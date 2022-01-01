Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Mr. Fries Man *Gardena* 14800 S Western Ave suite 108

No reviews yet

14800 S Western Ave suite 108

Gardena, CA 90249

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own
Buffalo Ranch Chicken
Honey Garlic Shrimp & Steak

Beverages - Online

Aquafina Water

$2.00

Crush Grape 20oz

$2.99

Crush Orange 20oz

$2.99

Crush Strawberry 20oz

$2.99

Dole Lemonade 20oz

$2.99

Dole Strawberry Lemonade 20oz

$2.99

Manzanita SOL 20oz

$2.99

Mtn Dew 20oz

$2.99

Pepsi 20oz Bottled

$2.99

Pepsi Cherry 20oz

$2.99

Pepsi ZERO 20oz

$2.99

Sierra Mist 20oz

$2.99

Crush Watermelon 20oz

$2.99

Mr. Fries Man -Online

BBQ Bacon Ranch Chicken

BBQ Bacon Ranch Chicken

$15.99+

BBQ Ranch Sauce, Cheddar Cheese with an option of Fried or Grilled Chicken

BBQ Bacon Ranch Shrimp

BBQ Bacon Ranch Shrimp

$19.05+

BBQ Ranch Sauce, Cheddar Cheese with Shrimp

Chicken Bacon Parmesan

Chicken Bacon Parmesan

$18.14+

Lemon Garlic Sauce, Parmesan Cheese, Bacon, with an option of Fried or Grilled Chicken

Buffalo Ranch Chicken

Buffalo Ranch Chicken

$13.25+

Buffalo Ranch Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, with an option of Fried or Grilled Chicken

Honey Garlic Shrimp & Steak

Honey Garlic Shrimp & Steak

$22.82+

Honey Garlic Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, with Shrimp & Steak

Lemon Garlic Crab & Shrimp

Lemon Garlic Crab & Shrimp

$27.88+

Lemon Garlic Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, with Shrimp & Blue Crab

Chili Cheese

Chili Cheese

$11.85+

Chicken Chili & Cheddar Cheese

Build Your Own

Sauces - To Go

Fry Box

Fry Box

$55.99

Includes: Lemon Garlic Shrimp, Honey Garlic, Shrimp & Steak, Bbq Bacon Ranch Chicken & Buffalo Ranch Chicken, Cheddar Cheese with an option of Grilled OR fried Chicken

Breakfast Fries

Breakfast Fries

$15.17+

HELLO sauce, Cheddar Cheese, scrambled eggs and bacon

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

14800 S Western Ave suite 108, Gardena, CA 90249

Directions

Mr. Fries Man *Gardena* image
Mr. Fries Man *Gardena* image
Mr. Fries Man *Gardena* image

