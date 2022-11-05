Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Mr Fries Man - Inglewood Inglewood

review star

No reviews yet

1120 w florence ave

suite c

inglewood, CA 90301

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Honey Garlic Shrimp & Steak
Build Your Own
Buffalo Ranch Chicken

Mr. Fries Man

BBQ Bacon Ranch Chicken

BBQ Bacon Ranch Chicken

$15.99+

BBQ Ranch Sauce, Cheddar Cheese with an option of Fried or Grilled Chicken

BBQ Bacon Ranch Shrimp

BBQ Bacon Ranch Shrimp

$19.05+

BBQ Ranch Sauce, Cheddar Cheese with Shrimp

Chicken Bacon Parmesan

Chicken Bacon Parmesan

$18.14+

Lemon Garlic Sauce, Parmesan Cheese, Bacon, with an option of Fried or Grilled Chicken

Buffalo Ranch Chicken

Buffalo Ranch Chicken

$13.25+

Buffalo Ranch Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, with an option of Fried or Grilled Chicken

Honey Garlic Shrimp & Steak

Honey Garlic Shrimp & Steak

$22.82+

Honey Garlic Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, with Shrimp & Steak

Lemon Garlic Crab & Shrimp

Lemon Garlic Crab & Shrimp

$27.88+

Lemon Garlic Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, with Shrimp & Blue Crab

Chili Cheese

Chili Cheese

$11.85+

Chicken Chili & Cheddar Cheese

Build Your Own

Fry Box

Fry Box

$55.99

Crawfish

$25.00
Nashville Chicken Fries

Nashville Chicken Fries

$13.25+

Breakfast Fries

$15.17+Out of stock

Eggs, cheese, bacon and Hello sauce

Beverages

Aquafina Water

$1.81Out of stock

Crush Grape 20oz

$2.72Out of stock

Crush Strawberry 20oz

$2.72Out of stock

Dole Strawberry Lemonade 20oz

$2.72Out of stock

Crush watermelon

$2.72Out of stock

Sierra Mist 20oz

$2.72Out of stock

FOUNTAIN DRINK

$2.09Out of stock

Dr Pepper

$2.72Out of stock

Pepsi fountain

$2.09Out of stock

Sierra Mist fountain

$2.09Out of stock

Diet Pepsi fountain

$2.09Out of stock

Pink Lemonade fountain

$2.09Out of stock

Brisk Raspberry fountain

$2.09Out of stock

Can Soda

$1.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1120 w florence ave, suite c, inglewood, CA 90301

Directions

Gallery
Mr Fries Man - Inglewood image
Mr Fries Man - Inglewood image
Mr Fries Man - Inglewood image

Similar restaurants in your area

Dear John's
orange star4.1 • 589
11208 Culver Blvd Culver City, CA 90230
View restaurantnext
Stix & Straws
orange starNo Reviews
310 East Grand Ave. Suite 108 El Segundo, CA 90245
View restaurantnext
Jame Enoteca
orange star4.5 • 28
241 Main St. El Segundo, CA 90245
View restaurantnext
Good Stuff Restaurant - El Segundo
orange starNo Reviews
131 W Grand Ave C El Segundo, CA 90245
View restaurantnext
QuickSand
orange starNo Reviews
10868 Washington Blvd. Culver City, CA 90232
View restaurantnext
Bacari PDR Pop-Up Market
orange starNo Reviews
6805 S VISTA DEL MAR LN Playa Del Rey, CA 90293
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in inglewood

Cluckin Bun
orange star4.7 • 1,231
1100 w. Florence ave., ste C Inglewood, CA 90301
View restaurantnext
WaBa Grill - WG0062 - Inglewood
orange star4.3 • 1,056
4956 West Century Blvd. #7B Inglewood, CA 90304
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 001596 - Crenshaw Imperial Plaza
orange star4.1 • 654
2946 W Imperial Hwy Inglewood, CA 90303
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000550 - Hollywood Park
orange star4.1 • 654
3401 W. Century Boulevard Inglewood, CA 90303
View restaurantnext
Comfort LA Inglewood
orange star4.2 • 393
902 N La Brea Avenue Inglewood, CA 90302
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 001591 - Manchester & Oak
orange star4.0 • 294
605 W. Manchester Blvd Inglewood, CA 90301
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near inglewood
Hawthorne
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
El Segundo
review star
Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)
Culver City
review star
Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)
Marina Del Rey
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Playa Del Rey
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Gardena
review star
Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)
Manhattan Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Hermosa Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)
Los Angeles
review star
Avg 4.4 (972 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston