stock

Dr Pepper Lrg FTN

$2.19Out of stock

Lemonade

$2.99

Lemonade Lrg FTN

$2.19Out of stock

Fruit Punch

$1.79+Out of stock

Fruit Punch Lrg FTN

$2.19Out of stock

PARTY Trays

Party Trays

Beverages - Online

Aquafina Water

$2.00

Crush Grape 20oz

$2.99

Crush Orange 20oz

$2.99

Crush Strawberry 20oz

$2.99

Dole Lemonade 20oz

$2.99

Dole Strawberry Lemonade 20oz

$2.99

Manzanita SOL 20oz

$2.99

Mtn Dew 20oz

$2.99

Pepsi 20oz Bottled

$2.99

Pepsi Cherry 20oz

$2.99

Pepsi ZERO 20oz

$2.99

Sierra Mist 20oz

$2.99

Crush Watermelon 20oz

$2.99

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

410 E Chapman Ave Ste C, Fullerton, CA 92832

Directions

Gallery

