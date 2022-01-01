A map showing the location of Mr. Fries Man Houston 3706 S Gessner RoadView gallery
American

Mr. Fries Man Houston 3706 S Gessner Road

review star

No reviews yet

3706 S Gessner Road

Houston, TX 77063

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own
Honey Garlic Shrimp & Steak
BBQ Bacon Ranch Chicken

Mr. Fries Man

BBQ Bacon Ranch Chicken

BBQ Bacon Ranch Chicken

$15.65+

BBQ Sauce, Ranch Sauce, Bacon, and Cheddar Cheese with an option of Fried or Grilled Chicken

BBQ Bacon Ranch Shrimp

BBQ Bacon Ranch Shrimp

$18.85+

BBQ Sauce, Ranch Sauce, Bacon, and Cheddar Cheese with grilled Shrimp

Breakfast Fries

Breakfast Fries

$15.10+

Hello Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, and Eggs

Buffalo Ranch Chicken

Buffalo Ranch Chicken

$12.95+

Buffalo Sauce, Ranch Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, with an option of Fried or Grilled Chicken

Chicken Bacon Parmesan

Chicken Bacon Parmesan

$17.85+

Lemon Garlic Sauce, Parmesan Cheese, and Bacon, with an option of Fried or Grilled Chicken

Chili Cheese

Chili Cheese

$10.25+

Chicken Chili & Cheddar Cheese

Honey Garlic Shrimp & Steak

Honey Garlic Shrimp & Steak

$21.95+

Honey Garlic Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, with Shrimp and Steak

Lemon Garlic Crab & Shrimp

Lemon Garlic Crab & Shrimp

$26.15+

Lemon Garlic Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, with Shrimp & Blue Crab

Nashville Hot Chicken

Nashville Hot Chicken

$12.95+

Hot Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, and Pickles with an option of Fried or Grilled Chicken

Fry Box

Fry Box

$54.85

Lemon Garlic Shrimp, Honey Garlic, Shrimp & Steak, Bbq Bacon Ranch Chicken & Buffalo Ranch Chicken, Cheddar Cheese with an option of Grilled OR fried Chicken

Build Your Own

Sauces - To Go

Beverages

Aquafina Water 20oz

$2.32

Pepsi 20oz

$2.32

Sierra Mist 20oz

$2.32

Dole Lemonade 20oz

$2.32Out of stock

Dole Strawberry Lemonade 20oz

$2.50

Crush Grape 20oz

$2.50

Crush Orange 20oz

$2.50

Crush Strawberry 20oz

$2.50

Crush Fruit Punch 20oz

$2.50Out of stock

Crush Peach 20oz

$2.50

Crush Pineapple 20oz

$2.50Out of stock

Crush Watermelon 20oz

$2.50

Mtn Dew Voltage Raspberry Citrus 20oz

$2.50

Mtn Dew Major Melon 20oz

$2.50

Mtn Dew Spark 20oz

$2.50

Mtn Dew Flaming Hot 20oz

$2.50Out of stock

Pure Leaf Raspberry Tea 18.5oz

$2.50

Pure Leaf Sweet Tea 18.5oz

$2.50Out of stock

Mtn Dew Live Wire 20oz

$2.50

Diet Pepsi 20oz

$2.50

Mtn Dew 20oz

$2.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3706 S Gessner Road, Houston, TX 77063

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

The Bull & Bear Tavern & Eatery
orange star4.3 • 842
11980 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77077
View restaurantnext
Frank's Grill - Westheimer
orange star4.3 • 1,823
12225 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77077
View restaurantnext
Local Foods Tanglewood
orange starNo Reviews
5740 SAN FELIPE ST STE. 130 HOUSTON, TX 77057
View restaurantnext
Ember & Greens
orange star4.8 • 241
9403B Katy Freeway Suite B Houston, TX 77024
View restaurantnext
The West End - A Public House
orange star3.5 • 793
5320 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77056
View restaurantnext
HS Green
orange starNo Reviews
5092 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77056
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Houston

Katz's
orange star4.4 • 10,081
616 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
The Original Ninfa's on Navigation
orange star4.6 • 7,099
2704 Navigation Blvd Houston, TX 77003
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Klub
orange star4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Klub - Signature Kafe - 3711 Travis St
orange star4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
La Mexicana Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 6,311
1018 Fairview St Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - Houston - Washington
orange star4.8 • 6,060
4819 Washington Ave. Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Houston
Bellaire
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Stafford
review star
No reviews yet
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Missouri City
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Pearland
review star
Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)
Deer Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Sugar Land
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Kingwood
review star
Avg 4.8 (14 restaurants)
Humble
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston